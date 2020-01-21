SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), a market leader in MEMS timing, will announce its fourth quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 after market close.



Rajesh Vashist, SiTime’s chief executive officer, and Art Chadwick, chief financial officer, will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the company’s results.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and archived for approximately 90 days in the investor relations section of the company’s website at investor.sitime.com

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Conference dial-in: 1-844-467-7657

International dial-in: +1 (414) 238-9725

Conference ID: 2295684

A telephone replay of the conference call will also be available through February 12, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using conference ID 2295684.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a market leader in MEMS-timing, offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions. SiTime’s configurable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with high performance, small size, low power, and high reliability. With over 1.5 billion devices shipped to date, SiTime is changing the timing industry.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group

Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry

949-224-3874 | 214-272-0070

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com