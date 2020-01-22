Dublin, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain: Secure Payment and Settlement" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Blockchain (or Distributed Ledger Technology - DLT) has captured the attention of many in the financial sector and recently more of those active in payment, clearing and settlement, mainly because of its promise of efficiency and resilience.
Central banks and other authorities are reviewing and analysing the use of this technology for payment, clearing and settlement. Practitioners and thought leaders at this conference help to understand the uses of DLT and, in doing so, identify both the opportunities and challenges associated with this technology in the context of many B2B, B2C, C2C and C2B settlements.
Although DLT bears promise, there is still a long way to go before that promise is fully realised. Much work is needed to ensure that the legal underpinnings of DLT arrangements are sound.
Benefits:
Uncertainties still to be refined and resolved:
Agenda:
Speakers
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zetjpy
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: