DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) (“Triumph” or the “Company”) today announced earnings and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2019.



As part of how we measure our results, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures to ascertain performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled in the section labeled “Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation” at the end of this press release.

2019 Fourth Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

For the fourth quarter of 2019, net income available to common stockholders was $16.7 million. Diluted earnings per share were $0.66.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 5.72% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Total loans held for investment decreased $14.9 million, or 0.4%, to $4.195 billion at December 31, 2019. Average loans for the quarter increased $190.7 million, or 4.8%, to $4.134 billion.

The total dollar value of invoices purchased by Triumph Business Capital for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $1.490 billion with an average invoice size of $1,662. The transportation average invoice size for the quarter was $1,507.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, TriumphPay processed 442,428 invoices paying 41,222 distinct carriers a total of $474.9 million.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, we completed a $39.5 million subordinated debt offering.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, we repurchased 392,557 shares into treasury stock under our stock repurchase program at an average price of $36.69, for a total of $14.4 million. During the year ended December 31, 2019, we have repurchased 2,080,791 shares into treasury stock under our stock repurchase programs at an average price of $30.90, for a total of $64.4 million.

Balance Sheet

Total loans held for investment decreased $14.9 million, or 0.4%, during the fourth quarter to $4.195 billion at December 31, 2019. The community banking portfolio decreased $113.0 million, or 5.1%, to $2.094 billion, the commercial finance portfolio decreased $25.6 million, or 2.0%, to $1.250 billion, and the national lending portfolio increased $123.7 million, or 17.0%, to $850.4 million during the quarter.

Total deposits were $3.790 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $92.1 million, or 2.5%, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-interest-bearing deposits accounted for 21% of total deposits and non-time deposits accounted for 59% of total deposits at December 31, 2019.

Net Interest Income

We earned net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 of $66.4 million compared to $64.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Yields on loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 were down 15 bps from the prior quarter to 7.48%. The average cost of our total deposits was 1.15% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to 1.19% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets were 0.87% of total assets at December 31, 2019 compared to 0.91% of total assets at September 30, 2019. The ratio of past due to total loans decreased to 2.19% at December 31, 2019 from 2.47% at September 30, 2019. We recorded total net charge-offs of $3.2 million, or 0.08% of average loans, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to net charge-offs of $0.4 million, or 0.01% of average loans, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

We recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to a provision of $2.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. From September 30, 2019 to December 31, 2019, our ALLL decreased from $31.9 million or 0.76% of total loans to $29.1 million or 0.69% of total loans.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

We earned non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 of $8.7 million compared to $7.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, non-interest expense totaled $52.7 million, compared to $52.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Conference Call Information

Aaron P. Graft, Vice Chairman and CEO and Bryce Fowler, CFO will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 5:00 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Todd Ritterbusch, Chief Lending Officer, will also be available for questions.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-855-940-9472 (Canada: 1-855-669-9657) and request to be joined into the Triumph Bancorp, Inc. call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Company's website at www.triumphbancorp.com through the Investor Relations, News & Events, Webcasts and Presentations links, or through a direct link here at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/tbk200121.html . An archive of this conference call will subsequently be available at this same location on the Company’s website.

About Triumph

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Triumph offers a diversified line of community banking, national lending, and commercial finance products through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB. www.triumphbancorp.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non‐GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non‐GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

The following table sets forth key metrics used by Triumph to monitor our operations. Footnotes in this table can be found in our definitions of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this document.

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Years Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Financial Highlights: Total assets $ 5,060,297 $ 5,039,697 $ 4,783,189 $ 4,529,783 $ 4,559,779 $ 5,060,297 $ 4,559,779 Loans held for investment $ 4,194,512 $ 4,209,417 $ 3,835,903 $ 3,612,869 $ 3,608,644 $ 4,194,512 $ 3,608,644 Deposits $ 3,789,906 $ 3,697,833 $ 3,658,978 $ 3,314,440 $ 3,450,349 $ 3,789,906 $ 3,450,349 Net income available to common stockholders $ 16,709 $ 14,317 $ 12,730 $ 14,788 $ 18,085 $ 58,544 $ 51,130 Performance Ratios - Annualized: Return on average assets 1.31 % 1.17 % 1.09 % 1.33 % 1.60 % 1.23 % 1.33 % Return on average total equity 10.24 % 8.79 % 7.83 % 9.30 % 11.35 % 9.04 % 9.24 % Return on average common equity 10.24 % 8.79 % 7.83 % 9.30 % 11.40 % 9.04 % 9.27 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 14.54 % 12.56 % 11.19 % 13.43 % 16.73 % 12.93 % 11.90 % Yield on loans(2) 7.48 % 7.63 % 7.95 % 7.99 % 8.14 % 7.75 % 8.07 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.45 % 1.49 % 1.42 % 1.24 % 1.15 % 1.40 % 1.02 % Cost of total deposits 1.15 % 1.19 % 1.14 % 0.99 % 0.91 % 1.12 % 0.80 % Cost of total funds 1.35 % 1.41 % 1.40 % 1.28 % 1.14 % 1.36 % 1.09 % Net interest margin(2) 5.72 % 5.85 % 5.99 % 6.15 % 6.34 % 5.92 % 6.35 % Net non-interest expense to average assets 3.46 % 3.64 % 3.68 % 3.70 % 3.55 % 3.61 % 3.70 % Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets (1) 3.46 % 3.64 % 3.68 % 3.70 % 3.55 % 3.61 % 3.55 % Efficiency ratio 70.15 % 71.93 % 71.37 % 70.54 % 65.52 % 70.99 % 66.94 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 70.15 % 71.93 % 71.37 % 70.54 % 65.52 % 70.99 % 64.43 % Asset Quality:(3) Past due to total loans 2.19 % 2.47 % 1.90 % 2.33 % 2.41 % 2.19 % 2.41 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.97 % 1.00 % 0.96 % 0.95 % 1.00 % 0.97 % 1.00 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.87 % 0.91 % 0.86 % 0.84 % 0.84 % 0.87 % 0.84 % ALLL to non-performing loans 71.63 % 75.58 % 79.91 % 80.70 % 76.47 % 71.63 % 76.47 % ALLL to total loans 0.69 % 0.76 % 0.77 % 0.76 % 0.76 % 0.69 % 0.76 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.08 % 0.01 % 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.05 % 0.17 % 0.23 % Capital: Tier 1 capital to average assets(4) 10.03 % 10.37 % 10.84 % 11.32 % 11.08 % 10.03 % 11.08 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(4) 10.29 % 10.08 % 11.08 % 11.76 % 11.49 % 10.29 % 11.49 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(4) 9.45 % 9.26 % 10.19 % 10.81 % 10.55 % 9.45 % 10.55 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets(4) 12.75 % 11.79 % 12.88 % 13.62 % 13.35 % 12.75 % 13.35 % Total equity to total assets 12.58 % 12.57 % 13.45 % 14.27 % 13.96 % 12.58 % 13.96 % Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1) 9.16 % 9.10 % 9.78 % 10.37 % 10.03 % 9.16 % 10.03 % Per Share Amounts: Book value per share $ 25.50 $ 24.99 $ 24.56 $ 24.19 $ 23.62 $ 25.50 $ 23.62 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 17.88 $ 17.40 $ 17.13 $ 16.82 $ 16.22 $ 17.88 $ 16.22 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.67 $ 0.56 $ 0.48 $ 0.55 $ 0.68 $ 2.26 $ 2.06 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.66 $ 0.56 $ 0.48 $ 0.55 $ 0.67 $ 2.25 $ 2.03 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.66 $ 0.56 $ 0.48 $ 0.55 $ 0.67 $ 2.25 $ 2.21 Shares outstanding end of period 24,964,961 25,357,985 26,198,308 26,709,411 26,949,936 24,964,961 26,949,936

Unaudited consolidated balance sheet as of:

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 ASSETS Total cash and cash equivalents $ 197,880 $ 115,043 $ 209,305 $ 171,950 $ 234,939 Securities - available for sale 248,820 302,917 329,991 339,465 336,423 Securities - held to maturity 8,417 8,517 8,573 8,499 8,487 Equity securities 5,437 5,543 5,479 5,183 5,044 Loans held for sale 2,735 7,499 2,877 610 2,106 Loans held for investment 4,194,512 4,209,417 3,835,903 3,612,869 3,608,644 Allowance for loan and lease losses (29,092 ) (31,895 ) (29,416 ) (27,605 ) (27,571 ) Loans, net 4,165,420 4,177,522 3,806,487 3,585,264 3,581,073 FHLB and other restricted stock 19,860 23,960 18,037 21,191 15,943 Premises and equipment, net 96,595 87,112 84,998 84,931 83,392 Other real estate owned ("OREO"), net 3,009 2,849 3,351 3,073 2,060 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 190,286 192,440 194,668 197,015 199,417 Bank-owned life insurance 40,954 40,724 40,847 40,667 40,509 Deferred tax asset, net 3,812 5,971 7,278 7,608 8,438 Other assets 77,072 69,600 71,298 64,327 41,948 Total assets $ 5,060,297 $ 5,039,697 $ 4,783,189 $ 4,529,783 $ 4,559,779 LIABILITIES Non-interest bearing deposits $ 809,696 $ 754,233 $ 684,223 $ 667,597 $ 724,527 Interest bearing deposits 2,980,210 2,943,600 2,974,755 2,646,843 2,725,822 Total deposits 3,789,906 3,697,833 3,658,978 3,314,440 3,450,349 Customer repurchase agreements 2,033 14,124 12,788 3,727 4,485 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 430,000 530,000 305,000 405,000 330,000 Subordinated notes 87,327 49,010 48,983 48,956 48,929 Junior subordinated debentures 39,566 39,443 39,320 39,200 39,083 Other liabilities 74,875 75,594 74,758 72,244 50,326 Total liabilities 4,423,707 4,406,004 4,139,827 3,883,567 3,923,172 EQUITY Common stock 272 272 271 271 271 Additional paid-in-capital 473,251 472,368 471,145 470,292 469,341 Treasury stock, at cost (67,069 ) (52,632 ) (27,468 ) (9,881 ) (2,288 ) Retained earnings 229,030 212,321 198,004 185,274 170,486 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,106 1,364 1,410 260 (1,203 ) Total stockholders' equity 636,590 633,693 643,362 646,216 636,607 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,060,297 $ 5,039,697 $ 4,783,189 $ 4,529,783 $ 4,559,779

Unaudited consolidated statement of income:



For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 52,395 $ 50,249 $ 47,910 $ 45,094 $ 44,435 $ 195,648 $ 160,723 Factored receivables, including fees 25,573 25,570 25,558 24,556 28,070 101,257 92,103 Securities 2,379 2,784 2,667 2,644 2,314 10,474 6,354 FHLB and other restricted stock 165 209 146 192 154 712 507 Cash deposits 659 603 1,022 778 877 3,062 3,289 Total interest income 81,171 79,415 77,303 73,264 75,850 311,153 262,976 Interest expense: Deposits 10,961 11,036 10,010 8,218 7,931 40,225 23,058 Subordinated notes 1,035 840 839 839 839 3,553 3,351 Junior subordinated debentures 687 719 744 760 717 2,910 2,741 Other borrowings 2,080 2,055 2,291 2,136 1,482 8,562 6,776 Total interest expense 14,763 14,650 13,884 11,953 10,969 55,250 35,926 Net interest income 66,408 64,765 63,419 61,311 64,881 255,903 227,050 Provision for loan losses 382 2,865 3,681 1,014 1,910 7,942 16,167 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 66,026 61,900 59,738 60,297 62,971 247,961 210,883 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposits 1,889 1,937 1,700 1,606 1,702 7,132 5,469 Card income 1,943 2,015 2,071 1,844 1,999 7,873 6,514 Net OREO gains (losses) and valuation adjustments 50 (56 ) 148 209 37 351 (514 ) Net gains (losses) on sale of securities 39 19 14 (11 ) — 61 (272 ) Fee income 1,686 1,624 1,519 1,612 1,636 6,441 5,150 Insurance commissions 1,092 1,247 961 919 846 4,219 3,492 Gain on sale of subsidiary — — — — — — 1,071 Other 1,967 956 1,210 1,359 574 5,492 2,060 Total non-interest income 8,666 7,742 7,623 7,538 6,794 31,569 22,970 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 29,586 28,717 28,120 26,439 25,586 112,862 90,212 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 4,667 4,505 4,502 4,522 4,402 18,196 14,023 FDIC insurance and other regulatory assessments (302 ) (2 ) 303 299 184 298 1,129 Professional fees 1,904 1,969 1,550 1,865 1,837 7,288 8,939 Amortization of intangible assets 2,154 2,228 2,347 2,402 2,438 9,131 6,980 Advertising and promotion 1,347 1,379 1,796 1,604 1,036 6,126 4,974 Communications and technology 5,732 5,382 4,988 4,874 4,388 20,976 18,270 Other 7,573 7,975 7,098 6,561 7,091 29,207 22,826 Total non-interest expense 52,661 52,153 50,704 48,566 46,962 204,084 167,353 Net income before income tax 22,031 17,489 16,657 19,269 22,803 75,446 66,500 Income tax expense 5,322 3,172 3,927 4,481 4,718 16,902 14,792 Net income $ 16,709 $ 14,317 $ 12,730 $ 14,788 $ 18,085 $ 58,544 $ 51,708 Dividends on preferred stock — — — — — — (578 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 16,709 $ 14,317 $ 12,730 $ 14,788 $ 18,085 $ 58,544 $ 51,130

Earnings per share:



For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Basic Net income to common stockholders $ 16,709 $ 14,317 $ 12,730 $ 14,788 $ 18,085 $ 58,544 $ 51,130 Weighted average common shares outstanding 25,089,447 25,621,054 26,396,351 26,679,724 26,666,554 25,941,395 24,791,448 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.67 $ 0.56 $ 0.48 $ 0.55 $ 0.68 $ 2.26 $ 2.06 Diluted Net income to common stockholders $ 16,709 $ 14,317 $ 12,730 $ 14,788 $ 18,085 $ 58,544 $ 51,130 Dilutive effect of preferred stock — — — — — — 578 Net income to common stockholders - diluted $ 16,709 $ 14,317 $ 12,730 $ 14,788 $ 18,085 $ 58,544 $ 51,708 Weighted average common shares outstanding 25,089,447 25,621,054 26,396,351 26,679,724 26,666,554 25,941,395 24,791,448 Dilutive effects of: Assumed conversion of Preferred A — — — — 89,240 — 258,674 Assumed conversion of Preferred B — — — — 100,176 — 290,375 Assumed exercises of stock options 69,865 60,068 59,962 64,166 76,219 63,808 84,126 Restricted stock awards 70,483 45,631 30,110 49,795 46,457 47,242 52,851 Restricted stock units 13,264 3,045 — — 1,303 3,441 3,039 Performance stock units - market based 11,803 4,673 — — — 4,119 — Performance stock units - performance based — — — — — — — Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 25,254,862 25,734,471 26,486,423 26,793,685 26,979,949 26,060,005 25,480,513 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.66 $ 0.56 $ 0.48 $ 0.55 $ 0.67 $ 2.25 $ 2.03 Shares that were not considered in computing diluted earnings per common share because they were antidilutive are as follows: For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Assumed conversion of Preferred A — — — — — — — Assumed conversion of Preferred B — — — — — — — Stock options 66,019 67,023 70,037 50,752 51,952 66,019 51,952 Restricted stock awards — 3,209 — 13,290 14,513 — — Restricted stock units — — 58,400 58,400 — — — Performance stock units - market based 55,228 55,228 70,879 58,400 59,658 55,228 59,658 Performance stock units - performance based 254,000 — — — — 254,000 —

Loans held for investment summarized as of:



December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Commercial real estate $ 1,046,961 $ 1,115,559 $ 1,098,279 $ 1,093,882 $ 992,080 Construction, land development, land 160,569 164,186 157,861 145,002 179,591 1-4 family residential properties 179,425 186,405 186,070 194,067 190,185 Farmland 154,975 161,447 144,594 156,299 170,540 Commercial 1,342,683 1,369,505 1,257,330 1,117,640 1,114,971 Factored receivables 619,986 599,651 583,131 570,663 617,791 Consumer 21,925 24,967 26,048 27,941 29,822 Mortgage warehouse 667,988 587,697 382,590 307,375 313,664 Total loans $ 4,194,512 $ 4,209,417 $ 3,835,903 $ 3,612,869 $ 3,608,644

Our total loans held for investment portfolio consists of traditional community bank loans as well as commercial finance product lines focused on businesses that require specialized financial solutions and national lending product lines that further diversify our lending operations.

Commercial finance loans are further summarized below:



December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Commercial - Equipment $ 461,555 $ 429,412 $ 395,094 $ 364,447 $ 352,037 Commercial - Asset-based lending 168,955 247,026 208,896 174,447 214,110 Factored receivables 619,986 599,651 583,131 570,663 617,791 Commercial finance $ 1,250,496 $ 1,276,089 $ 1,187,121 $ 1,109,557 $ 1,183,938 Commercial finance % of total loans 30 % 30 % 31 % 31 % 33 %

National lending loans are further summarized below:

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Mortgage warehouse $ 667,988 $ 587,697 $ 382,590 $ 307,375 $ 313,664 Commercial - Liquid credit 81,353 37,386 21,758 960 963 Commercial - Premium finance 101,015 101,562 72,898 77,389 72,302 National lending $ 850,356 $ 726,645 $ 477,246 $ 385,724 $ 386,929 National lending % of total loans 20 % 17 % 12 % 11 % 11 %

Additional information pertaining to our loan portfolio, summarized for the quarters ended:

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Average community banking $ 2,170,149 $ 2,193,533 $ 2,166,122 $ 2,103,816 $ 2,012,255 Average commercial finance 1,260,000 1,208,823 1,168,110 1,123,978 1,190,586 Average national lending 704,244 541,367 373,755 307,249 329,630 Average total loans $ 4,134,393 $ 3,943,723 $ 3,707,987 $ 3,535,043 $ 3,532,471 Community banking yield 5.89 % 5.79 % 5.88 % 5.91 % 5.82 % Commercial finance yield 11.64 % 12.31 % 12.52 % 12.50 % 12.82 % National lending yield 4.96 % 4.63 % 5.62 % 5.73 % 5.44 % Total loan yield 7.48 % 7.63 % 7.95 % 7.99 % 8.14 %

Information pertaining to our factoring segment, which includes only factoring originated by our Triumph Business Capital subsidiary, summarized as of and for the quarters ended:

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Factored receivable period end balance $ 573,372,000 $ 562,009,000 $ 544,601,000 $ 534,420,000 $ 588,750,000 Yield on average receivable balance 17.20 % 18.23 % 18.73 % 17.96 % 18.24 % Rolling twelve quarter annual charge-off rate 0.39 % 0.36 % 0.40 % 0.39 % 0.37 % Factored receivables - transportation concentration 81 % 83 % 83 % 81 % 83 % Interest income, including fees $ 24,813,000 $ 24,869,000 $ 24,762,000 $ 23,803,000 $ 27,578,000 Non-interest income 1,154,000 1,291,000 1,205,000 1,077,000 1,032,000 Factored receivable total revenue 25,967,000 26,160,000 25,967,000 24,880,000 28,610,000 Average net funds employed 524,546,000 494,198,000 483,203,000 490,241,000 547,996,000 Yield on average net funds employed 19.64 % 21.00 % 21.55 % 20.58 % 20.71 % Accounts receivable purchased $ 1,489,538,000 $ 1,450,905,000 $ 1,408,982,000 $ 1,325,140,000 $ 1,541,332,000 Number of invoices purchased 896,487 890,986 874,248 789,838 882,042 Average invoice size $ 1,662 $ 1,628 $ 1,612 $ 1,678 $ 1,747 Average invoice size - transportation $ 1,507 $ 1,497 $ 1,492 $ 1,541 $ 1,625 Average invoice size - non-transportation $ 3,891 $ 3,467 $ 3,047 $ 3,276 $ 3,209

Deposits summarized as of:

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Non-interest bearing demand $ 809,696 $ 754,233 $ 684,223 $ 667,597 $ 724,527 Interest bearing demand 580,323 587,123 587,164 602,088 615,704 Individual retirement accounts 104,472 108,593 111,328 112,696 115,583 Money market 497,105 424,162 440,289 372,109 443,663 Savings 363,270 356,368 362,594 372,914 369,389 Certificates of deposit 1,084,425 1,120,850 1,122,873 851,411 835,127 Brokered deposits 350,615 346,504 350,507 335,625 346,356 Total deposits $ 3,789,906 $ 3,697,833 $ 3,658,978 $ 3,314,440 $ 3,450,349

Net interest margin summarized for the three months ended:

December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Average Average Average Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest earning assets: Interest earning cash balances $ 153,160 $ 659 1.71 % $ 104,569 $ 603 2.29 % Taxable securities 254,255 2,157 3.37 % 278,878 2,495 3.55 % Tax-exempt securities 37,680 222 2.34 % 48,685 289 2.36 % FHLB and other restricted stock 25,599 165 2.56 % 19,698 209 4.21 % Loans 4,134,393 77,968 7.48 % 3,943,723 75,819 7.63 % Total interest earning assets $ 4,605,087 $ 81,171 6.99 % $ 4,395,553 $ 79,415 7.17 % Non-interest earning assets: Other assets 445,773 444,987 Total assets $ 5,050,860 $ 4,840,540 Interest bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest bearing demand $ 588,590 $ 373 0.25 % $ 585,706 $ 355 0.24 % Individual retirement accounts 106,645 435 1.62 % 110,049 454 1.64 % Money market 490,438 1,542 1.25 % 416,526 1,406 1.34 % Savings 359,024 119 0.13 % 359,169 117 0.13 % Certificates of deposit 1,108,647 6,491 2.32 % 1,113,006 6,588 2.35 % Brokered deposits 350,737 2,001 2.26 % 352,430 2,116 2.38 % Total interest bearing deposits 3,004,081 10,961 1.45 % 2,936,886 11,036 1.49 % Subordinated notes 63,706 1,035 6.45 % 48,994 840 6.80 % Junior subordinated debentures 39,491 687 6.90 % 39,364 719 7.25 % Other borrowings 438,447 2,080 1.88 % 364,950 2,055 2.23 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,545,725 $ 14,763 1.65 % $ 3,390,194 $ 14,650 1.71 % Non-interest bearing liabilities and equity: Non-interest bearing demand deposits 791,379 735,527 Other liabilities 66,210 68,778 Total equity 647,546 646,041 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,050,860 $ 4,840,540 Net interest income $ 66,408 $ 64,765 Interest spread 5.34 % 5.46 % Net interest margin 5.72 % 5.85 %

Loan balance totals include respective nonaccrual assets.

Net interest spread is the yield on average interest earning assets less the rate on interest bearing liabilities.

Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets.

Average rates have been annualized.





Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation:

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Years Ended (Dollars in thousands, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, except per share amounts) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income available to common stockholders $ 16,709 $ 14,317 $ 12,730 $ 14,788 $ 18,085 $ 58,544 $ 51,130 Gain on sale of subsidiary or division — — — — — — (1,071 ) Transaction related costs — — — — — — 6,965 Tax effect of adjustments — — — — — — (1,401 ) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders $ 16,709 $ 14,317 $ 12,730 $ 14,788 $ 18,085 $ 58,544 $ 55,623 Dilutive effect of convertible preferred stock — — — — — — 578 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - diluted $ 16,709 $ 14,317 $ 12,730 $ 14,788 $ 18,085 $ 58,544 $ 56,201 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 25,254,862 25,734,471 26,486,423 26,793,685 26,979,949 26,060,005 25,480,513 Adjusted effects of assumed Preferred Stock conversion — — — — — — — Adjusted weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 25,254,862 25,734,471 26,486,423 26,793,685 26,979,949 26,060,005 25,480,513 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.66 $ 0.56 $ 0.48 $ 0.55 $ 0.67 $ 2.25 $ 2.21 Average total stockholders' equity $ 647,546 $ 646,041 $ 652,347 $ 644,960 $ 632,126 $ 647,726 $ 559,450 Average preferred stock liquidation preference — — — — 2,624 — 7,885 Average total common stockholders' equity 647,546 646,041 652,347 644,960 629,502 647,726 551,565 Average goodwill and other intangibles 191,551 193,765 196,002 198,389 200,754 194,905 121,820 Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 455,995 $ 452,276 $ 456,346 $ 446,571 $ 428,748 $ 452,821 $ 429,745 Net income available to common stockholders $ 16,709 $ 14,317 $ 12,730 $ 14,788 $ 18,085 $ 58,544 $ 51,130 Average tangible common equity 455,995 452,276 456,346 446,571 428,748 452,821 429,745 Return on average tangible common equity 14.54 % 12.56 % 11.19 % 13.43 % 16.73 % 12.93 % 11.90 % Adjusted efficiency ratio: Net interest income $ 66,408 $ 64,765 $ 63,419 $ 61,311 $ 64,881 $ 255,903 $ 227,050 Non-interest income 8,666 7,742 7,623 7,538 6,794 31,569 22,970 Operating revenue 75,074 72,507 71,042 68,849 71,675 287,472 250,020 Gain on sale of subsidiary or division — — — — — — (1,071 ) Adjusted operating revenue $ 75,074 $ 72,507 $ 71,042 $ 68,849 $ 71,675 $ 287,472 $ 248,949 Non-interest expenses $ 52,661 $ 52,153 $ 50,704 $ 48,566 $ 46,962 $ 204,084 $ 167,353 Transaction related costs — — — — — — (6,965 ) Adjusted non-interest expenses $ 52,661 $ 52,153 $ 50,704 $ 48,566 $ 46,962 $ 204,084 $ 160,388 Adjusted efficiency ratio 70.15 % 71.93 % 71.37 % 70.54 % 65.52 % 70.99 % 64.43 % Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio: Non-interest expenses $ 52,661 $ 52,153 $ 50,704 $ 48,566 $ 46,962 $ 204,084 $ 167,353 Transaction related costs — — — — — — (6,965 ) Adjusted non-interest expenses $ 52,661 $ 52,153 $ 50,704 $ 48,566 $ 46,962 $ 204,084 $ 160,388 Total non-interest income $ 8,666 $ 7,742 $ 7,623 $ 7,538 $ 6,794 $ 31,569 $ 22,970 Gain on sale of subsidiary or division — — — — — — (1,071 ) Adjusted non-interest income $ 8,666 $ 7,742 $ 7,623 $ 7,538 $ 6,794 $ 31,569 $ 21,899 Adjusted net non-interest expenses $ 43,995 $ 44,411 $ 43,081 $ 41,028 $ 40,168 $ 172,515 $ 138,489 Average total assets $ 5,050,860 $ 4,840,540 $ 4,694,647 $ 4,501,760 $ 4,488,918 $ 4,773,652 $ 3,900,728 Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio 3.46 % 3.64 % 3.68 % 3.70 % 3.55 % 3.61 % 3.55 % Total stockholders' equity $ 636,590 $ 633,693 $ 643,362 $ 646,216 $ 636,607 $ 636,590 $ 636,607 Goodwill and other intangibles (190,286 ) (192,440 ) (194,668 ) (197,015 ) (199,417 ) (190,286 ) (199,417 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 446,304 $ 441,253 $ 448,694 $ 449,201 $ 437,190 $ 446,304 $ 437,190 Common shares outstanding 24,964,961 25,357,985 26,198,308 26,709,411 26,949,936 24,964,961 26,949,936 Tangible book value per share $ 17.88 $ 17.40 $ 17.13 $ 16.82 $ 16.22 $ 17.88 $ 16.22 Total assets at end of period $ 5,060,297 $ 5,039,697 $ 4,783,189 $ 4,529,783 $ 4,559,779 $ 5,060,297 $ 4,559,779 Goodwill and other intangibles (190,286 ) (192,440 ) (194,668 ) (197,015 ) (199,417 ) (190,286 ) (199,417 ) Tangible assets at period end $ 4,870,011 $ 4,847,257 $ 4,588,521 $ 4,332,768 $ 4,360,362 $ 4,870,011 $ 4,360,362 Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio 9.16 % 9.10 % 9.78 % 10.37 % 10.03 % 9.16 % 10.03 %

1) Triumph uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Triumph's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. The non-GAAP measures used by Triumph include the following:

“Adjusted diluted earnings per common share” is defined as adjusted net income available to common stockholders divided by adjusted weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Excluded from net income available to common stockholders are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures, net of tax. In our judgment, the adjustments made to net income available to common stockholders allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core net income by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business. Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding are adjusted as a result of changes in their dilutive properties given the gain and expense adjustments described herein.





"Tangible common stockholders' equity" is defined as common stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets.





"Total tangible assets" is defined as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets.





"Tangible book value per share" is defined as tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding. This measure is important to investors interested in changes from period-to-period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets.





"Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio" is defined as the ratio of tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total tangible assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period-to period in common equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.





"Return on Average Tangible Common Equity" is defined as net income available to common stockholders divided by average tangible common stockholders' equity.





"Adjusted efficiency ratio" is defined as non-interest expenses divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income. Also excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue and non-interest expense allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.





"Adjusted net non-interest expense to average total assets" is defined as non-interest expenses net of non-interest income divided by total average assets. Excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. This metric is used by our management to better assess our operating efficiency.

2) Performance ratios include discount accretion on purchased loans for the periods presented as follows:

For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Loan discount accretion $ 1,555 $ 1,159 $ 1,297 $ 1,557 $ 1,411 $ 5,568 $ 8,296

3) Asset quality ratios exclude loans held for sale, except for non-performing assets to total assets.

4) Current quarter ratios are preliminary.



