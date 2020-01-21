Preliminary Financial Results and Other Matters for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019:

Total Loans : Total gross loans (including the undisbursed portion of loans), excluding FDIC-assisted acquired loans and mortgage loans held for sale, increased $99.2 million, or 2.1%, from December 31, 2018, to December 31, 2019. This increase was primarily in commercial real estate loans, owner occupied one- to four-family residential loans and other residential (multi-family) loans. These increases were partially offset by decreases in consumer auto loans and construction loans. Total gross loans increased $33.9 million from September 30, 2019. The FDIC-acquired loan portfolios had net decreases totaling $40.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2019. Outstanding net loan receivable balances increased $165.0 million, from $3.99 billion at December 31, 2018 to $4.15 billion at December 31, 2019, and decreased $2.7 million from September 30, 2019.





Net Interest Income : Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $387,000 to $44.9 million compared to $44.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, and decreased $1.0 million compared to $45.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. Net interest margin was 3.82% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 4.07% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 3.95% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2019 was due to decreases in the average yield on loans and other interest-earning assets, partially offset by decreases in the average interest rates paid on deposits and other borrowings. The positive impact on net interest margin from the additional yield accretion on acquired loan pools that was recorded during the period was 19, 14 and 20 basis points for the quarters ended December 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, and September 30, 2019, respectively. For further discussion of the additional yield accretion of the discount on acquired loan pools, see “Net Interest Income.”





SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC), the holding company for Great Southern Bank, today reported that preliminary earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019, were $1.24 per diluted common share ($17.9 million available to common shareholders) compared to $1.21 per diluted common share ($17.3 million available to common shareholders) for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Preliminary earnings for the year ended December 31, 2019, were $5.14 per diluted common share ($73.6 million available to common shareholders) compared to $4.71 per diluted common share ($67.1 million available to common shareholders) for the year ended December 31, 2018.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, annualized return on average common equity was 11.78%, return on average assets was 1.44%, and net interest margin was 3.82%, compared to 13.34%, 1.50% and 4.07%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, annualized return on average common equity was 12.88%, return on average assets was 1.52%, and net interest margin was 3.95%, compared to 13.46%, 1.49% and 3.99%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

President and CEO Joseph W. Turner commented, “We are pleased overall with fourth quarter results as earnings remained strong even as we experienced moderate sluggishness in commercial loan demand. For the full year 2019 we achieved the highest annual net income and earnings per share in the history of our Company, which underscores the hard work and commitment of our more than 1,200 associates.

“Return on average assets, return on average common equity and efficiency ratio were all favorable for the fourth quarter at 1.44%, 11.78%, and 56.11%, respectively. Capital remained strong and our book value per share continued to grow. Reflecting our strong financial position, we were pleased to declare a fourth quarter dividend of $0.34 per share in December 2019 and a special cash dividend of $1.00 per share in mid-January 2020. Credit quality metrics remained strong with historically low levels of non-performing assets. In the fourth quarter our net charge-offs were $762,000, with over half of that amount from our automobile loan portfolio.

“As anticipated, we experienced some margin compression during the quarter. Strong pricing competition for loans and deposits continues in most of our markets. Reported net interest margin was 3.82% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 3.95% in the third quarter of 2019 and 4.07% in the 2018 fourth quarter. Compared to the 2019 third quarter, compression in our margin was caused primarily by decreases in the average yield on loans and other interest-earning assets (due primarily to decreases in market interest rates in the third and fourth quarters), partially offset by decreases in average interest rates on deposits and other borrowings.”

Turner continued, “Total gross loan balances, which include unfunded loans, increased $99 million from the end of 2018, and grew $34 million from the end of the third quarter of 2019. Loan growth was primarily in commercial real estate loans, owner-occupied one- to four-family residential loans and multi-family loans. Outstanding net loan receivable balances increased $165 million from the end of 2018 and our loan pipeline remains strong across the franchise.”

Selected Financial Data:





(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net interest income $ 44,943 $ 44,556 $ 180,392 $ 168,192 Provision for loan losses 650 1,950 6,150 7,150 Non-interest income 7,694 7,220 30,957 36,218 Non-interest expense 29,536 28,773 115,138 115,310 Provision for income taxes 4,559 3,765 16,449 14,841 Net income and net income available to

common shareholders $ 17,892 $ 17,288 $ 73,612 $ 67,109 Earnings per diluted common share $ 1.24 $ 1.21 $ 5.14 $ 4.71

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $387,000 to $44.9 million compared to $44.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net interest margin was 3.82% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 4.07% in the same period of 2018, a decrease of 25 basis points. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the net interest margin decreased 13 basis points compared to the net interest margin of 3.95% in the three months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in the margin from the prior year fourth quarter was primarily the result of an increase in the average interest rates paid on deposits and other borrowings, as well as decreases in the average yield on loans and other interest-earning assets. The decrease in the margin from the three months ended September 30, 2019, was primarily due to decreases in the average yield on loans and other interest-earning assets, partially offset by decreases in average interest rates paid on deposits and other borrowings. The average interest rate spread was 3.49% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 3.79% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 3.61% for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased $12.2 million to $180.4 million compared to $168.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Net interest margin was 3.95% for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to 3.99% for 2018, a decrease of four basis points. The average interest rate spread was 3.62% for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to 3.75% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

In October 2018, the Company entered into an interest rate swap transaction as part of its ongoing interest rate management strategies to hedge the risk of its floating rate loans. The notional amount of the swap is $400 million with a termination date in October 2025. Under the terms of the swap, the Company receives a fixed rate of interest of 3.018% and pays a floating rate of interest equal to one-month USD-LIBOR. The floating rate resets monthly and net settlements of interest due to/from the counterparty also occur monthly. The initial floating rate of interest was set at 2.277%, with monthly adjustments to the floating rate occurring after that time. To the extent that the fixed rate continues to exceed one-month USD-LIBOR, the Company will receive net interest settlements, which will be recorded as loan interest income. If one-month USD-LIBOR exceeds the fixed rate of interest in future periods, the Company will be required to pay net settlements to the counterparty and will record those net payments as a reduction of interest income on loans. The Company recorded loan interest income related to this swap transaction of $1.2 million and $3.1 million, respectively, in the three months and year ended December 31, 2019.

The Company’s net interest margin has been positively impacted by significant additional yield accretion recognized in conjunction with updated estimates of the fair value of the loan pools acquired in the FDIC-assisted transactions. On an ongoing basis, the Company estimates the cash flows expected to be collected from the acquired loan pools. For each of the loan portfolios acquired, the cash flow estimates increased during the current and prior periods presented below, based on payment histories and reduced credit loss expectations. This resulted in increased income that has been spread, on a level-yield basis, over the remaining expected lives of the loan pools (and, therefore, has decreased over time). Additional estimated cash flows (reclassification of discounts from non-accretable to accretable) totaling approximately $1.9 million and $12.3 million were recorded in the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, related to these loan pools.

The impact to income of adjustments on all portfolios acquired in FDIC-assisted transactions for the reporting periods presented is shown below:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (In thousands, except basis points data) Impact on net interest income/

net interest margin (in basis points) $ 2,271 19 bps $ 1,482 14 bps Net impact to pre-tax income $ 2,271 $ 1,482 Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (In thousands, except basis points data) Impact on net interest income/

net interest margin (in basis points) $ 7,433 16 bps $ 5,134 12 bps Net impact to pre-tax income $ 7,433 $ 5,134

Because the balance of these adjustments will be recognized generally over the remaining lives of the loan pools, they will impact future periods as well. The remaining accretable yield adjustment that will affect interest income is $7.6 million. Of the remaining adjustments affecting interest income, we expect to recognize $5.6 million of interest income during 2020. In the first quarter of 2020, we will adopt the new accounting standard related to accounting for credit losses. With the adoption of this standard, there will be no more reclassification of discounts from non-accretable to accretable subsequent to December 31, 2019. All adjustments made prior to December 31, 2019 will continue to be accreted to interest income.

Excluding the impact of the additional yield accretion, net interest margin for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, decreased 30 basis points when compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018 and decreased eight basis points when compared to the year ended December 31, 2018. The compression in our margin during the three months ended December 31, 2019, was caused primarily by higher average interest rates on deposits and borrowings and lower yields on loans due to lower LIBOR interest rates.

For additional information on net interest income components, see the “Average Balances, Interest Rates and Yields” tables in this release.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, non-interest income increased $474,000 to $7.7 million when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2018, primarily as a result of the following items:

Other income : Other income increased $400,000 compared to the prior year quarter. The Company recognized approximately $222,000 in income related to interest rate swaps in the Company’s back-to-back swap program with loan customers and swap counterparties. The Company also recognized approximately $184,000 in income related to the exit of certain tax credit partnerships in 2019.

: Other income increased $400,000 compared to the prior year quarter. The Company recognized approximately $222,000 in income related to interest rate swaps in the Company’s back-to-back swap program with loan customers and swap counterparties. The Company also recognized approximately $184,000 in income related to the exit of certain tax credit partnerships in 2019. Net gains on loan sales : Net gains on loan sales increased $612,000 compared to the prior year quarter. The increase was due to an increase in originations of fixed-rate loans during the 2019 period compared to the 2018 period. Fixed rate single-family mortgage loans originated are generally subsequently sold in the secondary market. In 2019, the Company began originating SBA loans with the intention of selling the guaranteed portion in the secondary market. During the 2019 fourth quarter, a net gain on sale of $122,000 was recorded related to SBA loan sales.

: Net gains on loan sales increased $612,000 compared to the prior year quarter. The increase was due to an increase in originations of fixed-rate loans during the 2019 period compared to the 2018 period. Fixed rate single-family mortgage loans originated are generally subsequently sold in the secondary market. In 2019, the Company began originating SBA loans with the intention of selling the guaranteed portion in the secondary market. During the 2019 fourth quarter, a net gain on sale of $122,000 was recorded related to SBA loan sales. Service charges and ATM fees : Service charges and ATM fees decreased $494,000 compared to the prior year period. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in net ATM transaction fees. This decrease resulted from less volume of transactions that generate such fee income and increased costs per transaction.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, non-interest income decreased $5.3 million to $31.0 million when compared to the year ended December 31, 2018, primarily as a result of the following items:

Gain on sale of business units : On July 20, 2018, the Company closed on the sale of four banking centers in the Omaha, Neb., metropolitan market. The Bank sold branch deposits of approximately $56 million and sold substantially all branch-related real estate, fixed assets and ATMs. The Company recorded a pre-tax gain of $7.4 million on the sale during the 2018 period.

: On July 20, 2018, the Company closed on the sale of four banking centers in the Omaha, Neb., metropolitan market. The Bank sold branch deposits of approximately $56 million and sold substantially all branch-related real estate, fixed assets and ATMs. The Company recorded a pre-tax gain of $7.4 million on the sale during the 2018 period. Other income : Other income increased $2.8 million compared to the prior year. This increase was primarily due to gains totaling $677,000 in 2019 from the sale of, or recovery of, receivables and assets that were acquired several years ago in FDIC-assisted transactions. In addition, the Company recognized approximately $1.1 million more in income as a result of the new debit card contracts than was recognized in the prior year. These contracts became effective at the beginning of 2019. The Company recognized approximately $787,000 in income related to interest rate swaps in the Company’s back-to-back swap program with loan customers and swap counterparties in 2019 compared to $50,000 in 2018. The Company also recognized approximately $184,000 in income related to the exit of certain tax credit partnerships in 2019.

: Other income increased $2.8 million compared to the prior year. This increase was primarily due to gains totaling $677,000 in 2019 from the sale of, or recovery of, receivables and assets that were acquired several years ago in FDIC-assisted transactions. In addition, the Company recognized approximately $1.1 million more in income as a result of the new debit card contracts than was recognized in the prior year. These contracts became effective at the beginning of 2019. The Company recognized approximately $787,000 in income related to interest rate swaps in the Company’s back-to-back swap program with loan customers and swap counterparties in 2019 compared to $50,000 in 2018. The Company also recognized approximately $184,000 in income related to the exit of certain tax credit partnerships in 2019. Service charges and ATM fees : Service charges and ATM fees decreased $797,000 compared to the prior year. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in net ATM transaction fees and a decrease in overdraft and insufficient funds fees on customer accounts due to decreased levels of such activity. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in point-of-sale transaction fees due to a higher volume of such transactions in 2019. The decrease in net ATM transaction fees resulted from less volume of transactions that generate such fee income and increased costs per transaction.

: Service charges and ATM fees decreased $797,000 compared to the prior year. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in net ATM transaction fees and a decrease in overdraft and insufficient funds fees on customer accounts due to decreased levels of such activity. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in point-of-sale transaction fees due to a higher volume of such transactions in 2019. The decrease in net ATM transaction fees resulted from less volume of transactions that generate such fee income and increased costs per transaction. Net gains on loan sales : Net gains on loan sales increased $819,000 compared to the prior year. This increase was primarily due to an increase in originations of fixed-rate loans during 2019 as discussed above and the Company’s origination of SBA loans where the guaranteed portion was sold in the secondary market. During 2019, a net gain on sale of $230,000 was recorded related to SBA loan sales.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, non-interest expense increased $763,000 to $29.5 million when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2018, primarily as a result of the following items:



Salaries and employee benefits : Salaries and employee benefits increased $845,000 from the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily due to increased incentives in lending and operations areas, annual employee compensation merit increases and staffing additions in lending areas, including the new loan production offices opened in Atlanta and Denver in late 2018.

: Salaries and employee benefits increased $845,000 from the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily due to increased incentives in lending and operations areas, annual employee compensation merit increases and staffing additions in lending areas, including the new loan production offices opened in Atlanta and Denver in late 2018. Insurance : Insurance expense decreased $324,000 from the prior year quarter. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in FDIC deposit insurance premiums. The Bank has a credit with the FDIC for a portion of premiums previously paid to the deposit insurance fund. The deposit insurance fund balance was sufficient to result in no premium being due for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The Bank’s remaining credit balance should be sufficient to result in no deposit insurance premiums for the first quarter of 2020, provided the deposit insurance fund balance remains at a sufficient level under the banking regulations.

: Insurance expense decreased $324,000 from the prior year quarter. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in FDIC deposit insurance premiums. The Bank has a credit with the FDIC for a portion of premiums previously paid to the deposit insurance fund. The deposit insurance fund balance was sufficient to result in no premium being due for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The Bank’s remaining credit balance should be sufficient to result in no deposit insurance premiums for the first quarter of 2020, provided the deposit insurance fund balance remains at a sufficient level under the banking regulations. Net occupancy expense : Net occupancy expense increased $361,000 compared to the prior year quarter. This is primarily related to increased depreciation on new ATM/ITMs and ATM operating software upgrades implemented during the period.

: Net occupancy expense increased $361,000 compared to the prior year quarter. This is primarily related to increased depreciation on new ATM/ITMs and ATM operating software upgrades implemented during the period. Professional fees : Professional fees decreased $449,000 from the prior year quarter. During the three months ended December 31, 2018, the Company entered into an interest rate swap transaction as part of its ongoing interest rate management strategies to hedge the risk of its floating rate loans. In conjunction with this derivative transaction, the Company paid a one-time fee to its advisor of $388,000.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, non-interest expense decreased $172,000 to $115.1 million when compared to the year ended December 31, 2018, primarily as a result of the following items:



Expense on other real estate owned and repossessions : Expense on other real estate owned and repossessions decreased $2.7 million compared to the prior year primarily due to higher valuation write-downs of certain foreclosed assets and higher levels of expense related to consumer repossessions in the prior year. During 2018, valuation write-downs of certain foreclosed assets totaled approximately $3.6 million, while valuation write-downs in 2019 totaled approximately $958,000.

: Expense on other real estate owned and repossessions decreased $2.7 million compared to the prior year primarily due to higher valuation write-downs of certain foreclosed assets and higher levels of expense related to consumer repossessions in the prior year. During 2018, valuation write-downs of certain foreclosed assets totaled approximately $3.6 million, while valuation write-downs in 2019 totaled approximately $958,000. Net occupancy expense : Net occupancy expense increased $589,000 in the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the prior year. This is primarily related to the ATM/ITM items discussed above.

: Net occupancy expense increased $589,000 in the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the prior year. This is primarily related to the ATM/ITM items discussed above. Professional fees : Professional fees decreased $799,000 in the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the prior year. During the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company paid a one-time fee to its advisor for the interest rate swap transaction, as described above. Legal fees also decreased as a result of fewer foreclosures and repossessions in 2019.

: Professional fees decreased $799,000 in the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the prior year. During the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company paid a one-time fee to its advisor for the interest rate swap transaction, as described above. Legal fees also decreased as a result of fewer foreclosures and repossessions in 2019. Insurance : Insurance decreased $659,000 from the prior year. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in FDIC deposit insurance premiums for the last six months of 2019, as described above.

: Insurance decreased $659,000 from the prior year. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in FDIC deposit insurance premiums for the last six months of 2019, as described above. Salaries and employee benefits : Salaries and employee benefits increased $3.0 million from the prior year. This is primarily related to the salary and benefit items discussed above.

The Company’s efficiency ratio for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was 56.11% compared to 55.57% for the same quarter in 2018. The efficiency ratio for the year ended December 31, 2019, was 54.48% compared to 56.41% for 2018. The higher efficiency ratio in the 2019 three-month period was primarily due to an increase in non-interest expense. The decrease in the ratio for the year ended December 31, 2019 was primarily due to an increase in net interest income partially offset by a decrease in non-interest income due to the gain on sale of certain branches and deposits in 2018. The Company’s ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 2.38% and 2.37% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, compared to 2.49% and 2.56% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively. The decreases in the current three month and one year period ratios were primarily due to an increase in average assets in the 2019 periods compared to the 2018 periods. Average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, increased $343.7 million, or 7.4%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2018, primarily due to increases in loans receivable and investment securities. Average assets for the year ended December 31, 2019, increased $351.7 million, or 7.8%, from the year ended December 31, 2018, primarily due to increases in loans receivable and investment securities.

INCOME TAXES

On December 22, 2017, H.R.1, originally known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the “TCJ Act”), was signed into law. Among other things, the TCJ Act permanently lowered the corporate federal income tax rate to 21% from the prior maximum rate of 35%, effective for tax years including or commencing January 1, 2018. The Company currently expects its effective tax rate (combined federal and state) to be approximately 17.0% to 18.5% in 2019 and future years, mainly as a result of the TCJ Act.

For the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, the Company's effective tax rate was 20.3% and 17.9%, respectively. For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, the Company's effective tax rate was 18.3% and 18.1%, respectively. These effective rates were lower than the statutory federal tax rate of 21%, due primarily to the utilization of certain investment tax credits and to tax-exempt investments and tax-exempt loans, which reduced the Company’s effective tax rate. The Company’s effective tax rate may fluctuate in future periods as it is impacted by the level and timing of the Company’s utilization of tax credits and the level of tax-exempt investments and loans and the overall level of pre-tax income. The Company's effective income tax rate is currently expected to continue to be less than the statutory rate due primarily to the factors noted above.

CAPITAL

As of December 31, 2019, total stockholders’ equity and common stockholders’ equity were each $603.1 million (12.0% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $42.29 per common share. Total stockholders’ equity and common stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2018, were each $532.0 million (11.4% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $37.59 per common share. At December 31, 2019, the Company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 11.9%, compared to 11.2% at December 31, 2018. Included in stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2019 and 2018, were unrealized gains (net of taxes) on the Company’s available-for-sale investment securities and cash flow hedges (interest rate swap) totaling $32.2 million and $9.6 million, respectively. This increase in unrealized gains primarily resulted from lower market interest rates which increased the fair value of the derivatives and investment securities.

On a preliminary basis, as of December 31, 2019, the Company’s Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 11.8%, Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.5%, and Total Capital Ratio was 15.0%. On December 31, 2019, and on a preliminary basis, the Bank’s Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 12.3%, Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.1%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.1%, and Total Capital Ratio was 14.0%.

During the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock and declared a regular cash dividend of $0.34 per common share. In January 2020, the Company declared a special cash dividend of $1.00 per common share, payable on February 10, 2020, to shareholders of record as of January 27, 2020.

LOANS

Total gross loans (including the undisbursed portion of loans), excluding FDIC-assisted acquired loans and mortgage loans held for sale, increased $99.2 million, or 2.1%, from December 31, 2018, to December 31, 2019. This increase was primarily in commercial real estate loans ($123 million), owner occupied one- to four-family residential loans ($110 million) and other residential (multi-family) loans ($81 million). These increases were partially offset by decreases in construction loans ($88 million) and consumer auto loans ($102 million). Total gross loans increased $33.9 million from September 30, 2019. The FDIC-acquired loan portfolios had net decreases totaling $40 million during the year ended December 31, 2019. Outstanding net loan receivable balances increased $165.0 million, from $3.99 billion at December 31, 2018 to $4.15 billion at December 31, 2019, and decreased $2.7 million from September 30, 2019.

Loan commitments and the unfunded portion of loans at the dates indicated were as follows (in thousands):

December

2019 September

2019 June

2019 March

2019 December

2018 December

2017 Closed loans with unused available lines Secured by real estate (one- to four-family) $ 155,831 $ 152,828 $ 153,871 $ 154,400 $ 150,948 $ 133,587 Secured by real estate (not one- to four-family) 19,512 20,003 13,237 10,450 11,063 10,836 Not secured by real estate - commercial business 83,782 92,095 80,887 83,520 87,480 113,317 Closed construction loans with unused

available lines Secured by real estate (one-to four-family) 48,213 38,323 28,023 33,818 37,162 20,919 Secured by real estate (not one-to four-family) 798,810 773,375 818,047 831,155 906,006 718,277 Loan commitments not closed Secured by real estate (one-to four-family) 69,295 55,989 49,694 36,945 24,253 23,340 Secured by real estate (not one-to four-family) 92,434 176,138 110,647 134,607 104,871 156,658 Not secured by real estate - commercial business — 4,535 4,535 — 405 4,870 $ 1,267,877 $ 1,313,286 $ 1,258,941 $ 1,284,895 $ 1,322,188 $ 1,181,804

For further information about the Company’s loan portfolio, please see the quarterly loan portfolio presentation available on the Company’s Investor Relations website under “Presentations.”

PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

Management records a provision for loan losses in an amount it believes is sufficient to result in an allowance for loan losses that will cover current net charge-offs as well as risks believed to be inherent in the loan portfolio of the Bank. The amount of provision charged against current income is based on several factors, including, but not limited to, past loss experience, current portfolio mix, actual and potential losses identified in the loan portfolio, economic conditions, and internal as well as external reviews. The levels of non-performing assets, potential problem loans, loan loss provisions and net charge-offs fluctuate from period to period and are difficult to predict.

Weak economic conditions, higher inflation or interest rates, or other factors may lead to increased losses in the portfolio and/or requirements for an increase in loan loss provision expense. Management maintains various controls in an attempt to limit future losses, such as a watch list of possible problem loans, documented loan administration policies and loan review staff to review the quality and anticipated collectability of the portfolio. Additional procedures provide for frequent management review of the loan portfolio based on loan size, loan type, delinquencies, financial analysis, on-going correspondence with borrowers and problem loan work-outs. Management determines which loans are potentially uncollectible, or represent a greater risk of loss, and makes additional provisions to expense, if necessary, to maintain the allowance at a satisfactory level.

The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $650,000 compared with $2.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $6.2 million compared with $7.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. At December 31, 2019 and 2018, the allowance for loan losses was $40.3 million and $38.4 million, respectively. Total net charge-offs were $762,000 and $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, $428,000 of the $762,000 of net charge-offs were in the consumer auto category. Total net charge-offs were $4.3 million and $5.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. During the year ended December 31, 2019, $2.9 million of the $4.3 million of net charge-offs were in the consumer auto category. In addition, two unrelated commercial loan relationships were responsible for $560,000 of the total net charge-offs during the year ended December 31, 2019. In response to a more challenging consumer credit environment, the Company tightened its underwriting guidelines on automobile lending in the latter part of 2016. Management took this step in an effort to improve credit quality in the portfolio and reduce delinquencies and charge-offs. This action also resulted in a lower level of origination volume and, as such, the outstanding balance of the Company's automobile loans continued to decline in the year ended December 31, 2019. We have seen and expect to continue to see more rapid reductions in the automobile loan outstanding balance as we determined in February 2019 to cease providing indirect lending services to automobile dealerships. At December 31, 2019, indirect automobile loans totaled approximately $110 million. We expect this total balance will be largely paid off in the next two years. General market conditions and unique circumstances related to individual borrowers and projects contributed to the level of provisions and charge-offs. Collateral and repayment evaluations of all assets categorized as potential problem loans, non-performing loans or foreclosed assets were completed with corresponding charge-offs or reserve allocations made as appropriate.

In June 2017, the loss sharing agreements with the FDIC for Inter Savings Bank were terminated. In April 2016, the loss sharing agreements with the FDIC for Team Bank, Vantus Bank and Sun Security Bank were terminated. Loans acquired from the FDIC related to Valley Bank did not have a loss sharing agreement. All acquired loans were grouped into pools based on common characteristics and were recorded at their estimated fair values, which incorporated estimated credit losses at the acquisition date. These loan pools are systematically reviewed by the Company to determine the risk of losses that may exceed those identified at the time of the acquisition. Techniques used in determining risk of loss are similar to those used to determine the risk of loss for the legacy Great Southern Bank portfolio, with most focus being placed on those loan pools which include larger loan relationships and those loan pools which exhibit higher risk characteristics. Review of the acquired loan portfolio also includes review of financial information, collateral valuations and customer interaction to determine if additional reserves are warranted.

The Bank’s allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding FDIC-acquired loans, was 1.00%, 0.98% and 0.99% at December 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively. Management considers the allowance for loan losses adequate to cover losses inherent in the Bank’s loan portfolio at December 31, 2019, based on recent reviews of the Bank’s loan portfolio and current economic conditions. If economic conditions were to deteriorate or management’s assessment of the loan portfolio were to change, it is possible that additional loan loss provisions would be required, thereby adversely affecting the Company’s future results of operations and financial condition.

ASSET QUALITY

Former TeamBank, Vantus Bank, Sun Security Bank, InterBank and Valley Bank non-performing assets, including foreclosed assets and potential problem loans, are not included in the totals or in the discussion of non-performing loans, potential problem loans and foreclosed assets below. These assets were initially recorded at their estimated fair values as of their acquisition dates and are accounted for in pools. Therefore, these loan pools are analyzed rather than the individual loans. The performance of the loan pools acquired in each of the five transactions has been better than expectations as of the acquisition dates.

As a result of changes in balances and composition of the loan portfolio, changes in economic and market conditions and other factors specific to a borrower’s circumstances, the level of non-performing assets will fluctuate.

Non-performing assets, excluding all FDIC-assisted acquired assets, at December 31, 2019 were $8.2 million, a decrease of $3.6 million from $11.8 million at December 31, 2018 and a decrease of $820,000 from $9.0 million at September 30, 2019. Non-performing assets, excluding all FDIC-assisted acquired assets, as a percentage of total assets were 0.16% at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.25% at December 31, 2018 and 0.18% at September 30, 2019.

Compared to December 31, 2018, non-performing loans decreased $1.8 million to $4.5 million at December 31, 2019, and foreclosed assets decreased $1.8 million to $3.7 million at December 31, 2019. Compared to September 30, 2019, non-performing loans decreased $147,000 to $4.5 million at December 31, 2019, and foreclosed assets decreased $673,000 to $3.7 million at December 31, 2019. Non-performing one- to four-family residential loans comprised $1.4 million, or 30.5%, of the total non-performing loans at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $100,000 from September 30, 2019. Non-performing commercial business loans comprised $1.2 million, or 27.3%, of the total non-performing loans at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $10,000 from September 30, 2019. Non-performing consumer loans comprised $1.3 million, or 28.2%, of the total non-performing loans at December 31, 2019, an increase of $51,000 from September 30, 2019. Non-performing commercial real estate loans comprised $632,000, or 14.0%, of the total non-performing loans at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $5,000 from September 30, 2019.

Compared to September 30, 2019, potential problem loans decreased $59,000 and remained at $4.4 million at December 31, 2019.

Activity in the non-performing loans category during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was as follows:













Beginning

Balance,

October 1 Additions to

Non-

Performing Removed

from Non-

Performing Transfers

to Potential

Problem

Loans Transfers to

Foreclosed

Assets and

Repossessions Charge-Offs Payments Ending

Balance,

December 31 (In thousands) One- to four-family construction $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Subdivision construction — — — — — — — — Land development 83 — — — — — (83 ) — Commercial construction — — — — — — — — One- to four-family residential 1,479 364 — — (291 ) — (173 ) 1,379 Other residential — — — — — — — — Commercial real estate 637 — — — — — (5 ) 632 Commercial business 1,245 14 — — — — (24 ) 1,235 Consumer 1,222 321 — — — (45 ) (225 ) 1,273 Total $ 4,666 $ 699 $ — $ — $ (291 ) $ (45 ) $ (510 ) $ 4,519

At December 31, 2019, the non-performing commercial business category included four loans, one of which was added during the current quarter. The largest relationship in this category, which was added during 2018, totaled $1.1 million, or 85.7% of the total category. This relationship is collateralized by an assignment of an interest in a real estate project. The non-performing one- to four-family residential category included 23 loans, six of which were added during the current quarter. The largest relationship in the category totaled $158,000, or 11.5% of the total category. The non-performing commercial real estate category included 3 loans, none of which were added during the current quarter. The largest relationship in the category totaled $530,000, or 83.9% of the total category. The non-performing consumer category included 111 loans, 26 of which were added during the current quarter, and the majority of which are indirect used automobile loans.

Activity in the potential problem loans category during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was as follows:

Beginning Balance,

October 1 Additions to

Potential

Problem Removed

from

Potential

Problem Transfers to

Non-

Performing Transfers to

Foreclosed

Assets and

Repossessions Charge-Offs Payments Ending

Balance,

December 31 (In thousands) One- to four-family construction $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Subdivision construction — — — — — — — — Land development — — — — — — — — Commercial construction — — — — — — — — One- to four-family residential 826 9 (30 ) — — — (14 ) 791 Other residential — — — — — — — — Commercial real estate 3,334 — — — — — (256 ) 3,078 Commercial business — — — — — — — — Consumer 280 288 — (7 ) (2 ) (21 ) (26 ) 512 Total $ 4,440 $ 297 $ (30 ) $ (7 ) $ (2 ) $ (21 ) $ (296 ) $ 4,381

At December 31, 2019, the commercial real estate category of potential problem loans included two loans, one of which was added during the first quarter of 2019. The largest relationship in this category (added during 2018), which totaled $1.8 million, or 60.0% of the total category, is collateralized by a mixed use commercial retail building. Payments were current on this relationship at December 31, 2019. The other relationship in the category (added during the first quarter 2019), which totaled $1.2 million, or 40.0% of the total category, is collateralized by a commercial retail building. Payments were current at December 31, 2019 and principal payments totaling $204,000 were received during the quarter. The one- to four-family residential category of potential problem loans included 16 loans, one of which was added during the current quarter. The consumer category of potential problem loans included 55 loans, 30 of which were added during the current quarter.

Activity in foreclosed assets and repossessions during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, excluding $1.0 million in foreclosed assets related to loans acquired in FDIC-assisted transactions and $871,000 in properties which were not acquired through foreclosure, was as follows:

Beginning

Balance,

October 1 Additions ORE and

Repossession

Sales Capitalized

Costs ORE and

Repossession

Write-Downs Ending

Balance,

December 31 (In thousands) One-to four-family construction $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Subdivision construction 755 — — 9 (75 ) 689 Land development 2,594 — (686 ) — (92 ) 1,816 Commercial construction — — — — — — One- to four-family residential 310 291 — — — 601 Other residential — — — — — — Commercial real estate — — — — — — Commercial business — — — — — — Consumer 665 679 (799 ) — — 545 Total $ 4,324 $ 970 $ (1,485 ) $ 9 $ (167 ) $ 3,651

At December 31, 2019, the land development category of foreclosed assets included three properties, the largest of which was located in the Branson, Mo. area and had a balance of $768,000, or 42.3% of the total category. Of the total dollar amount in the land development category of foreclosed assets, 70.3% was located in the Branson, Mo. area, including the largest property mentioned. Two properties in this category were sold during the three months ended December 31, 2019. The subdivision construction category of foreclosed assets included three properties, the largest of which was located in the Branson, Mo. area and had a balance of $350,000, or 50.8% of the total category. Of the total dollar amount in the subdivision construction category of foreclosed assets, 90.0% is located in Branson, Mo., including the largest property mentioned in the preceding sentence. The one- to four-family category of foreclosed assets included two properties, one of which was added during the quarter with a balance of $291,000. The amount of additions and sales in the consumer loans category are due to the volume of repossessions of automobiles, which generally are subject to a shorter repossession process. The Company experienced increased levels of delinquencies and repossessions in indirect and used automobile loans throughout 2016 and 2017. The level of delinquencies and repossessions in indirect and used automobile loans generally decreased in 2018 and 2019, though potential problem loans in this category increased in 2019, as indicated above.

BUSINESS INITIATIVES

The Company’s retail online banking platform and mobile banking application are currently being upgraded to enhance customer functionality and convenience. The new platform and app are expected to be available to customers during the second quarter of 2020.

A transition to a new debit card payment processing vendor is expected to be completed by the end of January 2020. The move to MasterCard as the payment processing partner is expected to allow for more streamlined processing of debit card transactions and the ability to respond faster to advancing technology.

The Company’s retail banking center network continues to evolve. A third-party vendor has been engaged to analyze all banking center facilities and the in-branch customer experience to ensure that this physical access channel is efficiently evolving with customer preferences.

Several banking center improvement projects began or were already underway during the fourth quarter of 2019. In the Parsons, Kan. market, remodeling is proceeding on the downtown office at 1900 Main, which includes the addition of drive-through banking lanes. Once completed in mid-2020, the nearby drive-through facility located at 1727 Corning will be consolidated into the downtown office, leaving one office serving the Parsons market. In the Joplin market, the Company recently purchased a banking facility vacated by another financial institution. This facility is located in close proximity to other current Great Southern banking centers. After a contractual black-out period that ends in April 2021, the Company expects to consolidate some of these existing operations into the purchased facility, which provides better customer accessibility. In the Kansas City metropolitan market, a banking center in Prairie Village has been remodeled to provide better access for customers. The two-story office in Rogers, Ark., is currently being remodeled to move the commercial lending offices from the second floor to space adjacent to the retail banking center offices on the first floor. The space vacated on the second floor is expected to be leased to third parties. Four other third-party tenants also lease space in this facility. The banking center at 1701 W. Jackson in Ozark, Mo. is undergoing construction to reconfigure excess space to be leased to third parties.

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Central Time (3:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss fourth quarter 2019 preliminary earnings. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may dial 1.833.832.5121 and enter the passcode 4492908. The call will be available live or in a recorded version at the Company’s Investor Relations website, http://investors.greatsouthernbank.com .

Headquartered in Springfield, Mo., Great Southern offers a broad range of banking services to customers. The Company operates 97 retail banking centers in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Arkansas and Nebraska and commercial lending offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, Neb., and Tulsa, Okla. The common stock of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "GSBC."

www.GreatSouthernBank.com

The following tables set forth certain selected consolidated financial information of the Company at the dates and for the periods indicated. Financial data at all dates and for all periods is unaudited. In the opinion of management, all adjustments, which consist only of normal recurring accruals, necessary for a fair presentation of the results at and for such unaudited dates and periods have been included. The results of operations and other data for the three months and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, and the three months ended September 30, 2019, are not necessarily indicative of the results of operations which may be expected for any future period.

December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Selected Financial Condition Data: (In thousands) Total assets $ 5,015,072 $ 4,676,200 Loans receivable, gross 4,201,380 4,034,810 Allowance for loan losses 40,294 38,409 Other real estate owned, net 5,525 8,440 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 374,175 243,968 Deposits 3,960,106 3,725,007 Total borrowings 412,374 397,594 Total common stockholders’ equity 603,066 531,977 Non-performing assets (excluding FDIC-assisted transaction assets) 8,170 11,780





Three Months Ended Year Ended Three Months Ended December 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 Selected Operating Data: (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest income $ 58,726 $ 56,140 $ 234,994 $ 205,949 $ 60,187 Interest expense 13,783 11,584 54,602 37,757 14,263 Net interest income 44,943 44,556 180,392 168,192 45,924 Provision for loan losses 650 1,950 6,150 7,150 1,950 Non-interest income 7,694 7,220 30,957 36,218 8,655 Non-interest expense 29,536 28,773 115,138 115,310 28,725 Provision for income taxes 4,559 3,765 16,449 14,841 4,172 Net income and net income available to common shareholders $ 17,892 $ 17,288 $ 73,612 $ 67,109 $ 19,732





At or For the Three

Months Ended At or For the

Year Ended At or For the

Three Months Ended December 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 Per Common Share: (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net income (fully diluted) $ 1.24 $ 1.21 $ 5.14 $ 4.71 $ 1.38 Book value $ 42.29 $ 37.59 $ 42.29 $ 37.59 $ 41.98 Earnings Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets 1.44 % 1.50 % 1.52 % 1.49 % 1.61 % Annualized return on average

common stockholders’ equity 11.78 % 13.34 % 12.88 % 13.46 % 13.46 % Net interest margin 3.82 % 4.07 % 3.95 % 3.99 % 3.95 % Average interest rate spread 3.49 % 3.79 % 3.62 % 3.75 % 3.61 % Efficiency ratio 56.11 % 55.57 % 54.48 % 56.41 % 52.63 % Non-interest expense to average total assets 2.38 % 2.49 % 2.37 % 2.56 % 2.34 % Asset Quality Ratios: Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans

(excluding covered/previously covered loans) 1.00 % 0.99 % 1.00 % 0.99 % 0.99 % Non-performing assets to period-end assets 0.16 % 0.25 % 0.16 % 0.25 % 0.18 % Non-performing loans to period-end loans 0.11 % 0.16 % 0.11 % 0.16 % 0.11 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.07 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.13 % 0.08 %





Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(In thousands, except number of shares)

December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2019 Assets Cash $ 99,299 $ 110,108 $ 105,068 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 120,856 92,634 85,809 Cash and cash equivalents 220,155 202,742 190,877 Available-for-sale securities 374,175 243,968 349,020 Mortgage loans held for sale 9,242 1,650 10,819 Loans receivable (1), net of allowance for loan losses of $40,294 –

December 2019; $38,409 – December 2018; $40,406 – September 2019 4,153,982 3,989,001 4,156,703 Interest receivable 13,530 13,448 13,701 Prepaid expenses and other assets 74,984 55,336 82,218 Other real estate owned and repossessions (2), net 5,525 8,440 7,444 Premises and equipment, net 141,908 132,424 141,227 Goodwill and other intangible assets 8,098 9,288 8,386 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 13,473 12,438 11,765 Current and deferred income taxes — 7,465 — Total Assets $ 5,015,072 $ 4,676,200 $ 4,972,160 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits $ 3,960,106 $ 3,725,007 $ 3,935,154 Securities sold under reverse repurchase agreements with customers 84,167 105,253 102,569 Short-term borrowings 228,157 192,725 191,116 Subordinated debentures issued to capital trust 25,774 25,774 25,774 Subordinated notes 74,276 73,842 74,168 Accrued interest payable 4,250 3,570 3,119 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 7,484 5,092 10,405 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 24,904 12,960 27,048 Current and deferred income taxes 2,888 — 6,037 Total Liabilities 4,412,006 4,144,223 4,375,390 Stockholders’ Equity Capital stock Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 1,000,000 shares;

issued and outstanding December 2019, December 2018 and September 2019– -0- shares — — — Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares;

issued and outstanding December 2019 – 14,261,052 shares; December 2018 – 14,151,198 shares; September 2019 – 14,214,054 shares 143 142 142 Additional paid-in capital 33,510 30,121 32,085 Retained earnings 537,167 492,087 523,493 Accumulated other comprehensive gain 32,246 9,627 41,050 Total Stockholders’ Equity 603,066 531,977 596,770 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 5,015,072 $ 4,676,200 $ 4,972,160

At December 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, includes loans, net of discounts, totaling $127.2 million, $167.6 million and $141.7 million, respectively, which were acquired in FDIC-assisted transactions and are accounted for under ASC 310-30. At December 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, includes foreclosed assets, net of discounts, totaling $1.0 million, $1.4 million and $1.1 million, respectively, which were acquired in FDIC-assisted transactions. In addition, December 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, includes $871,000, $1.6 million and $2.0 million of properties which were not acquired through foreclosure, but are held for sale.





Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended Three Months Ended December 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 Interest Income Loans $ 55,495 $ 53,779 $ 223,047 $ 198,226 $ 57,226 Investment securities and other 3,231 2,361 11,947 7,723 2,961 58,726 56,140 234,994 205,949 60,187 Interest Expense Deposits 11,725 8,899 45,570 27,957 11,792 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — 1,021 — 3,985 — Short-term borrowings and repurchase agreements 732 380 3,635 765 1,123 Subordinated debentures issued to capital trust 232 260 1,019 953 253 Subordinated notes 1,094 1,024 4,378 4,097 1,095 13,783 11,584 54,602 37,757 14,263 Net Interest Income 44,943 44,556 180,392 168,192 45,924 Provision for Loan Losses 650 1,950 6,150 7,150 1,950 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 44,293 42,606 174,242 161,042 43,974 Noninterest Income Commissions 219 269 889 1,137 173 Service charges and ATM fees 5,011 5,505 20,898 21,695 5,619 Net gains on loan sales 962 350 2,607 1,788 1,021 Late charges and fees on loans 367 382 1,432 1,622 364 Net realized gains on sales of available-for-sale securities (72 ) — (62 ) 2 — Gain (loss) on derivative interest rate products 65 (28 ) (104 ) 25 (101 ) Gain on sale of business units — — — 7,414 — Other income 1,142 742 5,297 2,535 1,579 7,694 7,220 30,957 36,218 8,655 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 16,329 15,484 63,224 60,215 15,827 Net occupancy expense 6,755 6,394 26,217 25,628 6,613 Postage 855 804 3,198 3,348 792 Insurance 348 672 2,015 2,674 339 Advertising 645 568 2,808 2,460 794 Office supplies and printing 334 258 1,077 1,047 258 Telephone 934 934 3,580 3,272 904 Legal, audit and other professional fees 601 1,050 2,624 3,423 681 Expense on other real estate and repossessions 542 543 2,184 4,919 603 Partnership tax credit investment amortization 91 91 365 575 91 Acquired deposit intangible asset amortization 289 325 1,190 1,562 289 Other operating expenses 1,813 1,650 6,656 6,187 1,534 29,536 28,773 115,138 115,310 28,725 Income Before Income Taxes 22,451 21,053 90,061 81,950 23,904 Provision for Income Taxes 4,559 3,765 16,449 14,841 4,172 Net Income and Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 17,892 $ 17,288 $ 73,612 $ 67,109 $ 19,732 Earnings Per Common Share Basic $ 1.26 $ 1.22 $ 5.18 4.75 $ 1.39 Diluted $ 1.24 $ 1.21 $ 5.14 4.71 $ 1.38 Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.34 $ 0.32 $ 2.07 $ 1.20 $ 0.34





Average Balances, Interest Rates and Yields

The following table presents, for the periods indicated, the total dollar amounts of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Average balances of loans receivable include the average balances of non-accrual loans for each period. Interest income on loans includes interest received on non-accrual loans on a cash basis. Interest income on loans includes the amortization of net loan fees, which were deferred in accordance with accounting standards. Net fees included in interest income were $921,000 and $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Net fees included in interest income were $4.0 million and $3.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Tax-exempt income was not calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The table does not reflect any effect of income taxes.

December 31,

2019(1) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Yield/Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable: One- to four-family residential 4.07 % $ 571,496 $ 7,353 5.10 % $ 477,064 $ 6,379 5.31 % Other residential 5.00 804,712 10,597 5.22 777,669 10,514 5.36 Commercial real estate 4.84 1,499,340 19,021 5.03 1,392,042 17,852 5.09 Construction 5.12 714,021 10,194 5.66 610,704 9,192 5.97 Commercial business 4.89 257,375 3,168 4.88 274,874 3,512 5.07 Other loans 5.72 342,387 4,935 5.72 461,730 6,080 5.22 Industrial revenue bonds 4.87 14,458 227 6.23 16,133 250 6.15 Total loans receivable 4.97 4,203,789 55,495 5.24 4,010,216 53,779 5.32 Investment securities 3.20 374,587 2,865 3.03 235,885 1,809 3.04 Other interest-earning assets 1.75 89,471 366 1.62 99,437 552 2.20 Total interest-earning assets 4.74 4,667,847 58,726 4.99 4,345,538 56,140 5.13 Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and cash equivalents 92,633 94,584 Other non-earning assets 196,844 173,490 Total assets $ 4,957,324 $ 4,613,612 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and savings 0.55 $ 1,555,775 2,248 0.57 $ 1,485,174 1,715 0.46 Time deposits 2.09 1,731,904 9,477 2.17 1,507,287 7,184 1.89 Total deposits 1.36 3,287,679 11,725 1.41 2,992,461 8,899 1.18 Short-term borrowings and repurchase agreements 1.25 247,898 732 1.17 161,691 380 0.93 Subordinated debentures issued to

capital trust 3.51 25,774 232 3.57 25,774 260 4.00 Subordinated notes 5.89 74,239 1,094 5.85 73,829 1,024 5.50 FHLB advances — — — — 164,924 1,021 2.46 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.46 3,635,590 13,783 1.50 3,418,679 11,584 1.34 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 677,952 652,621 Other liabilities 36,474 24,056 Total liabilities 4,350,016 4,095,356 Stockholders’ equity 607,308 518,256 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,957,324 $ 4,613,612 Net interest income: Interest rate spread 3.28 % $ 44,943 3.49 % $ 44,556 3.79 % Net interest margin* 3.82 % 4.07 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 128.4 % 127.1 %

______________

*Defined as the Company’s net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(1) The yield on loans at December 31, 2019, does not include the impact of the adjustments to the accretable yield (income) on loans acquired in the FDIC-assisted transactions. See “Net Interest Income” for a discussion of the effect on results of operations for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

December 31, 2019(1) Year Ended

December 31, 2019 Year Ended

December 31, 2018 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Yield/Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable: One- to four-family residential 4.07 % $ 532,051 $ 27,450 5.16 % $ 449,917 $ 22,924 5.10 % Other residential 5.00 812,412 43,931 5.41 761,115 38,863 5.11 Commercial real estate 4.84 1,443,435 74,256 5.14 1,325,398 64,605 4.87 Construction 5.12 706,581 41,767 5.91 569,570 31,198 5.48 Commercial business 4.89 258,606 13,234 5.12 285,125 14,104 4.95 Other loans 5.72 387,854 21,511 5.55 499,131 25,250 5.06 Industrial revenue bonds 4.87 14,841 898 6.05 20,563 1,282 6.23 Total loans receivable 4.97 4,155,780 223,047 5.37 3,910,819 198,226 5.07 Investment securities 3.20 326,450 10,066 3.08 201,330 5,835 2.90 Other interest-earning assets 1.75 87,767 1,881 2.14 104,220 1,888 1.81 Total interest-earning assets 4.74 4,569,997 234,994 5.14 4,216,369 205,949 4.88 Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and cash equivalents 92,315 97,796 Other non-earning assets 192,695 189,161 Total assets $ 4,855,007 $ 4,503,326 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and savings 0.55 $ 1,507,518 7,971 0.53 $ 1,532,368 5,982 0.39 Time deposits 2.09 1,716,786 37,599 2.19 1,375,508 21,975 1.60 Total deposits 1.36 3,224,304 45,570 1.41 2,907,876 27,957 0.96 Short-term borrowings and repurchase agreements 1.25 260,024 3,635 1.40 136,264 765 0.56 Subordinated debentures issued to

capital trust 3.51 25,774 1,019 3.95 25,774 953 3.70 Subordinated notes 5.89 74,070 4,378 5.91 73,772 4,097 5.55 FHLB advances — — — — 190,245 3,985 2.09 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.46 3,584,172 54,602 1.52 3,333,931 37,757 1.13 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 665,606 649,357 Other liabilities 33,592 21,530 Total liabilities 4,283,370 4,004,818 Stockholders’ equity 571,637 498,508 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,855,007 $ 4,503,326 Net interest income: Interest rate spread 3.28 % $ 180,392 3.62 % $ 168,192 3.75 % Net interest margin* 3.95 % 3.99 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 127.5 % 126.5 %

______________

*Defined as the Company’s net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(1) The yield on loans at December 31, 2019, does not include the impact of the adjustments to the accretable yield (income) on loans acquired in the FDIC-assisted transactions. See “Net Interest Income” for a discussion of the effect on results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2019.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include core net interest income, core net interest margin and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio.

We calculate core net interest income and core net interest margin by subtracting the impact of adjustments regarding changes in expected cash flows related to pools of loans we acquired through FDIC-assisted transactions from reported net interest income and net interest margin. Management believes that core net interest income and core net interest margin are useful in assessing the Company’s core performance and trends, in light of the fluctuations that can occur related to updated estimates of the fair value of the loan pools acquired in the 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2014 FDIC-assisted transactions.

In calculating the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, we subtract period-end intangible assets from common equity and from total assets. Management believes that the presentation of this measure excluding the impact of intangible assets provides useful supplemental information that is helpful in understanding our financial condition and results of operations, as it provides a method to assess management’s success in utilizing our tangible capital as well as our capital strength. Management also believes that providing a measure that excludes balances of intangible assets, which are subjective components of valuation, facilitates the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. In addition, management believes that this is a standard financial measure used in the banking industry to evaluate performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Because not all companies use the same calculation of non-GAAP measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Core Net Interest Income and Core Net Interest Margin

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) Reported net interest income/ margin $ 44,943 3.82 % $ 44,556 4.07 % $ 180,392 3.95 % $ 168,192 3.99 % Less: Impact of FDIC-acquired loan accretion adjustments 2,271 0.19 1,482 0.14 7,433 0.16 5,134 0.12 Core net interest income/ margin $ 42,672 3.63 % $ 43,074 3.93 % $ 172,959 3.79 % $ 163,058 3.87 %

Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Common equity at period end $ 603,066 $ 531,977 Less: Intangible assets at period end 8,098 9,288 Tangible common equity at period end (a) $ 594,968 $ 522,689 Total assets at period end $ 5,015,072 $ 4,676,200 Less: Intangible assets at period end 8,098 9,288 Tangible assets at period end (b) $ 5,006,974 $ 4,666,912 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (a) / (b) 11.88 % 11.20 %