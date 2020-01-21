ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record net income of $355.7 million or $6.03 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to net income of $343.2 million or $5.86 per diluted common share for the same period of 2018. The Company recorded net income of $86.0 million or $1.44 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease in diluted earnings per common share of 14.8% compared to the prior quarter and an increase of 6.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Highlights of the Fourth Quarter of 2019:

Comparative information to the third quarter of 2019

Total assets increased by $1.7 billion, including $240 million from the acquisition of STC Capital Bancshares and $607 million from the acquisition of SBC, Incorporated, or 19% on an annualized basis.

Total loans increased by $1.1 billion, including $164 million from the acquisition of STC Capital Bancshares and $418 million from the acquisition of SBC, Incorporated, or 17% on an annualized basis.

Total deposits increased by $1.4 billion, including $194 million from the acquisition of STC Capital Bancshares and $496 million from the acquisition of SBC, Incorporated, or 19% on an annualized basis. The increase was net of a $201 million reduction in brokered deposits.

Mortgage banking production revenue decreased by $6.3 million as mortgage loans originated for sale totaled $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to $1.4 billion in the third quarter of 2019.

Net interest income decreased by $3.0 million as a 20 basis point decline in net interest margin was partially offset by a $1.5 billion increase in average earning assets.

Recorded net charge-offs of $12.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. The $12.7 million includes a $5.3 million charge-off of a commercial loan, which was fully reserved for in prior quarters.

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets declined by two basis points to 0.36%.

Other highlights of the fourth quarter of 2019

Recorded a $2.8 million reduction to FDIC insurance expense related to assessment credits received from the FDIC. The Company received $3.9 million of assessment credits from the FDIC in the third quarter of 2019.

Recorded an increase in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions, net of derivative contract activity held as an economic hedge, of $1.8 million.

Incurred acquisition related costs of $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Recognized various non-operating charges totaling $5.4 million. This includes expenses related to a litigation settlement, loan remediation, contingent consideration related to previous acquisitions of certain mortgage businesses, pension plan terminations, operating lease impairment and losses on partnership investments.

Announced approval of a stock buyback program which authorizes the repurchase of up to $125 million in common shares.

Expansion activity

Opened two new branches in the Chicago suburbs located in Palatine and Maywood, Illinois.

Completed the previously announced acquisition of STC Bancshares Corp., the parent company of STC Capital Bank.

Completed the previously announced acquisition of SBC, Incorporated, the parent company of Countryside Bank.

Edward J. Wehmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "As the decade closes, I reflect back on the recent history of Wintrust and I am proud of the franchise that we have built. In the last 10 years, Wintrust has experienced significant growth and has become a household name in the Chicago and Milwaukee areas. Wintrust now boasts the largest deposit base in the Chicago market area among locally headquartered banks which is a product of our consistent growth strategy that has yielded 12% compound annual growth in assets, loans and deposits over the past 10 years. Additionally, the last nine years of the decade reported record annual net income. Admittedly, 2019 was not what we expected with respect to our profitability goals. However, 2019 was a success with respect to our efforts to increase market share and household penetration in our market areas and continue to establish Wintrust as a reliable partner with excellent customer service. We believe that our core operating tenants that have produced the success that we have experienced over the past 10 years will continue to serve us favorably as we seek to grow strategically in 2020 and beyond."

Transitioning to the current quarter, Mr. Wehmer proceeded, "Wintrust reported net income of $86.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, down from $99.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 and record annual net income of $355.7 million in 2019 as compared to $343.2 million in 2018. The Company experienced strong balance sheet growth as total assets were $1.7 billion higher than the prior quarter end and $5.4 billion higher than at the fourth quarter of 2018. The fourth quarter was characterized by strong balance sheet growth, decreased net interest margin, decreased mortgage banking revenue, stable credit quality, and a continued focus to increase franchise value in our market area."

Mr. Wehmer continued, "The Company experienced deposit growth of $1.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 which was net of a reduction of $201 million in brokered deposits to optimize our funding base. Non-brokered deposits now comprise approximately 97% of total deposits. Additionally, the Company grew total loans by $1.1 billion with growth diversified across various loan portfolios including the commercial, commercial real estate, life insurance premium finance receivables and residential real estate portfolios. We remain aggressive in growing quality assets that meet our standards and will seek to fund that by expanding deposit market share and household penetration."

Mr. Wehmer commented, "Net interest margin declined by 20 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to downward repricing of variable rate loans partially offset by improvement in deposit pricing. Given the relatively stable short-term outlook on interest rates, we expect to hold loan yields steady while continuing to reduce our interest bearing deposit costs. Additionally, we expect to deploy the excess liquidity gathered in the third and fourth quarters of 2019 to enhance net interest income. As always, we will strive to grow without a commensurate increase in expenses to enhance our net overhead ratio which was 1.53% in the fourth quarter of 2019."

Mr. Wehmer noted, “Our mortgage banking business production decreased in the current quarter as loan volumes originated for sale decreased to $1.2 billion from $1.4 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in origination volumes was primarily attributed to the seasonal purchase market decline which was partially mitigated by elevated refinancing activity. Our mortgage servicing rights portfolio increased by $10.1 million primarily due to the capitalization of retained servicing rights of $14.5 million partially offset by a $6.8 million reduction related to payoffs and paydowns. We recorded a $1.8 million increase due to changes in fair value assumptions, net of derivative contract activity held as an economic hedge. We continue to focus on efficiencies in our delivery channels and our operating costs in our mortgage banking area. We believe that the mortgage rate outlook in the first quarter of 2020 will continue to result in elevated refinancing activity, which will supplement the seasonally challenging purchase market."

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "Overall credit quality metrics were positive in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company recorded net charge-offs of $12.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. The $12.7 million of net charge-offs in the current quarter includes a $5.3 million charge-off of a commercial loan, which was fully reserved for in prior quarters. Although we experienced elevated charge-offs in the second quarter of 2019, net charge-offs for the year of 2019 were 20 basis points. The ratio of non-performing assets as a percent of total assets declined by two basis points to a historically low level of 0.36%. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit."

Turning to the future, Mr. Wehmer stated, “We have experienced significant franchise growth in 2019 and believe that our opportunities for both internal and external growth remain consistently strong. Total period end loans were $663 million higher than average total loans in the current quarter which provides momentum into the first quarter of 2020. We plan to continue our steady and measured approach to achieve our main objectives of growing franchise value, increasing profitability, leveraging our expense infrastructure and continuing to increase shareholder value. Evaluating strategic acquisitions, like the completed acquisitions of STC Bancshares Corp. and SBC, Incorporated, as well as focusing on organic branch growth will continue to be a part of our overall growth strategy with the goal of becoming Chicago’s bank and Wisconsin’s bank."

The graphs below illustrate the annual trend of certain financial highlights, including the 10 year compound annual growth rate ("CAGR").

Graphs available at the following link:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ee80b169-0adb-4a48-bc91-93f46e6dc982

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets grew by $1.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to a $1.1 billion increase in loans and an $836 million increase in available for sale securities, partially offset by a reduction in liquidity. The increase in assets and loans include acquired balances of $847 million and $582 million, respectively. The Company believes that the $2.2 billion of interest bearing deposits with banks held as of December 31, 2019 is more than sufficient liquidity to operate its business plan. Excess liquidity is expected to be deployed in future quarters to enhance net interest income.

Total liabilities grew by $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily comprised of a $1.4 billion increase in total deposits of which $690 million related to acquisitions. The Company successfully grew deposits in the fourth quarter through organic retail channels, acquisitions and its wealth management segment. In addition, the total deposit growth was net of a $201 million reduction in brokered deposits. Management believes in substantially funding the Company's balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources as appropriate to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes. Non-brokered deposits now comprise approximately 97% of total deposits.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Tables 1 through 4 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the fourth quarter of 2019, net interest income totaled $261.9 million, a decrease of $3.0 million as compared to the third quarter of 2019 and an increase of $7.8 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The $3.0 million decrease in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2019 was attributable to the impact of a 20 basis point decline in net interest margin. This impact was partially offset by $1.5 billion of growth in average earning assets.

Net interest margin was 3.17% (3.19% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.37% (3.39% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2019 and 3.61% (3.63% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2018. The 20 basis point decrease in net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2019 was attributable to a 28 basis point decline in the yield on earnings assets and three basis point decrease in the net free funds contribution partially offset by an 11 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities. The 28 basis point decline in the yield on earning assets in the current quarter as compared to the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a 24 basis point decline in the yield on loans along with lower yields on interest bearing cash. The 11 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities in the current quarter as compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to a 10 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest bearing deposits as management initiated various deposit rate reductions given the recent decrease in the interest rate environment.

For the full twelve months of 2019, net interest income totaled $1.1 billion, an increase of $90.0 million as compared to the full twelve months of 2018. Net interest margin was 3.45% (3.47% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) for the full twelve months of 2019 compared to 3.59% (3.61% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) for the full twelve months of 2018.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Tables 5 through 10 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses is comprised of the allowance for loan losses and the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments. The allowance for loan losses is a reserve against loan amounts that are actually funded and outstanding while the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments (separate liability account) relates to certain amounts that Wintrust is committed to lend but for which funds have not yet been disbursed. The provision for credit losses may contain both a component related to funded loans (provision for loan losses) and a component related to lending-related commitments (provision for unfunded loan commitments and letters of credit).

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans, in the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled 19 basis points on an annualized basis compared to 15 basis points on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2019 and 12 basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net charge-offs totaled $12.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a $3.3 million increase from $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2019 and a $5.5 million increase from $7.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The $12.7 million of net charge-offs in the current quarter includes a $5.3 million charge-off of a commercial loan, which was fully reserved for in prior quarters. The provision for credit losses totaled $7.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $10.8 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $10.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to provide for inherent losses in the portfolio. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations.

As part of the regular quarterly review performed by management to determine if the Company’s allowance for loan losses is appropriate, an analysis is prepared on the loan portfolio based upon a breakout of core loans and consumer, niche and purchased loans. A summary of the allowance for loan losses calculated for the loan components in both the core loan portfolio and the consumer, niche and purchased loan portfolio as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

As of December 31, 2019, $50.5 million of all loans, or 0.2%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $248.2 million, or 0.9%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. As of September 30, 2019, $51.1 million of all loans, or 0.2%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $134.2 million, or 0.5%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. Many of the commercial and commercial real estate loans shown as 60 to 89 days and 30 to 59 days past due are included on the Company’s internal problem loan reporting system. Loans on this system are closely monitored by management on a monthly basis.

The Company’s home equity and residential loan portfolios continue to exhibit low delinquency ratios. Home equity loans at December 31, 2019 that are current with regard to the contractual terms of the loan agreement represent 97.8% of the total home equity portfolio. Residential real estate loans at December 31, 2019 that are current with regards to the contractual terms of the loan agreements comprise 97.1% of total residential real estate loans outstanding. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

Purchased loans acquired in a business combination are recorded at estimated fair value on their purchase date. In accordance with accounting guidance, credit deterioration on purchased loans is recorded as a credit discount at the time of purchase. In addition to the $156.8 million of allowance for loan losses, there was $11.6 million of non-accretable credit discount on purchased loans reported in accordance with ASC 310-30 that is available to absorb credit losses as of December 31, 2019.

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.36% as of December 31, 2019, compared to 0.38% at September 30, 2019, and 0.44% at December 31, 2018. Non-performing assets, excluding PCI loans, totaled $132.8 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $132.0 million at September 30, 2019 and $138.3 million at December 31, 2018. Non-performing loans, excluding PCI loans, totaled $117.6 million, or 0.44% of total loans, at December 31, 2019 compared to $114.3 million, or 0.44% of total loans, at September 30, 2019 and $113.2 million, or 0.48% of total loans, at December 31, 2018. Other real estate owned ("OREO") of $15.2 million at December 31, 2019 decreased $2.3 million compared to $17.5 million at September 30, 2019 and decreased $9.6 million compared to $24.8 million at December 31, 2018. Management is pursuing the resolution of all non-performing assets. At this time, management believes reserves are appropriate to absorb inherent losses and OREO is appropriately valued at the lower of carrying value or fair value less estimated costs to sell. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue increased by $1.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to increased asset management revenue. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased by $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2019, primarily as a result of lower production revenues, partially offset by an increase in the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2019. Production revenue decreased by $6.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to a decrease in origination volumes. The decrease in origination volumes was primarily attributed to the seasonal purchase market decline which was partially mitigated by elevated refinancing activity. The percentage of origination volume from refinancing activities was 60% in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to 52% in the third quarter of 2019. Production margin declined from 2.88% in the third quarter of 2019 to 2.78% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio increased as retained servicing rights led to the capitalization of $14.5 million along with a positive fair value adjustment of $2.3 million partially offset by a reduction in value of $6.8 million due to payoffs and paydowns of the existing portfolio. The Company entered into interest rate swaps at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2019 to economically hedge a portion of the potential negative fair value changes recorded in earnings related to its mortgage servicing rights portfolio. The Company recorded a loss of $483,000 on the interest rate swaps held as economic hedges against the mortgage servicing rights primarily related to the mark to market at year end which was recorded in mortgage banking revenue.

The net gains recognized on investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $587,000 as compared to $710,000 in third quarter of 2019. The gains recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019 relate to unrealized gains recognized on equity securities held by the Company.

Other non-interest income decreased by $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to decreased income from investments in partnerships and interest rate swap fees.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Tables 15 and 16 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $4.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2019. The $4.9 million increase is comprised of an increase of $4.8 million in salaries expense and $159,000 in benefits expense, partially offset by a decrease of $63,000 in commissions and incentive compensation. The increase in salaries and employee benefits expense is primarily due to increased staffing as the Company grows, $1.0 million of higher acquisition related costs and $487,000 of costs to terminate two pension plans.

Equipment expense totaled $14.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $1.2 million as compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increase in the current quarter relates primarily to increased software depreciation expenses.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased by $858,000 as compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily related to lower corporate sponsorship costs. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company's brand, commercial banking capabilities, the Company's various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company's non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors.

FDIC insurance expense totaled $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $1.2 million as compared to the third quarter of 2019. In the current quarter, the Company recorded a $2.8 million reduction to FDIC insurance expense related to assessment credits received from the FDIC. The Company received $3.9 million of assessment credits from the FDIC in the third quarter of 2019.

Occupancy expense totaled $17.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $2.1 million as compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increase in the current quarter relates primarily to increased expenses due to acquired locations, property tax expense and rental expense.

Miscellaneous expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $5.6 million as compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increase in the current quarter as compared to the third quarter of 2019 is primarily due to a litigation settlement, contingent consideration related to previous acquisitions of certain mortgage businesses and overlapping telecommunication charges. Miscellaneous expense includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors' fees, telephone, travel and entertainment, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and lending origination costs that are not deferred.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $30.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $35.5 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $28.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The effective tax rates were 26.33% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 26.36% in the third quarter of 2019 and 26.01% in the fourth quarter of 2018. During the twelve months of 2019, the Company recorded income tax expense of $124.4 million compared to $117.0 million for the twelve months of 2018. The effective tax rates were 25.91% for the twelve months of 2019 and 25.42% for the twelve months of 2018.

The year-to-date effective tax rates were impacted by excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation. These excess tax benefits were $1.8 million in the twelve months of 2019 and $3.9 million in the twelve months of 2018. Excess tax benefits will fluctuate throughout the year based on the Company's stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the fourth quarter of 2019, this unit expanded its loan and deposit portfolios. However, the banking segment also experienced net interest margin compression in part due to current market conditions.

Mortgage banking revenue was $47.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 a decrease from $50.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. Services charges on deposit accounts totaled $11.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 an increase of $1.0 million as compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to higher account analysis fees. The Company's gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remain strong. Before the impact of scheduled payments and prepayments, gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines were estimated to be approximately $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion at December 31, 2019. When adjusted for the probability of closing, the pipelines were estimated to be approximately $650 million to $720 million at December 31, 2019.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries and accounts receivable financing, value-added, out-sourced administrative services, and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $2.5 billion during the fourth quarter of 2019 and average balances increased by $217.4 million as compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increase in average balances was more than offset by margin compression in this portfolio resulting in a $2.4 million decrease in interest income attributed to the insurance premium finance receivables portfolio. The Company's leasing business grew during the fourth quarter of 2019, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, increasing $123.8 million to $1.6 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenues from the Company's out-sourced administrative services business remained flat at $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 and fourth quarter of 2019.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue increased by $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2019, totaling $25.0 million in the current period. At December 31, 2019, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $27.6 billion of assets under administration, which included $4.2 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $1.5 billion increase from the $26.1 billion of assets under administration at September 30, 2019. Successful new business development efforts and favorable equity markets have contributed to growth in revenue and assets under management.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Acquisitions

On November 1, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of SBC, Incorporated (“SBC”). SBC was the parent company of Countryside Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired Countryside Bank's six banking offices located in Countryside, Burbank, Darien, Homer Glen, Oak Brook and Chicago, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $620 million in assets, including approximately $423 million in loans, and approximately $508 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $40 million on the acquisition.

On October 7, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of STC Bancshares Corp. (“STC”). STC was the parent company of STC Capital Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired STC Capital Bank's five banking offices located in the communities of St. Charles, Geneva and South Elgin, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $250 million in assets, including approximately $174 million in loans, and approximately $202 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $19 million on the acquisition.

On May 24, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of Oak Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired Oak Bank's one banking location in Chicago, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $223 million in assets, including approximately $125 million in loans, and approximately $161 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $12 million on the acquisition.

On December 14, 2018, the Company acquired Elektra Holding Company, LLC, the parent company of Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC ("CDEC"). CDEC is a provider of Qualified Intermediary services (as defined by U.S. Treasury regulations) for taxpayers seeking to structure tax-deferred like-kind exchanges under Internal Revenue Code Section 1031. CDEC has successfully facilitated more than 8,000 like-kind exchanges in the past decade for taxpayers nationwide. These transactions typically generate customer deposits during the period following the sale of the property until such proceeds are used to purchase a replacement property. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $37 million on the acquisition.

On December 7, 2018, the Company completed its acquisition of certain assets and the assumption of certain liabilities of American Enterprise Bank. Through this asset acquisition, the Company acquired approximately $164 million in assets, including approximately $119 million in loans, and approximately $151 million in deposits, as of the acquisition date.

On August 1, 2018, the Company completed its acquisition of Chicago Shore Corporation ("CSC"). CSC was the parent company of Delaware Place Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired Delaware Place Bank's one banking location in Chicago, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $283 million in assets, including approximately $153 million in loans, and approximately $213 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $27 million on the acquisition.

On January 4, 2018, the Company acquired iFreedom Direct Corporation DBA Veterans First Mortgage ("Veterans First") with assets including mortgage-servicing-rights on approximately 10,000 loans, totaling an estimated $2 billion in unpaid principal balance, as of the acquisition date. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $9 million on the acquisition.

ITEMS IMPACTING FINANCIAL RESULTS IN FUTURE PERIODS

Adoption of New Credit Losses Accounting Standard

Beginning in 2020, the Company is adopting the new current expected credit losses standard, or CECL, which impacts the measurement of the Company’s allowance for credit losses (including the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments). CECL replaces the previous incurred loss methodology, which delays recognition until such loss is probable, with a methodology that reflects an estimate of lifetime expected credit losses considering current economic condition and forecasts. Though other assets, including investment securities and other receivables, are considered in-scope of the standard and will require a measurement of the allowance for credit loss, the most significant impact of CECL remains within the Company’s loan portfolios and related lending commitments.

Based upon the Company’s current composition of assets as well as current considerations of existing and expected future economic conditions, the Company estimates an increase to the allowance for credit losses of approximately 30% to 50% at adoption related to its loan portfolios and related lending commitments. Approximately 80% of the estimated increase is related to additions to existing reserves for unfunded lending-related commitments due to the consideration under CECL of expected utilization by the Company's borrowers over the life of such commitments, as well as for acquired loans, which previously considered credit discounts. The Company estimates an insignificant impact at adoption of measuring an allowance for credit losses for the other in-scope assets noted above. The adjustment at adoption on January 1, 2020 is recognized as an adjustment to the balance sheet (retained earnings or the related asset basis dependent upon whether the asset is purchased credit deteriorated from a prior acquisition). After adoption, adjustments to the allowance for credit losses will primarily be recorded as provision for credit losses on the Company’s income statement. The estimate of the allowance for credit losses is highly dependent upon considerations of current and expected economic conditions, which may result in earnings volatility across economic cycles.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to the third quarter of 2019 (sequential quarter) and fourth quarter of 2018 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

% or(4)

basis point (bp)

change from

3nd Quarter

2019 % or

basis point (bp)

change from

4rd Quarter

2018 Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Net income $ 85,964 $ 99,121 $ 79,657 (13 )% 8 % Net income per common share – diluted 1.44 1.69 1.35 (15 ) 7 Net revenue (1) 374,099 379,989 329,396 (2 ) 14 Net interest income 261,879 264,852 254,088 (1 ) 3 Net interest margin 3.17 % 3.37 % 3.61 % (20 )bp (44 )bp Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) 3.19 3.39 3.63 (20 ) (44 ) Net overhead ratio (3) 1.53 1.40 1.79 13 (26 ) Return on average assets 0.96 1.16 1.05 (20 ) (9 ) Return on average common equity 9.52 11.42 10.01 (190 ) (49 ) Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2) 12.17 14.36 12.48 (219 ) (31 ) At end of period Total assets $ 36,620,583 $ 34,911,902 $ 31,244,849 19 % 17 % Total loans (5) 26,800,290 25,710,171 23,820,691 17 13 Total deposits 30,107,138 28,710,379 26,094,678 19 15 Total shareholders’ equity 3,691,250 3,540,325 3,267,570 17 13





(1) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income. (2) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. (3) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period's average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency. (4) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized. (5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.





Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern for decision-making purposes underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Years Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period): Total assets $ 36,620,583 $ 34,911,902 $ 33,641,769 $ 32,358,621 $ 31,244,849 Total loans (1) 26,800,290 25,710,171 25,304,659 24,214,629 23,820,691 Total deposits 30,107,138 28,710,379 27,518,815 26,804,742 26,094,678 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total shareholders’ equity 3,691,250 3,540,325 3,446,950 3,371,972 3,267,570 Selected Statements of Income Data: Net interest income $ 261,879 $ 264,852 $ 266,202 $ 261,986 $ 254,088 $ 1,054,919 $ 964,903 Net revenue (2) 374,099 379,989 364,360 343,643 329,396 1,462,091 1,321,053 Net income 85,964 99,121 81,466 89,146 79,657 355,697 343,166 Net income per common share – Basic 1.46 1.71 1.40 1.54 1.38 6.11 5.95 Net income per common share – Diluted 1.44 1.69 1.38 1.52 1.35 6.03 5.86 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 3.17 % 3.37 % 3.62 % 3.70 % 3.61 % 3.45 % 3.59 % Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (3) 3.19 3.39 3.64 3.72 3.63 3.47 3.61 Non-interest income to average assets 1.25 1.35 1.23 1.06 0.99 1.23 1.23 Non-interest expense to average assets 2.78 2.74 2.87 2.79 2.78 2.79 2.85 Net overhead ratio (4) 1.53 1.40 1.64 1.72 1.79 1.57 1.62 Return on average assets 0.96 1.16 1.02 1.16 1.05 1.07 1.18 Return on average common equity 9.52 11.42 9.68 11.09 10.01 10.41 11.26 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3) 12.17 14.36 12.28 14.14 12.48 13.22 13.95 Average total assets $ 35,645,190 $ 33,954,592 $ 32,055,769 $ 31,216,171 $ 30,179,887 $ 33,232,083 $ 29,028,420 Average total shareholders’ equity 3,622,184 3,496,714 3,414,340 3,309,078 3,200,654 3,461,535 3,098,740 Average loans to average deposits ratio 88.8 % 90.6 % 93.9 % 92.7 % 92.4 % 91.4 % 93.7 % Period-end loans to deposits ratio 89.0 89.6 92.0 90.3 91.3 Common Share Data at end of period: Market price per common share $ 70.90 $ 64.63 $ 73.16 $ 67.33 $ 66.49 Book value per common share 61.68 60.24 58.62 57.33 55.71 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3) 49.70 49.16 47.48 46.38 44.67 Common shares outstanding 57,821,891 56,698,429 56,667,846 56,638,968 56,407,558 Other Data at end of period: Tier 1 leverage ratio (5) 8.6 % 8.8 % 9.1 % 9.1 % 9.1 % Risk-based capital ratios: Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 9.5 9.7 9.6 9.8 9.7 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5) 9.2 9.3 9.2 9.3 9.3 Total capital ratio (5) 12.1 12.4 12.4 11.7 11.6 Allowance for credit losses (6) $ 158,461 $ 163,273 $ 161,901 $ 159,622 $ 154,164 Non-performing loans 117,588 114,284 113,447 117,586 113,234 Allowance for credit losses to total loans (6) 0.59 % 0.64 % 0.64 % 0.66 % 0.65 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.44 0.44 0.45 0.49 0.48 Number of: Bank subsidiaries 15 15 15 15 15 Banking offices 187 174 172 170 167





(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale. (2) Net revenue includes net interest income and non-interest income. (3) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. (4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s total average assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency. (5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated. (6) The allowance for credit losses includes both the allowance for loan losses and the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments.





WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (In thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 286,167 $ 448,755 $ 300,934 $ 270,765 $ 392,142 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 309 59 58 58 58 Interest bearing deposits with banks 2,164,560 2,260,806 1,437,105 1,609,852 1,099,594 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 3,106,214 2,270,059 2,186,154 2,185,782 2,126,081 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 1,134,400 1,095,802 1,191,634 1,051,542 1,067,439 Trading account securities 1,068 3,204 2,430 559 1,692 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 50,840 46,086 44,319 47,653 34,717 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 100,739 92,714 92,026 89,013 91,354 Brokerage customer receivables 16,573 14,943 13,569 14,219 12,609 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 377,313 464,727 394,975 248,557 264,070 Loans, net of unearned income 26,800,290 25,710,171 25,304,659 24,214,629 23,820,691 Allowance for loan losses (156,828 ) (161,763 ) (160,421 ) (158,212 ) (152,770 ) Net loans 26,643,462 25,548,408 25,144,238 24,056,417 23,667,921 Premises and equipment, net 754,328 721,856 711,214 676,037 671,169 Lease investments, net 231,192 228,647 230,111 224,240 233,208 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,061,141 1,087,864 1,023,896 888,492 696,707 Trade date securities receivable — — 237,607 375,211 263,523 Goodwill 645,220 584,315 584,911 573,658 573,141 Other intangible assets 47,057 43,657 46,588 46,566 49,424 Total assets $ 36,620,583 $ 34,911,902 $ 33,641,769 $ 32,358,621 $ 31,244,849 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 7,216,758 $ 7,067,960 $ 6,719,958 $ 6,353,456 $ 6,569,880 Interest bearing 22,890,380 21,642,419 20,798,857 20,451,286 19,524,798 Total deposits 30,107,138 28,710,379 27,518,815 26,804,742 26,094,678 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 674,870 574,847 574,823 576,353 426,326 Other borrowings 418,174 410,488 418,057 372,194 393,855 Subordinated notes 436,095 435,979 436,021 139,235 139,210 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Trade date securities payable — 226 — — — Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 1,039,490 986,092 993,537 840,559 669,644 Total liabilities 32,929,333 31,371,577 30,194,819 28,986,649 27,977,279 Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock 125,000 125,000 125,000 125,000 125,000 Common stock 57,951 56,825 56,794 56,765 56,518 Surplus 1,650,278 1,574,011 1,569,969 1,565,185 1,557,984 Treasury stock (6,931 ) (6,799 ) (6,650 ) (6,650 ) (5,634 ) Retained earnings 1,899,630 1,830,165 1,747,266 1,682,016 1,610,574 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (34,678 ) (38,877 ) (45,429 ) (50,344 ) (76,872 ) Total shareholders’ equity 3,691,250 3,540,325 3,446,950 3,371,972 3,267,570 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 36,620,583 $ 34,911,902 $ 33,641,769 $ 32,358,621 $ 31,244,849





WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Years Ended (In thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 308,055 $ 314,277 $ 309,161 $ 296,987 $ 283,311 $ 1,228,480 $ 1,044,502 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 3,201 3,478 3,104 2,209 3,409 11,992 15,738 Interest bearing deposits with banks 8,971 10,326 5,206 5,300 5,628 29,803 17,090 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 390 310 — — — 700 1 Investment securities 27,611 24,758 27,721 27,956 26,656 108,046 87,382 Trading account securities 6 20 5 8 14 39 43 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 1,328 1,294 1,439 1,355 1,343 5,416 5,331 Brokerage customer receivables 169 164 178 155 235 666 723 Total interest income 349,731 354,627 346,814 333,970 320,596 1,385,142 1,170,810 Interest expense Interest on deposits 74,724 76,168 67,024 60,976 55,975 278,892 166,553 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,461 1,774 4,193 2,450 2,563 9,878 12,412 Interest on other borrowings 3,273 3,466 3,525 3,633 3,199 13,897 8,599 Interest on subordinated notes 5,504 5,470 2,806 1,775 1,788 15,555 7,121 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 2,890 2,897 3,064 3,150 2,983 12,001 11,222 Total interest expense 87,852 89,775 80,612 71,984 66,508 330,223 205,907 Net interest income 261,879 264,852 266,202 261,986 254,088 1,054,919 964,903 Provision for credit losses 7,826 10,834 24,580 10,624 10,401 53,864 34,832 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 254,053 254,018 241,622 251,362 243,687 1,001,055 930,071 Non-interest income Wealth management 24,999 23,999 24,139 23,977 22,726 97,114 90,963 Mortgage banking 47,860 50,864 37,411 18,158 24,182 154,293 136,990 Service charges on deposit accounts 10,973 9,972 9,277 8,848 9,065 39,070 36,404 Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 587 710 864 1,364 (2,649 ) 3,525 (2,898 ) Fees from covered call options 1,243 — 643 1,784 626 3,670 3,519 Trading gains (losses), net 46 11 (44 ) (171 ) (155 ) (158 ) 11 Operating lease income, net 12,487 12,025 11,733 10,796 10,882 47,041 38,451 Other 14,025 17,556 14,135 16,901 10,631 62,617 52,710 Total non-interest income 112,220 115,137 98,158 81,657 75,308 407,172 356,150 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 145,941 141,024 133,732 125,723 122,111 546,420 480,077 Equipment 14,485 13,314 12,759 11,770 11,523 52,328 42,949 Operating lease equipment 9,766 8,907 8,768 8,319 8,462 35,760 29,305 Occupancy, net 17,132 14,991 15,921 16,245 15,980 64,289 57,814 Data processing 7,569 6,522 6,204 7,525 8,447 27,820 35,027 Advertising and marketing 12,517 13,375 12,845 9,858 9,414 48,595 41,140 Professional fees 7,650 8,037 6,228 5,556 9,259 27,471 32,306 Amortization of other intangible assets 3,017 2,928 2,957 2,942 1,407 11,844 4,571 FDIC insurance 1,348 148 4,127 3,576 4,044 9,199 17,209 OREO expense, net 536 1,170 1,290 632 1,618 3,628 6,120 Other 29,630 24,138 24,776 22,228 19,068 100,772 79,570 Total non-interest expense 249,591 234,554 229,607 214,374 211,333 928,126 826,088 Income before taxes 116,682 134,601 110,173 118,645 107,662 480,101 460,133 Income tax expense 30,718 35,480 28,707 29,499 28,005 124,404 116,967 Net income $ 85,964 $ 99,121 $ 81,466 $ 89,146 $ 79,657 $ 355,697 $ 343,166 Preferred stock dividends 2,050 2,050 2,050 2,050 2,050 8,200 8,200 Net income applicable to common shares $ 83,914 $ 97,071 $ 79,416 $ 87,096 $ 77,607 $ 347,497 $ 334,966 Net income per common share - Basic $ 1.46 $ 1.71 $ 1.40 $ 1.54 $ 1.38 $ 6.11 $ 5.95 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 1.44 $ 1.69 $ 1.38 $ 1.52 $ 1.35 $ 6.03 $ 5.86 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.19 $ 1.00 $ 0.76 Weighted average common shares outstanding 57,538 56,690 56,662 56,529 56,395 56,857 56,300 Dilutive potential common shares 874 773 699 699 892 762 908 Average common shares and dilutive common shares 58,412 57,463 57,361 57,228 57,287 57,619 57,208





TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES



% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2019(1) Dec 31, 2018 Balance: Commercial $ 8,285,920 $ 8,195,602 $ 8,270,774 $ 7,994,191 $ 7,828,538 4 % 6 % Commercial real estate 8,020,276 7,448,667 7,276,244 6,973,505 6,933,252 30 16 Home equity 513,066 512,303 527,370 528,448 552,343 1 (7 ) Residential real estate 1,354,221 1,218,666 1,118,178 1,053,524 1,002,464 44 35 Premium finance receivables - commercial 3,442,027 3,449,950 3,368,423 2,988,788 2,841,659 (1 ) 21 Premium finance receivables - life insurance 5,074,602 4,795,496 4,634,478 4,555,369 4,541,794 23 12 Consumer and other 110,178 89,487 109,192 120,804 120,641 92 (9 ) Total loans, net of unearned income $ 26,800,290 $ 25,710,171 $ 25,304,659 $ 24,214,629 $ 23,820,691 17 % 13 % Mix: Commercial 31 % 32 % 33 % 33 % 33 % Commercial real estate 30 29 29 29 29 Home equity 2 2 2 2 2 Residential real estate 5 5 4 4 4 Premium finance receivables - commercial 13 13 13 12 12 Premium finance receivables - life insurance 19 19 18 19 19 Consumer and other — — 1 1 1 Total loans, net of unearned income 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % (1) Annualized.





TABLE 2: COMMERCIAL AND COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE LOAN PORTFOLIOS



As of December 31, 2019 % of

Total

Balance Nonaccrual > 90 Days

Past Due

and Still

Accruing Allowance

For Loan

Losses

Allocation (Dollars in thousands) Balance Commercial: Commercial, industrial and other $ 5,159,805 31.7 % $ 33,983 $ — $ 44,230 Franchise 937,482 5.7 2,391 — 7,976 Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 292,781 1.8 — — 2,166 Asset-based lending 989,018 6.1 128 — 7,871 Leases 878,528 5.4 722 — 2,647 PCI - commercial loans (1) 28,306 0.2 — 1,855 30 Total commercial $ 8,285,920 50.9 % $ 37,224 $ 1,855 $ 64,920 Commercial Real Estate: Construction $ 1,023,300 6.3 % $ 1,030 $ — $ 10,006 Land 177,483 1.1 1,082 — 4,779 Office 1,044,769 6.4 8,034 — 9,903 Industrial 1,032,866 6.3 99 — 6,724 Retail 1,097,930 6.7 6,789 — 6,738 Multi-family 1,311,542 8.0 913 — 12,528 Mixed use and other 2,094,946 12.8 8,166 — 16,086 PCI - commercial real estate (1) 237,440 1.5 — 14,946 114 Total commercial real estate $ 8,020,276 49.1 % $ 26,113 $ 14,946 $ 66,878 Total commercial and commercial real estate $ 16,306,196 100.0 % $ 63,337 $ 16,801 $ 131,798 Commercial real estate - collateral location by state: Illinois $ 6,176,353 77.0 % Wisconsin 744,975 9.3 Total primary markets $ 6,921,328 86.3 % Indiana 218,963 2.7 Florida 114,629 1.4 Arizona 64,022 0.8 California 64,345 0.8 Other 636,989 8.0 Total commercial real estate $ 8,020,276 100.0 % (1) Purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans represent loans acquired with evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination, in accordance with ASC 310-30. Loan agings are based upon contractually required payments.





TABLE 3: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES



% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2019 (1) Dec 31, 2018 Balance: Non-interest bearing $ 7,216,758 $ 7,067,960 $ 6,719,958 $ 6,353,456 $ 6,569,880 8 % 10 % NOW and interest bearing demand deposits 3,093,159 2,966,098 2,788,976 2,948,576 2,897,133 17 7 Wealth management deposits (2) 3,123,063 2,795,838 3,220,256 3,328,781 2,996,764 46 4 Money market 7,854,189 7,326,899 6,460,098 6,093,596 5,704,866 29 38 Savings 3,196,698 2,934,348 2,823,904 2,729,626 2,665,194 35 20 Time certificates of deposit 5,623,271 5,619,236 5,505,623 5,350,707 5,260,841 — 7 Total deposits $ 30,107,138 $ 28,710,379 $ 27,518,815 $ 26,804,742 $ 26,094,678 19 % 15 % Mix: Non-interest bearing 24 % 25 % 24 % 24 % 25 % NOW and interest bearing demand deposits 10 10 10 11 11 Wealth management deposits (2) 10 10 12 12 12 Money market 26 25 24 23 22 Savings 11 10 10 10 10 Time certificates of deposit 19 20 20 20 20 Total deposits 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %





(1) Annualized. (2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, CDEC, trust and asset management customers of the Company and brokerage customers from unaffiliated companies which have been placed into deposit accounts.



TABLE 4: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS

As of December 31, 2019

(Dollars in thousands) CDARs &

Brokered

Certificates

of Deposit (1) MaxSafe

Certificates

of Deposit (1) Variable Rate Certificates

of Deposit (2) Other Fixed

Rate Certificates

of Deposit (1) Total Time

Certificates of

Deposit Weighted-Average

Rate of Maturing

Time Certificates

of Deposit (3) 1-3 months $ 3,923 $ 31,610 $ 102,043 $ 936,474 $ 1,074,050 1.84 % 4-6 months 1,420 16,774 — 1,235,449 1,253,643 2.13 7-9 months 1,685 18,954 — 570,523 591,162 1.96 10-12 months 609 20,033 — 482,719 503,361 1.71 13-18 months — 11,242 — 1,378,718 1,389,960 2.42 19-24 months 1,401 5,403 — 625,445 632,249 2.56 24+ months 88 4,538 — 174,220 178,846 1.84 Total $ 9,126 $ 108,554 $ 102,043 $ 5,403,548 $ 5,623,271 2.13 %





(1) This category of certificates of deposit is shown by contractual maturity date. (2) This category includes variable rate certificates of deposit and savings certificates with the majority repricing on at least a monthly basis. (3) Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

Average Balance for three months ended, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (In thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1) $ 2,206,251 $ 1,960,898 $ 893,332 $ 897,629 $ 1,042,860 Investment securities (2) 3,909,699 3,410,090 3,653,580 3,630,577 3,347,496 FHLB and FRB stock 94,843 92,583 105,491 94,882 98,084 Liquidity management assets (6) 6,210,793 5,463,571 4,652,403 4,623,088 4,488,440 Other earning assets (3)(6) 18,353 17,809 15,719 13,591 16,204 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 381,878 379,870 281,732 188,190 265,717 Loans, net of unearned income (4)(6) 26,137,722 25,346,290 24,553,263 23,880,916 23,164,154 Total earning assets (6) 32,748,746 31,207,540 29,503,117 28,705,785 27,934,515 Allowance for loan losses (167,759 ) (168,423 ) (164,231 ) (157,782 ) (154,438 ) Cash and due from banks 316,631 297,475 273,679 283,019 271,403 Other assets 2,747,572 2,618,000 2,443,204 2,385,149 2,128,407 Total assets $ 35,645,190 $ 33,954,592 $ 32,055,769 $ 31,216,171 $ 30,179,887 NOW and interest bearing demand deposits $ 3,016,991 $ 2,912,961 $ 2,878,021 $ 2,803,338 $ 2,671,283 Wealth management deposits 2,934,292 2,888,817 2,605,690 2,614,035 2,289,904 Money market accounts 7,647,635 6,956,755 6,095,285 5,915,525 5,632,268 Savings accounts 3,028,763 2,837,039 2,752,828 2,715,422 2,553,133 Time deposits 5,682,449 5,590,228 5,322,384 5,267,796 5,381,029 Interest-bearing deposits 22,310,130 21,185,800 19,654,208 19,316,116 18,527,617 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 596,594 574,833 869,812 594,335 551,846 Other borrowings 415,092 416,300 419,064 465,571 385,878 Subordinated notes 436,025 436,041 220,771 139,217 139,186 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total interest-bearing liabilities 24,011,407 22,866,540 21,417,421 20,768,805 19,858,093 Non-interest bearing deposits 7,128,166 6,776,786 6,487,627 6,444,378 6,542,228 Other liabilities 883,433 814,552 736,381 693,910 578,912 Equity 3,622,184 3,496,714 3,414,340 3,309,078 3,200,654 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 35,645,190 $ 33,954,592 $ 32,055,769 $ 31,216,171 $ 30,179,887 Net free funds/contribution (5) $ 8,737,339 $ 8,341,000 $ 8,085,696 $ 7,936,980 $ 8,076,422





(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements. (2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets. (3) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities. (4) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans. (5) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities. (6) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.



TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

Net Interest Income for three months ended, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (In thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Interest income: Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents $ 9,361 $ 10,636 $ 5,206 $ 5,300 $ 5,628 Investment securities 28,184 25,332 28,290 28,521 27,242 FHLB and FRB stock 1,328 1,294 1,439 1,355 1,343 Liquidity management assets (2) 38,873 37,262 34,935 35,176 34,213 Other earning assets (2) 176 189 184 165 253 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 3,201 3,478 3,104 2,209 3,409 Loans, net of unearned income (2) 308,947 315,255 310,191 298,021 284,291 Total interest income $ 351,197 $ 356,184 $ 348,414 $ 335,571 $ 322,166 Interest expense: NOW and interest bearing demand deposits $ 4,622 $ 5,291 $ 5,553 $ 4,613 $ 4,007 Wealth management deposits 7,867 9,163 7,091 7,000 7,119 Money market accounts 25,603 25,426 21,451 19,460 16,936 Savings accounts 6,145 5,622 4,959 4,249 3,096 Time deposits 30,487 30,666 27,970 25,654 24,817 Interest-bearing deposits 74,724 76,168 67,024 60,976 55,975 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,461 1,774 4,193 2,450 2,563 Other borrowings 3,273 3,466 3,525 3,633 3,199 Subordinated notes 5,504 5,470 2,806 1,775 1,788 Junior subordinated debentures 2,890 2,897 3,064 3,150 2,983 Total interest expense $ 87,852 $ 89,775 $ 80,612 $ 71,984 $ 66,508 Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (1,466 ) (1,557 ) (1,600 ) (1,601 ) (1,570 ) Net interest income (GAAP) (1) 261,879 264,852 266,202 261,986 254,088 Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 1,466 1,557 1,600 1,601 1,570 Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (1) $ 263,345 $ 266,409 $ 267,802 $ 263,587 $ 255,658





(1) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. (2) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.



TABLE 7: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

Net Interest Margin for three months ended, Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Yield earned on: Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents 1.68 % 2.15 % 2.34 % 2.39 % 2.14 % Investment securities 2.86 2.95 3.11 3.19 3.23 FHLB and FRB stock 5.55 5.55 5.47 5.79 5.43 Liquidity management assets 2.48 2.71 3.01 3.09 3.02 Other earning assets 3.83 4.20 4.68 4.91 6.19 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 3.33 3.63 4.42 4.76 5.09 Loans, net of unearned income 4.69 4.93 5.07 5.06 4.87 Total earning assets 4.25 % 4.53 % 4.74 % 4.74 % 4.58 % Rate paid on: NOW and interest bearing demand deposits 0.61 % 0.72 % 0.77 % 0.67 % 0.60 % Wealth management deposits 1.06 1.26 1.09 1.09 1.23 Money market accounts 1.33 1.45 1.41 1.33 1.19 Savings accounts 0.80 0.79 0.72 0.63 0.48 Time deposits 2.13 2.18 2.11 1.98 1.83 Interest-bearing deposits 1.33 1.43 1.37 1.29 1.20 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 0.97 1.22 1.93 1.67 1.84 Other borrowings 3.13 3.30 3.37 3.16 3.29 Subordinated notes 5.05 5.02 5.08 5.10 5.14 Junior subordinated debentures 4.46 4.47 4.78 4.97 4.60 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.45 % 1.56 % 1.51 % 1.40 % 1.33 % Interest rate spread (1)(3) 2.80 % 2.97 % 3.23 % 3.34 % 3.25 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Net free funds/contribution (2) 0.39 0.42 0.41 0.38 0.38 Net interest margin (GAAP) (3) 3.17 % 3.37 % 3.62 % 3.70 % 3.61 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3) 3.19 % 3.39 % 3.64 % 3.72 % 3.63 %





(1) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities. (3) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.





TABLE 8: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Average Balance for years ended, Interest for years ended, Yield/Rate for years ended, (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1) $ 1,494,418 $ 888,671 $ 30,503 $ 17,091 2.04 % 1.92 % Investment securities (2) 3,651,091 3,045,555 110,326 89,640 3.02 2.94 FHLB and FRB stock 96,924 101,681 5,416 5,331 5.59 5.24 Liquidity management assets (3)(8) $ 5,242,433 $ 4,035,907 $ 146,245 $ 112,062 2.79 % 2.78 % Other earning assets (3)(4)(8) 16,385 20,681 714 777 4.36 3.75 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 308,645 332,863 11,992 15,738 3.89 4.73 Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5)(8) 24,986,736 22,500,482 1,232,415 1,047,905 4.93 4.66 Total earning assets (8) $ 30,554,199 $ 26,889,933 $ 1,391,366 $ 1,176,482 4.55 % 4.38 % Allowance for loan losses (164,587 ) (148,342 ) Cash and due from banks 292,807 266,086 Other assets 2,549,664 2,020,743 Total assets $ 33,232,083 $ 29,028,420 NOW and interest bearing demand deposits $ 2,903,441 $ 2,436,791 $ 20,079 $ 9,773 0.69 % 0.40 % Wealth management deposits 2,761,936 2,356,145 31,121 27,839 1.13 1.18 Money market accounts 6,659,376 5,105,244 91,940 42,973 1.38 0.84 Savings accounts 2,834,381 2,684,661 20,975 11,444 0.74 0.43 Time deposits 5,467,192 4,872,590 114,777 74,524 2.10 1.53 Interest-bearing deposits $ 20,626,326 $ 17,455,431 $ 278,892 $ 166,553 1.35 % 0.95 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 658,669 713,539 9,878 12,412 1.50 1.74 Other borrowings 428,834 289,615 13,897 8,599 3.24 2.97 Subordinated notes 309,178 139,140 15,555 7,121 5.03 5.12 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 12,001 11,222 4.67 4.37 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 22,276,573 $ 18,851,291 $ 330,223 $ 205,907 1.48 % 1.09 % Non-interest bearing deposits 6,711,298 6,545,251 Other liabilities 782,677 533,138 Equity 3,461,535 3,098,740 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 33,232,083 $ 29,028,420 Interest rate spread (6)(8) 3.07 % 3.29 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (6,224 ) (5,672 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Net free funds/contribution (7) $ 8,277,626 $ 8,038,642 0.40 0.32 Net interest income/ margin (GAAP) (8) $ 1,054,919 $ 964,903 3.45 % 3.59 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 6,224 5,672 0.02 0.02 Net interest income/ margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (8) $ 1,061,143 $ 970,575 3.47 % 3.61 %





(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements. (2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets. (3) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on a marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period. (4) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities. (5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans. (6) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (7) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities. (8) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance ratio.



TABLE 9: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200

Basis

Points +100

Basis

Points -100

Basis

Points Dec 31, 2019 18.6 % 9.7 % (10.9 )% Sep 30, 2019 20.7 10.5 (11.9 ) Jun 30, 2019 17.3 8.9 (10.2 ) Mar 31, 2019 14.9 7.8 (8.5 ) Dec 31, 2018 15.6 7.9 (8.6 )





Ramp Scenario +200

Basis

Points +100

Basis

Points -100

Basis

Points Dec 31, 2019 9.3 % 4.8 % (5.0 )% Sep 30, 2019 10.1 5.2 (5.6 ) Jun 30, 2019 8.3 4.3 (4.6 ) Mar 31, 2019 6.7 3.5 (3.3 ) Dec 31, 2018 7.4 3.8 (3.6 )

TABLE 10: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

Loans repricing or maturity period As of December 31, 2019 One year or less From one to five years Over five years (In thousands) Total Commercial Fixed rate $ 180,519 $ 1,454,680 $ 796,323 $ 2,431,522 Variable rate 5,832,290 21,972 136 5,854,398 Total commercial $ 6,012,809 $ 1,476,652 $ 796,459 $ 8,285,920 Commercial real estate Fixed rate 480,094 2,112,534 370,604 2,963,232 Variable rate 5,019,250 37,787 7 5,057,044 Total commercial real estate $ 5,499,344 $ 2,150,321 $ 370,611 $ 8,020,276 Home equity Fixed rate 25,854 3,741 9,348 38,943 Variable rate 473,879 — 244 474,123 Total home equity $ 499,733 $ 3,741 $ 9,592 $ 513,066 Residential real estate Fixed rate 40,630 22,015 390,926 453,571 Variable rate 85,597 347,368 467,685 900,650 Total residential real estate $ 126,227 $ 369,383 $ 858,611 $ 1,354,221 Premium finance receivables - commercial Fixed rate 3,362,547 79,480 — 3,442,027 Variable rate — — — — Total premium finance receivables - commercial $ 3,362,547 $ 79,480 $ — $ 3,442,027 Premium finance receivables - life insurance Fixed rate 14,171 132,629 25,247 172,047 Variable rate 4,902,555 — — 4,902,555 Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 4,916,726 $ 132,629 $ 25,247 $ 5,074,602 Consumer and other Fixed rate 77,621 10,470 1,927 90,018 Variable rate 20,160 — — 20,160 Total consumer and other $ 97,781 $ 10,470 $ 1,927 $ 110,178 Total per category Fixed rate 4,181,436 3,815,549 1,594,375 9,591,360 Variable rate 16,333,731 407,127 468,072 17,208,930 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 20,515,167 $ 4,222,676 $ 2,062,447 $ 26,800,290 Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index: Prime $ 2,162,148 One-month LIBOR 8,552,261 Three-month LIBOR 334,925 Twelve-month LIBOR 5,521,391 Other 638,205 Total variable rate $ 17,208,930





Graph available at the following link:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/50728f70-26b9-4437-95a1-dd7c03f0b3c3

Source: Bloomberg

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has $8.6 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $5.5 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:

Basis Points (bps) Change in Prime 1-month

LIBOR 12-month

LIBOR Fourth Quarter 2019 -25 bps -26 bps -3 bps Third Quarter 2019 -50 -38 -15 Second Quarter 2019 0 -9 -53 First Quarter 2019 0 -1 -30 Fourth Quarter 2018 +25 +24 +9





TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Allowance for loan losses at beginning of period $ 161,763 $ 160,421 $ 158,212 $ 152,770 $ 149,756 $ 152,770 $ 137,905 Provision for credit losses 7,826 10,834 24,580 10,624 10,401 53,864 34,832 Other adjustments 30 (13 ) (11 ) (27 ) (79 ) (21 ) (181 ) Reclassification (to) from allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments (122 ) (30 ) (70 ) (16 ) (150 ) (238 ) (126 ) Charge-offs: Commercial 11,222 6,775 17,380 503 6,416 35,880 14,532 Commercial real estate 533 809 326 3,734 219 5,402 1,395 Home equity 1,330 1,594 690 88 715 3,702 2,245 Residential real estate 483 25 287 3 267 798 1,355 Premium finance receivables - commercial 3,817 1,866 5,009 2,210 1,741 12,902 12,228 Premium finance receivables - life insurance — — — — — — — Consumer and other 167 117 136 102 148 522 880 Total charge-offs 17,552 11,186 23,828 6,640 9,506 59,206 32,635 Recoveries: Commercial 1,871 367 289 318 225 2,845 1,457 Commercial real estate 1,404 385 247 480 1,364 2,516 5,631 Home equity 166 183 68 62 105 479 541 Residential real estate 50 203 140 29 47 422 2,075 Premium finance receivables - commercial 1,350 563 734 556 567 3,203 3,069 Premium finance receivables - life insurance — — — — — — — Consumer and other 42 36 60 56 40 194 202 Total recoveries 4,883 1,737 1,538 1,501 2,348 9,659 12,975 Net charge-offs (12,669 ) (9,449 ) (22,290 ) (5,139 ) (7,158 ) (49,547 ) (19,660 ) Allowance for loan losses at period end $ 156,828 $ 161,763 $ 160,421 $ 158,212 $ 152,770 $ 156,828 $ 152,770 Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments at period end 1,633 1,510 1,480 1,410 1,394 1,633 1,394 Allowance for credit losses at period end $ 158,461 $ 163,273 $ 161,901 $ 159,622 $ 154,164 $ 158,461 $ 154,164 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average: Commercial 0.46 % 0.31 % 0.85 % 0.01 % 0.33 % 0.41 % 0.18 % Commercial real estate (0.04 ) 0.02 0.00 0.19 (0.07 ) 0.04 (0.06 ) Home equity 0.89 1.08 0.47 0.02 0.43 0.61 0.28 Residential real estate 0.14 (0.07 ) 0.06 (0.01 ) 0.10 0.04 (0.08 ) Premium finance receivables - commercial 0.28 0.15 0.55 0.23 0.16 0.30 0.33 Premium finance receivables - life insurance — — — — — — — Consumer and other 0.41 0.27 0.30 0.16 0.30 0.29 0.50 Total loans, net of unearned income 0.19 % 0.15 % 0.36 % 0.09 % 0.12 % 0.20 % 0.09 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of the provision for credit losses 161.88 % 87.22 % 90.68 % 48.37 % 68.82 % 91.99 % 56.44 % Loans at period-end $ 26,800,290 $ 25,710,171 $ 25,304,659 $ 24,214,629 $ 23,820,691 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end 0.59 % 0.63 % 0.63 % 0.65 % 0.64 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans at period end 0.59 0.64 0.64 0.66 0.65

Provision for credit losses by component for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, (In thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Provision for loan losses $ 7,704 $ 10,804 $ 24,510 $ 10,608 $ 10,251 $ 53,626 $ 34,706 Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments 122 30 70 16 150 238 126 Provision for credit losses $ 7,826 $ 10,834 $ 24,580 $ 10,624 $ 10,401 $ 53,864 $ 34,832

TABLE 12: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO



The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses for the Company’s core loan portfolio and consumer, niche and purchased loan portfolio, as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019.

As of December 31, 2019 As of September 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category’s balance Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category’s balance Commercial: (1) Commercial and industrial $ 4,323,281 $ 40,736 0.94 % $ 4,368,580 $ 47,983 1.10 % Asset-based lending 988,059 7,871 0.80 1,043,384 8,445 0.81 Tax exempt 505,972 2,926 0.58 503,495 2,957 0.59 Leases 873,919 2,647 0.30 749,135 2,069 0.28 Commercial real estate: (1) Residential construction 35,693 582 1.63 35,662 625 1.75 Commercial construction 869,547 9,424 1.08 810,919 8,757 1.08 Land 170,305 4,779 2.81 168,092 4,801 2.86 Office 1,007,558 9,880 0.98 964,557 10,066 1.04 Industrial 978,671 6,715 0.69 972,859 7,015 0.72 Retail 1,032,349 6,736 0.65 960,762 6,718 0.70 Multi-family 1,255,925 12,527 1.00 1,239,217 12,504 1.01 Mixed use and other 1,924,539 16,077 0.84 1,918,510 14,362 0.75 Home equity (1) 469,498 3,860 0.82 479,627 3,702 0.77 Residential real estate (1) 1,246,829 9,736 0.78 1,191,153 9,314 0.78 Total core loan portfolio $ 15,682,145 $ 134,496 0.86 % $ 15,405,952 $ 139,318 0.90 % Commercial: Franchise $ 906,403 $ 7,922 0.87 % $ 881,287 $ 8,251 0.94 % Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 292,781 2,166 0.74 314,697 2,481 0.79 Community Advantage - homeowner associations 220,227 552 0.25 202,724 507 0.25 Aircraft 10,942 9 0.08 11,112 9 0.08 Purchased commercial loans (2) 164,336 91 0.06 121,188 425 0.35 Purchased commercial real estate (2) 745,689 158 0.02 378,089 90 0.02 Purchased home equity (2) 43,568 18 0.04 32,676 18 0.06 Purchased residential real estate (2) 107,392 64 0.06 27,513 97 0.35 Premium finance receivables U.S. commercial insurance loans 2,985,641 7,336 0.25 3,016,644 7,207 0.24 Canada commercial insurance loans (2) 456,386 796 0.17 433,306 648 0.15 Life insurance loans (1) 4,935,321 1,515 0.03 4,654,588 1,511 0.03 Purchased life insurance loans (2) 139,281 — — 140,908 — — Consumer and other (1) 107,053 1,704 1.59 86,437 1,199 1.40 Purchased consumer and other (2) 3,125 1 0.03 3,050 2 0.07 Total consumer, niche and purchased loan portfolio $ 11,118,145 $ 22,332 0.20 % $ 10,304,219 $ 22,445 0.22 % Total loans, net of unearned income $ 26,800,290 $ 156,828 0.59 % $ 25,710,171 $ 161,763 0.63 %





(1) Excludes purchased loans reported in accordance with ASC 310-20 and ASC 310-30. (2) Purchased loans represent loans reported in accordance with ASC 310-20 and ASC 310-30.





TABLE 13: LOAN PORTFOLIO AGING

90+ days 60-89 30-59 As of December 31, 2019 and still days past days past (Dollars in thousands) Nonaccrual accruing due due Current Total Loans Loan Balances: Commercial (1) $ 37,224 $ 1,855 $ 3,275 $ 77,324 $ 8,166,242 $ 8,285,920 Commercial real estate (1) 26,113 14,946 31,546 97,567 7,850,104 8,020,276 Home equity 7,363 — 454 3,533 501,716 513,066 Residential real estate (1) 13,797 5,771 3,089 18,041 1,313,523 1,354,221 Premium finance receivables - commercial 20,590 11,517 12,119 18,783 3,379,018 3,442,027 Premium finance receivables - life insurance (1) 590 — — 32,559 5,041,453 5,074,602 Consumer and other (1) 231 287 40 344 109,276 110,178 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 105,908 $ 34,376 $ 50,523 $ 248,151 $ 26,361,332 $ 26,800,290 Aging as a % of Loan Balance: Commercial (1) 0.5 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.9 % 98.6 % 100.0 % Commercial real estate (1) 0.3 0.2 0.4 1.2 97.9 100.0 Home equity 1.4 — 0.1 0.7 97.8 100.0 Residential real estate (1) 1.0 0.4 0.2 1.3 97.1 100.0 Premium finance receivables - commercial 0.6 0.3 0.4 0.5 98.2 100.0 Premium finance receivables - life insurance (1) 0.0 — — 0.6 99.4 100.0 Consumer and other (1) 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 99.2 100.0 Total loans, net of unearned income 0.4 % 0.1 % 0.2 % 0.9 % 98.4 % 100.0 %





(1) Including PCI loans. PCI loans represent loans acquired with evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination, in accordance with ASC 310-30. Loan agings are based upon contractually required payments.





90+ days 60-89 30-59 As of September 30, 2019 and still days past days past (Dollars in thousands) Nonaccrual accruing due due Current Total Loans Loan Balances: Commercial (1) $ 43,931 $ 382 $ 12,860 $ 51,487 $ 8,086,942 $ 8,195,602 Commercial real estate (1) 21,557 4,992 9,629 33,098 7,379,391 7,448,667 Home equity 7,920 — 95 3,100 501,188 512,303 Residential real estate (1) 13,447 3,244 1,868 1,433 1,198,674 1,218,666 Premium finance receivables - commercial 15,950 10,612 8,853 16,972 3,397,563 3,449,950 Premium finance receivables - life insurance (1) 590 — 17,753 27,795 4,749,358 4,795,496 Consumer and other (1) 224 117 55 272 88,819 89,487 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 103,619 $ 19,347 $ 51,113 $ 134,157 $ 25,401,935 $ 25,710,171 Aging as a % of Loan Balance: Commercial (1) 0.5 % 0.0 % 0.2 % 0.6 % 98.7 % 100.0 % Commercial real estate (1) 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.4 99.1 100.0 Home equity 1.6 — 0.0 0.6 97.8 100.0 Residential real estate (1) 1.1 0.3 0.1 0.1 98.4 100.0 Premium finance receivables - commercial 0.5 0.3 0.2 0.5 98.5 100.0 Premium finance receivables - life insurance (1) 0.0 — 0.4 0.6 99.0 100.0 Consumer and other (1) 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.3 99.3 100.0 Total loans, net of unearned income 0.4 % 0.1 % 0.2 % 0.5 % 98.8 % 100.0 %





(1) Including PCI loans. PCI loans represent loans acquired with evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination, in accordance with ASC 310-30. Loan agings are based upon contractually required payments.





TABLE 14: NON-PERFORMING ASSETS, EXCLUDING PCI LOANS, AND TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS ("TDRs")

Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing (1): Commercial $ — $ — $ 488 $ — $ — Commercial real estate — — — — — Home equity — — — — — Residential real estate — — — 30 — Premium finance receivables - commercial 11,517 10,612 6,940 6,558 7,799 Premium finance receivables - life insurance — — — 168 — Consumer and other 163 53 172 218 109 Total loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing 11,680 10,665 7,600 6,974 7,908 Non-accrual loans (2): Commercial 37,224 43,931 47,604 55,792 50,984 Commercial real estate 26,113 21,557 20,875 15,933 19,129 Home equity 7,363 7,920 8,489 7,885 7,147 Residential real estate 13,797 13,447 14,236 15,879 16,383 Premium finance receivables - commercial 20,590 15,950 13,833 14,797 11,335 Premium finance receivables - life insurance 590 590 590 — — Consumer and other 231 224 220 326 348 Total non-accrual loans 105,908 103,619 105,847 110,612 105,326 Total non-performing loans: Commercial 37,224 43,931 48,092 55,792 50,984 Commercial real estate 26,113 21,557 20,875 15,933 19,129 Home equity 7,363 7,920 8,489 7,885 7,147 Residential real estate 13,797 13,447 14,236 15,909 16,383 Premium finance receivables - commercial 32,107 26,562 20,773 21,355 19,134 Premium finance receivables - life insurance 590 590 590 168 — Consumer and other 394 277 392 544 457 Total non-performing loans $ 117,588 $ 114,284 $ 113,447 $ 117,586 $ 113,234 Other real estate owned 5,208 8,584 9,920 9,154 11,968 Other real estate owned - from acquisitions 9,963 8,898 9,917 12,366 12,852 Other repossessed assets 4 257 263 270 280 Total non-performing assets $ 132,763 $ 132,023 $ 133,547 $ 139,376 $ 138,334 TDRs performing under the contractual terms of the loan agreement $ 36,725 $ 45,178 $ 45,862 $ 48,305 $ 33,281 Total non-performing loans by category as a percent of its own respective category’s period-end balance: Commercial 0.45 % 0.54 % 0.58 % 0.70 % 0.65 % Commercial real estate 0.33 0.29 0.29 0.23 0.28 Home equity 1.44 1.55 1.61 1.49 1.29 Residential real estate 1.02 1.10 1.27 1.51 1.63 Premium finance receivables - commercial 0.93 0.77 0.62 0.71 0.67 Premium finance receivables - life insurance 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00 — Consumer and other 0.36 0.31 0.36 0.45 0.38 Total loans, net of unearned income 0.44 % 0.44 % 0.45 % 0.49 % 0.48 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.36 % 0.38 % 0.40 % 0.43 % 0.44 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans 133.37 % 141.54 % 141.41 % 134.55 % 134.92 %





(1) As of December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, no TDRs were past due greater than 90 days and still accruing interest. (2) Non-accrual loans included TDRs totaling $27.1 million, $21.1 million, $30.1 million, $40.1 million and $32.8 million as of December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.



Non-performing Loans Rollforward, excluding PCI loans:

Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, (In thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Balance at beginning of period $ 114,284 $ 113,447 $ 117,586 $ 113,234 $ 127,227 $ 113,234 $ 90,162 Additions, net 30,977 20,781 20,567 24,030 18,553 96,355 92,428 Return to performing status (243 ) (407 ) (47 ) (14,077 ) (6,155 ) (14,774 ) (14,449 ) Payments received (19,380 ) (16,326 ) (5,438 ) (4,024 ) (16,437 ) (45,168 ) (29,807 ) Transfer to OREO and other repossessed assets — (1,493 ) (1,486 ) (82 ) (970 ) (3,061 ) (7,138 ) Charge-offs (11,798 ) (6,984 ) (16,817 ) (3,992 ) (7,161 ) (39,591 ) (15,792 ) Net change for niche loans (1) 3,748 5,266 (918 ) 2,497 (1,823 ) 10,593 (2,170 ) Balance at end of period $ 117,588 $ 114,284 $ 113,447 $ 117,586 $ 113,234 $ 117,588 $ 113,234





(1) This includes activity for premium finance receivables and indirect consumer loans.

TDRs



Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (In thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Accruing TDRs: Commercial $ 4,905 $ 14,099 $ 15,923 $ 19,650 $ 8,545 Commercial real estate 9,754 10,370 12,646 14,123 13,895 Residential real estate and other 22,066 20,709 17,293 14,532 10,841 Total accrual $ 36,725 $ 45,178 $ 45,862 $ 48,305 $ 33,281 Non-accrual TDRs: (1) Commercial $ 13,834 $ 7,451 $ 21,850 $ 34,390 $ 27,774 Commercial real estate 7,119 7,673 2,854 1,517 1,552 Residential real estate and other 6,158 6,006 5,435 4,150 3,495 Total non-accrual $ 27,111 $ 21,130 $ 30,139 $ 40,057 $ 32,821 Total TDRs: Commercial $ 18,739 $ 21,550 $ 37,773 $ 54,040 $ 36,319 Commercial real estate 16,873 18,043 15,500 15,640 15,447 Residential real estate and other 28,224 26,715 22,728 18,682 14,336 Total TDRs $ 63,836 $ 66,308 $ 76,001 $ 88,362 $ 66,102





(1) Included in total non-performing loans.

Other Real Estate Owned



Three Months Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (In thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Balance at beginning of period $ 17,482 $ 19,837 $ 21,520 $ 24,820 $ 28,303 Disposals/resolved (4,860 ) (4,501 ) (2,397 ) (2,758 ) (3,848 ) Transfers in at fair value, less costs to sell 936 3,008 1,746 32 997 Additions from acquisition 2,179 — — — 160 Fair value adjustments (566 ) (862 ) (1,032 ) (574 ) (792 ) Balance at end of period $ 15,171 $ 17,482 $ 19,837 $ 21,520 $ 24,820 Period End Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Balance by Property Type: 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Residential real estate $ 1,016 $ 1,250 $ 1,312 $ 3,037 $ 3,446 Residential real estate development 810 1,282 1,282 1,139 1,426 Commercial real estate 13,345 14,950 17,243 17,344 19,948 Total $ 15,171 $ 17,482 $ 19,837 $ 21,520 $ 24,820





TABLE 15: NON-INTEREST INCOME

Three Months Ended Q4 2019 compared to

Q3 2019 Q4 2019 compared to

Q4 2018 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Brokerage $ 4,859 $ 4,686 $ 4,764 $ 4,516 $ 4,997 $ 173 4 % $ (138 ) (3 )% Trust and asset management 20,140 19,313 19,375 19,461 17,729 827 4 2,411 14 Total wealth management 24,999 23,999 24,139 23,977 22,726 1,000 4 2,273 10 Mortgage banking 47,860 50,864 37,411 18,158 24,182 (3,004 ) (6 ) 23,678 98 Service charges on deposit accounts 10,973 9,972 9,277 8,848 9,065 1,001 10 1,908 21 Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 587 710 864 1,364 (2,649 ) (123 ) (17 ) 3,236 N M Fees from covered call options 1,243 — 643 1,784 626 1,243 N M 617 99 Trading gains (losses), net 46 11 (44 ) (171 ) (155 ) 35 N M 201 N M Operating lease income, net 12,487 12,025 11,733 10,796 10,882 462 4 1,605 15 Other: Interest rate swap fees 2,206 4,811 3,224 2,831 2,602 (2,605 ) (54 ) (396 ) (15 ) BOLI 1,377 830 1,149 1,591 (466 ) 547 66 1,843 N M Administrative services 1,072 1,086 1,009 1,030 1,260 (14 ) (1 ) (188 ) (15 ) Foreign currency remeasurement gains (losses) 261 (55 ) 113 464 (1,149 ) 316 N M 1,410 N M Early pay-offs of capital leases 24 6 — 5 3 18 N M 21 N M Miscellaneous 9,085 10,878 8,640 10,980 8,381 (1,793 ) (16 ) 704 8 Total Other 14,025 17,556 14,135 16,901 10,631 (3,531 ) (20 ) 3,394 32 Total Non-Interest Income $ 112,220 $ 115,137 $ 98,158 $ 81,657 $ 75,308 $ (2,917 ) (3 )% $ 36,912 49 %

NM - Not meaningful.

Years Ended Dec 31, Dec 31, $ % (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 Change Change Brokerage $ 18,825 $ 22,391 $ (3,566 ) (16 )% Trust and asset management 78,289 68,572 9,717 14 Total wealth management 97,114 90,963 6,151 7 Mortgage banking 154,293 136,990 17,303 13 Service charges on deposit accounts 39,070 36,404 2,666 7 Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 3,525 (2,898 ) 6,423 N M Fees from covered call options 3,670 3,519 151 4 Trading (losses) gains, net (158 ) 11 (169 ) N M Operating lease income, net 47,041 38,451 8,590 22 Other: Interest rate swap fees 13,072 11,027 2,045 19 BOLI 4,947 4,982 (35 ) (1 ) Administrative services 4,197 4,625 (428 ) (9 ) Foreign currency remeasurement gain (loss) 783 (1,673 ) 2,456 N M Early pay-offs of leases 35 601 (566 ) (94 ) Miscellaneous 39,583 33,148 6,435 19 Total Other 62,617 52,710 9,907 19 Total Non-Interest Income $ 407,172 $ 356,150 $ 51,022 14 %

NM - Not meaningful.





TABLE 16: MORTGAGE BANKING

Three Months Ended Years Ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Originations: Retail originations $ 782,122 $ 913,631 $ 669,510 $ 365,602 $ 463,196 $ 2,730,865 $ 2,412,232 Correspondent originations 4,024 50,639 182,966 148,100 289,101 385,729 848,997 Veterans First originations 459,236 456,005 301,324 164,762 175,483 1,381,327 694,209 Total originations for sale (A) $ 1,245,382 $ 1,420,275 $ 1,153,800 $ 678,464 $ 927,780 $ 4,497,921 $ 3,955,438 Originations for investment 105,911 154,897 106,237 93,689 93,275 460,734 258,930 Total originations $ 1,351,293 $ 1,575,172 $ 1,260,037 $ 772,153 $ 1,021,055 $ 4,958,655 $ 4,214,368 Purchases as a percentage of originations for sale 40 % 48 % 63 % 67 % 71 % 52 % 75 % Refinances as a percentage of originations for sale 60 52 37 33 29 48 25 Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Production Margin: Production revenue (B) (1) $ 34,622 $ 40,924 $ 29,895 $ 16,606 $ 18,657 $ 122,047 $ 92,250 Production margin (B / A) 2.78 % 2.88 % 2.59 % 2.45 % 2.01 % 2.71 % 2.33 % Mortgage Servicing: Loans serviced for others (C) $ 8,243,251 $ 7,901,045 $ 7,515,186 $ 7,014,269 $ 6,545,870 MSRs, at fair value (D) 85,638 75,585 72,850 71,022 75,183 Percentage of MSRs to loans serviced for others (D / C) 1.04 % 0.96 % 0.97 % 1.01 % 1.15 % Servicing income $ 6,247 $ 5,989 $ 5,460 $ 5,460 $ 4,917 $ 23,156 $ 15,269 Components of MSRs: MSR - current period capitalization $ 14,532 $ 14,029 $ 9,802 $ 6,580 $ 9,683 $ 44,943 $ 33,061 MSR - collection of expected cash flows - paydowns (483 ) (456 ) (457 ) (505 ) (496 ) (1,901 ) (2,267 ) MSR - collection of expected cash flows - payoffs (6,325 ) (6,781 ) (3,619 ) (1,492 ) (896 ) (18,217 ) (2,772 ) Valuation: MSR - changes in fair value model assumptions 2,329 (4,058 ) (4,305 ) (8,744 ) (7,638 ) (14,778 ) (331 ) (Loss) gain on derivative contract held as an economic hedge, net (483 ) 82 920 — — 519 — MSR valuation adjustment, net of (loss)/gain on derivative contract held as an economic hedge $ 1,846 $ (3,976 ) $ (3,385 ) $ (8,744 ) $ (7,638 ) $ (14,259 ) $ (331 )





(1) Production revenue represents revenue earned from the origination and subsequent sale of mortgages, including gains on loans sold and fees from originations, processing and other related activities, and excludes servicing fees, changes in the fair value of servicing rights and changes to the mortgage recourse obligation.





TABLE 17: NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Three Months Ended Q4 2019 compared to

Q3 2019 Q4 2019 compared to

Q4 2018 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Salaries and employee benefits: Salaries $ 82,888 $ 78,067 $ 75,360 $ 74,037 $ 67,708 $ 4,821 6 % $ 15,180 22 % Commissions and incentive compensation 40,226 40,289 36,486 31,599 33,656 (63 ) — 6,570 20 Benefits 22,827 22,668 21,886 20,087 20,747 159 1 2,080 10 Total salaries and employee benefits 145,941 141,024 133,732 125,723 122,111 4,917 3 23,830 20 Equipment 14,485 13,314 12,759 11,770 11,523 1,171 9 2,962 26 Operating lease equipment 9,766 8,907 8,768 8,319 8,462 859 10 1,304 15 Occupancy, net 17,132 14,991 15,921 16,245 15,980 2,141 14 1,152 7 Data processing 7,569 6,522 6,204 7,525 8,447 1,047 16 (878 ) (10 ) Advertising and marketing 12,517 13,375 12,845 9,858 9,414 (858 ) (6 ) 3,103 33 Professional fees 7,650 8,037 6,228 5,556 9,259 (387 ) (5 ) (1,609 ) (17 ) Amortization of other intangible assets 3,017 2,928 2,957 2,942 1,407 89 3 1,610 N M FDIC insurance 1,348 148 4,127 3,576 4,044 1,200 N M (2,696 ) (67 ) OREO expense, net 536 1,170 1,290 632 1,618 (634 ) (54 ) (1,082 ) (67 ) Other: Commissions - 3rd party brokers 717 734 749 718 779 (17 ) (2 ) (62 ) (8 ) Postage 2,220 2,321 2,606 2,450 2,047 (101 ) (4 ) 173 8 Miscellaneous 26,693 21,083 21,421 19,060 16,242 5,610 27 10,451 64 Total other 29,630 24,138 24,776 22,228 19,068 5,492 23 10,562 55 Total Non-Interest Expense $ 249,591 $ 234,554 $ 229,607 $ 214,374 $ 211,333 $ 15,037 6 % $ 38,258 18 %

NM - Not meaningful.