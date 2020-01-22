Press release January 22, 2020

Nilörn reports preliminary figures for the fourth quarter of 2019

Nilörn today releases preliminary figures for the fourth quarter of 2019, which like the previous quarter, is challenged by lower sales to the retail sector and primarily in England. The fourth quarter of 2018, as previously reported, includes a one-off income of approximately SEK 2.3 million attributable to the final settlement regarding the acquisition of HC Etiketter.

Preliminary figures for October – December 2019 (2018) in brief:

·Order bookings increased by 4 percent and amounted to MSEK 188 (181)

·Revenue decreased by 8 percent to MSEK 171 (186)

·Revenue adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 162 (186), i.e. an underlying organic decrease of 13 percent

·Gross margin was 44.2 (44.1) percent

·Operating profit amounted to MSEK 11,5 (25,4)

Preliminary figures for the January - December 2019 (2018) in brief:

·Order bookings increased by 0,4 percent and amounted to MSEK 753 (750)

·Revenue increased by 0,4 percent to MSEK 715 (712)

·Revenue adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 682 (712), i.e. an underlying organic decrease of 4 percent

·Gross margin was 43,0 (44.4) percent

·Operating profit amounted to MSEK 66,2 (85,2)

The fourth quarter was even more challenging than expected, with lower sales primarily in the UK market and to several larger customers. This expected also to have a negative effect during the first quarter 2020. However, we have positive signals from the majority of our subsidiaries, so even though it has been a temporarily downturn, I see with confidence in the future, says Claes af Wetterstedt, CEO of Nilörn.

The figures are preliminary and not yet audited by the company's auditors. Further details will be presented in conjunction with the company's regular year-end report on February 12, 2020.

For further information please contact:

CEO, Claes af Wetterstedt CFO, Krister Magnusson

Tel: 033-700 88 30 Tel: 033-700 88 30

Mobil: 0706-96 29 50 Mobil: 0704-85 21 14

Nilörngruppen in Brief

Nilörngruppen is a global company founded in the 1970s, with expertise in adding value to trademarks through branding in the form of labels, packaging and accessories, primarily for customers in the fashion and apparel industry. Nilörngruppen offers complete, creative and customised concepts in branding, design, product development and logistic solutions. The Group conducts business via its own subsidiaries in Sweden, Denmark, Great Britain, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Italy and Pakistan. The Group has partner companies in Tunisia and Switzerland.

This information is information that Nilörngruppen is under obligation to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information herein was provided by the contact person named below for publication at 8:30 a.m., 22 January 2020.





Attachment