DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report released by Arizona State University Thunderbird School of Global Management indicates that there are $1-3 trillion annually of emerging market opportunities with the deployment of climate restoration solutions by 2030, with an additional $3-5 trillion market opportunities from deployment of natural solutions per year by 2030.



Rick Parnell, CEO, of the Foundation for Climate Restoration stated, “The multi-trillion dollar climate restoration market opportunity should rapidly mobilize innovators to identify the best mix of solutions that are safe, scaleable, financeable, and permanently store CO 2 . Climate restoration solutions should be deployed at a large scale as soon as possible to address the climate emergency. Our work is about galvanizing a movement to ensure a habitable planet for future generations.”

To catalyze and connect the mounting climate restoration initiatives to reach the scale necessary to achieve climate restoration, the Global Climate Restoration Task Force was launched in conjunction with the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland with initiating partners: Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University (ASU), the Foundation for Climate Restoration, Office of the Presidency Republic of Kenya, Ice911 Research, Ocean-Climate Trust, NEXUS, Office of County Supervisor Dave Cortese, Santa Clara County, California, and Earth Day Network.

Leaders in the global movement for climate restoration are demonstrating momentum including:

This week Microsoft announced it will be carbon negative by 2030 , and launched a $1 billion fund to finance carbon reduction, capture, and removal technologies over the next four years.

pledged to spend $750 billion on sustainable finance projects over the next decade. In December 2019, a record 631 investors managing over US $37 trillion signed the Global Investor Statement to Governments on Climate Change , which called for acceleration of private sector investment into the low carbon transition, and commit to improve climate-related financial reporting.

, which called for acceleration of private sector investment into the low carbon transition, and commit to improve climate-related financial reporting. In December 2019, Blue Planet Ltd and KDC Announced A Global Partnership to scale carbon negative concrete worldwide to the company making limestone aggregate to produce carbon-negative concrete that allows for carbon-negative building materials to be readily available for the global commercial market and will help remove the excess trillion tons of CO 2 from the atmosphere. "There are over 5,000 identified sites for Blue Planet and KDC. If KDC and Blue Planet were to initially develop 100 of these in the US by 2025, it alone could equate to enough emission reductions of nearly 5% - 10% of the entire U.S.'s Paris Treaty obligations." -Brent Constantz, CEO of Blue Planet

. At Davos, Cambridge Centre for Climate Repair at Cambridge (CCRC) and the Foundation for Climate Restoration, announced a new partnership to expand research on the deployment of climate restoration solutions in oceans and the Arctic. “Working in partnership with the Foundation for Climate Restoration provides the needed research and solution testing structure in order for us to make effective evidence-based decisions and actions to tackle the climate emergency that threatens life on Earth as we know it.” -Sir David King, Founder and Honorary Executive Chair, CCRC, Fellow, Downing College, Cambridge and Former Chief Scientific Advisor to the UK Government

Climate Restoration is the global endeavor to return the Earth's climate systems to the safe and healthy state in which humanity and our natural world evolved. This requires returning atmospheric CO2 to proven safe levels of less than 300 parts per million (PPM) and restoring sufficient Arctic ice to prevent permafrost melt and the resulting disastrous methane emissions.

About the Foundation for Climate Restoration

The Foundation for Climate Restoration (F4CR) is a nonprofit whose mission is to catalyze action to restore the climate by 2050. It uses global dialogue and initiatives to unite the public, policy-makers, and technical and business experts behind the common goal of reversing global warming and restoring a healthy climate for future generations. The F4CR encourages and spotlights achievable solutions to remove excess carbon dioxide from our atmosphere and rebuild Arctic ice. For more information visit www.f4cr.org

