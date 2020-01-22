JSC “Grindeks” informs that it has received the Statement of “Grindeks” Chairman of the Board Juris Bundulis on his resignation from the position of Chairman of the Board starting from 21th of January, 2020.



Until further decisions the Board of “Grindeks” continues to work in composition of two Board Members – Juris Hmelnickis and Janis Romanovskis.





