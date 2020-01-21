New York, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Vehicle Market by Vehicle, Vehicle Class, Propulsion, EV Sales Charging Station & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04664184/?utm_source=GNW



Increasing adoption of electric buses likely to propel the growth of commercial vehicles during the forecast period

The commercial vehicle segment is expected to be the fastest growing market.Increasing adoption of electric buses, particularly in China and India, has contributed to the growth of the electric commercial vehicle segment.



Several countries are expected to replace their existing fuel-based bus fleet with electric buses.The increasing trend of replacing fossil fuel-based public transport fleet with electric buses will drive the growth of electric commercial vehicles during the forecast period.



Additionally, the growth of ecommerce, logistics, and shared mobility will drive the growth of electric commercial vehicles during the forecast period.



Mid-priced vehicle segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

The future of EVs is expected to be bright and with time, the price of batteries, one of the most vital components in an EV, will reduce significantly, which would make EVs more affordable.Mid-priced vehicle class has limited features with less emphasis on features like infotainment, instrument cluster, and other expensive features.



China is one of the leading countries in the mid-priced segment.Companies such as BYD, Smart, and Great Wall Motors are manufacturing comparatively less expensive vehicles.



In July 2018, Great Wall Motors announced a partnership with BMW Group to produce electric mini vehicles in China.In December 2018, the company launched its new flagship vehicle—ORA R1—under its new ‘ORA’ electric car brand.



The small urban car will cost only USD 8,680 after incentives with a range of almost 200 miles.



The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth, followed by Europe and North America.The automotive industry in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea is inclined toward innovation, technology, and development of advanced electric vehicles.



The increasing demand for reducing carbon emission and developing more advanced and fast charging stations are expected to propel the growth of electric vehicles. BYD, BAIC, Chery, and SAIC, among others, are some of the key players in the Asia Pacific electric vehicle market.



The electric vehicle market comprises major manufacturers such as Tesla (US), BYD (China), BMW(Germany), Volkswagen (Germany), and Nissan (Japan).



