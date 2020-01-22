COPENHAGEN, Denmark, January 22, 2020 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) today announced that the sale of its Priority Review Voucher (PRV) has received antitrust clearance. The transaction, which was announced on December 17, 2019 will now proceed towards closing, expected by end of January 2020.

For more information about the PRV sale, see company announcement no. 27/2019 .

