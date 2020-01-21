TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moses Znaimer, Founder and CEO of ZoomerMedia Limited has announced the appointment of Terence Chan, CPA, CA, CPA (Illinois) to the position of Chief Financial Officer effective February 1, 2020.



"I’m excited to be working with Moses, and happily find myself back where commerce and creativity intersect,” said Chan.

Chan is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience in all areas of finance. He has served in senior finance roles in both the private and public sectors including Novartis Consumer Health, AstraZeneca Canada and, most recently, Health Shared Services Ontario. Chan’s media experience as director of finance for Astral Kids Television, and his key role in the expansion of that business with the launch of Disney Junior, Disney XD channels and their digital offerings, makes him an exceptionally good fit for ZoomerMedia whose television properties include ONETV- Get Fit, JoyTV. FaithTV, and the flagship channel VisionTV, available in approximately 8.5 million Canadian homes.

Chan graduated with Distinction from the University of Toronto with a B.Comm and obtained his CA designation with KPMG. He also holds a CPA designation from the State of Illinois and completed Harvard Business School’s Excellence in Finance Management.

Chan takes over the position from David Vickers who served as VP Finance and Chief Financial Officer for seven years, and has resigned effective January 31, 2020 in order to pursue other interests.

"I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with such a talented group of people in the dynamic work environment that exists at ZoomerMedia. My experiences in doing so over these past seven years have served to benefit my professional development significantly. I wish Moses and the company the best of success in the future," said Vickers.

"I'd like to thank David for his many years of service to ZoomerMedia. I think we both grew in the process. In particular, I want to point out and thank him for a professional handover to his successor,” said Moses.

About ZoomerMedia Limited

Founded in 2008 by Moses Znaimer (Citytv, CP24, MuchMusic, Bravo! etc.), ZoomerMedia is Canada's leading diversified multimedia company devoted to creating content, services and experiences for Canada's largest demographic - "Zoomers" or the 16.1 million Canadians aged 45plus - on all platforms: television, radio, print, digital, and live events. ZoomerMedia’s television properties include VisionTV , Canada’s only multi-faith specialty television service available in 8+ million homes; ONETV: Get Fit , a 24-hour fitness and health channel with yoga and exercise programs viewers can do at home including the new hit series Anjelica’s 22 Minute Workout; JoyTV in Vancouver, Victoria, Surrey and the Fraser Valley; and FAITHTV , the Nation's Faith Station. ZoomerMedia’s radio properties include The New Classical FM (96.3 FM in the Greater Toronto Area/103.1FM in Eastern Ontario/102.9FM in Southern Georgian Bay), English Canada’s only commercial all-classical music radio service; and Zoomer Radio (AM740 and 96.7FM in Downtown Toronto), playing The Original Greatest Hits. ZoomerMedia also publishes ZOOMER Magazine, the largest paid circulation magazine in Canada for the mature market, everythingzoomer.com - Canada’s leading provider of online content targeting the 45plus demographic, and On The Bay Magazine , a regional lifestyle magazine published quarterly for the 20 towns and villages of Southern Georgian Bay, Ontario. ZoomerMedia's tradeshow division operates The ZoomerShow in Toronto and Vancouver, Canada's largest annual lifestyle expos and consumer shows for the 45plus, and produces Moses Znaimer's ideaCity conference , the 3-day Toronto-based conference, now in its 21st year. Both ZoomerMedia and CARP are located in The ZoomerPlex, a 2.6-acre state-of-the-art production and live event complex in Toronto's Liberty Village. For more information, visit zoomermedia.ca .

