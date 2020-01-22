On 21 January 2020, Jyske Bank issued new subordinated Tier 2 capital (11 non-call 6) in the amount of EUR 200m at an interest rate of EUR mid swap + 1.45%, corresponding to 3-month CIBOR + 1.3%.

The issue is part of Jyske Bank's ongoing adjustment of the capital structure. Following the issue, Jyske Bank's Additional Tier 1 capital and Tier 2 capital will total DKK 8.8bn, corresponding to 4.7% of the weighted risk exposure as at 30 September 2019.

Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

