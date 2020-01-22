Dublin, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Snacking Market with Focus on Healthy Snacks Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the US snacking market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The report provides an analysis of the US snacking market by value, by volume, by segment, by type and by distribution channel. The report further provides a detailed segment analysis of the US healthy snack market by value.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the US snacking market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The US snacking market is dominated by few players like Nestle SA, PepsiCo, Inc., General Mills Inc., and Kellogg's, who are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



The US snacking market has shown progressive growth during the previous years and it is forecast to continue this growth between 2019 and 2023. The US snacking market is predicted to grow due to escalating disposable income, rising youth population, growth in fast food demand, increasing urban population, escalating middle-class spending, swelling functional food demand, bulging employed population, etc.



On the other hand, the growth of the US snacking market would be negatively impacted by numerous challenges. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are fluctuation in raw material prices, unanticipated business disruption, and stringent regulations. Growth in e-commerce food product sales, surging organic snack demand and evolution of personalized and customized snacks are some of the latest trends in the market that would support the growth of the market in the forecasted period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Snacks: An Overview

2.2 Snacking: An Overview

2.3 History of American Snack Foods: An Overview

2.4 The US Snacking Segmentation: An Overview

2.5 Manufacturing Process of Snacks



3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Snacking Market: An Analysis

3.2 The US Snacking Market: Segment Analysis

3.3 The US Snacking Market: Type Analysis

3.4 The US Snacking Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

3.5 The US Snacking Market Volume: Segment Analysis

3.6 The US Healthy Snacks Market: An Analysis

3.7 The US Healthy Snacking Market Volume: Segment Analysis

3.8 The US Healthy Snacks Market: Segment Analysis

3.9 The US Healthy Snacks Market: Distribution Channel



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Escalating Disposable Income

4.1.2 Rising Youth Population

4.1.3 Growth in Fast Food Demand

4.1.4 Increasing Urban Population

4.1.5 Escalating Middle-Class Spending

4.1.6 Swelling Functional Food Demand

4.1.7 Bulging Employed Population

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Fluctuation in Raw Material Prices

4.2.2 Unanticipated Business Disruption

4.2.3 Stringent Regulations

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Growth in E-Commerce Food Products Sale

4.3.2 Surging Organic Snack Demand

4.3.3 Evolution of Personalized and Customized Snacks



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 The US Snacking Market Players: A Financial Comparison

5.2 The US Snacking Market Players' by Research & Development Expenditure



6. Company Profiles

