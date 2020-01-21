New York, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Product Services, Modality, End User - Global Forecasts to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04756166/?utm_source=GNW

However, the risks & complications associated with dialysis, low consumer awareness regarding kidney diseases, and reimbursement concerns are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



The hemodialysis segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is categorized into two broad segments, namely, hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.The hemodialysis segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market.



Factors such as the huge acceptance of hemodialysis therapy over peritoneal dialysis among CKD and ESRD patients, an increasing number of ESRD patients, growth in the number of dialysis centers, and government initiatives are stimulating the growth of the hemodialysis market.



The conventional hemodialysis segment is expected to hold the largest share of the hemodialysis modality market during the forecast period.

Based on modality, the hemodialysis market is classified into three major segments?conventional hemodialysis, short daily hemodialysis, and nocturnal hemodialysis (NHD).The conventional hemodialysis segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market in 2019.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the large patient population opting for conventional dialysis, rising number of dialysis centers across the globe, a growing number of ESRD patients, and ongoing technological advancements in conventional hemodialysis.



North America to account for the largest share of the global market in 2019.

Based on region, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market has been segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.North America is expected to account for the largest share of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in 2019.



The higher per capita income as compared to other regions, favorable reimbursement scenario, and increasing demand for dialysis procedures are propelling the growth of the in-center dialysis market.



The major players in the market include Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc. (US), Baxter International, Inc. (US), and B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), are key players dominating the market. Other players in this market include Ion Nipro Corporation (Japan), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), NIKKISO CO., LTD (Japan), Diaverum Healthcare Partners (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Rockwell Medical, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Dialife Group (Switzerland), and Isopure Corp. (US), among others.



