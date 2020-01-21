ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record net income of $355.7 million or $6.03 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to net income of $343.2 million or $5.86 per diluted common share for the same period of 2018.  The Company recorded net income of $86.0 million or $1.44 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease in diluted earnings per common share of 14.8% compared to the prior quarter and an increase of 6.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Highlights of the Fourth Quarter of 2019:
Comparative information to the third quarter of 2019

  • Total assets increased by $1.7 billion, including $240 million from the acquisition of STC Capital Bancshares and $607 million from the acquisition of SBC, Incorporated, or 19% on an annualized basis.
  • Total loans increased by $1.1 billion, including $164 million from the acquisition of STC Capital Bancshares and $418 million from the acquisition of SBC, Incorporated, or 17% on an annualized basis.
  • Total deposits increased by $1.4 billion, including $194 million from the acquisition of STC Capital Bancshares and $496 million from the acquisition of SBC, Incorporated, or 19% on an annualized basis. The increase was net of a $201 million reduction in brokered deposits.
  • Mortgage banking production revenue decreased by $6.3 million as mortgage loans originated for sale totaled $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to $1.4 billion in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Net interest income decreased by $3.0 million as a 20 basis point decline in net interest margin was partially offset by a $1.5 billion increase in average earning assets.
  • Recorded net charge-offs of $12.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. The $12.7 million includes a $5.3 million charge-off of a commercial loan, which was fully reserved for in prior quarters.
  • The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets declined by two basis points to 0.36%.

Other highlights of the fourth quarter of 2019

  • Recorded a $2.8 million reduction to FDIC insurance expense related to assessment credits received from the FDIC. The Company received $3.9 million of assessment credits from the FDIC in the third quarter of 2019. 
  • Recorded an increase in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions, net of derivative contract activity held as an economic hedge, of $1.8 million.
  • Incurred acquisition related costs of $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Recognized various non-operating charges totaling $5.4 million. This includes expenses related to a litigation settlement, loan remediation, contingent consideration related to previous acquisitions of certain mortgage businesses, pension plan terminations, operating lease impairment and losses on partnership investments.
  • Announced approval of a stock buyback program which authorizes the repurchase of up to $125 million in common shares.

Expansion activity

  • Opened two new branches in the Chicago suburbs located in Palatine and Maywood, Illinois.
  • Completed the previously announced acquisition of STC Bancshares Corp., the parent company of STC Capital Bank.
  • Completed the previously announced acquisition of SBC, Incorporated, the parent company of Countryside Bank.

Edward J. Wehmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "As the decade closes, I reflect back on the recent history of Wintrust and I am proud of the franchise that we have built. In the last 10 years, Wintrust has experienced significant growth and has become a household name in the Chicago and Milwaukee areas. Wintrust now boasts the largest deposit base in the Chicago market area among locally headquartered banks which is a product of our consistent growth strategy that has yielded 12% compound annual growth in assets, loans and deposits over the past 10 years. Additionally, the last nine years of the decade reported record annual net income. Admittedly, 2019 was not what we expected with respect to our profitability goals. However, 2019 was a success with respect to our efforts to increase market share and household penetration in our market areas and continue to establish Wintrust as a reliable partner with excellent customer service. We believe that our core operating tenants that have produced the success that we have experienced over the past 10 years will continue to serve us favorably as we seek to grow strategically in 2020 and beyond."

Transitioning to the current quarter, Mr. Wehmer proceeded, "Wintrust reported net income of $86.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, down from $99.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 and record annual net income of $355.7 million in 2019 as compared to $343.2 million in 2018. The Company experienced strong balance sheet growth as total assets were $1.7 billion higher than the prior quarter end and $5.4 billion higher than at the fourth quarter of 2018. The fourth quarter was characterized by strong balance sheet growth, decreased net interest margin, decreased mortgage banking revenue, stable credit quality, and a continued focus to increase franchise value in our market area."

Mr. Wehmer continued, "The Company experienced deposit growth of $1.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 which was net of a reduction of $201 million in brokered deposits to optimize our funding base. Non-brokered deposits now comprise approximately 97% of total deposits. Additionally, the Company grew total loans by $1.1 billion with growth diversified across various loan portfolios including the commercial, commercial real estate, life insurance premium finance receivables and residential real estate portfolios. We remain aggressive in growing quality assets that meet our standards and will seek to fund that by expanding deposit market share and household penetration."

Mr. Wehmer commented, "Net interest margin declined by 20 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to downward repricing of variable rate loans partially offset by improvement in deposit pricing. Given the relatively stable short-term outlook on interest rates, we expect to hold loan yields steady while continuing to reduce our interest bearing deposit costs. Additionally, we expect to deploy the excess liquidity gathered in the third and fourth quarters of 2019 to enhance net interest income. As always, we will strive to grow without a commensurate increase in expenses to enhance our net overhead ratio which was 1.53% in the fourth quarter of 2019."

Mr. Wehmer noted, “Our mortgage banking business production decreased in the current quarter as loan volumes originated for sale decreased to $1.2 billion from $1.4 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in origination volumes was primarily attributed to the seasonal purchase market decline which was partially mitigated by elevated refinancing activity. Our mortgage servicing rights portfolio increased by $10.1 million primarily due to the capitalization of retained servicing rights of $14.5 million partially offset by a $6.8 million reduction related to payoffs and paydowns. We recorded a $1.8 million increase due to changes in fair value assumptions, net of derivative contract activity held as an economic hedge. We continue to focus on efficiencies in our delivery channels and our operating costs in our mortgage banking area. We believe that the mortgage rate outlook in the first quarter of 2020 will continue to result in elevated refinancing activity, which will supplement the seasonally challenging purchase market."

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "Overall credit quality metrics were positive in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company recorded net charge-offs of $12.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. The $12.7 million of net charge-offs in the current quarter includes a $5.3 million charge-off of a commercial loan, which was fully reserved for in prior quarters. Although we experienced elevated charge-offs in the second quarter of 2019, net charge-offs for the year of 2019 were 20 basis points. The ratio of non-performing assets as a percent of total assets declined by two basis points to a historically low level of 0.36%.  We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit."

Turning to the future, Mr. Wehmer stated, “We have experienced significant franchise growth in 2019 and believe that our opportunities for both internal and external growth remain consistently strong. Total period end loans were $663 million higher than average total loans in the current quarter which provides momentum into the first quarter of 2020. We plan to continue our steady and measured approach to achieve our main objectives of growing franchise value, increasing profitability, leveraging our expense infrastructure and continuing to increase shareholder value. Evaluating strategic acquisitions, like the completed acquisitions of STC Bancshares Corp. and SBC, Incorporated, as well as focusing on organic branch growth will continue to be a part of our overall growth strategy with the goal of becoming Chicago’s bank and Wisconsin’s bank."

The graphs below illustrate the annual trend of certain financial highlights, including the 10 year compound annual growth rate ("CAGR").

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets grew by $1.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to a $1.1 billion increase in loans and an $836 million increase in available for sale securities, partially offset by a reduction in liquidity. The increase in assets and loans include acquired balances of $847 million and $582 million, respectively. The Company believes that the $2.2 billion of interest bearing deposits with banks held as of December 31, 2019 is more than sufficient liquidity to operate its business plan. Excess liquidity is expected to be deployed in future quarters to enhance net interest income.

Total liabilities grew by $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily comprised of a $1.4 billion increase in total deposits of which $690 million related to acquisitions. The Company successfully grew deposits in the fourth quarter through organic retail channels, acquisitions and its wealth management segment. In addition, the total deposit growth was net of a $201 million reduction in brokered deposits. Management believes in substantially funding the Company's balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources as appropriate to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes. Non-brokered deposits now comprise approximately 97% of total deposits.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Tables 1 through 4 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the fourth quarter of 2019, net interest income totaled $261.9 million, a decrease of $3.0 million as compared to the third quarter of 2019 and an increase of $7.8 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The $3.0 million decrease in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2019 was attributable to the impact of a 20 basis point decline in net interest margin. This impact was partially offset by $1.5 billion of growth in average earning assets.

Net interest margin was 3.17% (3.19% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.37% (3.39% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2019 and 3.61% (3.63% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2018. The 20 basis point decrease in net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2019 was attributable to a 28 basis point decline in the yield on earnings assets and three basis point decrease in the net free funds contribution partially offset by an 11 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities. The 28 basis point decline in the yield on earning assets in the current quarter as compared to the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a 24 basis point decline in the yield on loans along with lower yields on interest bearing cash. The 11 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities in the current quarter as compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to a 10 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest bearing deposits as management initiated various deposit rate reductions given the recent decrease in the interest rate environment.

For the full twelve months of 2019, net interest income totaled $1.1 billion, an increase of $90.0 million as compared to the full twelve months of 2018. Net interest margin was 3.45% (3.47% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) for the full twelve months of 2019 compared to 3.59% (3.61% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) for the full twelve months of 2018.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Tables 5 through 10 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses is comprised of the allowance for loan losses and the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments. The allowance for loan losses is a reserve against loan amounts that are actually funded and outstanding while the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments (separate liability account) relates to certain amounts that Wintrust is committed to lend but for which funds have not yet been disbursed. The provision for credit losses may contain both a component related to funded loans (provision for loan losses) and a component related to lending-related commitments (provision for unfunded loan commitments and letters of credit).

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans, in the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled 19 basis points on an annualized basis compared to 15 basis points on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2019 and 12 basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net charge-offs totaled $12.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a $3.3 million increase from $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2019 and a $5.5 million increase from $7.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The $12.7 million of net charge-offs in the current quarter includes a $5.3 million charge-off of a commercial loan, which was fully reserved for in prior quarters. The provision for credit losses totaled $7.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $10.8 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $10.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to provide for inherent losses in the portfolio. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations.

As part of the regular quarterly review performed by management to determine if the Company’s allowance for loan losses is appropriate, an analysis is prepared on the loan portfolio based upon a breakout of core loans and consumer, niche and purchased loans. A summary of the allowance for loan losses calculated for the loan components in both the core loan portfolio and the consumer, niche and purchased loan portfolio as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

As of December 31, 2019, $50.5 million of all loans, or 0.2%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $248.2 million, or 0.9%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. As of September 30, 2019, $51.1 million of all loans, or 0.2%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $134.2 million, or 0.5%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. Many of the commercial and commercial real estate loans shown as 60 to 89 days and 30 to 59 days past due are included on the Company’s internal problem loan reporting system. Loans on this system are closely monitored by management on a monthly basis.

The Company’s home equity and residential loan portfolios continue to exhibit low delinquency ratios. Home equity loans at December 31, 2019 that are current with regard to the contractual terms of the loan agreement represent 97.8% of the total home equity portfolio. Residential real estate loans at December 31, 2019 that are current with regards to the contractual terms of the loan agreements comprise 97.1% of total residential real estate loans outstanding. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

Purchased loans acquired in a business combination are recorded at estimated fair value on their purchase date. In accordance with accounting guidance, credit deterioration on purchased loans is recorded as a credit discount at the time of purchase. In addition to the $156.8 million of allowance for loan losses, there was $11.6 million of non-accretable credit discount on purchased loans reported in accordance with ASC 310-30 that is available to absorb credit losses as of December 31, 2019.

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.36% as of December 31, 2019, compared to 0.38% at September 30, 2019, and 0.44% at December 31, 2018. Non-performing assets, excluding PCI loans, totaled $132.8 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $132.0 million at September 30, 2019 and $138.3 million at December 31, 2018. Non-performing loans, excluding PCI loans, totaled $117.6 million, or 0.44% of total loans, at December 31, 2019 compared to $114.3 million, or 0.44% of total loans, at September 30, 2019 and $113.2 million, or 0.48% of total loans, at December 31, 2018. Other real estate owned ("OREO") of $15.2 million at December 31, 2019 decreased $2.3 million compared to $17.5 million at September 30, 2019 and decreased $9.6 million compared to $24.8 million at December 31, 2018. Management is pursuing the resolution of all non-performing assets. At this time, management believes reserves are appropriate to absorb inherent losses and OREO is appropriately valued at the lower of carrying value or fair value less estimated costs to sell. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue increased by $1.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to increased asset management revenue. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased by $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2019, primarily as a result of lower production revenues, partially offset by an increase in the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2019. Production revenue decreased by $6.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to a decrease in origination volumes. The decrease in origination volumes was primarily attributed to the seasonal purchase market decline which was partially mitigated by elevated refinancing activity. The percentage of origination volume from refinancing activities was 60% in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to 52% in the third quarter of 2019. Production margin declined from 2.88% in the third quarter of 2019 to 2.78% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio increased as retained servicing rights led to the capitalization of $14.5 million along with a positive fair value adjustment of $2.3 million partially offset by a reduction in value of $6.8 million due to payoffs and paydowns of the existing portfolio. The Company entered into interest rate swaps at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2019 to economically hedge a portion of the potential negative fair value changes recorded in earnings related to its mortgage servicing rights portfolio. The Company recorded a loss of $483,000 on the interest rate swaps held as economic hedges against the mortgage servicing rights primarily related to the mark to market at year end which was recorded in mortgage banking revenue.

The net gains recognized on investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $587,000 as compared to $710,000 in third quarter of 2019. The gains recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019 relate to unrealized gains recognized on equity securities held by the Company.

Other non-interest income decreased by $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to decreased income from investments in partnerships and interest rate swap fees.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Tables 15 and 16 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $4.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2019. The $4.9 million increase is comprised of an increase of $4.8 million in salaries expense and $159,000 in benefits expense, partially offset by a decrease of $63,000 in commissions and incentive compensation. The increase in salaries and employee benefits expense is primarily due to increased staffing as the Company grows, $1.0 million of higher acquisition related costs and $487,000 of costs to terminate two pension plans.

Equipment expense totaled $14.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $1.2 million as compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increase in the current quarter relates primarily to increased software depreciation expenses.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased by $858,000 as compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily related to lower corporate sponsorship costs. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company's brand, commercial banking capabilities, the Company's various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company's non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors.

FDIC insurance expense totaled $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $1.2 million as compared to the third quarter of 2019. In the current quarter, the Company recorded a $2.8 million reduction to FDIC insurance expense related to assessment credits received from the FDIC. The Company received $3.9 million of assessment credits from the FDIC in the third quarter of 2019.

Occupancy expense totaled $17.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $2.1 million as compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increase in the current quarter relates primarily to increased expenses due to acquired locations, property tax expense and rental expense.

Miscellaneous expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $5.6 million as compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increase in the current quarter as compared to the third quarter of 2019 is primarily due to a litigation settlement, contingent consideration related to previous acquisitions of certain mortgage businesses and overlapping telecommunication charges. Miscellaneous expense includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors' fees, telephone, travel and entertainment, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and lending origination costs that are not deferred.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $30.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $35.5 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $28.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The effective tax rates were 26.33% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 26.36% in the third quarter of 2019 and 26.01% in the fourth quarter of 2018. During the twelve months of 2019, the Company recorded income tax expense of $124.4 million compared to $117.0 million for the twelve months of 2018. The effective tax rates were 25.91% for the twelve months of 2019 and 25.42% for the twelve months of 2018.

The year-to-date effective tax rates were impacted by excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation. These excess tax benefits were $1.8 million in the twelve months of 2019 and $3.9 million in the twelve months of 2018. Excess tax benefits will fluctuate throughout the year based on the Company's stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the fourth quarter of 2019, this unit expanded its loan and deposit portfolios. However, the banking segment also experienced net interest margin compression in part due to current market conditions.

Mortgage banking revenue was $47.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 a decrease from $50.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. Services charges on deposit accounts totaled $11.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 an increase of $1.0 million as compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to higher account analysis fees. The Company's gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remain strong. Before the impact of scheduled payments and prepayments, gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines were estimated to be approximately $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion at December 31, 2019. When adjusted for the probability of closing, the pipelines were estimated to be approximately $650 million to $720 million at December 31, 2019.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries and accounts receivable financing, value-added, out-sourced administrative services, and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $2.5 billion during the fourth quarter of 2019 and average balances increased by $217.4 million as compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increase in average balances was more than offset by margin compression in this portfolio resulting in a $2.4 million decrease in interest income attributed to the insurance premium finance receivables portfolio. The Company's leasing business grew during the fourth quarter of 2019, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, increasing $123.8 million to $1.6 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenues from the Company's out-sourced administrative services business remained flat at $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 and fourth quarter of 2019.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue increased by $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2019, totaling $25.0 million in the current period. At December 31, 2019, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $27.6 billion of assets under administration, which included $4.2 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $1.5 billion increase from the $26.1 billion of assets under administration at September 30, 2019. Successful new business development efforts and favorable equity markets have contributed to growth in revenue and assets under management.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Acquisitions

On November 1, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of SBC, Incorporated (“SBC”). SBC was the parent company of Countryside Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired Countryside Bank's six banking offices located in Countryside, Burbank, Darien, Homer Glen, Oak Brook and Chicago, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $620 million in assets, including approximately $423 million in loans, and approximately $508 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $40 million on the acquisition.

On October 7, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of STC Bancshares Corp. (“STC”). STC was the parent company of STC Capital Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired STC Capital Bank's five banking offices located in the communities of St. Charles, Geneva and South Elgin, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $250 million in assets, including approximately $174 million in loans, and approximately $202 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $19 million on the acquisition.

On May 24, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of Oak Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired Oak Bank's one banking location in Chicago, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $223 million in assets, including approximately $125 million in loans, and approximately $161 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $12 million on the acquisition.

On December 14, 2018, the Company acquired Elektra Holding Company, LLC, the parent company of Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC ("CDEC"). CDEC is a provider of Qualified Intermediary services (as defined by U.S. Treasury regulations) for taxpayers seeking to structure tax-deferred like-kind exchanges under Internal Revenue Code Section 1031. CDEC has successfully facilitated more than 8,000 like-kind exchanges in the past decade for taxpayers nationwide. These transactions typically generate customer deposits during the period following the sale of the property until such proceeds are used to purchase a replacement property. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $37 million on the acquisition.

On December 7, 2018, the Company completed its acquisition of certain assets and the assumption of certain liabilities of American Enterprise Bank. Through this asset acquisition, the Company acquired approximately $164 million in assets, including approximately $119 million in loans, and approximately $151 million in deposits, as of the acquisition date.

On August 1, 2018, the Company completed its acquisition of Chicago Shore Corporation ("CSC"). CSC was the parent company of Delaware Place Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired Delaware Place Bank's one banking location in Chicago, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $283 million in assets, including approximately $153 million in loans, and approximately $213 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $27 million on the acquisition.

On January 4, 2018, the Company acquired iFreedom Direct Corporation DBA Veterans First Mortgage ("Veterans First") with assets including mortgage-servicing-rights on approximately 10,000 loans, totaling an estimated $2 billion in unpaid principal balance, as of the acquisition date. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $9 million on the acquisition.

ITEMS IMPACTING FINANCIAL RESULTS IN FUTURE PERIODS

Adoption of New Credit Losses Accounting Standard

Beginning in 2020, the Company is adopting the new current expected credit losses standard, or CECL, which impacts the measurement of the Company’s allowance for credit losses (including the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments). CECL replaces the previous incurred loss methodology, which delays recognition until such loss is probable, with a methodology that reflects an estimate of lifetime expected credit losses considering current economic condition and forecasts. Though other assets, including investment securities and other receivables, are considered in-scope of the standard and will require a measurement of the allowance for credit loss, the most significant impact of CECL remains within the Company’s loan portfolios and related lending commitments.

Based upon the Company’s current composition of assets as well as current considerations of existing and expected future economic conditions, the Company estimates an increase to the allowance for credit losses of approximately 30% to 50% at adoption related to its loan portfolios and related lending commitments. Approximately 80% of the estimated increase is related to additions to existing reserves for unfunded lending-related commitments due to the consideration under CECL of expected utilization by the Company's borrowers over the life of such commitments, as well as for acquired loans, which previously considered credit discounts. The Company estimates an insignificant impact at adoption of measuring an allowance for credit losses for the other in-scope assets noted above. The adjustment at adoption on January 1, 2020 is recognized as an adjustment to the balance sheet (retained earnings or the related asset basis dependent upon whether the asset is purchased credit deteriorated from a prior acquisition). After adoption, adjustments to the allowance for credit losses will primarily be recorded as provision for credit losses on the Company’s income statement. The estimate of the allowance for credit losses is highly dependent upon considerations of current and expected economic conditions, which may result in earnings volatility across economic cycles.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to the third quarter of 2019 (sequential quarter) and fourth quarter of 2018 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

      % or(4)
basis point  (bp)
change from
3nd Quarter
2019		 % or
basis point  (bp)
change from
4rd Quarter
2018
 Three Months Ended 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 
Net income$85,964  $99,121  $79,657 (13)% 8%
Net income per common share – diluted1.44  1.69  1.35 (15) 7 
Net revenue (1)374,099  379,989  329,396 (2) 14 
Net interest income261,879  264,852  254,088 (1) 3 
Net interest margin3.17% 3.37% 3.61%(20)bp (44)bp
Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)3.19  3.39  3.63 (20) (44)
Net overhead ratio (3)1.53  1.40  1.79 13  (26)
Return on average assets0.96  1.16  1.05 (20) (9)
Return on average common equity9.52  11.42  10.01 (190) (49)
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2)12.17  14.36  12.48 (219) (31)
At end of period        
Total assets$36,620,583  $34,911,902  $31,244,849 19% 17%
Total loans (5)26,800,290  25,710,171  23,820,691 17  13 
Total deposits30,107,138  28,710,379  26,094,678 19  15 
Total shareholders’ equity3,691,250  3,540,325  3,267,570 17  13 


(1)Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(2)See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period's average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(4)Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(5)Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.


Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern for decision-making purposes underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights

 Three Months EndedYears Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):   
Total assets$36,620,583  $34,911,902  $33,641,769  $32,358,621  $31,244,849    
Total loans (1)26,800,290  25,710,171  25,304,659  24,214,629  23,820,691    
Total deposits30,107,138  28,710,379  27,518,815  26,804,742  26,094,678    
Junior subordinated debentures253,566  253,566  253,566  253,566  253,566    
Total shareholders’ equity3,691,250  3,540,325  3,446,950  3,371,972  3,267,570    
Selected Statements of Income Data:   
Net interest income$261,879  $264,852  $266,202  $261,986  $254,088 $1,054,919  $964,903 
Net revenue (2)374,099  379,989  364,360  343,643  329,396 1,462,091  1,321,053 
Net income85,964  99,121  81,466  89,146  79,657 355,697  343,166 
Net income per common share – Basic1.46  1.71  1.40  1.54  1.38 6.11  5.95 
Net income per common share – Diluted1.44  1.69  1.38  1.52  1.35 6.03  5.86 
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:   
Performance Ratios:   
Net interest margin3.17% 3.37% 3.62% 3.70% 3.61%3.45% 3.59%
Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)3.19  3.39  3.64  3.72  3.63 3.47  3.61 
Non-interest income to average assets1.25  1.35  1.23  1.06  0.99 1.23  1.23 
Non-interest expense to average assets2.78  2.74  2.87  2.79  2.78 2.79  2.85 
Net overhead ratio (4)1.53  1.40  1.64  1.72  1.79 1.57  1.62 
Return on average assets0.96  1.16  1.02  1.16  1.05 1.07  1.18 
Return on average common equity9.52  11.42  9.68  11.09  10.01 10.41  11.26 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3)12.17  14.36  12.28  14.14  12.48 13.22  13.95 
Average total assets$35,645,190  $33,954,592  $32,055,769  $31,216,171  $30,179,887 $33,232,083  $29,028,420 
Average total shareholders’ equity3,622,184  3,496,714  3,414,340  3,309,078  3,200,654 3,461,535  3,098,740 
Average loans to average deposits ratio88.8% 90.6% 93.9% 92.7% 92.4%91.4% 93.7%
Period-end loans to deposits ratio89.0  89.6  92.0  90.3  91.3    
Common Share Data at end of period:   
Market price per common share$70.90  $64.63  $73.16  $67.33  $66.49    
Book value per common share61.68  60.24  58.62  57.33  55.71    
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)49.70  49.16  47.48  46.38  44.67    
Common shares outstanding57,821,891  56,698,429  56,667,846  56,638,968  56,407,558    
Other Data at end of period:   
Tier 1 leverage ratio (5)8.6% 8.8% 9.1% 9.1% 9.1%   
Risk-based capital ratios:            
Tier 1 capital ratio (5)9.5  9.7  9.6  9.8  9.7    
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5)9.2  9.3  9.2  9.3  9.3    
Total capital ratio (5)12.1  12.4  12.4  11.7  11.6    
Allowance for credit losses (6)$158,461  $163,273  $161,901  $159,622  $154,164    
Non-performing loans117,588  114,284  113,447  117,586  113,234    
Allowance for credit losses to total loans (6)0.59% 0.64% 0.64% 0.66% 0.65%   
Non-performing loans to total loans0.44  0.44  0.45  0.49  0.48    
Number of:            
Bank subsidiaries15  15  15  15  15    
Banking offices187  174  172  170  167    


(1)Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2)Net revenue includes net interest income and non-interest income.
(3)See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s total average assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6)The allowance for credit losses includes both the allowance for loan losses and the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments.


WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)  
 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,
(In thousands)2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Assets         
Cash and due from banks$286,167  $448,755  $300,934  $270,765  $392,142 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements309  59  58  58  58 
Interest bearing deposits with banks2,164,560  2,260,806  1,437,105  1,609,852  1,099,594 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value3,106,214  2,270,059  2,186,154  2,185,782  2,126,081 
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost1,134,400  1,095,802  1,191,634  1,051,542  1,067,439 
Trading account securities1,068  3,204  2,430  559  1,692 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value50,840  46,086  44,319  47,653  34,717 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock100,739  92,714  92,026  89,013  91,354 
Brokerage customer receivables16,573  14,943  13,569  14,219  12,609 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale377,313  464,727  394,975  248,557  264,070 
Loans, net of unearned income26,800,290  25,710,171  25,304,659  24,214,629  23,820,691 
Allowance for loan losses(156,828) (161,763) (160,421) (158,212) (152,770)
Net loans26,643,462  25,548,408  25,144,238  24,056,417  23,667,921 
Premises and equipment, net754,328  721,856  711,214  676,037  671,169 
Lease investments, net231,192  228,647  230,111  224,240  233,208 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets1,061,141  1,087,864  1,023,896  888,492  696,707 
Trade date securities receivable    237,607  375,211  263,523 
Goodwill645,220  584,315  584,911  573,658  573,141 
Other intangible assets47,057  43,657  46,588  46,566  49,424 
Total assets$36,620,583  $34,911,902  $33,641,769  $32,358,621  $31,244,849 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity         
Deposits:         
Non-interest bearing$7,216,758  $7,067,960  $6,719,958  $6,353,456  $6,569,880 
Interest bearing22,890,380  21,642,419  20,798,857  20,451,286  19,524,798 
Total deposits30,107,138  28,710,379  27,518,815  26,804,742  26,094,678 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances674,870  574,847  574,823  576,353  426,326 
Other borrowings418,174  410,488  418,057  372,194  393,855 
Subordinated notes436,095  435,979  436,021  139,235  139,210 
Junior subordinated debentures253,566  253,566  253,566  253,566  253,566 
Trade date securities payable  226       
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities1,039,490  986,092  993,537  840,559  669,644 
Total liabilities32,929,333  31,371,577  30,194,819  28,986,649  27,977,279 
Shareholders’ Equity:         
Preferred stock125,000  125,000  125,000  125,000  125,000 
Common stock57,951  56,825  56,794  56,765  56,518 
Surplus1,650,278  1,574,011  1,569,969  1,565,185  1,557,984 
Treasury stock(6,931) (6,799) (6,650) (6,650) (5,634)
Retained earnings1,899,630  1,830,165  1,747,266  1,682,016  1,610,574 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(34,678) (38,877) (45,429) (50,344) (76,872)
Total shareholders’ equity3,691,250  3,540,325  3,446,950  3,371,972  3,267,570 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$36,620,583  $34,911,902  $33,641,769  $32,358,621  $31,244,849 


WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

 Three Months Ended Years Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018
Interest income             
Interest and fees on loans$308,055  $314,277  $309,161  $296,987  $283,311  $1,228,480  $1,044,502 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale3,201  3,478  3,104  2,209  3,409  11,992  15,738 
Interest bearing deposits with banks8,971  10,326  5,206  5,300  5,628  29,803  17,090 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements390  310        700  1 
Investment securities27,611  24,758  27,721  27,956  26,656  108,046  87,382 
Trading account securities6  20  5  8  14  39  43 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock1,328  1,294  1,439  1,355  1,343  5,416  5,331 
Brokerage customer receivables169  164  178  155  235  666  723 
Total interest income349,731  354,627  346,814  333,970  320,596  1,385,142  1,170,810 
Interest expense             
Interest on deposits74,724  76,168  67,024  60,976  55,975  278,892  166,553 
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances1,461  1,774  4,193  2,450  2,563  9,878  12,412 
Interest on other borrowings3,273  3,466  3,525  3,633  3,199  13,897  8,599 
Interest on subordinated notes5,504  5,470  2,806  1,775  1,788  15,555  7,121 
Interest on junior subordinated debentures2,890  2,897  3,064  3,150  2,983  12,001  11,222 
Total interest expense87,852  89,775  80,612  71,984  66,508  330,223  205,907 
Net interest income261,879  264,852  266,202  261,986  254,088  1,054,919  964,903 
Provision for credit losses7,826  10,834  24,580  10,624  10,401  53,864  34,832 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses254,053  254,018  241,622  251,362  243,687  1,001,055  930,071 
Non-interest income             
Wealth management24,999  23,999  24,139  23,977  22,726  97,114  90,963 
Mortgage banking47,860  50,864  37,411  18,158  24,182  154,293  136,990 
Service charges on deposit accounts10,973  9,972  9,277  8,848  9,065  39,070  36,404 
Gains (losses) on investment securities, net587  710  864  1,364  (2,649) 3,525  (2,898)
Fees from covered call options1,243    643  1,784  626  3,670  3,519 
Trading gains (losses), net46  11  (44) (171) (155) (158) 11 
Operating lease income, net12,487  12,025  11,733  10,796  10,882  47,041  38,451 
Other14,025  17,556  14,135  16,901  10,631  62,617  52,710 
Total non-interest income112,220  115,137  98,158  81,657  75,308  407,172  356,150 
Non-interest expense             
Salaries and employee benefits145,941  141,024  133,732  125,723  122,111  546,420  480,077 
Equipment14,485  13,314  12,759  11,770  11,523  52,328  42,949 
Operating lease equipment9,766  8,907  8,768  8,319  8,462  35,760  29,305 
Occupancy, net17,132  14,991  15,921  16,245  15,980  64,289  57,814 
Data processing7,569  6,522  6,204  7,525  8,447  27,820  35,027 
Advertising and marketing12,517  13,375  12,845  9,858  9,414  48,595  41,140 
Professional fees7,650  8,037  6,228  5,556  9,259  27,471  32,306 
Amortization of other intangible assets3,017  2,928  2,957  2,942  1,407  11,844  4,571 
FDIC insurance1,348  148  4,127  3,576  4,044  9,199  17,209 
OREO expense, net536  1,170  1,290  632  1,618  3,628  6,120 
Other29,630  24,138  24,776  22,228  19,068  100,772  79,570 
Total non-interest expense249,591  234,554  229,607  214,374  211,333  928,126  826,088 
Income before taxes116,682  134,601  110,173  118,645  107,662  480,101  460,133 
Income tax expense30,718  35,480  28,707  29,499  28,005  124,404  116,967 
Net income$85,964  $99,121  $81,466  $89,146  $79,657  $355,697  $343,166 
Preferred stock dividends2,050  2,050  2,050  2,050  2,050  8,200  8,200 
Net income applicable to common shares$83,914  $97,071  $79,416  $87,096  $77,607  $347,497  $334,966 
Net income per common share - Basic$1.46  $1.71  $1.40  $1.54  $1.38  $6.11  $5.95 
Net income per common share - Diluted$1.44  $1.69  $1.38  $1.52  $1.35  $6.03  $5.86 
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.25  $0.25  $0.25  $0.25  $0.19  $1.00  $0.76 
Weighted average common shares outstanding57,538  56,690  56,662  56,529  56,395  56,857  56,300 
Dilutive potential common shares874  773  699  699  892  762  908 
Average common shares and dilutive common shares58,412  57,463  57,361  57,228  57,287  57,619  57,208 


TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018Sep 30, 2019(1) Dec 31, 2018
Balance:            
Commercial$8,285,920  $8,195,602  $8,270,774  $7,994,191  $7,828,538 4% 6%
Commercial real estate8,020,276  7,448,667  7,276,244  6,973,505  6,933,252 30  16 
Home equity513,066  512,303  527,370  528,448  552,343 1  (7)
Residential real estate1,354,221  1,218,666  1,118,178  1,053,524  1,002,464 44  35 
Premium finance receivables - commercial3,442,027  3,449,950  3,368,423  2,988,788  2,841,659 (1) 21 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance5,074,602  4,795,496  4,634,478  4,555,369  4,541,794 23  12 
Consumer and other110,178  89,487  109,192  120,804  120,641 92  (9)
Total loans, net of unearned income$26,800,290  $25,710,171  $25,304,659  $24,214,629  $23,820,691 17% 13%
Mix:            
Commercial31% 32% 33% 33% 33%   
Commercial real estate30  29  29  29  29    
Home equity2  2  2  2  2    
Residential real estate5  5  4  4  4    
Premium finance receivables - commercial13  13  13  12  12    
Premium finance receivables - life insurance19  19  18  19  19    
Consumer and other    1  1  1    
Total loans, net of unearned income100% 100% 100% 100% 100%   
(1) Annualized.


TABLE 2: COMMERCIAL AND COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE LOAN PORTFOLIOS

 As of December 31, 2019
   % of
Total
Balance		 Nonaccrual > 90 Days
Past Due
and Still
Accruing		 Allowance
For Loan
Losses
Allocation
   
(Dollars in thousands)Balance 
Commercial:         
Commercial, industrial and other$5,159,805  31.7% $33,983  $  $44,230 
Franchise937,482  5.7  2,391    7,976 
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit292,781  1.8      2,166 
Asset-based lending989,018  6.1  128    7,871 
Leases878,528  5.4  722    2,647 
PCI - commercial loans (1)28,306  0.2    1,855  30 
Total commercial$8,285,920  50.9% $37,224  $1,855  $64,920 
Commercial Real Estate:         
Construction$1,023,300  6.3% $1,030  $  $10,006 
Land177,483  1.1  1,082    4,779 
Office1,044,769  6.4  8,034    9,903 
Industrial1,032,866  6.3  99    6,724 
Retail1,097,930  6.7  6,789    6,738 
Multi-family1,311,542  8.0  913    12,528 
Mixed use and other2,094,946  12.8  8,166    16,086 
PCI - commercial real estate (1)237,440  1.5    14,946  114 
Total commercial real estate$8,020,276  49.1% $26,113  $14,946  $66,878 
Total commercial and commercial real estate$16,306,196  100.0% $63,337  $16,801  $131,798 
          
Commercial real estate - collateral location by state:         
Illinois$6,176,353  77.0%      
Wisconsin744,975  9.3       
Total primary markets$6,921,328  86.3%      
Indiana218,963  2.7       
Florida114,629  1.4       
Arizona64,022  0.8       
California64,345  0.8       
Other636,989  8.0       
Total commercial real estate$8,020,276  100.0%      
(1) Purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans represent loans acquired with evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination, in accordance with ASC 310-30. Loan agings are based upon contractually required payments.


TABLE 3: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018Sep 30, 2019 (1) Dec 31, 2018
Balance:            
Non-interest bearing$7,216,758  $7,067,960  $6,719,958  $6,353,456  $6,569,880 8% 10%
NOW and interest bearing demand deposits3,093,159  2,966,098  2,788,976  2,948,576  2,897,133 17  7 
Wealth management deposits (2)3,123,063  2,795,838  3,220,256  3,328,781  2,996,764 46  4 
Money market7,854,189  7,326,899  6,460,098  6,093,596  5,704,866 29  38 
Savings3,196,698  2,934,348  2,823,904  2,729,626  2,665,194 35  20 
Time certificates of deposit5,623,271  5,619,236  5,505,623  5,350,707  5,260,841   7 
Total deposits$30,107,138  $28,710,379  $27,518,815  $26,804,742  $26,094,678 19% 15%
Mix:            
Non-interest bearing24% 25% 24% 24% 25%   
NOW and interest bearing demand deposits10  10  10  11  11    
Wealth management deposits (2)10  10  12  12  12    
Money market26  25  24  23  22    
Savings11  10  10  10  10    
Time certificates of deposit19  20  20  20  20    
Total deposits100% 100% 100% 100% 100%   


(1)Annualized.
(2)Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, CDEC, trust and asset management customers of the Company and brokerage customers from unaffiliated companies which have been placed into deposit accounts.


TABLE 4: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of December 31, 2019

(Dollars in thousands)CDARs &
Brokered
Certificates
  of Deposit (1)		 MaxSafe
Certificates
  of Deposit (1)		 Variable Rate Certificates
  of Deposit (2)		 Other Fixed
Rate Certificates
  of Deposit (1)		 Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit		 Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
  of Deposit (3)
1-3 months$3,923  $31,610  $102,043  $936,474  $1,074,050  1.84%
4-6 months1,420  16,774    1,235,449  1,253,643  2.13 
7-9 months1,685  18,954    570,523  591,162  1.96 
10-12 months609  20,033    482,719  503,361  1.71 
13-18 months  11,242    1,378,718  1,389,960  2.42 
19-24 months1,401  5,403    625,445  632,249  2.56 
24+ months88  4,538    174,220  178,846  1.84 
Total$9,126  $108,554  $102,043  $5,403,548  $5,623,271  2.13%


(1)This category of certificates of deposit is shown by contractual maturity date.
(2)This category includes variable rate certificates of deposit and savings certificates with the majority repricing on at least a monthly basis.
(3)Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

 Average Balance for three months ended,
 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,
(In thousands)2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1)$2,206,251  $1,960,898  $893,332  $897,629  $1,042,860 
Investment securities (2)3,909,699  3,410,090  3,653,580  3,630,577  3,347,496 
FHLB and FRB stock94,843  92,583  105,491  94,882  98,084 
Liquidity management assets (6)6,210,793  5,463,571  4,652,403  4,623,088  4,488,440 
Other earning assets (3)(6)18,353  17,809  15,719  13,591  16,204 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale381,878  379,870  281,732  188,190  265,717 
Loans, net of unearned income (4)(6)26,137,722  25,346,290  24,553,263  23,880,916  23,164,154 
Total earning assets (6)32,748,746  31,207,540  29,503,117  28,705,785  27,934,515 
Allowance for loan losses(167,759) (168,423) (164,231) (157,782) (154,438)
Cash and due from banks316,631  297,475  273,679  283,019  271,403 
Other assets2,747,572  2,618,000  2,443,204  2,385,149  2,128,407 
Total assets$35,645,190  $33,954,592  $32,055,769  $31,216,171  $30,179,887 
          
NOW and interest bearing demand deposits$3,016,991  $2,912,961  $2,878,021  $2,803,338  $2,671,283 
Wealth management deposits2,934,292  2,888,817  2,605,690  2,614,035  2,289,904 
Money market accounts7,647,635  6,956,755  6,095,285  5,915,525  5,632,268 
Savings accounts3,028,763  2,837,039  2,752,828  2,715,422  2,553,133 
Time deposits5,682,449  5,590,228  5,322,384  5,267,796  5,381,029 
Interest-bearing deposits22,310,130  21,185,800  19,654,208  19,316,116  18,527,617 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances596,594  574,833  869,812  594,335  551,846 
Other borrowings415,092  416,300  419,064  465,571  385,878 
Subordinated notes436,025  436,041  220,771  139,217  139,186 
Junior subordinated debentures253,566  253,566  253,566  253,566  253,566 
Total interest-bearing liabilities24,011,407  22,866,540  21,417,421  20,768,805  19,858,093 
Non-interest bearing deposits7,128,166  6,776,786  6,487,627  6,444,378  6,542,228 
Other liabilities883,433  814,552  736,381  693,910  578,912 
Equity3,622,184  3,496,714  3,414,340  3,309,078  3,200,654 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$35,645,190  $33,954,592  $32,055,769  $31,216,171  $30,179,887 
          
Net free funds/contribution (5)$8,737,339  $8,341,000  $8,085,696  $7,936,980  $8,076,422 


(1)Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.
(2)Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(4)Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(5)Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
(6)See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.


TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

 Net Interest Income for three months ended,
 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,
(In thousands)2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Interest income:         
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents$9,361  $10,636  $5,206  $5,300  $5,628 
Investment securities28,184  25,332  28,290  28,521  27,242 
FHLB and FRB stock1,328  1,294  1,439  1,355  1,343 
Liquidity management assets (2)38,873  37,262  34,935  35,176  34,213 
Other earning assets (2)176  189  184  165  253 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale3,201  3,478  3,104  2,209  3,409 
Loans, net of unearned income (2)308,947  315,255  310,191  298,021  284,291 
Total interest income$351,197  $356,184  $348,414  $335,571  $322,166 
          
Interest expense:         
NOW and interest bearing demand deposits$4,622  $5,291  $5,553  $4,613  $4,007 
Wealth management deposits7,867  9,163  7,091  7,000  7,119 
Money market accounts25,603  25,426  21,451  19,460  16,936 
Savings accounts6,145  5,622  4,959  4,249  3,096 
Time deposits30,487  30,666  27,970  25,654  24,817 
Interest-bearing deposits74,724  76,168  67,024  60,976  55,975 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances1,461  1,774  4,193  2,450  2,563 
Other borrowings3,273  3,466  3,525  3,633  3,199 
Subordinated notes5,504  5,470  2,806  1,775  1,788 
Junior subordinated debentures2,890  2,897  3,064  3,150  2,983 
Total interest expense$87,852  $89,775  $80,612  $71,984  $66,508 
          
Less:  Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment(1,466) (1,557) (1,600) (1,601) (1,570)
Net interest income (GAAP) (1)261,879  264,852  266,202  261,986  254,088 
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment1,466  1,557  1,600  1,601  1,570 
Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (1)$263,345  $266,409  $267,802  $263,587  $255,658 


 (1) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
 (2) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.


TABLE 7: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

 Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018
Yield earned on:         
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents1.68% 2.15% 2.34% 2.39% 2.14%
Investment securities2.86  2.95  3.11  3.19  3.23 
FHLB and FRB stock5.55  5.55  5.47  5.79  5.43 
Liquidity management assets2.48  2.71  3.01  3.09  3.02 
Other earning assets3.83  4.20  4.68  4.91  6.19 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale3.33  3.63  4.42  4.76  5.09 
Loans, net of unearned income4.69  4.93  5.07  5.06  4.87 
Total earning assets4.25% 4.53% 4.74% 4.74% 4.58%
          
Rate paid on:         
NOW and interest bearing demand deposits0.61% 0.72% 0.77% 0.67% 0.60%
Wealth management deposits1.06  1.26  1.09  1.09  1.23 
Money market accounts1.33  1.45  1.41  1.33  1.19 
Savings accounts0.80  0.79  0.72  0.63  0.48 
Time deposits2.13  2.18  2.11  1.98  1.83 
Interest-bearing deposits1.33  1.43  1.37  1.29  1.20 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances0.97  1.22  1.93  1.67  1.84 
Other borrowings3.13  3.30  3.37  3.16  3.29 
Subordinated notes5.05  5.02  5.08  5.10  5.14 
Junior subordinated debentures4.46  4.47  4.78  4.97  4.60 
Total interest-bearing liabilities1.45% 1.56% 1.51% 1.40% 1.33%
          
Interest rate spread  (1)(3)2.80% 2.97% 3.23% 3.34% 3.25%
Less:  Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment(0.02) (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) (0.02)
Net free funds/contribution (2)0.39  0.42  0.41  0.38  0.38 
Net interest margin (GAAP) (3)3.17% 3.37% 3.62% 3.70% 3.61%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment0.02  0.02  0.02  0.02  0.02 
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)3.19% 3.39% 3.64% 3.72% 3.63%


(1)Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.


TABLE 8: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

 Average Balance for years ended,Interest for years ended,Yield/Rate for years ended,
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1)$1,494,418  $888,671 $30,503  $17,091 2.04% 1.92%
Investment securities (2)3,651,091  3,045,555 110,326  89,640 3.02  2.94 
FHLB and FRB stock96,924  101,681 5,416  5,331 5.59  5.24 
Liquidity management assets (3)(8)$5,242,433  $4,035,907 $146,245  $112,062 2.79% 2.78%
Other earning assets (3)(4)(8)16,385  20,681 714  777 4.36  3.75 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale308,645  332,863 11,992  15,738 3.89  4.73 
Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5)(8)24,986,736  22,500,482 1,232,415  1,047,905 4.93  4.66 
Total earning assets (8)$30,554,199  $26,889,933 $1,391,366  $1,176,482 4.55% 4.38%
Allowance for loan losses(164,587) (148,342)      
Cash and due from banks292,807  266,086       
Other assets2,549,664  2,020,743       
Total assets$33,232,083  $29,028,420       
          
NOW and interest bearing demand deposits$2,903,441  $2,436,791 $20,079  $9,773 0.69% 0.40%
Wealth management deposits2,761,936  2,356,145 31,121  27,839 1.13  1.18 
Money market accounts6,659,376  5,105,244 91,940  42,973 1.38  0.84 
Savings accounts2,834,381  2,684,661 20,975  11,444 0.74  0.43 
Time deposits5,467,192  4,872,590 114,777  74,524 2.10  1.53 
Interest-bearing deposits$20,626,326  $17,455,431 $278,892  $166,553 1.35% 0.95%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances658,669  713,539 9,878  12,412 1.50  1.74 
Other borrowings428,834  289,615 13,897  8,599 3.24  2.97 
Subordinated notes309,178  139,140 15,555  7,121 5.03  5.12 
Junior subordinated debentures253,566  253,566 12,001  11,222 4.67  4.37 
Total interest-bearing liabilities$22,276,573  $18,851,291 $330,223  $205,907 1.48% 1.09%
Non-interest bearing deposits6,711,298  6,545,251       
Other liabilities782,677  533,138       
Equity3,461,535  3,098,740       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$33,232,083  $29,028,420       
Interest rate spread (6)(8)      3.07% 3.29%
Less:  Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   (6,224) (5,672)(0.02) (0.02)
Net free funds/contribution (7)$8,277,626  $8,038,642    0.40  0.32 
Net interest income/ margin (GAAP) (8)   $1,054,919  $964,903 3.45% 3.59%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   6,224  5,672 0.02  0.02 
Net interest income/ margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (8)   $1,061,143  $970,575 3.47% 3.61%


(1)Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.
(2)Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on a marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(4)Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(5)Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(6)Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(7)Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
(8)See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance ratio.


TABLE 9: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months.  Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario+200
Basis 
Points		 +100
 Basis
 Points		 -100
Basis
 Points
Dec 31, 201918.6% 9.7% (10.9)%
Sep 30, 201920.7  10.5  (11.9)
Jun 30, 201917.3  8.9  (10.2)
Mar 31, 201914.9  7.8  (8.5)
Dec 31, 201815.6  7.9  (8.6)


Ramp Scenario+200
Basis
Points		 +100
Basis
Points		 -100
Basis
Points
Dec 31, 20199.3% 4.8% (5.0)%
Sep 30, 201910.1  5.2  (5.6)
Jun 30, 20198.3  4.3  (4.6)
Mar 31, 20196.7  3.5  (3.3)
Dec 31, 20187.4  3.8  (3.6)
         

TABLE 10: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

 Loans repricing or maturity period  
As of December 31, 2019One year or less From one to five years Over five years  
(In thousands)   Total
        
Commercial       
Fixed rate$180,519  $1,454,680  $796,323  $2,431,522 
Variable rate5,832,290  21,972  136  5,854,398 
Total commercial$6,012,809  $1,476,652  $796,459  $8,285,920 
Commercial real estate       
Fixed rate480,094  2,112,534  370,604  2,963,232 
Variable rate5,019,250  37,787  7  5,057,044 
Total commercial real estate$5,499,344  $2,150,321  $370,611  $8,020,276 
Home equity       
Fixed rate25,854  3,741  9,348  38,943 
Variable rate473,879    244  474,123 
Total home equity$499,733  $3,741  $9,592  $513,066 
Residential real estate       
Fixed rate40,630  22,015  390,926  453,571 
Variable rate85,597  347,368  467,685  900,650 
Total residential real estate$126,227  $369,383  $858,611  $1,354,221 
Premium finance receivables - commercial       
Fixed rate3,362,547  79,480    3,442,027 
Variable rate       
Total premium finance receivables - commercial$3,362,547  $79,480  $  $3,442,027 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance       
Fixed rate14,171  132,629  25,247  172,047 
Variable rate4,902,555      4,902,555 
Total premium finance receivables - life insurance$4,916,726  $132,629  $25,247  $5,074,602 
Consumer and other       
Fixed rate77,621  10,470  1,927  90,018 
Variable rate20,160      20,160 
Total consumer and other$97,781  $10,470  $1,927  $110,178 
        
Total per category       
Fixed rate4,181,436  3,815,549  1,594,375  9,591,360 
Variable rate16,333,731  407,127  468,072  17,208,930 
Total loans, net of unearned income$20,515,167  $4,222,676  $2,062,447  $26,800,290 
        
Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:       
Prime      $2,162,148 
One-month LIBOR      8,552,261 
Three-month LIBOR      334,925 
Twelve-month LIBOR      5,521,391 
Other      638,205 
Total variable rate      $17,208,930 


As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates.  Specifically, the Company has $8.6 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $5.5 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:

 Basis Points (bps) Change in
 Prime 1-month
LIBOR		 12-month
LIBOR		 
Fourth Quarter 2019-25bps-26bps-3bps
Third Quarter 2019-50 -38 -15 
Second Quarter 20190 -9 -53 
First Quarter 20190 -1 -30 
Fourth Quarter 2018+25 +24 +9 
       


TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

 Three Months EndedYears Ended
 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,Dec 31, Dec 31,
(Dollars in thousands)2019 2019 2019 2019 20182019 2018
Allowance for loan losses at beginning of period$161,763  $160,421  $158,212  $152,770  $149,756 $152,770  $137,905 
Provision for credit losses7,826  10,834  24,580  10,624  10,401 53,864  34,832 
Other adjustments30  (13) (11) (27) (79)(21) (181)
Reclassification (to) from allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments(122) (30) (70) (16) (150)(238) (126)
Charge-offs:            
Commercial11,222  6,775  17,380  503  6,416 35,880  14,532 
Commercial real estate533  809  326  3,734  219 5,402  1,395 
Home equity1,330  1,594  690  88  715 3,702  2,245 
Residential real estate483  25  287  3  267 798  1,355 
Premium finance receivables - commercial3,817  1,866  5,009  2,210  1,741 12,902  12,228 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance            
Consumer and other167  117  136  102  148 522  880 
Total charge-offs17,552  11,186  23,828  6,640  9,506 59,206  32,635 
Recoveries:            
Commercial1,871  367  289  318  225 2,845  1,457 
Commercial real estate1,404  385  247  480  1,364 2,516  5,631 
Home equity166  183  68  62  105 479  541 
Residential real estate50  203  140  29  47 422  2,075 
Premium finance receivables - commercial1,350  563  734  556  567 3,203  3,069 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance            
Consumer and other42  36  60  56  40 194  202 
Total recoveries4,883  1,737  1,538  1,501  2,348 9,659  12,975 
Net charge-offs(12,669) (9,449) (22,290) (5,139) (7,158)(49,547) (19,660)
Allowance for loan losses at period end$156,828  $161,763  $160,421  $158,212  $152,770 $156,828  $152,770 
Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments at period end1,633  1,510  1,480  1,410  1,394 1,633  1,394 
Allowance for credit losses at period end$158,461  $163,273  $161,901  $159,622  $154,164 $158,461  $154,164 
             
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average:   
Commercial0.46% 0.31% 0.85% 0.01% 0.33%0.41% 0.18%
Commercial real estate(0.04) 0.02  0.00  0.19  (0.07)0.04  (0.06)
Home equity0.89  1.08  0.47  0.02  0.43 0.61  0.28 
Residential real estate0.14  (0.07) 0.06  (0.01) 0.10 0.04  (0.08)
Premium finance receivables - commercial0.28  0.15  0.55  0.23  0.16 0.30  0.33 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance            
Consumer and other0.41  0.27  0.30  0.16  0.30 0.29  0.50 
Total loans, net of unearned income0.19% 0.15% 0.36% 0.09% 0.12%0.20% 0.09%
             
Net charge-offs as a percentage of the provision for credit losses161.88% 87.22% 90.68% 48.37% 68.82%91.99% 56.44%
Loans at period-end$26,800,290  $25,710,171  $25,304,659  $24,214,629  $23,820,691    
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end0.59% 0.63% 0.63% 0.65% 0.64%   
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans at period end0.59  0.64  0.64  0.66  0.65    
                  

Provision for credit losses by component for the periods presented:

 Three Months EndedYears Ended
 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,Dec 31, Dec 31,
(In thousands)2019 2019 2019 2019 20182019 2018
Provision for loan losses$7,704  $10,804  $24,510  $10,608  $10,251 $53,626  $34,706 
Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments122  30  70  16  150 238  126 
Provision for credit losses$7,826  $10,834  $24,580  $10,624  $10,401 $53,864  $34,832 
                           

TABLE 12: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO

The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses for the Company’s core loan portfolio and consumer, niche and purchased loan portfolio, as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019.

 As of December 31, 2019As of September 30, 2019
(Dollars in thousands)Recorded
Investment		 Calculated
Allowance		 % of its
category’s balance		Recorded
Investment		 Calculated
Allowance		 % of its
category’s balance
Commercial: (1)          
Commercial and industrial$4,323,281  $40,736  0.94%$4,368,580  $47,983  1.10%
Asset-based lending988,059  7,871  0.80 1,043,384  8,445  0.81 
Tax exempt505,972  2,926  0.58 503,495  2,957  0.59 
Leases873,919  2,647  0.30 749,135  2,069  0.28 
Commercial real estate: (1)          
Residential construction35,693  582  1.63 35,662  625  1.75 
Commercial construction869,547  9,424  1.08 810,919  8,757  1.08 
Land170,305  4,779  2.81 168,092  4,801  2.86 
Office1,007,558  9,880  0.98 964,557  10,066  1.04 
Industrial978,671  6,715  0.69 972,859  7,015  0.72 
Retail1,032,349  6,736  0.65 960,762  6,718  0.70 
Multi-family1,255,925  12,527  1.00 1,239,217  12,504  1.01 
Mixed use and other1,924,539  16,077  0.84 1,918,510  14,362  0.75 
Home equity (1)469,498  3,860  0.82 479,627  3,702  0.77 
Residential real estate (1)1,246,829  9,736  0.78 1,191,153  9,314  0.78 
Total core loan portfolio$15,682,145  $134,496  0.86%$15,405,952  $139,318  0.90%
Commercial:          
Franchise$906,403  $7,922  0.87%$881,287  $8,251  0.94%
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit292,781  2,166  0.74 314,697  2,481  0.79 
Community Advantage - homeowner associations220,227  552  0.25 202,724  507  0.25 
Aircraft10,942  9  0.08 11,112  9  0.08 
Purchased commercial loans (2)164,336  91  0.06 121,188  425  0.35 
Purchased commercial real estate (2)745,689  158  0.02 378,089  90  0.02 
Purchased home equity (2)43,568  18  0.04 32,676  18  0.06 
Purchased residential real estate (2)107,392  64  0.06 27,513  97  0.35 
Premium finance receivables          
U.S. commercial insurance loans2,985,641  7,336  0.25 3,016,644  7,207  0.24 
Canada commercial insurance loans (2)456,386  796  0.17 433,306  648  0.15 
Life insurance loans (1)4,935,321  1,515  0.03 4,654,588  1,511  0.03 
Purchased life insurance loans (2)139,281     140,908     
Consumer and other (1)107,053  1,704  1.59 86,437  1,199  1.40 
Purchased consumer and other (2)3,125  1  0.03 3,050  2  0.07 
Total consumer, niche and purchased loan portfolio$11,118,145  $22,332  0.20%$10,304,219  $22,445  0.22%
Total loans, net of unearned income$26,800,290  $156,828  0.59%$25,710,171  $161,763  0.63%


(1)Excludes purchased loans reported in accordance with ASC 310-20 and ASC 310-30.
(2)Purchased loans represent loans reported in accordance with ASC 310-20 and ASC 310-30.


TABLE 13: LOAN PORTFOLIO AGING

   90+ days 60-89 30-59    
As of December 31, 2019  and still days past days past    
(Dollars in thousands)Nonaccrual accruing due due Current Total Loans
Loan Balances:           
Commercial (1)$37,224  $1,855  $3,275  $77,324  $8,166,242  $8,285,920 
Commercial real estate (1)26,113  14,946  31,546  97,567  7,850,104  8,020,276 
Home equity7,363    454  3,533  501,716  513,066 
Residential real estate (1)13,797  5,771  3,089  18,041  1,313,523  1,354,221 
Premium finance receivables - commercial20,590  11,517  12,119  18,783  3,379,018  3,442,027 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance (1)590      32,559  5,041,453  5,074,602 
Consumer and other (1)231  287  40  344  109,276  110,178 
Total loans, net of unearned income$105,908  $34,376  $50,523  $248,151  $26,361,332  $26,800,290 
Aging as a % of Loan Balance:           
Commercial (1)0.5% 0.0% 0.0% 0.9% 98.6% 100.0%
Commercial real estate (1)0.3  0.2  0.4  1.2  97.9  100.0 
Home equity1.4    0.1  0.7  97.8  100.0 
Residential real estate (1)1.0  0.4  0.2  1.3  97.1  100.0 
Premium finance receivables - commercial0.6  0.3  0.4  0.5  98.2  100.0 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance (1)0.0      0.6  99.4  100.0 
Consumer and other (1)0.2  0.3  0.0  0.3  99.2  100.0 
Total loans, net of unearned income0.4% 0.1% 0.2% 0.9% 98.4% 100.0%


(1)Including PCI loans. PCI loans represent loans acquired with evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination, in accordance with ASC 310-30.  Loan agings are based upon contractually required payments.


   90+ days 60-89 30-59    
As of September 30, 2019  and still days past days past    
(Dollars in thousands)Nonaccrual accruing due due Current Total Loans
Loan Balances:           
Commercial (1)$43,931  $382  $12,860  $51,487  $8,086,942  $8,195,602 
Commercial real estate (1)21,557  4,992  9,629  33,098  7,379,391  7,448,667 
Home equity7,920    95  3,100  501,188  512,303 
Residential real estate (1)13,447  3,244  1,868  1,433  1,198,674  1,218,666 
Premium finance receivables - commercial15,950  10,612  8,853  16,972  3,397,563  3,449,950 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance (1)590    17,753  27,795  4,749,358  4,795,496 
Consumer and other (1)224  117  55  272  88,819  89,487 
Total loans, net of unearned income$103,619  $19,347  $51,113  $134,157  $25,401,935  $25,710,171 
Aging as a % of Loan Balance:           
Commercial (1)0.5% 0.0% 0.2% 0.6% 98.7% 100.0%
Commercial real estate (1)0.3  0.1  0.1  0.4  99.1  100.0 
Home equity1.6    0.0  0.6  97.8  100.0 
Residential real estate (1)1.1  0.3  0.1  0.1  98.4  100.0 
Premium finance receivables - commercial0.5  0.3  0.2  0.5  98.5  100.0 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance (1)0.0    0.4  0.6  99.0  100.0 
Consumer and other (1)0.2  0.1  0.1  0.3  99.3  100.0 
Total loans, net of unearned income0.4% 0.1% 0.2% 0.5% 98.8% 100.0%


(1)Including PCI loans. PCI loans represent loans acquired with evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination, in accordance with ASC 310-30.  Loan agings are based upon contractually required payments.


TABLE 14: NON-PERFORMING ASSETS, EXCLUDING PCI LOANS, AND TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS ("TDRs")

 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,
(Dollars in thousands)2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing (1):         
Commercial$  $  $488  $  $ 
Commercial real estate         
Home equity         
Residential real estate      30   
Premium finance receivables - commercial11,517  10,612  6,940  6,558  7,799 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance      168   
Consumer and other163  53  172  218  109 
Total loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing11,680  10,665  7,600  6,974  7,908 
Non-accrual loans (2):         
Commercial37,224  43,931  47,604  55,792  50,984 
Commercial real estate26,113  21,557  20,875  15,933  19,129 
Home equity7,363  7,920  8,489  7,885  7,147 
Residential real estate13,797  13,447  14,236  15,879  16,383 
Premium finance receivables - commercial20,590  15,950  13,833  14,797  11,335 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance590  590  590     
Consumer and other231  224  220  326  348 
Total non-accrual loans105,908  103,619  105,847  110,612  105,326 
Total non-performing loans:         
Commercial37,224  43,931  48,092  55,792  50,984 
Commercial real estate26,113  21,557  20,875  15,933  19,129 
Home equity7,363  7,920  8,489  7,885  7,147 
Residential real estate13,797  13,447  14,236  15,909  16,383 
Premium finance receivables - commercial32,107  26,562  20,773  21,355  19,134 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance590  590  590  168   
Consumer and other394  277  392  544  457 
Total non-performing loans$117,588  $114,284  $113,447  $117,586  $113,234 
Other real estate owned5,208  8,584  9,920  9,154  11,968 
Other real estate owned - from acquisitions9,963  8,898  9,917  12,366  12,852 
Other repossessed assets4  257  263  270  280 
Total non-performing assets$132,763  $132,023  $133,547  $139,376  $138,334 
TDRs performing under the contractual terms of the loan agreement$36,725  $45,178  $45,862  $48,305  $33,281 
Total non-performing loans by category as a percent of its own respective category’s period-end balance:         
Commercial0.45% 0.54% 0.58% 0.70% 0.65%
Commercial real estate0.33  0.29  0.29  0.23  0.28 
Home equity1.44  1.55  1.61  1.49  1.29 
Residential real estate1.02  1.10  1.27  1.51  1.63 
Premium finance receivables - commercial0.93  0.77  0.62  0.71  0.67 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance0.01  0.01  0.01  0.00   
Consumer and other0.36  0.31  0.36  0.45  0.38 
Total loans, net of unearned income0.44% 0.44% 0.45% 0.49% 0.48%
Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets0.36% 0.38% 0.40% 0.43% 0.44%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans133.37% 141.54% 141.41% 134.55% 134.92%


(1)As of December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, no TDRs were past due greater than 90 days and still accruing interest.
(2)Non-accrual loans included TDRs totaling $27.1 million, $21.1 million, $30.1 million, $40.1 million and $32.8 million as of December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.


Non-performing Loans Rollforward, excluding PCI loans:

 Three Months EndedYears Ended
 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,Dec 31, Dec 31,
(In thousands)2019 2019 2019 2019 20182019 2018
Balance at beginning of period$114,284  $113,447  $117,586  $113,234  $127,227 $113,234  $90,162 
Additions, net30,977  20,781  20,567  24,030  18,553 96,355  92,428 
Return to performing status(243) (407) (47) (14,077) (6,155)(14,774) (14,449)
Payments received(19,380) (16,326) (5,438) (4,024) (16,437)(45,168) (29,807)
Transfer to OREO and other repossessed assets  (1,493) (1,486) (82) (970)(3,061) (7,138)
Charge-offs(11,798) (6,984) (16,817) (3,992) (7,161)(39,591) (15,792)
Net change for niche loans (1)3,748  5,266  (918) 2,497  (1,823)10,593  (2,170)
Balance at end of period$117,588  $114,284  $113,447  $117,586  $113,234 $117,588  $113,234 


(1)This includes activity for premium finance receivables and indirect consumer loans.

TDRs

 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,
(In thousands)2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Accruing TDRs:         
Commercial$4,905  $14,099  $15,923  $19,650  $8,545 
Commercial real estate9,754  10,370  12,646  14,123  13,895 
Residential real estate and other22,066  20,709  17,293  14,532  10,841 
Total accrual$36,725  $45,178  $45,862  $48,305  $33,281 
Non-accrual TDRs: (1)         
Commercial$13,834  $7,451  $21,850  $34,390  $27,774 
Commercial real estate7,119  7,673  2,854  1,517  1,552 
Residential real estate and other6,158  6,006  5,435  4,150  3,495 
Total non-accrual$27,111  $21,130  $30,139  $40,057  $32,821 
Total TDRs:         
Commercial$18,739  $21,550  $37,773  $54,040  $36,319 
Commercial real estate16,873  18,043  15,500  15,640  15,447 
Residential real estate and other28,224  26,715  22,728  18,682  14,336 
Total TDRs$63,836  $66,308  $76,001  $88,362  $66,102 


(1)Included in total non-performing loans.

Other Real Estate Owned

 Three Months Ended
 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,
(In thousands)2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Balance at beginning of period$17,482  $19,837  $21,520  $24,820  $28,303 
Disposals/resolved(4,860) (4,501) (2,397) (2,758) (3,848)
Transfers in at fair value, less costs to sell936  3,008  1,746  32  997 
Additions from acquisition2,179        160 
Fair value adjustments(566) (862) (1,032) (574) (792)
Balance at end of period$15,171  $17,482  $19,837  $21,520  $24,820 
          
 Period End
 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,
Balance by Property Type:2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Residential real estate$1,016  $1,250  $1,312  $3,037  $3,446 
Residential real estate development810  1,282  1,282  1,139  1,426 
Commercial real estate13,345  14,950  17,243  17,344  19,948 
Total$15,171  $17,482  $19,837  $21,520  $24,820 


TABLE 15: NON-INTEREST INCOME

 Three Months Ended Q4 2019 compared to
Q3 2019		 Q4 2019 compared to
Q4 2018
 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change
Brokerage$4,859  $4,686  $4,764  $4,516  $4,997  $173  4% $(138) (3)%
Trust and asset management20,140  19,313  19,375  19,461  17,729  827  4  2,411  14 
Total wealth management24,999  23,999  24,139  23,977  22,726  1,000  4  2,273  10 
Mortgage banking47,860  50,864  37,411  18,158  24,182  (3,004) (6) 23,678  98 
Service charges on deposit accounts10,973  9,972  9,277  8,848  9,065  1,001  10  1,908  21 
Gains (losses) on investment securities, net587  710  864  1,364  (2,649) (123) (17) 3,236  NM
Fees from covered call options1,243    643  1,784  626  1,243  NM 617  99 
Trading gains (losses), net46  11  (44) (171) (155) 35  NM 201  NM
Operating lease income, net12,487  12,025  11,733  10,796  10,882  462  4  1,605  15 
Other:                 
Interest rate swap fees2,206  4,811  3,224  2,831  2,602  (2,605) (54) (396) (15)
BOLI1,377  830  1,149  1,591  (466) 547  66  1,843  NM
Administrative services1,072  1,086  1,009  1,030  1,260  (14) (1) (188) (15)
Foreign currency remeasurement gains (losses)261  (55) 113  464  (1,149) 316  NM 1,410  NM
Early pay-offs of capital leases24  6    5  3  18  NM 21  NM
Miscellaneous9,085  10,878  8,640  10,980  8,381  (1,793) (16) 704  8 
Total Other14,025  17,556  14,135  16,901  10,631  (3,531) (20) 3,394  32 
Total Non-Interest Income$112,220  $115,137  $98,158  $81,657  $75,308  $(2,917) (3)% $36,912  49%

NM - Not meaningful.

      
 Years Ended    
 Dec 31, Dec 31, $ %
(Dollars in thousands)2019 2018 Change Change
Brokerage$18,825  $22,391  $(3,566) (16)%
Trust and asset management78,289  68,572  9,717  14 
Total wealth management97,114  90,963  6,151  7 
Mortgage banking154,293  136,990  17,303  13 
Service charges on deposit accounts39,070  36,404  2,666  7 
Gains (losses) on investment securities, net3,525  (2,898) 6,423  NM
Fees from covered call options3,670  3,519  151  4 
Trading (losses) gains, net(158) 11  (169) NM
Operating lease income, net47,041  38,451  8,590  22 
Other:       
Interest rate swap fees13,072  11,027  2,045  19 
BOLI4,947  4,982  (35) (1)
Administrative services4,197  4,625  (428) (9)
Foreign currency remeasurement gain (loss)783  (1,673) 2,456  NM
Early pay-offs of leases35  601  (566) (94)
Miscellaneous39,583  33,148  6,435  19 
Total Other62,617  52,710  9,907  19 
Total Non-Interest Income$407,172  $356,150  $51,022  14%

NM - Not meaningful.


TABLE 16: MORTGAGE BANKING

 Three Months EndedYears Ended
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
2019		 Sep 30,
2019		 Jun 30,
2019		 Mar 31,
2019		 Dec 31,
2018		Dec 31, 
2019		 Dec 31, 
2018
Originations:            
Retail originations$782,122  $913,631  $669,510  $365,602  $463,196 $2,730,865  $2,412,232 
Correspondent originations4,024  50,639  182,966  148,100  289,101 385,729  848,997 
Veterans First originations459,236  456,005  301,324  164,762  175,483 1,381,327  694,209 
Total originations for sale (A)$1,245,382  $1,420,275  $1,153,800  $678,464  $927,780 $4,497,921  $3,955,438 
Originations for investment105,911  154,897  106,237  93,689  93,275 460,734  258,930 
Total originations$1,351,293  $1,575,172  $1,260,037  $772,153  $1,021,055 $4,958,655  $4,214,368 
             
Purchases as a percentage of originations for sale40% 48% 63% 67% 71%52% 75%
Refinances as a percentage of originations for sale60  52  37  33  29 48  25 
Total100% 100% 100% 100% 100%100% 100%
             
Production Margin:            
Production revenue (B) (1)$34,622  $40,924  $29,895  $16,606  $18,657 $122,047  $92,250 
Production margin (B / A)2.78% 2.88% 2.59% 2.45% 2.01%2.71% 2.33%
             
Mortgage Servicing:            
Loans serviced for others (C)$8,243,251  $7,901,045  $7,515,186  $7,014,269  $6,545,870    
MSRs, at fair value (D)85,638  75,585  72,850  71,022  75,183    
Percentage of MSRs to loans serviced for others (D / C)1.04% 0.96% 0.97% 1.01% 1.15%   
Servicing income$6,247  $5,989  $5,460  $5,460  $4,917 $23,156  $15,269 
             
Components of MSRs:            
MSR - current period capitalization$14,532  $14,029  $9,802  $6,580  $9,683 $44,943  $33,061 
MSR - collection of expected cash flows - paydowns(483) (456) (457) (505) (496)(1,901) (2,267)
MSR - collection of expected cash flows - payoffs(6,325) (6,781) (3,619) (1,492) (896)(18,217) (2,772)
Valuation:            
MSR - changes in fair value model assumptions2,329  (4,058) (4,305) (8,744) (7,638)(14,778) (331)
(Loss) gain on derivative contract held as an economic hedge, net(483) 82  920     519   
MSR valuation adjustment, net of (loss)/gain on derivative contract held as an economic hedge$1,846  $(3,976) $(3,385) $(8,744) $(7,638)$(14,259) $(331)


(1)Production revenue represents revenue earned from the origination and subsequent sale of mortgages, including gains on loans sold and fees from originations, processing and other related activities, and excludes servicing fees, changes in the fair value of servicing rights and changes to the mortgage recourse obligation.


TABLE 17: NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

 Three Months Ended Q4 2019 compared to
Q3 2019		 Q4 2019 compared to
Q4 2018
 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change
Salaries and employee benefits:                 
Salaries$82,888  $78,067  $75,360  $74,037  $67,708  $4,821  6% $15,180  22%
Commissions and incentive compensation40,226  40,289  36,486  31,599  33,656  (63)   6,570  20 
Benefits22,827  22,668  21,886  20,087  20,747  159  1  2,080  10 
Total salaries and employee benefits145,941  141,024  133,732  125,723  122,111  4,917  3  23,830  20 
Equipment14,485  13,314  12,759  11,770  11,523  1,171  9  2,962  26 
Operating lease equipment9,766  8,907  8,768  8,319  8,462  859  10  1,304  15 
Occupancy, net17,132  14,991  15,921  16,245  15,980  2,141  14  1,152  7 
Data processing7,569  6,522  6,204  7,525  8,447  1,047  16  (878) (10)
Advertising and marketing12,517  13,375  12,845  9,858  9,414  (858) (6) 3,103  33 
Professional fees7,650  8,037  6,228  5,556  9,259  (387) (5) (1,609) (17)
Amortization of other intangible assets3,017  2,928  2,957  2,942  1,407  89  3  1,610  NM
FDIC insurance1,348  148  4,127  3,576  4,044  1,200  NM (2,696) (67)
OREO expense, net536  1,170  1,290  632  1,618  (634) (54) (1,082) (67)
Other:                 
Commissions - 3rd party brokers717  734  749  718  779  (17) (2) (62) (8)
Postage2,220  2,321  2,606  2,450  2,047  (101) (4) 173  8 
Miscellaneous26,693  21,083  21,421  19,060  16,242  5,610  27  10,451  64 
Total other29,630  24,138  24,776  22,228  19,068  5,492  23  10,562  55 
Total Non-Interest Expense$249,591  $234,554  $229,607  $214,374  $211,333  $15,037  6% $38,258  18%

NM - Not meaningful.

 Years Ended   
 Dec 31, Dec 31,$ %
(Dollars in thousands)2019 2018Change Change
Salaries and employee benefits:      
Salaries$310,352  $266,563 $43,789  16%
Commissions and incentive compensation148,600  135,558 13,042  10 
Benefits87,468  77,956 9,512  12 
Total salaries and employee benefits546,420  480,077 66,343  14 
Equipment52,328  42,949 9,379  22 
Operating lease equipment35,760  29,305 6,455  22 
Occupancy, net64,289  57,814 6,475  11 
Data processing27,820  35,027 (7,207) (21