PRESS RELEASE



Financial reporting calendar 2020

Cambridge (UK) 22 January 2020: Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) expects to publish the following financial information before market opening on the following dates:

Date Publication 11 March 2020 Annual report and accounts for the year ending 31 December 2019 28 July 2020 Condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ending 30 June 2020

Annual General Meeting

The Company expects to hold its annual general meeting on Thursday 30 April 2020. The meeting’s timing, venue, and final agenda will be provided in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

About Global Graphics

Through its operating subsidiaries, Global Graphics PLC (Euronext Brussels: GLOG) is a leading developer of platforms for digital inkjet printing and type design and development. Customers for digital inkjet technology include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen and Mark Andy. Those for font design include numerous international brands, from manufacturers such as Mercedes Benz and Siemens, to digital media and epublishing companies. Global Graphics PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software and Xitron ; the type foundry, URW Type Foundry , and the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet .

Contacts