Brighton, UK, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced that it has named John Oughton as the new Head of UK Professional Services. Oughton will lead Applied’s UK professional services organisation to support rapid growth and adoption of digital broker technologies in the market.

With 27 years of industry experience, Oughton is an expert in delivering operational improvement through digital transformation. Prior, he served as Client Implementation Director at CDL where he built the company’s software implementation model. Before working at CDL, Oughton also served as Operations Director for Markerstudy Retail, and as a Director for Thames City Insurance.

“In support of our rapid growth and continued introduction of new software in the UK insurance market, we continue to invest in top talent to ensure our customers gain the greatest value from their technology investment,” said Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of International Operations, Applied Systems. “John’s industry experience and services expertise will further strengthen our growing international operations and enable our customers to digitally transform their businesses to drive growth today and in the future.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

