YUBA CITY, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River Valley Community Bancorp (OTC markets: RVCB) with its wholly owned subsidiary, River Valley Community Bank (collectively referred to as the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.



Consolidated financial highlights:

Total assets as of December 31, 2019 reached a new record level of $442.3 million compared to $377.0 million as of December 31, 2018.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 also reached a new record level of $4.2 million or $1.68 per diluted share compared to $3.7 million or $1.48 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 totaled $1.0 million or $0.39 per diluted share compared to $0.8 million or $0.32 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and $1.0 million or $0.39 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Net interest income totaled $12.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $10.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Net interest income totaled $3.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to $3.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and $3.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information - Unaudited (dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Total investment securities $ 174,755 $ 168,094 $ 156,731 $ 169,269 $ 158,476 Total loans, gross 203,057 194,920 186,735 180,066 168,727 Allowance for loan losses (2,546 ) (2,425 ) (2,322 ) (2,265 ) (2,139 ) Total assets 442,310 419,308 402,663 383,337 376,986 Total deposits 337,129 314,091 271,932 268,763 285,774 Borrowings 65,000 65,000 85,000 80,000 60,000 Total shareholders' equity 37,797 38,042 36,108 33,219 29,936 Loan to deposit ratio 60 % 62 % 69 % 67 % 59 % Book value per common share $ 15.95 $ 16.01 $ 15.10 $ 13.93 $ 12.56 Subsidiary Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.20 % 8.30 % 8.44 % 8.34 % 8.40 %

Total gross loans were $203.1 million as of December 31, 2019, which represents an increase of $34.3 million or 20.3% from $168.7 million as of December 31, 2018. As of December 31, 2019, the Bank had no non-accrual loans. Total deposits of $337.1 million as of December 31, 2019 represent an increase of $51.4 million or 18.0% from $285.8 million as of December 31, 2018.



Selected Consolidated Financial Information - Unaudited (continued) (dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) Year Ended Dec 31, Dec 31, Variance 2019 2018 Amount Percent Net interest income $ 12,357 $ 10,727 $ 1,629 15.2 % Provision for loan losses 385 130 255 196.2 % Net income 4,159 3,656 503 13.7 % Earnings per share - basic $ 1.75 $ 1.53 $ 0.22 14.4 % Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.68 $ 1.48 $ 0.20 13.5 % Net interest margin 3.20 % 3.15 % 0.05 % 1.7 % Net interest margin - tax equivalent 3.25 % 3.20 % 0.06 % 1.8 % Efficiency ratio 58.54 % 55.65 % 2.89 % 5.2 % Return on average assets 1.02 % 1.02 % 0.00 % 0.4 % Return on average equity 11.77 % 12.60 % -0.83 % -6.6 %





Selected Consolidated Financial Information - Unaudited (continued) (dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Net interest income $ 3,192 $ 3,118 $ 3,079 $ 2,968 $ 2,958 Provision for loan losses 105 100 55 125 130 Net income 964 962 1,357 876 784 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.41 $ 0.40 $ 0.57 $ 0.37 $ 0.33 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.39 $ 0.55 $ 0.35 $ 0.32 Net interest margin 3.09 % 3.19 % 3.28 % 3.26 % 3.29 % Net interest margin - tax equivalent 3.12 % 3.23 % 3.35 % 3.32 % 3.35 % Efficiency ratio 59.49 % 56.47 % 57.24 % 61.03 % 63.71 % Return on average assets 0.89 % 0.94 % 1.37 % 0.91 % 0.83 % Return on average equity 9.99 % 10.16 % 15.94 % 11.34 % 10.52 %

Net interest income of $12.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 is an increase of $1.6 million or 15.2% from the year ended December 31, 2018. Net interest income of $3.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 is an increase of $235,000 or 7.9% from the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and an increase of $75,000 or 2.4% (9.6% annualized) from the quarter ended September 30, 2019. As a function of the Bank’s loan growth, a provision expense of $385,000 was realized during the year ended December 31, 2019.



CFO Michael Finn commented, “The Bank experienced significant deposit growth during the latter half of 2019, which is attributable to both recent branch expansion as well as further saturation in existing markets served by the Bank. Management reduced non-core funding sources as a result of the added deposits, which is contributing to lower funding costs. In October 2019, the Bank announced the upcoming addition of a branch office in Marysville. Costs incurred in preparation for the new branch and the addition of production related staff contributed to an increase in the Bank’s efficiency ratio during the fourth quarter, which management expects will stabilize and eventually decrease as the new branch approaches profitability and new staff contribute to core loan and deposit growth.”

CEO John M. Jelavich stated, “Despite challenges associated with a lower interest rate environment and a flat yield curve, which persisted through most of 2019, we are very pleased with our Bank’s performance. We ended 2019 with record net income as well as record loans and deposits in all three branches. The investment we have made in our newer Grass Valley and Auburn branches are contributing to our overall results. Grass Valley continues to provide meaningful contributions to our Bank’s profitability and core deposit growth. In Auburn, which opened in late 2018, we experienced solid deposit and loan growth in 2019, and we anticipate that office reaching profitability in 2020. We expect to be opening our Marysville branch this spring and are encouraged by the positive response we have received from business and community leaders there. We believe our presence in Marysville will enhance our coverage of the greater Yuba Sutter Market while also leveraging existing synergies we have in the market.”

“During the fourth quarter, the yield curve steepened moderately, which is helpful; however, long term rates are still relatively low. As long as this rate environment persists, margin pressures will likely remain for our industry. That said, we believe our geographic footprint, strong balance sheet, and demand for the local relationship banking service we provide position us well to continue to grow our loans and core deposits. We believe this growth can offset some of the impacts of low long term rates and will enable us to continue to generate value for our shareholders,” Jelavich concluded.

The Bank remains highly rated with BauerFinancial, Depositaccounts.com and Bankrate and serves its customer base through its offices located at:

1629 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, CA

580 Brunswick Rd, Grass Valley, CA

905 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA

The Bank offers a full suite of competitive products, services, and banking technology. For more information please visit our website at www.myrvcb.com or contact John M. Jelavich at (530) 821-2469.

