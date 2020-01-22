ASML Supervisory Board changes announced

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, January 22, 2020 - The Supervisory Board of ASML Holding NV (ASML) today announces changes to the Supervisory Board effective from the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) scheduled to be held on April 22, 2020.

The Supervisory Board announces that Mr. W.H. (Wolfgang) Ziebart will retire at the end of his current term after having served on the board since 2009. The Supervisory Board wants to thank Mr. Ziebart for his valuable contribution over the past eleven years, during which the board has greatly benefited from his knowledge and experience. The Supervisory Board wishes him all the best for the future.

The Supervisory Board intends to nominate Mr. D.W.A. (Warren) East for appointment as member of the Supervisory Board effective from the 2020 AGM. Mr. East has been the Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce Group Plc since 2015. He spent his early career at Texas Instruments Ltd. in 1985. In 1994 he joined ARM Holdings, Plc., where he held various management positions and was appointed as Chief Executive Officer in 2001, a position which he held until 2013.

The board also intends to nominate Mr. D.M. (Mark) Durcan for appointment as member of the Supervisory Board effective from the 2020 AGM. From 2012 until 2017 Mr. Durcan was Chief Executive Officer of Micron Technology, Inc. He joined Micron in 1984 and held various management positions before he was appointed as CEO. Currently, he is a non-executive director at Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. and Veoneer, Inc. as well as a member of the board of AmerisourceBergen Corporation.

Finally, the Supervisory Board also intends to nominate Ms. A.P. (Annet) Aris for reappointment effective from the 2020 AGM. Ms. Aris has been a highly valued member of the Supervisory Board since 2015. Her nomination has been proposed by the ASML Netherlands BV Works Council based on its enhanced recommendation right.





About ASML

