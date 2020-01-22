Dublin, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Program Management Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Online Program Management Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Over 14% During the Forecast Period 2019-2025.

Key Insights from This Report



This analysis of the online program management market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2019-2025.

Offers sizing and growth prospects of the OPM market for the forecast period 2019-2025.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the online program management market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The online program management (OPM) market has grown significantly in recent years because of on-going learning demands from learners and practitioners. Significant advances in technology, coupled with globalization, talent relocation, and gradual changes in business knowledge and social skills care, have immensely contributed to the growth of the global online program management market.



Europe and North America are the emerging regions for the global OPM market due to the establishment of renowned educational institutes. Online degree courses are more cost-effective than regular ones; hence the market is witnessing an increased demand for these programs. Furthermore, rapidly changing market dynamics in terms of services innovation and advancement are acting as a catalyst to intensify the competition among existing players in the global online program management market.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the online program management market during the forecast period:

Increased Influence of e-learning Concepts

Development in Internet Infrastructure

Need for Skill Enhancements

Availability of Affordable Online Courses



Online Program Management Market: Segmentation



This research report includes detailed segmentation by revenue model, level of education, and geography.

The OPM market landscape has witnessed a significant increase due to the adoption of several online programs by institutions and universities. In the partnership model, the cost to launch the new course is shared by the institution as well as the service provider, which decreases the investment cost.



In addition, this improves the technological expertise in planning, designing, and launching online programs. The model contributes to the high revenue generation for companies and improves the learning experience. Hence, the rise in virtual courses and programs is driving the top OPM companies to build a partnership revenue model, which is likely to help in the growth of the segment during the forecast period.



Graduate students are more likely to pursue virtual courses for higher studies. Distance learning for MBA programs is gaining popularity as there has been a steady growth in online MBA courses year-on-year. The growing need for life-long learning and career-related skills development is likely to play an essential role in driving the growth of online programs.



For e-learning providers, certificate course takers cover a large segment as many students opt for them to enhance their skillset knowledge, and these courses are aligned to industry standards, which act as a major factor for the growth of the segment. Online bachelor's degrees are becoming popular among students as many large and prestigious institutions are moving toward online degree programs on account of high-quality technical assistance in the learning experience. Enrolment for these programs is increasing YOY in public, and non-profit universities as the demand for virtual programs is growing, which is expected to bolster the growth.



In terms of revenue, North America holds the largest share. The increasing institutional demand for virtual courses and programs and the high attraction of students toward e-learning in the region are likely to increase the share of the region during the forecast period. Europe is expected to witness an increasing number of student enrollment for online degrees and high demand for premium quality online courses.



In the APAC region, e-learning and educational infrastructure is witnessing a surge in demand for online courses and is likely to increase influencing market prospects. E-learning market in Latin America and MEA is expected to witness the advanced establishment of virtual courses as these countries have started to put more emphasis on e-learning standards, which is likely to bolster the market.

Insights by Vendors



The global online program management market is currently witnessing the intense competition among major players. As of now, the global market is dominated by global players. Several domestic players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries in APAC and Latin America, to gain more share. In addition, improving global economic conditions are likely to fuel growth, making the market an attractive time for new product launches.



Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market by Revenue Model

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Level of Education

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Macroeconomic Factors Enabling Market Growth

7.2.1 Economic Development

7.2.2 Per Capita GDP in Developing Markets

7.2.3 Dual-income Households in Developed Markets



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Growing Influence of E-learning

8.1.2 Increasing Traction for E-Learning Among Graduate Students

8.1.3 Development in Internet Infrastructure

8.1.4 Raised Capital Investment in OPM Market

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Restricted Access to Close Markets

8.2.2 Demand for Continuous Innovation

8.2.3 Complexity Across Platforms

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Rising Need for Upgrading Skills

8.3.2 Opportunity to Offer Affordable Courses

8.3.3 Growing Traction among End-Users for Renowned Universities

8.3.4 Rapid Changes in Higher Education



9 Value Chain

9.1 Overview

9.2 Value Chain Analysis

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Concept Design

9.2.3 Service Development

9.2.4 Marketing and Distribution

9.2.5 Delivery of Services

9.2.6 End-users



10 Global Online Program Management Market

10.1 Historical Data 2017-2018

10.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.3 Market by Geography

10.4 Five Forces Analysis

10.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

10.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

10.4.5 Competitive Rivalry



11 By Revenue Model

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Partnership Model

11.4 Hybrid Model

11.5 Fee Per Service Model



12 By Level of Education

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Postgraduate

12.4 Professional Certification

12.5 Undergraduate

12.6 Associate



13 By Distribution Channels

13.1 Market Overview



14 By Geography

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Overview



15 North America



16 Europe



17 APAC



18 Middle East & Africa



19 Latin America



20 Competitive Landscape

20.1 Competition Overview



Key Vendors

Academic Partnership

2U

Pearson

Other Vendors

All Campus

AnswerNet Education Services

Aeon Learning

BlackBeltHelp

Blackboard

CapEd

ChinaEdu Corporation

Collegis Education

Elevate Higher Ed

Elsmere Education

Everspring

Extension Engine

Hellix Education

iDesign

Lumerit

Quottly

Relearnit

Schoolguru

Udacity

Synergis Education

Unicorn Training

Apollidon Learning

Meteor Learning

Capabilia

Orbis Education

Shorelight

CAPDM

Emeritus

Trilogy Education Services

Medvarsity

UNICAF

Coursera

edX

FutureLearn

OpenLearn

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e8czs6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

