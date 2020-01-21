DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) (“Triumph” or the “Company”) today announced earnings and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2019.
2019 Fourth Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments
Balance Sheet
Total loans held for investment decreased $14.9 million, or 0.4%, during the fourth quarter to $4.195 billion at December 31, 2019. The community banking portfolio decreased $113.0 million, or 5.1%, to $2.094 billion, the commercial finance portfolio decreased $25.6 million, or 2.0%, to $1.250 billion, and the national lending portfolio increased $123.7 million, or 17.0%, to $850.4 million during the quarter.
Total deposits were $3.790 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $92.1 million, or 2.5%, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-interest-bearing deposits accounted for 21% of total deposits and non-time deposits accounted for 59% of total deposits at December 31, 2019.
Net Interest Income
We earned net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 of $66.4 million compared to $64.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Yields on loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 were down 15 bps from the prior quarter to 7.48%. The average cost of our total deposits was 1.15% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to 1.19% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Asset Quality
Non-performing assets were 0.87% of total assets at December 31, 2019 compared to 0.91% of total assets at September 30, 2019. The ratio of past due to total loans decreased to 2.19% at December 31, 2019 from 2.47% at September 30, 2019. We recorded total net charge-offs of $3.2 million, or 0.08% of average loans, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to net charge-offs of $0.4 million, or 0.01% of average loans, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
We recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to a provision of $2.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. From September 30, 2019 to December 31, 2019, our ALLL decreased from $31.9 million or 0.76% of total loans to $29.1 million or 0.69% of total loans.
Non-Interest Income and Expense
We earned non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 of $8.7 million compared to $7.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, non-interest expense totaled $52.7 million, compared to $52.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
|As of and for the Three Months Ended
|As of and for the Years Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Financial Highlights:
|Total assets
|$
|5,060,297
|$
|5,039,697
|$
|4,783,189
|$
|4,529,783
|$
|4,559,779
|$
|5,060,297
|$
|4,559,779
|Loans held for investment
|$
|4,194,512
|$
|4,209,417
|$
|3,835,903
|$
|3,612,869
|$
|3,608,644
|$
|4,194,512
|$
|3,608,644
|Deposits
|$
|3,789,906
|$
|3,697,833
|$
|3,658,978
|$
|3,314,440
|$
|3,450,349
|$
|3,789,906
|$
|3,450,349
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|16,709
|$
|14,317
|$
|12,730
|$
|14,788
|$
|18,085
|$
|58,544
|$
|51,130
|Performance Ratios - Annualized:
|Return on average assets
|1.31
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.33
|%
|Return on average total equity
|10.24
|%
|8.79
|%
|7.83
|%
|9.30
|%
|11.35
|%
|9.04
|%
|9.24
|%
|Return on average common equity
|10.24
|%
|8.79
|%
|7.83
|%
|9.30
|%
|11.40
|%
|9.04
|%
|9.27
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (1)
|14.54
|%
|12.56
|%
|11.19
|%
|13.43
|%
|16.73
|%
|12.93
|%
|11.90
|%
|Yield on loans(2)
|7.48
|%
|7.63
|%
|7.95
|%
|7.99
|%
|8.14
|%
|7.75
|%
|8.07
|%
|Cost of interest bearing deposits
|1.45
|%
|1.49
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.02
|%
|Cost of total deposits
|1.15
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.14
|%
|0.99
|%
|0.91
|%
|1.12
|%
|0.80
|%
|Cost of total funds
|1.35
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.09
|%
|Net interest margin(2)
|5.72
|%
|5.85
|%
|5.99
|%
|6.15
|%
|6.34
|%
|5.92
|%
|6.35
|%
|Net non-interest expense to average assets
|3.46
|%
|3.64
|%
|3.68
|%
|3.70
|%
|3.55
|%
|3.61
|%
|3.70
|%
|Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets (1)
|3.46
|%
|3.64
|%
|3.68
|%
|3.70
|%
|3.55
|%
|3.61
|%
|3.55
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|70.15
|%
|71.93
|%
|71.37
|%
|70.54
|%
|65.52
|%
|70.99
|%
|66.94
|%
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)
|70.15
|%
|71.93
|%
|71.37
|%
|70.54
|%
|65.52
|%
|70.99
|%
|64.43
|%
|Asset Quality:(3)
|Past due to total loans
|2.19
|%
|2.47
|%
|1.90
|%
|2.33
|%
|2.41
|%
|2.19
|%
|2.41
|%
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.97
|%
|1.00
|%
|0.96
|%
|0.95
|%
|1.00
|%
|0.97
|%
|1.00
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.87
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.86
|%
|0.84
|%
|0.84
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.84
|%
|ALLL to non-performing loans
|71.63
|%
|75.58
|%
|79.91
|%
|80.70
|%
|76.47
|%
|71.63
|%
|76.47
|%
|ALLL to total loans
|0.69
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.76
|%
|Net charge-offs to average loans
|0.08
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.23
|%
|Capital:
|Tier 1 capital to average assets(4)
|10.03
|%
|10.37
|%
|10.84
|%
|11.32
|%
|11.08
|%
|10.03
|%
|11.08
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(4)
|10.29
|%
|10.08
|%
|11.08
|%
|11.76
|%
|11.49
|%
|10.29
|%
|11.49
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(4)
|9.45
|%
|9.26
|%
|10.19
|%
|10.81
|%
|10.55
|%
|9.45
|%
|10.55
|%
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets(4)
|12.75
|%
|11.79
|%
|12.88
|%
|13.62
|%
|13.35
|%
|12.75
|%
|13.35
|%
|Total equity to total assets
|12.58
|%
|12.57
|%
|13.45
|%
|14.27
|%
|13.96
|%
|12.58
|%
|13.96
|%
|Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1)
|9.16
|%
|9.10
|%
|9.78
|%
|10.37
|%
|10.03
|%
|9.16
|%
|10.03
|%
|Per Share Amounts:
|Book value per share
|$
|25.50
|$
|24.99
|$
|24.56
|$
|24.19
|$
|23.62
|$
|25.50
|$
|23.62
|Tangible book value per share (1)
|$
|17.88
|$
|17.40
|$
|17.13
|$
|16.82
|$
|16.22
|$
|17.88
|$
|16.22
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.68
|$
|2.26
|$
|2.06
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.67
|$
|2.25
|$
|2.03
|Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1)
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.67
|$
|2.25
|$
|2.21
|Shares outstanding end of period
|24,964,961
|25,357,985
|26,198,308
|26,709,411
|26,949,936
|24,964,961
|26,949,936
Unaudited consolidated balance sheet as of:
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|ASSETS
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|$
|197,880
|$
|115,043
|$
|209,305
|$
|171,950
|$
|234,939
|Securities - available for sale
|248,820
|302,917
|329,991
|339,465
|336,423
|Securities - held to maturity
|8,417
|8,517
|8,573
|8,499
|8,487
|Equity securities
|5,437
|5,543
|5,479
|5,183
|5,044
|Loans held for sale
|2,735
|7,499
|2,877
|610
|2,106
|Loans held for investment
|4,194,512
|4,209,417
|3,835,903
|3,612,869
|3,608,644
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(29,092
|)
|(31,895
|)
|(29,416
|)
|(27,605
|)
|(27,571
|)
|Loans, net
|4,165,420
|4,177,522
|3,806,487
|3,585,264
|3,581,073
|FHLB and other restricted stock
|19,860
|23,960
|18,037
|21,191
|15,943
|Premises and equipment, net
|96,595
|87,112
|84,998
|84,931
|83,392
|Other real estate owned ("OREO"), net
|3,009
|2,849
|3,351
|3,073
|2,060
|Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|190,286
|192,440
|194,668
|197,015
|199,417
|Bank-owned life insurance
|40,954
|40,724
|40,847
|40,667
|40,509
|Deferred tax asset, net
|3,812
|5,971
|7,278
|7,608
|8,438
|Other assets
|77,072
|69,600
|71,298
|64,327
|41,948
|Total assets
|$
|5,060,297
|$
|5,039,697
|$
|4,783,189
|$
|4,529,783
|$
|4,559,779
|LIABILITIES
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|809,696
|$
|754,233
|$
|684,223
|$
|667,597
|$
|724,527
|Interest bearing deposits
|2,980,210
|2,943,600
|2,974,755
|2,646,843
|2,725,822
|Total deposits
|3,789,906
|3,697,833
|3,658,978
|3,314,440
|3,450,349
|Customer repurchase agreements
|2,033
|14,124
|12,788
|3,727
|4,485
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|430,000
|530,000
|305,000
|405,000
|330,000
|Subordinated notes
|87,327
|49,010
|48,983
|48,956
|48,929
|Junior subordinated debentures
|39,566
|39,443
|39,320
|39,200
|39,083
|Other liabilities
|74,875
|75,594
|74,758
|72,244
|50,326
|Total liabilities
|4,423,707
|4,406,004
|4,139,827
|3,883,567
|3,923,172
|EQUITY
|Common stock
|272
|272
|271
|271
|271
|Additional paid-in-capital
|473,251
|472,368
|471,145
|470,292
|469,341
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(67,069
|)
|(52,632
|)
|(27,468
|)
|(9,881
|)
|(2,288
|)
|Retained earnings
|229,030
|212,321
|198,004
|185,274
|170,486
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|1,106
|1,364
|1,410
|260
|(1,203
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|636,590
|633,693
|643,362
|646,216
|636,607
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|5,060,297
|$
|5,039,697
|$
|4,783,189
|$
|4,529,783
|$
|4,559,779
Unaudited consolidated statement of income:
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Interest income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|52,395
|$
|50,249
|$
|47,910
|$
|45,094
|$
|44,435
|$
|195,648
|$
|160,723
|Factored receivables, including fees
|25,573
|25,570
|25,558
|24,556
|28,070
|101,257
|92,103
|Securities
|2,379
|2,784
|2,667
|2,644
|2,314
|10,474
|6,354
|FHLB and other restricted stock
|165
|209
|146
|192
|154
|712
|507
|Cash deposits
|659
|603
|1,022
|778
|877
|3,062
|3,289
|Total interest income
|81,171
|79,415
|77,303
|73,264
|75,850
|311,153
|262,976
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|10,961
|11,036
|10,010
|8,218
|7,931
|40,225
|23,058
|Subordinated notes
|1,035
|840
|839
|839
|839
|3,553
|3,351
|Junior subordinated debentures
|687
|719
|744
|760
|717
|2,910
|2,741
|Other borrowings
|2,080
|2,055
|2,291
|2,136
|1,482
|8,562
|6,776
|Total interest expense
|14,763
|14,650
|13,884
|11,953
|10,969
|55,250
|35,926
|Net interest income
|66,408
|64,765
|63,419
|61,311
|64,881
|255,903
|227,050
|Provision for loan losses
|382
|2,865
|3,681
|1,014
|1,910
|7,942
|16,167
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|66,026
|61,900
|59,738
|60,297
|62,971
|247,961
|210,883
|Non-interest income:
|Service charges on deposits
|1,889
|1,937
|1,700
|1,606
|1,702
|7,132
|5,469
|Card income
|1,943
|2,015
|2,071
|1,844
|1,999
|7,873
|6,514
|Net OREO gains (losses) and valuation adjustments
|50
|(56
|)
|148
|209
|37
|351
|(514
|)
|Net gains (losses) on sale of securities
|39
|19
|14
|(11
|)
|—
|61
|(272
|)
|Fee income
|1,686
|1,624
|1,519
|1,612
|1,636
|6,441
|5,150
|Insurance commissions
|1,092
|1,247
|961
|919
|846
|4,219
|3,492
|Gain on sale of subsidiary
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,071
|Other
|1,967
|956
|1,210
|1,359
|574
|5,492
|2,060
|Total non-interest income
|8,666
|7,742
|7,623
|7,538
|6,794
|31,569
|22,970
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|29,586
|28,717
|28,120
|26,439
|25,586
|112,862
|90,212
|Occupancy, furniture and equipment
|4,667
|4,505
|4,502
|4,522
|4,402
|18,196
|14,023
|FDIC insurance and other regulatory assessments
|(302
|)
|(2
|)
|303
|299
|184
|298
|1,129
|Professional fees
|1,904
|1,969
|1,550
|1,865
|1,837
|7,288
|8,939
|Amortization of intangible assets
|2,154
|2,228
|2,347
|2,402
|2,438
|9,131
|6,980
|Advertising and promotion
|1,347
|1,379
|1,796
|1,604
|1,036
|6,126
|4,974
|Communications and technology
|5,732
|5,382
|4,988
|4,874
|4,388
|20,976
|18,270
|Other
|7,573
|7,975
|7,098
|6,561
|7,091
|29,207
|22,826
|Total non-interest expense
|52,661
|52,153
|50,704
|48,566
|46,962
|204,084
|167,353
|Net income before income tax
|22,031
|17,489
|16,657
|19,269
|22,803
|75,446
|66,500
|Income tax expense
|5,322
|3,172
|3,927
|4,481
|4,718
|16,902
|14,792
|Net income
|$
|16,709
|$
|14,317
|$
|12,730
|$
|14,788
|$
|18,085
|$
|58,544
|$
|51,708
|Dividends on preferred stock
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(578
|)
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|16,709
|$
|14,317
|$
|12,730
|$
|14,788
|$
|18,085
|$
|58,544
|$
|51,130
Earnings per share:
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Basic
|Net income to common stockholders
|$
|16,709
|$
|14,317
|$
|12,730
|$
|14,788
|$
|18,085
|$
|58,544
|$
|51,130
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|25,089,447
|25,621,054
|26,396,351
|26,679,724
|26,666,554
|25,941,395
|24,791,448
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.68
|$
|2.26
|$
|2.06
|Diluted
|Net income to common stockholders
|$
|16,709
|$
|14,317
|$
|12,730
|$
|14,788
|$
|18,085
|$
|58,544
|$
|51,130
|Dilutive effect of preferred stock
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|578
|Net income to common stockholders - diluted
|$
|16,709
|$
|14,317
|$
|12,730
|$
|14,788
|$
|18,085
|$
|58,544
|$
|51,708
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|25,089,447
|25,621,054
|26,396,351
|26,679,724
|26,666,554
|25,941,395
|24,791,448
|Dilutive effects of:
|Assumed conversion of Preferred A
|—
|—
|—
|—
|89,240
|—
|258,674
|Assumed conversion of Preferred B
|—
|—
|—
|—
|100,176
|—
|290,375
|Assumed exercises of stock options
|69,865
|60,068
|59,962
|64,166
|76,219
|63,808
|84,126
|Restricted stock awards
|70,483
|45,631
|30,110
|49,795
|46,457
|47,242
|52,851
|Restricted stock units
|13,264
|3,045
|—
|—
|1,303
|3,441
|3,039
|Performance stock units - market based
|11,803
|4,673
|—
|—
|—
|4,119
|—
|Performance stock units - performance based
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|25,254,862
|25,734,471
|26,486,423
|26,793,685
|26,979,949
|26,060,005
|25,480,513
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.67
|$
|2.25
|$
|2.03
|Shares that were not considered in computing diluted earnings per common share because they were antidilutive are as follows:
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Assumed conversion of Preferred A
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Assumed conversion of Preferred B
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Stock options
|66,019
|67,023
|70,037
|50,752
|51,952
|66,019
|51,952
|Restricted stock awards
|—
|3,209
|—
|13,290
|14,513
|—
|—
|Restricted stock units
|—
|—
|58,400
|58,400
|—
|—
|—
|Performance stock units - market based
|55,228
|55,228
|70,879
|58,400
|59,658
|55,228
|59,658
|Performance stock units - performance based
|254,000
|—
|—
|—
|—
|254,000
|—
Loans held for investment summarized as of:
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Commercial real estate
|$
|1,046,961
|$
|1,115,559
|$
|1,098,279
|$
|1,093,882
|$
|992,080
|Construction, land development, land
|160,569
|164,186
|157,861
|145,002
|179,591
|1-4 family residential properties
|179,425
|186,405
|186,070
|194,067
|190,185
|Farmland
|154,975
|161,447
|144,594
|156,299
|170,540
|Commercial
|1,342,683
|1,369,505
|1,257,330
|1,117,640
|1,114,971
|Factored receivables
|619,986
|599,651
|583,131
|570,663
|617,791
|Consumer
|21,925
|24,967
|26,048
|27,941
|29,822
|Mortgage warehouse
|667,988
|587,697
|382,590
|307,375
|313,664
|Total loans
|$
|4,194,512
|$
|4,209,417
|$
|3,835,903
|$
|3,612,869
|$
|3,608,644
Our total loans held for investment portfolio consists of traditional community bank loans as well as commercial finance product lines focused on businesses that require specialized financial solutions and national lending product lines that further diversify our lending operations.
Commercial finance loans are further summarized below:
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Commercial - Equipment
|$
|461,555
|$
|429,412
|$
|395,094
|$
|364,447
|$
|352,037
|Commercial - Asset-based lending
|168,955
|247,026
|208,896
|174,447
|214,110
|Factored receivables
|619,986
|599,651
|583,131
|570,663
|617,791
|Commercial finance
|$
|1,250,496
|$
|1,276,089
|$
|1,187,121
|$
|1,109,557
|$
|1,183,938
|Commercial finance % of total loans
|30
|%
|30
|%
|31
|%
|31
|%
|33
|%
National lending loans are further summarized below:
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Mortgage warehouse
|$
|667,988
|$
|587,697
|$
|382,590
|$
|307,375
|$
|313,664
|Commercial - Liquid credit
|81,353
|37,386
|21,758
|960
|963
|Commercial - Premium finance
|101,015
|101,562
|72,898
|77,389
|72,302
|National lending
|$
|850,356
|$
|726,645
|$
|477,246
|$
|385,724
|$
|386,929
|National lending % of total loans
|20
|%
|17
|%
|12
|%
|11
|%
|11
|%
Additional information pertaining to our loan portfolio, summarized for the quarters ended:
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Average community banking
|$
|2,170,149
|$
|2,193,533
|$
|2,166,122
|$
|2,103,816
|$
|2,012,255
|Average commercial finance
|1,260,000
|1,208,823
|1,168,110
|1,123,978
|1,190,586
|Average national lending
|704,244
|541,367
|373,755
|307,249
|329,630
|Average total loans
|$
|4,134,393
|$
|3,943,723
|$
|3,707,987
|$
|3,535,043
|$
|3,532,471
|Community banking yield
|5.89
|%
|5.79
|%
|5.88
|%
|5.91
|%
|5.82
|%
|Commercial finance yield
|11.64
|%
|12.31
|%
|12.52
|%
|12.50
|%
|12.82
|%
|National lending yield
|4.96
|%
|4.63
|%
|5.62
|%
|5.73
|%
|5.44
|%
|Total loan yield
|7.48
|%
|7.63
|%
|7.95
|%
|7.99
|%
|8.14
|%
Information pertaining to our factoring segment, which includes only factoring originated by our Triumph Business Capital subsidiary, summarized as of and for the quarters ended:
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Factored receivable period end balance
|$
|573,372,000
|$
|562,009,000
|$
|544,601,000
|$
|534,420,000
|$
|588,750,000
|Yield on average receivable balance
|17.20
|%
|18.23
|%
|18.73
|%
|17.96
|%
|18.24
|%
|Rolling twelve quarter annual charge-off rate
|0.39
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.37
|%
|Factored receivables - transportation concentration
|81
|%
|83
|%
|83
|%
|81
|%
|83
|%
|Interest income, including fees
|$
|24,813,000
|$
|24,869,000
|$
|24,762,000
|$
|23,803,000
|$
|27,578,000
|Non-interest income
|1,154,000
|1,291,000
|1,205,000
|1,077,000
|1,032,000
|Factored receivable total revenue
|25,967,000
|26,160,000
|25,967,000
|24,880,000
|28,610,000
|Average net funds employed
|524,546,000
|494,198,000
|483,203,000
|490,241,000
|547,996,000
|Yield on average net funds employed
|19.64
|%
|21.00
|%
|21.55
|%
|20.58
|%
|20.71
|%
|Accounts receivable purchased
|$
|1,489,538,000
|$
|1,450,905,000
|$
|1,408,982,000
|$
|1,325,140,000
|$
|1,541,332,000
|Number of invoices purchased
|896,487
|890,986
|874,248
|789,838
|882,042
|Average invoice size
|$
|1,662
|$
|1,628
|$
|1,612
|$
|1,678
|$
|1,747
|Average invoice size - transportation
|$
|1,507
|$
|1,497
|$
|1,492
|$
|1,541
|$
|1,625
|Average invoice size - non-transportation
|$
|3,891
|$
|3,467
|$
|3,047
|$
|3,276
|$
|3,209
Deposits summarized as of:
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Non-interest bearing demand
|$
|809,696
|$
|754,233
|$
|684,223
|$
|667,597
|$
|724,527
|Interest bearing demand
|580,323
|587,123
|587,164
|602,088
|615,704
|Individual retirement accounts
|104,472
|108,593
|111,328
|112,696
|115,583
|Money market
|497,105
|424,162
|440,289
|372,109
|443,663
|Savings
|363,270
|356,368
|362,594
|372,914
|369,389
|Certificates of deposit
|1,084,425
|1,120,850
|1,122,873
|851,411
|835,127
|Brokered deposits
|350,615
|346,504
|350,507
|335,625
|346,356
|Total deposits
|$
|3,789,906
|$
|3,697,833
|$
|3,658,978
|$
|3,314,440
|$
|3,450,349
Net interest margin summarized for the three months ended:
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Interest earning assets:
|Interest earning cash balances
|$
|153,160
|$
|659
|1.71
|%
|$
|104,569
|$
|603
|2.29
|%
|Taxable securities
|254,255
|2,157
|3.37
|%
|278,878
|2,495
|3.55
|%
|Tax-exempt securities
|37,680
|222
|2.34
|%
|48,685
|289
|2.36
|%
|FHLB and other restricted stock
|25,599
|165
|2.56
|%
|19,698
|209
|4.21
|%
|Loans
|4,134,393
|77,968
|7.48
|%
|3,943,723
|75,819
|7.63
|%
|Total interest earning assets
|$
|4,605,087
|$
|81,171
|6.99
|%
|$
|4,395,553
|$
|79,415
|7.17
|%
|Non-interest earning assets:
|Other assets
|445,773
|444,987
|Total assets
|$
|5,050,860
|$
|4,840,540
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest bearing demand
|$
|588,590
|$
|373
|0.25
|%
|$
|585,706
|$
|355
|0.24
|%
|Individual retirement accounts
|106,645
|435
|1.62
|%
|110,049
|454
|1.64
|%
|Money market
|490,438
|1,542
|1.25
|%
|416,526
|1,406
|1.34
|%
|Savings
|359,024
|119
|0.13
|%
|359,169
|117
|0.13
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|1,108,647
|6,491
|2.32
|%
|1,113,006
|6,588
|2.35
|%
|Brokered deposits
|350,737
|2,001
|2.26
|%
|352,430
|2,116
|2.38
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|3,004,081
|10,961
|1.45
|%
|2,936,886
|11,036
|1.49
|%
|Subordinated notes
|63,706
|1,035
|6.45
|%
|48,994
|840
|6.80
|%
|Junior subordinated debentures
|39,491
|687
|6.90
|%
|39,364
|719
|7.25
|%
|Other borrowings
|438,447
|2,080
|1.88
|%
|364,950
|2,055
|2.23
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|$
|3,545,725
|$
|14,763
|1.65
|%
|$
|3,390,194
|$
|14,650
|1.71
|%
|Non-interest bearing liabilities and equity:
|Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|791,379
|735,527
|Other liabilities
|66,210
|68,778
|Total equity
|647,546
|646,041
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|5,050,860
|$
|4,840,540
|Net interest income
|$
|66,408
|$
|64,765
|Interest spread
|5.34
|%
|5.46
|%
|Net interest margin
|5.72
|%
|5.85
|%
Loan balance totals include respective nonaccrual assets.
Net interest spread is the yield on average interest earning assets less the rate on interest bearing liabilities.
Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets.
Average rates have been annualized.
Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation:
|As of and for the Three Months Ended
|As of and for the Years Ended
|(Dollars in thousands,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|except per share amounts)
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|16,709
|$
|14,317
|$
|12,730
|$
|14,788
|$
|18,085
|$
|58,544
|$
|51,130
|Gain on sale of subsidiary or division
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(1,071
|)
|Transaction related costs
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|6,965
|Tax effect of adjustments
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(1,401
|)
|Adjusted net income available to common stockholders
|$
|16,709
|$
|14,317
|$
|12,730
|$
|14,788
|$
|18,085
|$
|58,544
|$
|55,623
|Dilutive effect of convertible preferred stock
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|578
|Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - diluted
|$
|16,709
|$
|14,317
|$
|12,730
|$
|14,788
|$
|18,085
|$
|58,544
|$
|56,201
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|25,254,862
|25,734,471
|26,486,423
|26,793,685
|26,979,949
|26,060,005
|25,480,513
|Adjusted effects of assumed Preferred Stock conversion
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Adjusted weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|25,254,862
|25,734,471
|26,486,423
|26,793,685
|26,979,949
|26,060,005
|25,480,513
|Adjusted diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.67
|$
|2.25
|$
|2.21
|Average total stockholders' equity
|$
|647,546
|$
|646,041
|$
|652,347
|$
|644,960
|$
|632,126
|$
|647,726
|$
|559,450
|Average preferred stock liquidation preference
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2,624
|—
|7,885
|Average total common stockholders' equity
|647,546
|646,041
|652,347
|644,960
|629,502
|647,726
|551,565
|Average goodwill and other intangibles
|191,551
|193,765
|196,002
|198,389
|200,754
|194,905
|121,820
|Average tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
|455,995
|$
|452,276
|$
|456,346
|$
|446,571
|$
|428,748
|$
|452,821
|$
|429,745
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|16,709
|$
|14,317
|$
|12,730
|$
|14,788
|$
|18,085
|$
|58,544
|$
|51,130
|Average tangible common equity
|455,995
|452,276
|456,346
|446,571
|428,748
|452,821
|429,745
|Return on average tangible common equity
|14.54
|%
|12.56
|%
|11.19
|%
|13.43
|%
|16.73
|%
|12.93
|%
|11.90
|%
|Adjusted efficiency ratio:
|Net interest income
|$
|66,408
|$
|64,765
|$
|63,419
|$
|61,311
|$
|64,881
|$
|255,903
|$
|227,050
|Non-interest income
|8,666
|7,742
|7,623
|7,538
|6,794
|31,569
|22,970
|Operating revenue
|75,074
|72,507
|71,042
|68,849
|71,675
|287,472
|250,020
|Gain on sale of subsidiary or division
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(1,071
|)
|Adjusted operating revenue
|$
|75,074
|$
|72,507
|$
|71,042
|$
|68,849
|$
|71,675
|$
|287,472
|$
|248,949
|Non-interest expenses
|$
|52,661
|$
|52,153
|$
|50,704
|$
|48,566
|$
|46,962
|$
|204,084
|$
|167,353
|Transaction related costs
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(6,965
|)
|Adjusted non-interest expenses
|$
|52,661
|$
|52,153
|$
|50,704
|$
|48,566
|$
|46,962
|$
|204,084
|$
|160,388
|Adjusted efficiency ratio
|70.15
|%
|71.93
|%
|71.37
|%
|70.54
|%
|65.52
|%
|70.99
|%
|64.43
|%
|Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio:
|Non-interest expenses
|$
|52,661
|$
|52,153
|$
|50,704
|$
|48,566
|$
|46,962
|$
|204,084
|$
|167,353
|Transaction related costs
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(6,965
|)
|Adjusted non-interest expenses
|$
|52,661
|$
|52,153
|$
|50,704
|$
|48,566
|$
|46,962
|$
|204,084
|$
|160,388
|Total non-interest income
|$
|8,666
|$
|7,742
|$
|7,623
|$
|7,538
|$
|6,794
|$
|31,569
|$
|22,970
|Gain on sale of subsidiary or division
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(1,071
|)
|Adjusted non-interest income
|$
|8,666
|$
|7,742
|$
|7,623
|$
|7,538
|$
|6,794
|$
|31,569
|$
|21,899
|Adjusted net non-interest expenses
|$
|43,995
|$
|44,411
|$
|43,081
|$
|41,028
|$
|40,168
|$
|172,515
|$
|138,489
|Average total assets
|$
|5,050,860
|$
|4,840,540
|$
|4,694,647
|$
|4,501,760
|$
|4,488,918
|$
|4,773,652
|$
|3,900,728
|Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio
|3.46
|%
|3.64
|%
|3.68
|%
|3.70
|%
|3.55
|%
|3.61
|%
|3.55
|%
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|636,590
|$
|633,693
|$
|643,362
|$
|646,216
|$
|636,607
|$
|636,590
|$
|636,607
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|(190,286
|)
|(192,440
|)
|(194,668
|)
|(197,015
|)
|(199,417
|)
|(190,286
|)
|(199,417
|)
|Tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
|446,304
|$
|441,253
|$
|448,694
|$
|449,201
|$
|437,190
|$
|446,304
|$
|437,190
|Common shares outstanding
|24,964,961
|25,357,985
|26,198,308
|26,709,411
|26,949,936
|24,964,961
|26,949,936
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|17.88
|$
|17.40
|$
|17.13
|$
|16.82
|$
|16.22
|$
|17.88
|$
|16.22
|Total assets at end of period
|$
|5,060,297
|$
|5,039,697
|$
|4,783,189
|$
|4,529,783
|$
|4,559,779
|$
|5,060,297
|$
|4,559,779
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|(190,286
|)
|(192,440
|)
|(194,668
|)
|(197,015
|)
|(199,417
|)
|(190,286
|)
|(199,417
|)
|Tangible assets at period end
|$
|4,870,011
|$
|4,847,257
|$
|4,588,521
|$
|4,332,768
|$
|4,360,362
|$
|4,870,011
|$
|4,360,362
|Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio
|9.16
|%
|9.10
|%
|9.78
|%
|10.37
|%
|10.03
|%
|9.16
|%
|10.03
|%
1) Triumph uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Triumph's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. The non-GAAP measures used by Triumph include the following:
2) Performance ratios include discount accretion on purchased loans for the periods presented as follows:
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Loan discount accretion
|$
|1,555
|$
|1,159
|$
|1,297
|$
|1,557
|$
|1,411
|$
|5,568
|$
|8,296
3) Asset quality ratios exclude loans held for sale, except for non-performing assets to total assets.
4) Current quarter ratios are preliminary.
Formats available: