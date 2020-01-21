NESS ZIONA, Israel, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) (“Sol-Gel” or the “Company”) today announced the presentation of results from the Company’s Phase 3 trials for its candidates Epsolay® (microencapsulated benzoyl peroxide cream, 5%) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea and Twyneo® (microencapsulated benzoyl peroxide 3% and microencapsulated tretinoin 0.1% cream) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris. The results of multiple Phase 3 trials as well as a platform technology overview will be highlighted during a poster presentation at the 16th Annual Maui Derm for Dermatologists 2020 Meeting in Grand Wailea, Hawaii available for viewing on January 25th-29th.



The poster presentations will be available for download from the Events and Presentation page on the Sol-Gel website.

Details of the Poster Presentations are as follows:

Title: Twyneo® (Microencapsulated Benzoyl Peroxide 3%, Tretinoin 0.1%) Phase 3 Efficacy and Safety: Results from Two Randomized Controlled Clinical Trials Title: Efficacy and Safety of Microencapsulated Benzoyl Peroxide (E-BPO) Cream, 5% in Papulopustular Rosacea: Results from Two Phase 3, Vehicle-Controlled Trials Title: Characterization of Microencapsulated Benzoyl Peroxide (E-BPO) for the Treatment of Papulopustular Rosacea

The Twyneo poster debuted and was highlighted at the 17th Annual Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference in Kohala Coast, Hawaii running from January 18th-22nd. The Twyneo poster has also been selected for publication in an upcoming edition of SKIN, The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine®, the official journal of the National Society for Cutaneous Medicine.



About Papulopustular Rosacea

Papulopustular rosacea also known as inflammatory lesion of rosacea, is a chronic and recurrent inflammatory skin disorder that affects nearly 5 million Americans. The condition is common, especially in fair-skinned people of Celtic and northern European heritage. Onset is usually after age 30 and typically begins as flushing and subtle redness on the cheeks, nose, chin or forehead. If left untreated, rosacea can slowly worsen over time. As the condition progresses the redness becomes more persistent, blood vessels become visible and pimples often appear. Other symptoms may include burning, stinging, dry skin, plaques and skin thickening.



About Acne Vulgaris

Acne vulgaris is a common multifactorial skin disease that according to the American Academy of Dermatology affects approximately 40 to 50 million people in the United States. The disease occurs most frequently during childhood and adolescence (affecting approximately 80% of all adolescents) but it may also appear in adults. Acne patients suffer from the appearance of lesions on areas of the body with a large concentration of oil glands, such as the face, chest, neck and back. These lesions can be inflamed (papules, pustules, nodules) or non-inflamed (comedones). Acne can have a profound effect on the quality of life of those suffering from the disease. In addition to carrying a substantial risk of permanent facial scarring, the appearance of lesions may cause psychological strain, social withdrawal and lowered self-esteem.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel is a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel leverages its proprietary microencapsulation technology platform for Twyneo®, for the treatment of acne vulgaris, and Epsolay®, for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. The Company’s pipeline also includes SGT-210, an early-stage topical epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor for the treatment of punctate palmoplantar keratoderma. For additional information, please visit www.sol-gel.com.

