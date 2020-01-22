New York, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL MEDICAL LIFTING SLING MARKET FORECAST 2020-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05292787/?utm_source=GNW





The medical slings are widely accepted across the world, and the demand is expected to grow further owing to rising lifestyle-oriented diseases, and the growing geriatric population globally.The number of obese patients is also increasing worldwide, leading to huge growth opportunities for the market.The demand for this medical equipment is expected to grow rapidly in emerging economies like India, China, Japan, and Korea. The prevalence of CVD, CHD, and other heart diseases, innovations, technological advancements, research and development, are expected to offer huge scope for the global medical sling market. Further, online sales have enabled manufacturers to reach mass consumers through online retail shops.

However, there are market constraints, as well.The medical lifting sling is expensive, and the hospitals face the challenges of costly medical lifting slings and lack of skilled professionals.



In addition, the Food and Drug Administration has many strict rules and regulations that affect the market.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global market of medical lifting slings is analyzed by taking into consideration the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.In terms of revenue, Europe is the largest patient handling equipment market.



The United Kingdom, France, and Germany are the profitable markets for patient handling equipment as the demand for such equipment is increasing among the caregivers. In Wales, the prevalence of diabetes is 6.9%, which is the highest among all countries, followed by England at 6.2%. Cardiovascular diseases are also prevalent in Europe. There are strict regulations and procedures In Europe for the usage of medical devices.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Some of the prominent companies in the market include, Philips, Arjohuntleigh Inc., Djo Global (Acquired By Colfax Corporation), Bestcare Llc, Invacare Corp., Drive Medical, Etc.



