ORION CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 22 JANUARY 2019 at 09.00 EET



Orion will publish its Financial Statement Release for 2019 on Wednesday, 5 February 2020 approximately at 12.00 noon EET. The release and related presentation material will be available on the company’s website at www.orion.fi/en/investors after publishing.

News conference

A news conference and a conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held on Wednesday, 5 January 2020 at 13.30 EET at Orion's head office, address Orionintie 1A, Espoo. Participants are requested to present a photo ID at the head office reception.

A link to the live webcast will be available on Orion's website at www.orion.fi/en/investors . A recording of the event will be available on the website later the same day.

To participate the conference call, please dial:

Finland: +358 9 817 103 10

Sweden: +46 8 566 426 51

UK: +44 33 3300 0804

USA: +1 855 857 0686

PIN: 45651029#

Silent period

The silent period preceding the publication is ongoing and continues until the disclosure.



Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 (0)10 426 2721





Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

www.orion.fi

