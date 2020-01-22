MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhotoDynamic Therapy (PDT) is a highly effective procedure used in the treatment of a variety of dermatological disorders.



Sun damaged and precancerous spots (sometimes referred to as actinic keratoses) can be successfully removed with PDT. Additionally, the appearance of fine lines, blotchy pigmentation, and rough skin patches are considerably improved with this treatment. Given its unique ability to minimize pores and stubborn acne, PDT becomes a first line treatment for Rosacea by improving the appearance of acne scars.

This minimally invasive therapy is performed using a topical photosensitizing agent called Levulan. Once applied (and removed) from the skin, this chemical substance works with Blue Light therapy, Intense Pulsed Light treatment, or Laser Skin Rejuvenation to treat or entirely remove skin disorders and blemishes.

While some skin conditions respond with a single treatment, additional treatments can be performed as needed or to maintain desired results.

It is often recommended for a series of three or more treatments to be performed two to four weeks apart to achieve maximum improvement to the skin's appearance, texture, and tone. After these PDT treatments, mild and active acne can improve dramatically.

After studying the benefits as well as any potential risks in connection with PhotoDynamic Therapy, Dr. Bajoghli is pleased to offer PDT at his Skin & Laser Surgery Center.

Dr. Amir Bajoghli has been active in the practice of dermatology and laser surgery since the completion of his training at the combined Tufts University and Boston University. He regularly presents lectures to other physicians regionally and internationally, and teaches medical students and dermatology residents at Georgetown University.

