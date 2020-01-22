Dublin, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gamer's Buying Plans 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A worldwide survey of end-users from the 3.5 million Wccftech site visitors resulted in 4,477 responses to 26 questions. Combined with their demographic data, that produced 143,264 answers to critical buying plans, and currently owned equipment. Some of the results were quite surprising such as the large installed base of AMD processors, plans to purchase Nvidia's newest graphics add-in-board, and attitudes about pricing for motherboards, AIBs, and VR HMDs.



The report consists of two parts, the written report, and the raw data database of the survey. This report is intended for OEMs, component suppliers, and partners.



Some of the questions posed, include:



What AIB do you currently own?

Do you have an Nvidia Turing card?

Are you planning on updating your graphics card?

Historically, how have you bought graphics cards?

What is the most you would ever pay for a top-notch AIB?

What CPU do you currently own?

Are you planning on upgrading this year?

What is the most you would pay for an excellent CPU?

How much would you be willing to spend on a great motherboard?

Which AIB vendor do you trust the most?

Do you have a VR capable system?

How much are you willing to pay for the VR HMD?

How much RAM does your system have?

What is the minimum acceptable resolution and FPS standard of gaming for you?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Demographics

1.2.1 Worldwide

1.2.2 Regions

1.2.3 Top ten countries



2 Market size

2.1 AIB installed base

2.2 AIB forecast



3 Graphics processor and board

3.1 Which GPU owned

3.2 Performance (FLOPS) of AIB

3.3 Nvidia Turing installed base

3.4 Use of multiple AIB

3.5 Plans to update AIB

3.6 Brand preference

3.7 Price willing to pay for an AIB

3.7.1 AIB ASP by region

3.8 However, that average is heavily weighted by the European Union and North America AIB vendor most trusted

3.9 Minimum resolution and FPS acceptable

3.10 Opinions on RTX and DLSS

3.11 Experience with reference boards

3.11.1 Custom AIB attitudes

3.11.2 Why one prefers custom variants



4 Processor

4.1 Which CPU owned

4.1.1 Historical analysis

4.1.2 What model CPU owned

4.2 Plans to upgrade CPU

4.3 Price willing to pay for CPU

4.4 Desired AMD core count

4.5 Desired Intel core count

4.6 Cooling

4.7 Price willing to pay for motherboard



5 RAM

5.1 Amount in system



6 VR HMD

6.1 System VR capable?

6.2 Ownership

6.3 Plans to acquire or upgrade

6.4 Price willing to pay for VR HMD



7 Summary and Conclusion



8 Appendix

8.1 GPUs, AIBs, and PCs

8.1.1 Categorizations

8.1.1.1 PCs and AIB

8.1.1.2 Gamers

8.1.2 FLOPS versus FRAPS: cars & GPUs

8.2 Glossary



9 Index



