ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record net income of $355.7 million or $6.03 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to net income of $343.2 million or $5.86 per diluted common share for the same period of 2018. The Company recorded net income of $86.0 million or $1.44 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease in diluted earnings per common share of 14.8% compared to the prior quarter and an increase of 6.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.
Highlights of the Fourth Quarter of 2019:
Comparative information to the third quarter of 2019
Other highlights of the fourth quarter of 2019
Expansion activity
Edward J. Wehmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "As the decade closes, I reflect back on the recent history of Wintrust and I am proud of the franchise that we have built. In the last 10 years, Wintrust has experienced significant growth and has become a household name in the Chicago and Milwaukee areas. Wintrust now boasts the largest deposit base in the Chicago market area among locally headquartered banks which is a product of our consistent growth strategy that has yielded 12% compound annual growth in assets, loans and deposits over the past 10 years. Additionally, the last nine years of the decade reported record annual net income. Admittedly, 2019 was not what we expected with respect to our profitability goals. However, 2019 was a success with respect to our efforts to increase market share and household penetration in our market areas and continue to establish Wintrust as a reliable partner with excellent customer service. We believe that our core operating tenants that have produced the success that we have experienced over the past 10 years will continue to serve us favorably as we seek to grow strategically in 2020 and beyond."
Transitioning to the current quarter, Mr. Wehmer proceeded, "Wintrust reported net income of $86.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, down from $99.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 and record annual net income of $355.7 million in 2019 as compared to $343.2 million in 2018. The Company experienced strong balance sheet growth as total assets were $1.7 billion higher than the prior quarter end and $5.4 billion higher than at the fourth quarter of 2018. The fourth quarter was characterized by strong balance sheet growth, decreased net interest margin, decreased mortgage banking revenue, stable credit quality, and a continued focus to increase franchise value in our market area."
Mr. Wehmer continued, "The Company experienced deposit growth of $1.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 which was net of a reduction of $201 million in brokered deposits to optimize our funding base. Non-brokered deposits now comprise approximately 97% of total deposits. Additionally, the Company grew total loans by $1.1 billion with growth diversified across various loan portfolios including the commercial, commercial real estate, life insurance premium finance receivables and residential real estate portfolios. We remain aggressive in growing quality assets that meet our standards and will seek to fund that by expanding deposit market share and household penetration."
Mr. Wehmer commented, "Net interest margin declined by 20 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to downward repricing of variable rate loans partially offset by improvement in deposit pricing. Given the relatively stable short-term outlook on interest rates, we expect to hold loan yields steady while continuing to reduce our interest bearing deposit costs. Additionally, we expect to deploy the excess liquidity gathered in the third and fourth quarters of 2019 to enhance net interest income. As always, we will strive to grow without a commensurate increase in expenses to enhance our net overhead ratio which was 1.53% in the fourth quarter of 2019."
Mr. Wehmer noted, “Our mortgage banking business production decreased in the current quarter as loan volumes originated for sale decreased to $1.2 billion from $1.4 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in origination volumes was primarily attributed to the seasonal purchase market decline which was partially mitigated by elevated refinancing activity. Our mortgage servicing rights portfolio increased by $10.1 million primarily due to the capitalization of retained servicing rights of $14.5 million partially offset by a $6.8 million reduction related to payoffs and paydowns. We recorded a $1.8 million increase due to changes in fair value assumptions, net of derivative contract activity held as an economic hedge. We continue to focus on efficiencies in our delivery channels and our operating costs in our mortgage banking area. We believe that the mortgage rate outlook in the first quarter of 2020 will continue to result in elevated refinancing activity, which will supplement the seasonally challenging purchase market."
Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "Overall credit quality metrics were positive in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company recorded net charge-offs of $12.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. The $12.7 million of net charge-offs in the current quarter includes a $5.3 million charge-off of a commercial loan, which was fully reserved for in prior quarters. Although we experienced elevated charge-offs in the second quarter of 2019, net charge-offs for the year of 2019 were 20 basis points. The ratio of non-performing assets as a percent of total assets declined by two basis points to a historically low level of 0.36%. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit."
Turning to the future, Mr. Wehmer stated, “We have experienced significant franchise growth in 2019 and believe that our opportunities for both internal and external growth remain consistently strong. Total period end loans were $663 million higher than average total loans in the current quarter which provides momentum into the first quarter of 2020. We plan to continue our steady and measured approach to achieve our main objectives of growing franchise value, increasing profitability, leveraging our expense infrastructure and continuing to increase shareholder value. Evaluating strategic acquisitions, like the completed acquisitions of STC Bancshares Corp. and SBC, Incorporated, as well as focusing on organic branch growth will continue to be a part of our overall growth strategy with the goal of becoming Chicago’s bank and Wisconsin’s bank."
The graphs below illustrate the annual trend of certain financial highlights, including the 10 year compound annual growth rate ("CAGR").
Graphs available at the following link:
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ee80b169-0adb-4a48-bc91-93f46e6dc982
SUMMARY OF RESULTS:
BALANCE SHEET
Total assets grew by $1.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to a $1.1 billion increase in loans and an $836 million increase in available for sale securities, partially offset by a reduction in liquidity. The increase in assets and loans include acquired balances of $847 million and $582 million, respectively. The Company believes that the $2.2 billion of interest bearing deposits with banks held as of December 31, 2019 is more than sufficient liquidity to operate its business plan. Excess liquidity is expected to be deployed in future quarters to enhance net interest income.
Total liabilities grew by $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily comprised of a $1.4 billion increase in total deposits of which $690 million related to acquisitions. The Company successfully grew deposits in the fourth quarter through organic retail channels, acquisitions and its wealth management segment. In addition, the total deposit growth was net of a $201 million reduction in brokered deposits. Management believes in substantially funding the Company's balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources as appropriate to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes. Non-brokered deposits now comprise approximately 97% of total deposits.
For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Tables 1 through 4 in this report.
NET INTEREST INCOME
For the fourth quarter of 2019, net interest income totaled $261.9 million, a decrease of $3.0 million as compared to the third quarter of 2019 and an increase of $7.8 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The $3.0 million decrease in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2019 was attributable to the impact of a 20 basis point decline in net interest margin. This impact was partially offset by $1.5 billion of growth in average earning assets.
Net interest margin was 3.17% (3.19% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.37% (3.39% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2019 and 3.61% (3.63% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2018. The 20 basis point decrease in net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2019 was attributable to a 28 basis point decline in the yield on earnings assets and three basis point decrease in the net free funds contribution partially offset by an 11 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities. The 28 basis point decline in the yield on earning assets in the current quarter as compared to the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a 24 basis point decline in the yield on loans along with lower yields on interest bearing cash. The 11 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities in the current quarter as compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to a 10 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest bearing deposits as management initiated various deposit rate reductions given the recent decrease in the interest rate environment.
For the full twelve months of 2019, net interest income totaled $1.1 billion, an increase of $90.0 million as compared to the full twelve months of 2018. Net interest margin was 3.45% (3.47% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) for the full twelve months of 2019 compared to 3.59% (3.61% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) for the full twelve months of 2018.
For more information regarding net interest income, see Tables 5 through 10 in this report.
ASSET QUALITY
The allowance for credit losses is comprised of the allowance for loan losses and the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments. The allowance for loan losses is a reserve against loan amounts that are actually funded and outstanding while the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments (separate liability account) relates to certain amounts that Wintrust is committed to lend but for which funds have not yet been disbursed. The provision for credit losses may contain both a component related to funded loans (provision for loan losses) and a component related to lending-related commitments (provision for unfunded loan commitments and letters of credit).
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans, in the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled 19 basis points on an annualized basis compared to 15 basis points on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2019 and 12 basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net charge-offs totaled $12.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a $3.3 million increase from $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2019 and a $5.5 million increase from $7.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The $12.7 million of net charge-offs in the current quarter includes a $5.3 million charge-off of a commercial loan, which was fully reserved for in prior quarters. The provision for credit losses totaled $7.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $10.8 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $10.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 11 in this report.
Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to provide for inherent losses in the portfolio. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations.
As part of the regular quarterly review performed by management to determine if the Company’s allowance for loan losses is appropriate, an analysis is prepared on the loan portfolio based upon a breakout of core loans and consumer, niche and purchased loans. A summary of the allowance for loan losses calculated for the loan components in both the core loan portfolio and the consumer, niche and purchased loan portfolio as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 is shown on Table 12 of this report.
As of December 31, 2019, $50.5 million of all loans, or 0.2%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $248.2 million, or 0.9%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. As of September 30, 2019, $51.1 million of all loans, or 0.2%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $134.2 million, or 0.5%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. Many of the commercial and commercial real estate loans shown as 60 to 89 days and 30 to 59 days past due are included on the Company’s internal problem loan reporting system. Loans on this system are closely monitored by management on a monthly basis.
The Company’s home equity and residential loan portfolios continue to exhibit low delinquency ratios. Home equity loans at December 31, 2019 that are current with regard to the contractual terms of the loan agreement represent 97.8% of the total home equity portfolio. Residential real estate loans at December 31, 2019 that are current with regards to the contractual terms of the loan agreements comprise 97.1% of total residential real estate loans outstanding. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.
Purchased loans acquired in a business combination are recorded at estimated fair value on their purchase date. In accordance with accounting guidance, credit deterioration on purchased loans is recorded as a credit discount at the time of purchase. In addition to the $156.8 million of allowance for loan losses, there was $11.6 million of non-accretable credit discount on purchased loans reported in accordance with ASC 310-30 that is available to absorb credit losses as of December 31, 2019.
The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.36% as of December 31, 2019, compared to 0.38% at September 30, 2019, and 0.44% at December 31, 2018. Non-performing assets, excluding PCI loans, totaled $132.8 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $132.0 million at September 30, 2019 and $138.3 million at December 31, 2018. Non-performing loans, excluding PCI loans, totaled $117.6 million, or 0.44% of total loans, at December 31, 2019 compared to $114.3 million, or 0.44% of total loans, at September 30, 2019 and $113.2 million, or 0.48% of total loans, at December 31, 2018. Other real estate owned ("OREO") of $15.2 million at December 31, 2019 decreased $2.3 million compared to $17.5 million at September 30, 2019 and decreased $9.6 million compared to $24.8 million at December 31, 2018. Management is pursuing the resolution of all non-performing assets. At this time, management believes reserves are appropriate to absorb inherent losses and OREO is appropriately valued at the lower of carrying value or fair value less estimated costs to sell. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Wealth management revenue increased by $1.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to increased asset management revenue. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.
Mortgage banking revenue decreased by $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2019, primarily as a result of lower production revenues, partially offset by an increase in the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2019. Production revenue decreased by $6.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to a decrease in origination volumes. The decrease in origination volumes was primarily attributed to the seasonal purchase market decline which was partially mitigated by elevated refinancing activity. The percentage of origination volume from refinancing activities was 60% in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to 52% in the third quarter of 2019. Production margin declined from 2.88% in the third quarter of 2019 to 2.78% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market.
During the fourth quarter of 2019, the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio increased as retained servicing rights led to the capitalization of $14.5 million along with a positive fair value adjustment of $2.3 million partially offset by a reduction in value of $6.8 million due to payoffs and paydowns of the existing portfolio. The Company entered into interest rate swaps at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2019 to economically hedge a portion of the potential negative fair value changes recorded in earnings related to its mortgage servicing rights portfolio. The Company recorded a loss of $483,000 on the interest rate swaps held as economic hedges against the mortgage servicing rights primarily related to the mark to market at year end which was recorded in mortgage banking revenue.
The net gains recognized on investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $587,000 as compared to $710,000 in third quarter of 2019. The gains recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019 relate to unrealized gains recognized on equity securities held by the Company.
Other non-interest income decreased by $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to decreased income from investments in partnerships and interest rate swap fees.
For more information regarding non-interest income, see Tables 15 and 16 in this report.
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $4.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2019. The $4.9 million increase is comprised of an increase of $4.8 million in salaries expense and $159,000 in benefits expense, partially offset by a decrease of $63,000 in commissions and incentive compensation. The increase in salaries and employee benefits expense is primarily due to increased staffing as the Company grows, $1.0 million of higher acquisition related costs and $487,000 of costs to terminate two pension plans.
Equipment expense totaled $14.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $1.2 million as compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increase in the current quarter relates primarily to increased software depreciation expenses.
Advertising and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased by $858,000 as compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily related to lower corporate sponsorship costs. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company's brand, commercial banking capabilities, the Company's various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company's non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors.
FDIC insurance expense totaled $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $1.2 million as compared to the third quarter of 2019. In the current quarter, the Company recorded a $2.8 million reduction to FDIC insurance expense related to assessment credits received from the FDIC. The Company received $3.9 million of assessment credits from the FDIC in the third quarter of 2019.
Occupancy expense totaled $17.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $2.1 million as compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increase in the current quarter relates primarily to increased expenses due to acquired locations, property tax expense and rental expense.
Miscellaneous expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $5.6 million as compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increase in the current quarter as compared to the third quarter of 2019 is primarily due to a litigation settlement, contingent consideration related to previous acquisitions of certain mortgage businesses and overlapping telecommunication charges. Miscellaneous expense includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors' fees, telephone, travel and entertainment, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and lending origination costs that are not deferred.
For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.
INCOME TAXES
The Company recorded income tax expense of $30.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $35.5 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $28.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The effective tax rates were 26.33% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 26.36% in the third quarter of 2019 and 26.01% in the fourth quarter of 2018. During the twelve months of 2019, the Company recorded income tax expense of $124.4 million compared to $117.0 million for the twelve months of 2018. The effective tax rates were 25.91% for the twelve months of 2019 and 25.42% for the twelve months of 2018.
The year-to-date effective tax rates were impacted by excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation. These excess tax benefits were $1.8 million in the twelve months of 2019 and $3.9 million in the twelve months of 2018. Excess tax benefits will fluctuate throughout the year based on the Company's stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards.
BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY
Community Banking
Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the fourth quarter of 2019, this unit expanded its loan and deposit portfolios. However, the banking segment also experienced net interest margin compression in part due to current market conditions.
Mortgage banking revenue was $47.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 a decrease from $50.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. Services charges on deposit accounts totaled $11.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 an increase of $1.0 million as compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to higher account analysis fees. The Company's gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remain strong. Before the impact of scheduled payments and prepayments, gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines were estimated to be approximately $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion at December 31, 2019. When adjusted for the probability of closing, the pipelines were estimated to be approximately $650 million to $720 million at December 31, 2019.
Specialty Finance
Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries and accounts receivable financing, value-added, out-sourced administrative services, and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $2.5 billion during the fourth quarter of 2019 and average balances increased by $217.4 million as compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increase in average balances was more than offset by margin compression in this portfolio resulting in a $2.4 million decrease in interest income attributed to the insurance premium finance receivables portfolio. The Company's leasing business grew during the fourth quarter of 2019, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, increasing $123.8 million to $1.6 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenues from the Company's out-sourced administrative services business remained flat at $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 and fourth quarter of 2019.
Wealth Management
Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue increased by $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2019, totaling $25.0 million in the current period. At December 31, 2019, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $27.6 billion of assets under administration, which included $4.2 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $1.5 billion increase from the $26.1 billion of assets under administration at September 30, 2019. Successful new business development efforts and favorable equity markets have contributed to growth in revenue and assets under management.
ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS
Acquisitions
On November 1, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of SBC, Incorporated (“SBC”). SBC was the parent company of Countryside Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired Countryside Bank's six banking offices located in Countryside, Burbank, Darien, Homer Glen, Oak Brook and Chicago, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $620 million in assets, including approximately $423 million in loans, and approximately $508 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $40 million on the acquisition.
On October 7, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of STC Bancshares Corp. (“STC”). STC was the parent company of STC Capital Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired STC Capital Bank's five banking offices located in the communities of St. Charles, Geneva and South Elgin, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $250 million in assets, including approximately $174 million in loans, and approximately $202 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $19 million on the acquisition.
On May 24, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of Oak Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired Oak Bank's one banking location in Chicago, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $223 million in assets, including approximately $125 million in loans, and approximately $161 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $12 million on the acquisition.
On December 14, 2018, the Company acquired Elektra Holding Company, LLC, the parent company of Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC ("CDEC"). CDEC is a provider of Qualified Intermediary services (as defined by U.S. Treasury regulations) for taxpayers seeking to structure tax-deferred like-kind exchanges under Internal Revenue Code Section 1031. CDEC has successfully facilitated more than 8,000 like-kind exchanges in the past decade for taxpayers nationwide. These transactions typically generate customer deposits during the period following the sale of the property until such proceeds are used to purchase a replacement property. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $37 million on the acquisition.
On December 7, 2018, the Company completed its acquisition of certain assets and the assumption of certain liabilities of American Enterprise Bank. Through this asset acquisition, the Company acquired approximately $164 million in assets, including approximately $119 million in loans, and approximately $151 million in deposits, as of the acquisition date.
On August 1, 2018, the Company completed its acquisition of Chicago Shore Corporation ("CSC"). CSC was the parent company of Delaware Place Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired Delaware Place Bank's one banking location in Chicago, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $283 million in assets, including approximately $153 million in loans, and approximately $213 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $27 million on the acquisition.
On January 4, 2018, the Company acquired iFreedom Direct Corporation DBA Veterans First Mortgage ("Veterans First") with assets including mortgage-servicing-rights on approximately 10,000 loans, totaling an estimated $2 billion in unpaid principal balance, as of the acquisition date. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $9 million on the acquisition.
ITEMS IMPACTING FINANCIAL RESULTS IN FUTURE PERIODS
Adoption of New Credit Losses Accounting Standard
Beginning in 2020, the Company is adopting the new current expected credit losses standard, or CECL, which impacts the measurement of the Company’s allowance for credit losses (including the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments). CECL replaces the previous incurred loss methodology, which delays recognition until such loss is probable, with a methodology that reflects an estimate of lifetime expected credit losses considering current economic condition and forecasts. Though other assets, including investment securities and other receivables, are considered in-scope of the standard and will require a measurement of the allowance for credit loss, the most significant impact of CECL remains within the Company’s loan portfolios and related lending commitments.
Based upon the Company’s current composition of assets as well as current considerations of existing and expected future economic conditions, the Company estimates an increase to the allowance for credit losses of approximately 30% to 50% at adoption related to its loan portfolios and related lending commitments. Approximately 80% of the estimated increase is related to additions to existing reserves for unfunded lending-related commitments due to the consideration under CECL of expected utilization by the Company's borrowers over the life of such commitments, as well as for acquired loans, which previously considered credit discounts. The Company estimates an insignificant impact at adoption of measuring an allowance for credit losses for the other in-scope assets noted above. The adjustment at adoption on January 1, 2020 is recognized as an adjustment to the balance sheet (retained earnings or the related asset basis dependent upon whether the asset is purchased credit deteriorated from a prior acquisition). After adoption, adjustments to the allowance for credit losses will primarily be recorded as provision for credit losses on the Company’s income statement. The estimate of the allowance for credit losses is highly dependent upon considerations of current and expected economic conditions, which may result in earnings volatility across economic cycles.
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Key Operating Measures
Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to the third quarter of 2019 (sequential quarter) and fourth quarter of 2018 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:
|% or(4)
basis point (bp)
change from
3nd Quarter
2019
|% or
basis point (bp)
change from
4rd Quarter
2018
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Dec 31, 2019
|Sep 30, 2019
|Dec 31, 2018
|Net income
|$
|85,964
|$
|99,121
|$
|79,657
|(13
|)%
|8
|%
|Net income per common share – diluted
|1.44
|1.69
|1.35
|(15
|)
|7
|Net revenue (1)
|374,099
|379,989
|329,396
|(2
|)
|14
|Net interest income
|261,879
|264,852
|254,088
|(1
|)
|3
|Net interest margin
|3.17
|%
|3.37
|%
|3.61
|%
|(20
|)bp
|(44
|)bp
|Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)
|3.19
|3.39
|3.63
|(20
|)
|(44
|)
|Net overhead ratio (3)
|1.53
|1.40
|1.79
|13
|(26
|)
|Return on average assets
|0.96
|1.16
|1.05
|(20
|)
|(9
|)
|Return on average common equity
|9.52
|11.42
|10.01
|(190
|)
|(49
|)
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2)
|12.17
|14.36
|12.48
|(219
|)
|(31
|)
|At end of period
|Total assets
|$
|36,620,583
|$
|34,911,902
|$
|31,244,849
|19
|%
|17
|%
|Total loans (5)
|26,800,290
|25,710,171
|23,820,691
|17
|13
|Total deposits
|30,107,138
|28,710,379
|26,094,678
|19
|15
|Total shareholders’ equity
|3,691,250
|3,540,325
|3,267,570
|17
|13
|(1)
|Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
|(2)
|See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
|(3)
|The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period's average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
|(4)
|Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
|(5)
|Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern for decision-making purposes underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Dec 31, 2019
|Sep 30, 2019
|Jun 30, 2019
|Mar 31, 2019
|Dec 31, 2018
|Dec 31, 2019
|Dec 31, 2018
|Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):
|Total assets
|$
|36,620,583
|$
|34,911,902
|$
|33,641,769
|$
|32,358,621
|$
|31,244,849
|Total loans (1)
|26,800,290
|25,710,171
|25,304,659
|24,214,629
|23,820,691
|Total deposits
|30,107,138
|28,710,379
|27,518,815
|26,804,742
|26,094,678
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|Total shareholders’ equity
|3,691,250
|3,540,325
|3,446,950
|3,371,972
|3,267,570
|Selected Statements of Income Data:
|Net interest income
|$
|261,879
|$
|264,852
|$
|266,202
|$
|261,986
|$
|254,088
|$
|1,054,919
|$
|964,903
|Net revenue (2)
|374,099
|379,989
|364,360
|343,643
|329,396
|1,462,091
|1,321,053
|Net income
|85,964
|99,121
|81,466
|89,146
|79,657
|355,697
|343,166
|Net income per common share – Basic
|1.46
|1.71
|1.40
|1.54
|1.38
|6.11
|5.95
|Net income per common share – Diluted
|1.44
|1.69
|1.38
|1.52
|1.35
|6.03
|5.86
|Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
|Performance Ratios:
|Net interest margin
|3.17
|%
|3.37
|%
|3.62
|%
|3.70
|%
|3.61
|%
|3.45
|%
|3.59
|%
|Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)
|3.19
|3.39
|3.64
|3.72
|3.63
|3.47
|3.61
|Non-interest income to average assets
|1.25
|1.35
|1.23
|1.06
|0.99
|1.23
|1.23
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|2.78
|2.74
|2.87
|2.79
|2.78
|2.79
|2.85
|Net overhead ratio (4)
|1.53
|1.40
|1.64
|1.72
|1.79
|1.57
|1.62
|Return on average assets
|0.96
|1.16
|1.02
|1.16
|1.05
|1.07
|1.18
|Return on average common equity
|9.52
|11.42
|9.68
|11.09
|10.01
|10.41
|11.26
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3)
|12.17
|14.36
|12.28
|14.14
|12.48
|13.22
|13.95
|Average total assets
|$
|35,645,190
|$
|33,954,592
|$
|32,055,769
|$
|31,216,171
|$
|30,179,887
|$
|33,232,083
|$
|29,028,420
|Average total shareholders’ equity
|3,622,184
|3,496,714
|3,414,340
|3,309,078
|3,200,654
|3,461,535
|3,098,740
|Average loans to average deposits ratio
|88.8
|%
|90.6
|%
|93.9
|%
|92.7
|%
|92.4
|%
|91.4
|%
|93.7
|%
|Period-end loans to deposits ratio
|89.0
|89.6
|92.0
|90.3
|91.3
|Common Share Data at end of period:
|Market price per common share
|$
|70.90
|$
|64.63
|$
|73.16
|$
|67.33
|$
|66.49
|Book value per common share
|61.68
|60.24
|58.62
|57.33
|55.71
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)
|49.70
|49.16
|47.48
|46.38
|44.67
|Common shares outstanding
|57,821,891
|56,698,429
|56,667,846
|56,638,968
|56,407,558
|Other Data at end of period:
|Tier 1 leverage ratio (5)
|8.6
|%
|8.8
|%
|9.1
|%
|9.1
|%
|9.1
|%
|Risk-based capital ratios:
|Tier 1 capital ratio (5)
|9.5
|9.7
|9.6
|9.8
|9.7
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5)
|9.2
|9.3
|9.2
|9.3
|9.3
|Total capital ratio (5)
|12.1
|12.4
|12.4
|11.7
|11.6
|Allowance for credit losses (6)
|$
|158,461
|$
|163,273
|$
|161,901
|$
|159,622
|$
|154,164
|Non-performing loans
|117,588
|114,284
|113,447
|117,586
|113,234
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans (6)
|0.59
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.66
|%
|0.65
|%
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.44
|0.44
|0.45
|0.49
|0.48
|Number of:
|Bank subsidiaries
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Banking offices
|187
|174
|172
|170
|167
|(1)
|Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
|(2)
|Net revenue includes net interest income and non-interest income.
|(3)
|See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
|(4)
|The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s total average assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
|(5)
|Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
|(6)
|The allowance for credit losses includes both the allowance for loan losses and the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments.
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|(In thousands)
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|286,167
|$
|448,755
|$
|300,934
|$
|270,765
|$
|392,142
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|309
|59
|58
|58
|58
|Interest bearing deposits with banks
|2,164,560
|2,260,806
|1,437,105
|1,609,852
|1,099,594
|Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|3,106,214
|2,270,059
|2,186,154
|2,185,782
|2,126,081
|Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
|1,134,400
|1,095,802
|1,191,634
|1,051,542
|1,067,439
|Trading account securities
|1,068
|3,204
|2,430
|559
|1,692
|Equity securities with readily determinable fair value
|50,840
|46,086
|44,319
|47,653
|34,717
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|100,739
|92,714
|92,026
|89,013
|91,354
|Brokerage customer receivables
|16,573
|14,943
|13,569
|14,219
|12,609
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|377,313
|464,727
|394,975
|248,557
|264,070
|Loans, net of unearned income
|26,800,290
|25,710,171
|25,304,659
|24,214,629
|23,820,691
|Allowance for loan losses
|(156,828
|)
|(161,763
|)
|(160,421
|)
|(158,212
|)
|(152,770
|)
|Net loans
|26,643,462
|25,548,408
|25,144,238
|24,056,417
|23,667,921
|Premises and equipment, net
|754,328
|721,856
|711,214
|676,037
|671,169
|Lease investments, net
|231,192
|228,647
|230,111
|224,240
|233,208
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|1,061,141
|1,087,864
|1,023,896
|888,492
|696,707
|Trade date securities receivable
|—
|—
|237,607
|375,211
|263,523
|Goodwill
|645,220
|584,315
|584,911
|573,658
|573,141
|Other intangible assets
|47,057
|43,657
|46,588
|46,566
|49,424
|Total assets
|$
|36,620,583
|$
|34,911,902
|$
|33,641,769
|$
|32,358,621
|$
|31,244,849
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|7,216,758
|$
|7,067,960
|$
|6,719,958
|$
|6,353,456
|$
|6,569,880
|Interest bearing
|22,890,380
|21,642,419
|20,798,857
|20,451,286
|19,524,798
|Total deposits
|30,107,138
|28,710,379
|27,518,815
|26,804,742
|26,094,678
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|674,870
|574,847
|574,823
|576,353
|426,326
|Other borrowings
|418,174
|410,488
|418,057
|372,194
|393,855
|Subordinated notes
|436,095
|435,979
|436,021
|139,235
|139,210
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|Trade date securities payable
|—
|226
|—
|—
|—
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|1,039,490
|986,092
|993,537
|840,559
|669,644
|Total liabilities
|32,929,333
|31,371,577
|30,194,819
|28,986,649
|27,977,279
|Shareholders’ Equity:
|Preferred stock
|125,000
|125,000
|125,000
|125,000
|125,000
|Common stock
|57,951
|56,825
|56,794
|56,765
|56,518
|Surplus
|1,650,278
|1,574,011
|1,569,969
|1,565,185
|1,557,984
|Treasury stock
|(6,931
|)
|(6,799
|)
|(6,650
|)
|(6,650
|)
|(5,634
|)
|Retained earnings
|1,899,630
|1,830,165
|1,747,266
|1,682,016
|1,610,574
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(34,678
|)
|(38,877
|)
|(45,429
|)
|(50,344
|)
|(76,872
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|3,691,250
|3,540,325
|3,446,950
|3,371,972
|3,267,570
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|36,620,583
|$
|34,911,902
|$
|33,641,769
|$
|32,358,621
|$
|31,244,849
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Dec 31, 2019
|Sep 30, 2019
|Jun 30, 2019
|Mar 31, 2019
|Dec 31, 2018
|Dec 31, 2019
|Dec 31, 2018
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|308,055
|$
|314,277
|$
|309,161
|$
|296,987
|$
|283,311
|$
|1,228,480
|$
|1,044,502
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|3,201
|3,478
|3,104
|2,209
|3,409
|11,992
|15,738
|Interest bearing deposits with banks
|8,971
|10,326
|5,206
|5,300
|5,628
|29,803
|17,090
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|390
|310
|—
|—
|—
|700
|1
|Investment securities
|27,611
|24,758
|27,721
|27,956
|26,656
|108,046
|87,382
|Trading account securities
|6
|20
|5
|8
|14
|39
|43
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|1,328
|1,294
|1,439
|1,355
|1,343
|5,416
|5,331
|Brokerage customer receivables
|169
|164
|178
|155
|235
|666
|723
|Total interest income
|349,731
|354,627
|346,814
|333,970
|320,596
|1,385,142
|1,170,810
|Interest expense
|Interest on deposits
|74,724
|76,168
|67,024
|60,976
|55,975
|278,892
|166,553
|Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,461
|1,774
|4,193
|2,450
|2,563
|9,878
|12,412
|Interest on other borrowings
|3,273
|3,466
|3,525
|3,633
|3,199
|13,897
|8,599
|Interest on subordinated notes
|5,504
|5,470
|2,806
|1,775
|1,788
|15,555
|7,121
|Interest on junior subordinated debentures
|2,890
|2,897
|3,064
|3,150
|2,983
|12,001
|11,222
|Total interest expense
|87,852
|89,775
|80,612
|71,984
|66,508
|330,223
|205,907
|Net interest income
|261,879
|264,852
|266,202
|261,986
|254,088
|1,054,919
|964,903
|Provision for credit losses
|7,826
|10,834
|24,580
|10,624
|10,401
|53,864
|34,832
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|254,053
|254,018
|241,622
|251,362
|243,687
|1,001,055
|930,071
|Non-interest income
|Wealth management
|24,999
|23,999
|24,139
|23,977
|22,726
|97,114
|90,963
|Mortgage banking
|47,860
|50,864
|37,411
|18,158
|24,182
|154,293
|136,990
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|10,973
|9,972
|9,277
|8,848
|9,065
|39,070
|36,404
|Gains (losses) on investment securities, net
|587
|710
|864
|1,364
|(2,649
|)
|3,525
|(2,898
|)
|Fees from covered call options
|1,243
|—
|643
|1,784
|626
|3,670
|3,519
|Trading gains (losses), net
|46
|11
|(44
|)
|(171
|)
|(155
|)
|(158
|)
|11
|Operating lease income, net
|12,487
|12,025
|11,733
|10,796
|10,882
|47,041
|38,451
|Other
|14,025
|17,556
|14,135
|16,901
|10,631
|62,617
|52,710
|Total non-interest income
|112,220
|115,137
|98,158
|81,657
|75,308
|407,172
|356,150
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|145,941
|141,024
|133,732
|125,723
|122,111
|546,420
|480,077
|Equipment
|14,485
|13,314
|12,759
|11,770
|11,523
|52,328
|42,949
|Operating lease equipment
|9,766
|8,907
|8,768
|8,319
|8,462
|35,760
|29,305
|Occupancy, net
|17,132
|14,991
|15,921
|16,245
|15,980
|64,289
|57,814
|Data processing
|7,569
|6,522
|6,204
|7,525
|8,447
|27,820
|35,027
|Advertising and marketing
|12,517
|13,375
|12,845
|9,858
|9,414
|48,595
|41,140
|Professional fees
|7,650
|8,037
|6,228
|5,556
|9,259
|27,471
|32,306
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|3,017
|2,928
|2,957
|2,942
|1,407
|11,844
|4,571
|FDIC insurance
|1,348
|148
|4,127
|3,576
|4,044
|9,199
|17,209
|OREO expense, net
|536
|1,170
|1,290
|632
|1,618
|3,628
|6,120
|Other
|29,630
|24,138
|24,776
|22,228
|19,068
|100,772
|79,570
|Total non-interest expense
|249,591
|234,554
|229,607
|214,374
|211,333
|928,126
|826,088
|Income before taxes
|116,682
|134,601
|110,173
|118,645
|107,662
|480,101
|460,133
|Income tax expense
|30,718
|35,480
|28,707
|29,499
|28,005
|124,404
|116,967
|Net income
|$
|85,964
|$
|99,121
|$
|81,466
|$
|89,146
|$
|79,657
|$
|355,697
|$
|343,166
|Preferred stock dividends
|2,050
|2,050
|2,050
|2,050
|2,050
|8,200
|8,200
|Net income applicable to common shares
|$
|83,914
|$
|97,071
|$
|79,416
|$
|87,096
|$
|77,607
|$
|347,497
|$
|334,966
|Net income per common share - Basic
|$
|1.46
|$
|1.71
|$
|1.40
|$
|1.54
|$
|1.38
|$
|6.11
|$
|5.95
|Net income per common share - Diluted
|$
|1.44
|$
|1.69
|$
|1.38
|$
|1.52
|$
|1.35
|$
|6.03
|$
|5.86
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.19
|$
|1.00
|$
|0.76
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|57,538
|56,690
|56,662
|56,529
|56,395
|56,857
|56,300
|Dilutive potential common shares
|874
|773
|699
|699
|892
|762
|908
|Average common shares and dilutive common shares
|58,412
|57,463
|57,361
|57,228
|57,287
|57,619
|57,208
TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES
|% Growth From
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31, 2019
|Sep 30, 2019
|Jun 30, 2019
|Mar 31, 2019
|Dec 31, 2018
|Sep 30, 2019(1)
|Dec 31, 2018
|Balance:
|Commercial
|$
|8,285,920
|$
|8,195,602
|$
|8,270,774
|$
|7,994,191
|$
|7,828,538
|4
|%
|6
|%
|Commercial real estate
|8,020,276
|7,448,667
|7,276,244
|6,973,505
|6,933,252
|30
|16
|Home equity
|513,066
|512,303
|527,370
|528,448
|552,343
|1
|(7
|)
|Residential real estate
|1,354,221
|1,218,666
|1,118,178
|1,053,524
|1,002,464
|44
|35
|Premium finance receivables - commercial
|3,442,027
|3,449,950
|3,368,423
|2,988,788
|2,841,659
|(1
|)
|21
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|5,074,602
|4,795,496
|4,634,478
|4,555,369
|4,541,794
|23
|12
|Consumer and other
|110,178
|89,487
|109,192
|120,804
|120,641
|92
|(9
|)
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|26,800,290
|$
|25,710,171
|$
|25,304,659
|$
|24,214,629
|$
|23,820,691
|17
|%
|13
|%
|Mix:
|Commercial
|31
|%
|32
|%
|33
|%
|33
|%
|33
|%
|Commercial real estate
|30
|29
|29
|29
|29
|Home equity
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Residential real estate
|5
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Premium finance receivables - commercial
|13
|13
|13
|12
|12
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|19
|19
|18
|19
|19
|Consumer and other
|—
|—
|1
|1
|1
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|(1) Annualized.
TABLE 2: COMMERCIAL AND COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE LOAN PORTFOLIOS
|As of December 31, 2019
|% of
Total
Balance
|Nonaccrual
|> 90 Days
Past Due
and Still
Accruing
|Allowance
For Loan
Losses
Allocation
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|Commercial:
|Commercial, industrial and other
|$
|5,159,805
|31.7
|%
|$
|33,983
|$
|—
|$
|44,230
|Franchise
|937,482
|5.7
|2,391
|—
|7,976
|Mortgage warehouse lines of credit
|292,781
|1.8
|—
|—
|2,166
|Asset-based lending
|989,018
|6.1
|128
|—
|7,871
|Leases
|878,528
|5.4
|722
|—
|2,647
|PCI - commercial loans (1)
|28,306
|0.2
|—
|1,855
|30
|Total commercial
|$
|8,285,920
|50.9
|%
|$
|37,224
|$
|1,855
|$
|64,920
|Commercial Real Estate:
|Construction
|$
|1,023,300
|6.3
|%
|$
|1,030
|$
|—
|$
|10,006
|Land
|177,483
|1.1
|1,082
|—
|4,779
|Office
|1,044,769
|6.4
|8,034
|—
|9,903
|Industrial
|1,032,866
|6.3
|99
|—
|6,724
|Retail
|1,097,930
|6.7
|6,789
|—
|6,738
|Multi-family
|1,311,542
|8.0
|913
|—
|12,528
|Mixed use and other
|2,094,946
|12.8
|8,166
|—
|16,086
|PCI - commercial real estate (1)
|237,440
|1.5
|—
|14,946
|114
|Total commercial real estate
|$
|8,020,276
|49.1
|%
|$
|26,113
|$
|14,946
|$
|66,878
|Total commercial and commercial real estate
|$
|16,306,196
|100.0
|%
|$
|63,337
|$
|16,801
|$
|131,798
|Commercial real estate - collateral location by state:
|Illinois
|$
|6,176,353
|77.0
|%
|Wisconsin
|744,975
|9.3
|Total primary markets
|$
|6,921,328
|86.3
|%
|Indiana
|218,963
|2.7
|Florida
|114,629
|1.4
|Arizona
|64,022
|0.8
|California
|64,345
|0.8
|Other
|636,989
|8.0
|Total commercial real estate
|$
|8,020,276
|100.0
|%
|(1) Purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans represent loans acquired with evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination, in accordance with ASC 310-30. Loan agings are based upon contractually required payments.
TABLE 3: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES
|% Growth From
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31, 2019
|Sep 30, 2019
|Jun 30, 2019
|Mar 31, 2019
|Dec 31, 2018
|Sep 30, 2019 (1)
|Dec 31, 2018
|Balance:
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|7,216,758
|$
|7,067,960
|$
|6,719,958
|$
|6,353,456
|$
|6,569,880
|8
|%
|10
|%
|NOW and interest bearing demand deposits
|3,093,159
|2,966,098
|2,788,976
|2,948,576
|2,897,133
|17
|7
|Wealth management deposits (2)
|3,123,063
|2,795,838
|3,220,256
|3,328,781
|2,996,764
|46
|4
|Money market
|7,854,189
|7,326,899
|6,460,098
|6,093,596
|5,704,866
|29
|38
|Savings
|3,196,698
|2,934,348
|2,823,904
|2,729,626
|2,665,194
|35
|20
|Time certificates of deposit
|5,623,271
|5,619,236
|5,505,623
|5,350,707
|5,260,841
|—
|7
|Total deposits
|$
|30,107,138
|$
|28,710,379
|$
|27,518,815
|$
|26,804,742
|$
|26,094,678
|19
|%
|15
|%
|Mix:
|Non-interest bearing
|24
|%
|25
|%
|24
|%
|24
|%
|25
|%
|NOW and interest bearing demand deposits
|10
|10
|10
|11
|11
|Wealth management deposits (2)
|10
|10
|12
|12
|12
|Money market
|26
|25
|24
|23
|22
|Savings
|11
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Time certificates of deposit
|19
|20
|20
|20
|20
|Total deposits
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|(1)
|Annualized.
|(2)
|Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, CDEC, trust and asset management customers of the Company and brokerage customers from unaffiliated companies which have been placed into deposit accounts.
TABLE 4: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of December 31, 2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|CDARs &
Brokered
Certificates
of Deposit (1)
|MaxSafe
Certificates
of Deposit (1)
|Variable Rate Certificates
of Deposit (2)
|Other Fixed
Rate Certificates
of Deposit (1)
|Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit
|Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit (3)
|1-3 months
|$
|3,923
|$
|31,610
|$
|102,043
|$
|936,474
|$
|1,074,050
|1.84
|%
|4-6 months
|1,420
|16,774
|—
|1,235,449
|1,253,643
|2.13
|7-9 months
|1,685
|18,954
|—
|570,523
|591,162
|1.96
|10-12 months
|609
|20,033
|—
|482,719
|503,361
|1.71
|13-18 months
|—
|11,242
|—
|1,378,718
|1,389,960
|2.42
|19-24 months
|1,401
|5,403
|—
|625,445
|632,249
|2.56
|24+ months
|88
|4,538
|—
|174,220
|178,846
|1.84
|Total
|$
|9,126
|$
|108,554
|$
|102,043
|$
|5,403,548
|$
|5,623,271
|2.13
|%
|(1)
|This category of certificates of deposit is shown by contractual maturity date.
|(2)
|This category includes variable rate certificates of deposit and savings certificates with the majority repricing on at least a monthly basis.
|(3)
|Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.
TABLE 5: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES
|Average Balance for three months ended,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|(In thousands)
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1)
|$
|2,206,251
|$
|1,960,898
|$
|893,332
|$
|897,629
|$
|1,042,860
|Investment securities (2)
|3,909,699
|3,410,090
|3,653,580
|3,630,577
|3,347,496
|FHLB and FRB stock
|94,843
|92,583
|105,491
|94,882
|98,084
|Liquidity management assets (6)
|6,210,793
|5,463,571
|4,652,403
|4,623,088
|4,488,440
|Other earning assets (3)(6)
|18,353
|17,809
|15,719
|13,591
|16,204
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|381,878
|379,870
|281,732
|188,190
|265,717
|Loans, net of unearned income (4)(6)
|26,137,722
|25,346,290
|24,553,263
|23,880,916
|23,164,154
|Total earning assets (6)
|32,748,746
|31,207,540
|29,503,117
|28,705,785
|27,934,515
|Allowance for loan losses
|(167,759
|)
|(168,423
|)
|(164,231
|)
|(157,782
|)
|(154,438
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|316,631
|297,475
|273,679
|283,019
|271,403
|Other assets
|2,747,572
|2,618,000
|2,443,204
|2,385,149
|2,128,407
|Total assets
|$
|35,645,190
|$
|33,954,592
|$
|32,055,769
|$
|31,216,171
|$
|30,179,887
|NOW and interest bearing demand deposits
|$
|3,016,991
|$
|2,912,961
|$
|2,878,021
|$
|2,803,338
|$
|2,671,283
|Wealth management deposits
|2,934,292
|2,888,817
|2,605,690
|2,614,035
|2,289,904
|Money market accounts
|7,647,635
|6,956,755
|6,095,285
|5,915,525
|5,632,268
|Savings accounts
|3,028,763
|2,837,039
|2,752,828
|2,715,422
|2,553,133
|Time deposits
|5,682,449
|5,590,228
|5,322,384
|5,267,796
|5,381,029
|Interest-bearing deposits
|22,310,130
|21,185,800
|19,654,208
|19,316,116
|18,527,617
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|596,594
|574,833
|869,812
|594,335
|551,846
|Other borrowings
|415,092
|416,300
|419,064
|465,571
|385,878
|Subordinated notes
|436,025
|436,041
|220,771
|139,217
|139,186
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|24,011,407
|22,866,540
|21,417,421
|20,768,805
|19,858,093
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|7,128,166
|6,776,786
|6,487,627
|6,444,378
|6,542,228
|Other liabilities
|883,433
|814,552
|736,381
|693,910
|578,912
|Equity
|3,622,184
|3,496,714
|3,414,340
|3,309,078
|3,200,654
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|35,645,190
|$
|33,954,592
|$
|32,055,769
|$
|31,216,171
|$
|30,179,887
|Net free funds/contribution (5)
|$
|8,737,339
|$
|8,341,000
|$
|8,085,696
|$
|7,936,980
|$
|8,076,422
|(1)
|Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.
|(2)
|Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
|(3)
|Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
|(4)
|Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
|(5)
|Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
|(6)
|See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME
|Net Interest Income for three months ended,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|(In thousands)
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Interest income:
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents
|$
|9,361
|$
|10,636
|$
|5,206
|$
|5,300
|$
|5,628
|Investment securities
|28,184
|25,332
|28,290
|28,521
|27,242
|FHLB and FRB stock
|1,328
|1,294
|1,439
|1,355
|1,343
|Liquidity management assets (2)
|38,873
|37,262
|34,935
|35,176
|34,213
|Other earning assets (2)
|176
|189
|184
|165
|253
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|3,201
|3,478
|3,104
|2,209
|3,409
|Loans, net of unearned income (2)
|308,947
|315,255
|310,191
|298,021
|284,291
|Total interest income
|$
|351,197
|$
|356,184
|$
|348,414
|$
|335,571
|$
|322,166
|Interest expense:
|NOW and interest bearing demand deposits
|$
|4,622
|$
|5,291
|$
|5,553
|$
|4,613
|$
|4,007
|Wealth management deposits
|7,867
|9,163
|7,091
|7,000
|7,119
|Money market accounts
|25,603
|25,426
|21,451
|19,460
|16,936
|Savings accounts
|6,145
|5,622
|4,959
|4,249
|3,096
|Time deposits
|30,487
|30,666
|27,970
|25,654
|24,817
|Interest-bearing deposits
|74,724
|76,168
|67,024
|60,976
|55,975
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,461
|1,774
|4,193
|2,450
|2,563
|Other borrowings
|3,273
|3,466
|3,525
|3,633
|3,199
|Subordinated notes
|5,504
|5,470
|2,806
|1,775
|1,788
|Junior subordinated debentures
|2,890
|2,897
|3,064
|3,150
|2,983
|Total interest expense
|$
|87,852
|$
|89,775
|$
|80,612
|$
|71,984
|$
|66,508
|Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|(1,466
|)
|(1,557
|)
|(1,600
|)
|(1,601
|)
|(1,570
|)
|Net interest income (GAAP) (1)
|261,879
|264,852
|266,202
|261,986
|254,088
|Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|1,466
|1,557
|1,600
|1,601
|1,570
|Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (1)
|$
|263,345
|$
|266,409
|$
|267,802
|$
|263,587
|$
|255,658
|(1)
|See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
|(2)
|Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
TABLE 7: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN
|Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
|Dec 31, 2019
|Sep 30, 2019
|Jun 30, 2019
|Mar 31, 2019
|Dec 31, 2018
|Yield earned on:
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents
|1.68
|%
|2.15
|%
|2.34
|%
|2.39
|%
|2.14
|%
|Investment securities
|2.86
|2.95
|3.11
|3.19
|3.23
|FHLB and FRB stock
|5.55
|5.55
|5.47
|5.79
|5.43
|Liquidity management assets
|2.48
|2.71
|3.01
|3.09
|3.02
|Other earning assets
|3.83
|4.20
|4.68
|4.91
|6.19
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|3.33
|3.63
|4.42
|4.76
|5.09
|Loans, net of unearned income
|4.69
|4.93
|5.07
|5.06
|4.87
|Total earning assets
|4.25
|%
|4.53
|%
|4.74
|%
|4.74
|%
|4.58
|%
|Rate paid on:
|NOW and interest bearing demand deposits
|0.61
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.67
|%
|0.60
|%
|Wealth management deposits
|1.06
|1.26
|1.09
|1.09
|1.23
|Money market accounts
|1.33
|1.45
|1.41
|1.33
|1.19
|Savings accounts
|0.80
|0.79
|0.72
|0.63
|0.48
|Time deposits
|2.13
|2.18
|2.11
|1.98
|1.83
|Interest-bearing deposits
|1.33
|1.43
|1.37
|1.29
|1.20
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|0.97
|1.22
|1.93
|1.67
|1.84
|Other borrowings
|3.13
|3.30
|3.37
|3.16
|3.29
|Subordinated notes
|5.05
|5.02
|5.08
|5.10
|5.14
|Junior subordinated debentures
|4.46
|4.47
|4.78
|4.97
|4.60
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1.45
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.33
|%
|Interest rate spread (1)(3)
|2.80
|%
|2.97
|%
|3.23
|%
|3.34
|%
|3.25
|%
|Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Net free funds/contribution (2)
|0.39
|0.42
|0.41
|0.38
|0.38
|Net interest margin (GAAP) (3)
|3.17
|%
|3.37
|%
|3.62
|%
|3.70
|%
|3.61
|%
|Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)
|3.19
|%
|3.39
|%
|3.64
|%
|3.72
|%
|3.63
|%
|(1)
|Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
|(2)
|Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
|(3)
|See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
TABLE 8: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
|Average Balance for years ended,
|Interest for years ended,
|Yield/Rate for years ended,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31, 2019
|Dec 31, 2018
|Dec 31, 2019
|Dec 31, 2018
|Dec 31, 2019
|Dec 31, 2018
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1)
|$
|1,494,418
|$
|888,671
|$
|30,503
|$
|17,091
|2.04
|%
|1.92
|%
|Investment securities (2)
|3,651,091
|3,045,555
|110,326
|89,640
|3.02
|2.94
|FHLB and FRB stock
|96,924
|101,681
|5,416
|5,331
|5.59
|5.24
|Liquidity management assets (3)(8)
|$
|5,242,433
|$
|4,035,907
|$
|146,245
|$
|112,062
|2.79
|%
|2.78
|%
|Other earning assets (3)(4)(8)
|16,385
|20,681
|714
|777
|4.36
|3.75
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|308,645
|332,863
|11,992
|15,738
|3.89
|4.73
|Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5)(8)
|24,986,736
|22,500,482
|1,232,415
|1,047,905
|4.93
|4.66
|Total earning assets (8)
|$
|30,554,199
|$
|26,889,933
|$
|1,391,366
|$
|1,176,482
|4.55
|%
|4.38
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|(164,587
|)
|(148,342
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|292,807
|266,086
|Other assets
|2,549,664
|2,020,743
|Total assets
|$
|33,232,083
|$
|29,028,420
|NOW and interest bearing demand deposits
|$
|2,903,441
|$
|2,436,791
|$
|20,079
|$
|9,773
|0.69
|%
|0.40
|%
|Wealth management deposits
|2,761,936
|2,356,145
|31,121
|27,839
|1.13
|1.18
|Money market accounts
|6,659,376
|5,105,244
|91,940
|42,973
|1.38
|0.84
|Savings accounts
|2,834,381
|2,684,661
|20,975
|11,444
|0.74
|0.43
|Time deposits
|5,467,192
|4,872,590
|114,777
|74,524
|2.10
|1.53
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|20,626,326
|$
|17,455,431
|$
|278,892
|$
|166,553
|1.35
|%
|0.95
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|658,669
|713,539
|9,878
|12,412
|1.50
|1.74
|Other borrowings
|428,834
|289,615
|13,897
|8,599
|3.24
|2.97
|Subordinated notes
|309,178
|139,140
|15,555
|7,121
|5.03
|5.12
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|12,001
|11,222
|4.67
|4.37
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|22,276,573
|$
|18,851,291
|$
|330,223
|$
|205,907
|1.48
|%
|1.09
|%
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|6,711,298
|6,545,251
|Other liabilities
|782,677
|533,138
|Equity
|3,461,535
|3,098,740
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|33,232,083
|$
|29,028,420
|Interest rate spread (6)(8)
|3.07
|%
|3.29
|%
|Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|(6,224
|)
|(5,672
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Net free funds/contribution (7)
|$
|8,277,626
|$
|8,038,642
|0.40
|0.32
|Net interest income/ margin (GAAP) (8)
|$
|1,054,919
|$
|964,903
|3.45
|%
|3.59
|%
|Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|6,224
|5,672
|0.02
|0.02
|Net interest income/ margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (8)
|$
|1,061,143
|$
|970,575
|3.47
|%
|3.61
|%
|(1)
|Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.
|(2)
|Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
|(3)
|Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on a marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
|(4)
|Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
|(5)
|Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
|(6)
|Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
|(7)
|Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
|(8)
|See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance ratio.
TABLE 9: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY
As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.
The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:
|Static Shock Scenario
|+200
Basis
Points
|+100
Basis
Points
|-100
Basis
Points
|Dec 31, 2019
|18.6
|%
|9.7
|%
|(10.9
|)%
|Sep 30, 2019
|20.7
|10.5
|(11.9
|)
|Jun 30, 2019
|17.3
|8.9
|(10.2
|)
|Mar 31, 2019
|14.9
|7.8
|(8.5
|)
|Dec 31, 2018
|15.6
|7.9
|(8.6
|)
|Ramp Scenario
|+200
Basis
Points
|+100
Basis
Points
|-100
Basis
Points
|Dec 31, 2019
|9.3
|%
|4.8
|%
|(5.0
|)%
|Sep 30, 2019
|10.1
|5.2
|(5.6
|)
|Jun 30, 2019
|8.3
|4.3
|(4.6
|)
|Mar 31, 2019
|6.7
|3.5
|(3.3
|)
|Dec 31, 2018
|7.4
|3.8
|(3.6
|)
TABLE 10: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES
|Loans repricing or maturity period
|As of December 31, 2019
|One year or less
|From one to five years
|Over five years
|(In thousands)
|Total
|Commercial
|Fixed rate
|$
|180,519
|$
|1,454,680
|$
|796,323
|$
|2,431,522
|Variable rate
|5,832,290
|21,972
|136
|5,854,398
|Total commercial
|$
|6,012,809
|$
|1,476,652
|$
|796,459
|$
|8,285,920
|Commercial real estate
|Fixed rate
|480,094
|2,112,534
|370,604
|2,963,232
|Variable rate
|5,019,250
|37,787
|7
|5,057,044
|Total commercial real estate
|$
|5,499,344
|$
|2,150,321
|$
|370,611
|$
|8,020,276
|Home equity
|Fixed rate
|25,854
|3,741
|9,348
|38,943
|Variable rate
|473,879
|—
|244
|474,123
|Total home equity
|$
|499,733
|$
|3,741
|$
|9,592
|$
|513,066
|Residential real estate
|Fixed rate
|40,630
|22,015
|390,926
|453,571
|Variable rate
|85,597
|347,368
|467,685
|900,650
|Total residential real estate
|$
|126,227
|$
|369,383
|$
|858,611
|$
|1,354,221
|Premium finance receivables - commercial
|Fixed rate
|3,362,547
|79,480
|—
|3,442,027
|Variable rate
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total premium finance receivables - commercial
|$
|3,362,547
|$
|79,480
|$
|—
|$
|3,442,027
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|Fixed rate
|14,171
|132,629
|25,247
|172,047
|Variable rate
|4,902,555
|—
|—
|4,902,555
|Total premium finance receivables - life insurance
|$
|4,916,726
|$
|132,629
|$
|25,247
|$
|5,074,602
|Consumer and other
|Fixed rate
|77,621
|10,470
|1,927
|90,018
|Variable rate
|20,160
|—
|—
|20,160
|Total consumer and other
|$
|97,781
|$
|10,470
|$
|1,927
|$
|110,178
|Total per category
|Fixed rate
|4,181,436
|3,815,549
|1,594,375
|9,591,360
|Variable rate
|16,333,731
|407,127
|468,072
|17,208,930
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|20,515,167
|$
|4,222,676
|$
|2,062,447
|$
|26,800,290
|Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:
|Prime
|$
|2,162,148
|One-month LIBOR
|8,552,261
|Three-month LIBOR
|334,925
|Twelve-month LIBOR
|5,521,391
|Other
|638,205
|Total variable rate
|$
|17,208,930
Graph available at the following link:
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/50728f70-26b9-4437-95a1-dd7c03f0b3c3
Source: Bloomberg
As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has $8.6 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $5.5 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:
|Basis Points (bps) Change in
|Prime
|1-month
LIBOR
|12-month
LIBOR
|Fourth Quarter 2019
|-25
|bps
|-26
|bps
|-3
|bps
|Third Quarter 2019
|-50
|-38
|-15
|Second Quarter 2019
|0
|-9
|-53
|First Quarter 2019
|0
|-1
|-30
|Fourth Quarter 2018
|+25
|+24
|+9
TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Dec 31,
|Dec 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Allowance for loan losses at beginning of period
|$
|161,763
|$
|160,421
|$
|158,212
|$
|152,770
|$
|149,756
|$
|152,770
|$
|137,905
|Provision for credit losses
|7,826
|10,834
|24,580
|10,624
|10,401
|53,864
|34,832
|Other adjustments
|30
|(13
|)
|(11
|)
|(27
|)
|(79
|)
|(21
|)
|(181
|)
|Reclassification (to) from allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments
|(122
|)
|(30
|)
|(70
|)
|(16
|)
|(150
|)
|(238
|)
|(126
|)
|Charge-offs:
|Commercial
|11,222
|6,775
|17,380
|503
|6,416
|35,880
|14,532
|Commercial real estate
|533
|809
|326
|3,734
|219
|5,402
|1,395
|Home equity
|1,330
|1,594
|690
|88
|715
|3,702
|2,245
|Residential real estate
|483
|25
|287
|3
|267
|798
|1,355
|Premium finance receivables - commercial
|3,817
|1,866
|5,009
|2,210
|1,741
|12,902
|12,228
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Consumer and other
|167
|117
|136
|102
|148
|522
|880
|Total charge-offs
|17,552
|11,186
|23,828
|6,640
|9,506
|59,206
|32,635
|Recoveries:
|Commercial
|1,871
|367
|289
|318
|225
|2,845
|1,457
|Commercial real estate
|1,404
|385
|247
|480
|1,364
|2,516
|5,631
|Home equity
|166
|183
|68
|62
|105
|479
|541
|Residential real estate
|50
|203
|140
|29
|47
|422
|2,075
|Premium finance receivables - commercial
|1,350
|563
|734
|556
|567
|3,203
|3,069
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Consumer and other
|42
|36
|60
|56
|40
|194
|202
|Total recoveries
|4,883
|1,737
|1,538
|1,501
|2,348
|9,659
|12,975
|Net charge-offs
|(12,669
|)
|(9,449
|)
|(22,290
|)
|(5,139
|)
|(7,158
|)
|(49,547
|)
|(19,660
|)
|Allowance for loan losses at period end
|$
|156,828
|$
|161,763
|$
|160,421
|$
|158,212
|$
|152,770
|$
|156,828
|$
|152,770
|Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments at period end
|1,633
|1,510
|1,480
|1,410
|1,394
|1,633
|1,394
|Allowance for credit losses at period end
|$
|158,461
|$
|163,273
|$
|161,901
|$
|159,622
|$
|154,164
|$
|158,461
|$
|154,164
|Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average:
|Commercial
|0.46
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.18
|%
|Commercial real estate
|(0.04
|)
|0.02
|0.00
|0.19
|(0.07
|)
|0.04
|(0.06
|)
|Home equity
|0.89
|1.08
|0.47
|0.02
|0.43
|0.61
|0.28
|Residential real estate
|0.14
|(0.07
|)
|0.06
|(0.01
|)
|0.10
|0.04
|(0.08
|)
|Premium finance receivables - commercial
|0.28
|0.15
|0.55
|0.23
|0.16
|0.30
|0.33
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Consumer and other
|0.41
|0.27
|0.30
|0.16
|0.30
|0.29
|0.50
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|0.19
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.09
|%
|Net charge-offs as a percentage of the provision for credit losses
|161.88
|%
|87.22
|%
|90.68
|%
|48.37
|%
|68.82
|%
|91.99
|%
|56.44
|%
|Loans at period-end
|$
|26,800,290
|$
|25,710,171
|$
|25,304,659
|$
|24,214,629
|$
|23,820,691
|Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end
|0.59
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.65
|%
|0.64
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans at period end
|0.59
|0.64
|0.64
|0.66
|0.65
Provision for credit losses by component for the periods presented:
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Dec 31,
|Dec 31,
|(In thousands)
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Provision for loan losses
|$
|7,704
|$
|10,804
|$
|24,510
|$
|10,608
|$
|10,251
|$
|53,626
|$
|34,706
|Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments
|122
|30
|70
|16
|150
|238
|126
|Provision for credit losses
|$
|7,826
|$
|10,834
|$
|24,580
|$
|10,624
|$
|10,401
|$
|53,864
|$
|34,832
TABLE 12: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO
The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses for the Company’s core loan portfolio and consumer, niche and purchased loan portfolio, as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019.
|As of December 31, 2019
|As of September 30, 2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Recorded
Investment
|Calculated
Allowance
|% of its
category’s balance
|Recorded
Investment
|Calculated
Allowance
|% of its
category’s balance
|Commercial: (1)
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|4,323,281
|$
|40,736
|0.94
|%
|$
|4,368,580
|$
|47,983
|1.10
|%
|Asset-based lending
|988,059
|7,871
|0.80
|1,043,384
|8,445
|0.81
|Tax exempt
|505,972
|2,926
|0.58
|503,495
|2,957
|0.59
|Leases
|873,919
|2,647
|0.30
|749,135
|2,069
|0.28
|Commercial real estate: (1)
|Residential construction
|35,693
|582
|1.63
|35,662
|625
|1.75
|Commercial construction
|869,547
|9,424
|1.08
|810,919
|8,757
|1.08
|Land
|170,305
|4,779
|2.81
|168,092
|4,801
|2.86
|Office
|1,007,558
|9,880
|0.98
|964,557
|10,066
|1.04
|Industrial
|978,671
|6,715
|0.69
|972,859
|7,015
|0.72
|Retail
|1,032,349
|6,736
|0.65
|960,762
|6,718
|0.70
|Multi-family
|1,255,925
|12,527
|1.00
|1,239,217
|12,504
|1.01
|Mixed use and other
|1,924,539
|16,077
|0.84
|1,918,510
|14,362
|0.75
|Home equity (1)
|469,498
|3,860
|0.82
|479,627
|3,702
|0.77
|Residential real estate (1)
|1,246,829
|9,736
|0.78
|1,191,153
|9,314
|0.78
|Total core loan portfolio
|$
|15,682,145
|$
|134,496
|0.86
|%
|$
|15,405,952
|$
|139,318
|0.90
|%
|Commercial:
|Franchise
|$
|906,403
|$
|7,922
|0.87
|%
|$
|881,287
|$
|8,251
|0.94
|%
|Mortgage warehouse lines of credit
|292,781
|2,166
|0.74
|314,697
|2,481
|0.79
|Community Advantage - homeowner associations
|220,227
|552
|0.25
|202,724
|507
|0.25
|Aircraft
|10,942
|9
|0.08
|11,112
|9
|0.08
|Purchased commercial loans (2)
|164,336
|91
|0.06
|121,188
|425
|0.35
|Purchased commercial real estate (2)
|745,689
|158
|0.02
|378,089
|90
|0.02
|Purchased home equity (2)
|43,568
|18
|0.04
|32,676
|18
|0.06
|Purchased residential real estate (2)
|107,392
|64
|0.06
|27,513
|97
|0.35
|Premium finance receivables
|U.S. commercial insurance loans
|2,985,641
|7,336
|0.25
|3,016,644
|7,207
|0.24
|Canada commercial insurance loans (2)
|456,386
|796
|0.17
|433,306
|648
|0.15
|Life insurance loans (1)
|4,935,321
|1,515
|0.03
|4,654,588
|1,511
|0.03
|Purchased life insurance loans (2)
|139,281
|—
|—
|140,908
|—
|—
|Consumer and other (1)
|107,053
|1,704
|1.59
|86,437
|1,199
|1.40
|Purchased consumer and other (2)
|3,125
|1
|0.03
|3,050
|2
|0.07
|Total consumer, niche and purchased loan portfolio
|$
|11,118,145
|$
|22,332
|0.20
|%
|$
|10,304,219
|$
|22,445
|0.22
|%
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|26,800,290
|$
|156,828
|0.59
|%
|$
|25,710,171
|$
|161,763
|0.63
|%
|(1)
|Excludes purchased loans reported in accordance with ASC 310-20 and ASC 310-30.
|(2)
|Purchased loans represent loans reported in accordance with ASC 310-20 and ASC 310-30.
TABLE 13: LOAN PORTFOLIO AGING
|90+ days
|60-89
|30-59
|As of December 31, 2019
|and still
|days past
|days past
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Nonaccrual
|accruing
|due
|due
|Current
|Total Loans
|Loan Balances:
|Commercial (1)
|$
|37,224
|$
|1,855
|$
|3,275
|$
|77,324
|$
|8,166,242
|$
|8,285,920
|Commercial real estate (1)
|26,113
|14,946
|31,546
|97,567
|7,850,104
|8,020,276
|Home equity
|7,363
|—
|454
|3,533
|501,716
|513,066
|Residential real estate (1)
|13,797
|5,771
|3,089
|18,041
|1,313,523
|1,354,221
|Premium finance receivables - commercial
|20,590
|11,517
|12,119
|18,783
|3,379,018
|3,442,027
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance (1)
|590
|—
|—
|32,559
|5,041,453
|5,074,602
|Consumer and other (1)
|231
|287
|40
|344
|109,276
|110,178
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|105,908
|$
|34,376
|$
|50,523
|$
|248,151
|$
|26,361,332
|$
|26,800,290
|Aging as a % of Loan Balance:
|Commercial (1)
|0.5
|%
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|0.9
|%
|98.6
|%
|100.0
|%
|Commercial real estate (1)
|0.3
|0.2
|0.4
|1.2
|97.9
|100.0
|Home equity
|1.4
|—
|0.1
|0.7
|97.8
|100.0
|Residential real estate (1)
|1.0
|0.4
|0.2
|1.3
|97.1
|100.0
|Premium finance receivables - commercial
|0.6
|0.3
|0.4
|0.5
|98.2
|100.0
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance (1)
|0.0
|—
|—
|0.6
|99.4
|100.0
|Consumer and other (1)
|0.2
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|99.2
|100.0
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|0.4
|%
|0.1
|%
|0.2
|%
|0.9
|%
|98.4
|%
|100.0
|%
|(1)
|Including PCI loans. PCI loans represent loans acquired with evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination, in accordance with ASC 310-30. Loan agings are based upon contractually required payments.
|90+ days
|60-89
|30-59
|As of September 30, 2019
|and still
|days past
|days past
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Nonaccrual
|accruing
|due
|due
|Current
|Total Loans
|Loan Balances:
|Commercial (1)
|$
|43,931
|$
|382
|$
|12,860
|$
|51,487
|$
|8,086,942
|$
|8,195,602
|Commercial real estate (1)
|21,557
|4,992
|9,629
|33,098
|7,379,391
|7,448,667
|Home equity
|7,920
|—
|95
|3,100
|501,188
|512,303
|Residential real estate (1)
|13,447
|3,244
|1,868
|1,433
|1,198,674
|1,218,666
|Premium finance receivables - commercial
|15,950
|10,612
|8,853
|16,972
|3,397,563
|3,449,950
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance (1)
|590
|—
|17,753
|27,795
|4,749,358
|4,795,496
|Consumer and other (1)
|224
|117
|55
|272
|88,819
|89,487
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|103,619
|$
|19,347
|$
|51,113
|$
|134,157
|$
|25,401,935
|$
|25,710,171
|Aging as a % of Loan Balance:
|Commercial (1)
|0.5
|%
|0.0
|%
|0.2
|%
|0.6
|%
|98.7
|%
|100.0
|%
|Commercial real estate (1)
|0.3
|0.1
|0.1
|0.4
|99.1
|100.0
|Home equity
|1.6
|—
|0.0
|0.6
|97.8
|100.0
|Residential real estate (1)
|1.1
|0.3
|0.1
|0.1
|98.4
|100.0
|Premium finance receivables - commercial
|0.5
|0.3
|0.2
|0.5
|98.5
|100.0
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance (1)
|0.0
|—
|0.4
|0.6
|99.0
|100.0
|Consumer and other (1)
|0.2
|0.1
|0.1
|0.3
|99.3
|100.0
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|0.4
|%
|0.1
|%
|0.2
|%
|0.5
|%
|98.8
|%
|100.0
|%
|(1)
|Including PCI loans. PCI loans represent loans acquired with evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination, in accordance with ASC 310-30. Loan agings are based upon contractually required payments.
TABLE 14: NON-PERFORMING ASSETS, EXCLUDING PCI LOANS, AND TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS ("TDRs")
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing (1):
|Commercial
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|488
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Commercial real estate
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Home equity
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Residential real estate
|—
|—
|—
|30
|—
|Premium finance receivables - commercial
|11,517
|10,612
|6,940
|6,558
|7,799
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|—
|—
|—
|168
|—
|Consumer and other
|163
|53
|172
|218
|109
|Total loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing
|11,680
|10,665
|7,600
|6,974
|7,908
|Non-accrual loans (2):
|Commercial
|37,224
|43,931
|47,604
|55,792
|50,984
|Commercial real estate
|26,113
|21,557
|20,875
|15,933
|19,129
|Home equity
|7,363
|7,920
|8,489
|7,885
|7,147
|Residential real estate
|13,797
|13,447
|14,236
|15,879
|16,383
|Premium finance receivables - commercial
|20,590
|15,950
|13,833
|14,797
|11,335
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|590
|590
|590
|—
|—
|Consumer and other
|231
|224
|220
|326
|348
|Total non-accrual loans
|105,908
|103,619
|105,847
|110,612
|105,326
|Total non-performing loans:
|Commercial
|37,224
|43,931
|48,092
|55,792
|50,984
|Commercial real estate
|26,113
|21,557
|20,875
|15,933
|19,129
|Home equity
|7,363
|7,920
|8,489
|7,885
|7,147
|Residential real estate
|13,797
|13,447
|14,236
|15,909
|16,383
|Premium finance receivables - commercial
|32,107
|26,562
|20,773
|21,355
|19,134
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|590
|590
|590
|168
|—
|Consumer and other
|394
|277
|392
|544
|457
|Total non-performing loans
|$
|117,588
|$
|114,284
|$
|113,447
|$
|117,586
|$
|113,234
|Other real estate owned
|5,208
|8,584
|9,920
|9,154
|11,968
|Other real estate owned - from acquisitions
|9,963
|8,898
|9,917
|12,366
|12,852
|Other repossessed assets
|4
|257
|263
|270
|280
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|132,763
|$
|132,023
|$
|133,547
|$
|139,376
|$
|138,334
|TDRs performing under the contractual terms of the loan agreement
|$
|36,725
|$
|45,178
|$
|45,862
|$
|48,305
|$
|33,281
|Total non-performing loans by category as a percent of its own respective category’s period-end balance:
|Commercial
|0.45
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.65
|%
|Commercial real estate
|0.33
|0.29
|0.29
|0.23
|0.28
|Home equity
|1.44
|1.55
|1.61
|1.49
|1.29
|Residential real estate
|1.02
|1.10
|1.27
|1.51
|1.63
|Premium finance receivables - commercial
|0.93
|0.77
|0.62
|0.71
|0.67
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|—
|Consumer and other
|0.36
|0.31
|0.36
|0.45
|0.38
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|0.44
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.48
|%
|Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets
|0.36
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.44
|%
|Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans
|133.37
|%
|141.54
|%
|141.41
|%
|134.55
|%
|134.92
|%
|(1)
|As of December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, no TDRs were past due greater than 90 days and still accruing interest.
|(2)
|Non-accrual loans included TDRs totaling $27.1 million, $21.1 million, $30.1 million, $40.1 million and $32.8 million as of December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
Non-performing Loans Rollforward, excluding PCI loans:
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Dec 31,
|Dec 31,
|(In thousands)
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|114,284
|$
|113,447
|$
|117,586
|$
|113,234
|$
|127,227
|$
|113,234
|$
|90,162
|Additions, net
|30,977
|20,781
|20,567
|24,030
|18,553
|96,355
|92,428
|Return to performing status
|(243
|)
|(407
|)
|(47
|)
|(14,077
|)
|(6,155
|)
|(14,774
|)
|(14,449
|)
|Payments received
|(19,380
|)
|(16,326
|)
|(5,438
|)
|(4,024
|)
|(16,437
|)
|(45,168
|)
|(29,807
|)
|Transfer to OREO and other repossessed assets
|—
|(1,493
|)
|(1,486
|)
|(82
|)
|(970
|)
|(3,061
|)
|(7,138
|)
|Charge-offs
|(11,798
|)
|(6,984
|)
|(16,817
|)
|(3,992
|)
|(7,161
|)
|(39,591
|)
|(15,792
|)
|Net change for niche loans (1)
|3,748
|5,266
|(918
|)
|2,497
|(1,823
|)
|10,593
|(2,170
|)
|Balance at end of period
|$
|117,588
|$
|114,284
|$
|113,447
|$
|117,586
|$
|113,234
|$
|117,588
|$
|113,234
|(1)
|This includes activity for premium finance receivables and indirect consumer loans.
TDRs
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|(In thousands)
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Accruing TDRs:
|Commercial
|$
|4,905
|$
|14,099
|$
|15,923
|$
|19,650
|$
|8,545
|Commercial real estate
|9,754
|10,370
|12,646
|14,123
|13,895
|Residential real estate and other
|22,066
|20,709
|17,293
|14,532
|10,841
|Total accrual
|$
|36,725
|$
|45,178
|$
|45,862
|$
|48,305
|$
|33,281
|Non-accrual TDRs: (1)
|Commercial
|$
|13,834
|$
|7,451
|$
|21,850
|$
|34,390
|$
|27,774
|Commercial real estate
|7,119
|7,673
|2,854
|1,517
|1,552
|Residential real estate and other
|6,158
|6,006
|5,435
|4,150
|3,495
|Total non-accrual
|$
|27,111
|$
|21,130
|$
|30,139
|$
|40,057
|$
|32,821
|Total TDRs:
|Commercial
|$
|18,739
|$
|21,550
|$
|37,773
|$
|54,040
|$
|36,319
|Commercial real estate
|16,873
|18,043
|15,500
|15,640
|15,447
|Residential real estate and other
|28,224
|26,715
|22,728
|18,682
|14,336
|Total TDRs
|$
|63,836
|$
|66,308
|$
|76,001
|$
|88,362
|$
|66,102
|(1)
|Included in total non-performing loans.
Other Real Estate Owned
|Three Months Ended
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|(In thousands)
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|17,482
|$
|19,837
|$
|21,520
|$
|24,820
|$
|28,303
|Disposals/resolved
|(4,860
|)
|(4,501
|)
|(2,397
|)
|(2,758
|)
|(3,848
|)
|Transfers in at fair value, less costs to sell
|936
|3,008
|1,746
|32
|997
|Additions from acquisition
|2,179
|—
|—
|—
|160
|Fair value adjustments
|(566
|)
|(862
|)
|(1,032
|)
|(574
|)
|(792
|)
|Balance at end of period
|$
|15,171
|$
|17,482
|$
|19,837
|$
|21,520
|$
|24,820
|Period End
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Balance by Property Type:
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Residential real estate
|$
|1,016
|$
|1,250
|$
|1,312
|$
|3,037
|$
|3,446
|Residential real estate development
|810
|1,282
|1,282
|1,139
|1,426
|Commercial real estate
|13,345
|14,950
|17,243
|17,344
|19,948
|Total
|$
|15,171
|$
|17,482
|$
|19,837
|$
|21,520
|$
|24,820
TABLE 15: NON-INTEREST INCOME
|Three Months Ended
|Q4 2019 compared to
Q3 2019
|Q4 2019 compared to
Q4 2018
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|$ Change
|% Change
|$ Change
|% Change
|Brokerage
|$
|4,859
|$
|4,686
|$
|4,764
|$
|4,516
|$
|4,997
|$
|173
|4
|%
|$
|(138
|)
|(3
|)%
|Trust and asset management
|20,140
|19,313
|19,375
|19,461
|17,729
|827
|4
|2,411
|14
|Total wealth management
|24,999
|23,999
|24,139
|23,977
|22,726
|1,000
|4
|2,273
|10
|Mortgage banking
|47,860
|50,864
|37,411
|18,158
|24,182
|(3,004
|)
|(6
|)
|23,678
|98
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|10,973
|9,972
|9,277
|8,848
|9,065
|1,001
|10
|1,908
|21
|Gains (losses) on investment securities, net
|587
|710
|864
|1,364
|(2,649
|)
|(123
|)
|(17
|)
|3,236
|N
|M
|Fees from covered call options
|1,243
|—
|643
|1,784
|626
|1,243
|N
|M
|617
|99
|Trading gains (losses), net
|46
|11
|(44
|)
|(171
|)
|(155
|)
|35
|N
|M
|201
|N
|M
|Operating lease income, net
|12,487
|12,025
|11,733
|10,796
|10,882
|462
|4
|1,605
|15
|Other:
|Interest rate swap fees
|2,206
|4,811
|3,224
|2,831
|2,602
|(2,605
|)
|(54
|)
|(396
|)
|(15
|)
|BOLI
|1,377
|830
|1,149
|1,591
|(466
|)
|547
|66
|1,843
|N
|M
|Administrative services
|1,072
|1,086
|1,009
|1,030
|1,260
|(14
|)
|(1
|)
|(188
|)
|(15
|)
|Foreign currency remeasurement gains (losses)
|261
|(55
|)
|113
|464
|(1,149
|)
|316
|N
|M
|1,410
|N
|M
|Early pay-offs of capital leases
|24
|6
|—
|5
|3
|18
|N
|M
|21
|N
|M
|Miscellaneous
|9,085
|10,878
|8,640
|10,980
|8,381
|(1,793
|)
|(16
|)
|704
|8
|Total Other
|14,025
|17,556
|14,135
|16,901
|10,631
|(3,531
|)
|(20
|)
|3,394
|32
|Total Non-Interest Income
|$
|112,220
|$
|115,137
|$
|98,158
|$
|81,657
|$
|75,308
|$
|(2,917
|)
|(3
|)%
|$
|36,912
|49
|%
NM - Not meaningful.
|Years Ended
|Dec 31,
|Dec 31,
|$
|%
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2019
|2018
|Change
|Change
|Brokerage
|$
|18,825
|$
|22,391
|$
|(3,566
|)
|(16
|)%
|Trust and asset management
|78,289
|68,572
|9,717
|14
|Total wealth management
|97,114
|90,963
|6,151
|7
|Mortgage banking
|154,293
|136,990
|17,303
|13
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|39,070
|36,404
|2,666
|7
|Gains (losses) on investment securities, net
|3,525
|(2,898
|)
|6,423
|N
|M
|Fees from covered call options
|3,670
|3,519
|151
|4
|Trading (losses) gains, net
|(158
|)
|11
|(169
|)
|N
|M
|Operating lease income, net
|47,041
|38,451
|8,590
|22
|Other:
|Interest rate swap fees
|13,072
|11,027
|2,045
|19
|BOLI
|4,947
|4,982
|(35
|)
|(1
|)
|Administrative services
|4,197
|4,625
|(428
|)
|(9
|)
|Foreign currency remeasurement gain (loss)
|783
|(1,673
|)
|2,456
|N
|M
|Early pay-offs of leases
|35
|601
|(566
|)
|(94
|)
|Miscellaneous
|39,583
|33,148
|6,435
|19
|Total Other
|62,617
|52,710
|9,907
|19
|Total Non-Interest Income
|$
|407,172
|$
|356,150
|$
|51,022
|14
|%
NM - Not meaningful.
TABLE 16: MORTGAGE BANKING
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2019
|Sep 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Mar 31,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Dec 31,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Originations:
|Retail originations
|$
|782,122
|$
|913,631
|$
|669,510
|$
|365,602
|$
|463,196
|$
|2,730,865
|$
|2,412,232
|Correspondent originations
|4,024
|50,639
|182,966
|148,100
|289,101
|385,729
|848,997
|Veterans First originations
|459,236
|456,005
|301,324
|164,762
|175,483
|1,381,327
|694,209
|Total originations for sale (A)
|$
|1,245,382
|$
|1,420,275
|$
|1,153,800
|$
|678,464
|$
|927,780
|$
|4,497,921
|$
|3,955,438
|Originations for investment
|105,911
|154,897
|106,237
|93,689
|93,275
|460,734
|258,930
|Total originations
|$
|1,351,293
|$
|1,575,172
|$
|1,260,037
|$
|772,153
|$
|1,021,055
|$
|4,958,655
|$
|4,214,368
|Purchases as a percentage of originations for sale
|40
|%
|48
|%
|63
|%
|67
|%
|71
|%
|52
|%
|75
|%
|Refinances as a percentage of originations for sale
|60
|52
|37
|33
|29
|48
|25
|Total
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Production Margin:
|Production revenue (B) (1)
|$
|34,622
|$
|40,924
|$
|29,895
|$
|16,606
|$
|18,657
|$
|122,047
|$
|92,250
|Production margin (B / A)
|2.78
|%
|2.88
|%
|2.59
|%
|2.45
|%
|2.01
|%
|2.71
|%
|2.33
|%
|Mortgage Servicing:
|Loans serviced for others (C)
|$
|8,243,251
|$
|7,901,045
|$
|7,515,186
|$
|7,014,269
|$
|6,545,870
|MSRs, at fair value (D)
|85,638
|75,585
|72,850
|71,022
|75,183
|Percentage of MSRs to loans serviced for others (D / C)
|1.04
|%
|0.96
|%
|0.97
|%
|1.01
|%
|1.15
|%
|Servicing income
|$
|6,247
|$
|5,989
|$
|5,460
|$
|5,460
|$
|4,917
|$
|23,156
|$
|15,269
|Components of MSRs:
|MSR - current period capitalization
|$
|14,532
|$
|14,029
|$
|9,802
|$
|6,580
|$
|9,683
|$
|44,943
|$
|33,061
|MSR - collection of expected cash flows - paydowns
|(483
|)
|(456
|)
|(457
|)
|(505
|)
|(496
|)
|(1,901
|)
|(2,267
|)
|MSR - collection of expected cash flows - payoffs
|(6,325
|)
|(6,781
|)
|(3,619
|)
|(1,492
|)
|(896
|)
|(18,217
|)
|(2,772
|)
|Valuation:
|MSR - changes in fair value model assumptions
|2,329
|(4,058
|)
|(4,305
|)
|(8,744
|)
|(7,638
|)
|(14,778
|)
|(331
|)
|(Loss) gain on derivative contract held as an economic hedge, net
|(483
|)
|82
|920
|—
|—
|519
|—
|MSR valuation adjustment, net of (loss)/gain on derivative contract held as an economic hedge
|$
|1,846
|$
|(3,976
|)
|$
|(3,385
|)
|$
|(8,744
|)
|$
|(7,638
|)
|$
|(14,259
|)
|$
|(331
|)
|(1)
|Production revenue represents revenue earned from the origination and subsequent sale of mortgages, including gains on loans sold and fees from originations, processing and other related activities, and excludes servicing fees, changes in the fair value of servicing rights and changes to the mortgage recourse obligation.
TABLE 17: NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|Three Months Ended
|Q4 2019 compared to
Q3 2019
|Q4 2019 compared to
Q4 2018
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|$ Change
|% Change
|$ Change
|% Change
|Salaries and employee benefits:
|Salaries
|$
|82,888
|$
|78,067
|$
|75,360
|$
|74,037
|$
|67,708
|$
|4,821
|6
|%
|$
|15,180
|22
|%
|Commissions and incentive compensation
|40,226
|40,289
|36,486
|31,599
|33,656
|(63
|)
|—
|6,570
|20
|Benefits
|22,827
|22,668
|21,886
|20,087
|20,747
|159
|1
|2,080
|10
|Total salaries and employee benefits
|145,941
|141,024
|133,732
|125,723
|122,111
|4,917
|3
|23,830
|20
|Equipment
|14,485
|13,314
|12,759
|11,770
|11,523
|1,171
|9
|2,962
|26
|Operating lease equipment
|9,766
|8,907
|8,768
|8,319
|8,462
|859
|10
|1,304
|15
|Occupancy, net
|17,132
|14,991
|15,921
|16,245
|15,980
|2,141
|14
|1,152
|7
|Data processing
|7,569
|6,522
|6,204
|7,525
|8,447
|1,047
|16
|(878
|)
|(10
|)
|Advertising and marketing
|12,517
|13,375
|12,845
|9,858
|9,414
|(858
|)
|(6
|)
|3,103
|33
|Professional fees
|7,650
|8,037
|6,228
|5,556
|9,259
|(387
|)
|(5
|)
|(1,609
|)
|(17
|)
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|3,017
|2,928
|2,957
|2,942
|1,407
|89
|3
|1,610
|N
|M
|FDIC insurance
|1,348
|148
|4,127
|3,576
|4,044
|1,200
|N
|M
|(2,696
|)
|(67
|)
|OREO expense, net
|536
|1,170
|1,290
|632
|1,618
|(634
|)
|(54
|)
|(1,082
|)
|(67
|)
|Other:
|Commissions - 3rd party brokers
|717
|734
|749
|718
|779
|(17
|)
|(2
|)
|(62
|)
|(8
|)
|Postage
|2,220
|2,321
|2,606
|2,450
|2,047
|(101
|)
|(4
|)
|173
|8
|Miscellaneous
|26,693
|21,083
|21,421
|19,060
|16,242
|5,610
|27
|10,451
|64
|Total other
|29,630
|24,138
|24,776
|22,228
|19,068
|5,492
|23
|10,562
|55
|Total Non-Interest Expense
|$
|249,591
|$
|234,554
|$
|229,607
|$
|214,374
|$
|211,333
|$
|15,037
|6
|%
|$
|38,258
|18
|%
NM - Not meaningful.
|Years Ended
|Dec 31,
|Dec 31,
|$
|%
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2019
|2018
|Change
|Change
|Salaries and employee benefits:
|Salaries
|$
|310,352
|$
|266,563
|$
|43,789
|16
|%
|Commissions and incentive compensation
|148,600
|135,558
|13,042
|10
|Benefits
|87,468
|77,956
|9,512
|12
|Total salaries and employee benefits
|546,420
|480,077
|66,343
|14
|Equipment
|52,328
|42,949
|9,379
|22
|Operating lease equipment
|35,760
|29,305
|6,455
|22
|Occupancy, net
|64,289
|57,814
|6,475
|11
|Data processing
|27,820
|35,027
|(7,207
|)
|(21