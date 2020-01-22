22 January 2020: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)

Presentation of Q4 2019 results

Borregaard will report fourth quarter 2019 results on Wednesday 5 February 2020 at 07:00 CET. A stock exchange announcement will be made. A press release, the quarterly report and a presentation will be made available on www.borregaard.com/Investor-Relations.

A presentation of the fourth quarter 2019 results will also be held at 08:00 CET at Carnegie, Fjordalléen 16, Oslo. The presentation can be followed live on web-TV at ww.borregaard.com/Investor-Relations.

All presentations will be held in English.

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

