Dublin, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business of 3D Printing: Medicine, Dentistry and Metals - Gold Passport" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 3D Printing Summit and Exhibition will be back in February 2020 for its third year, with a new conference track covering metals, as well its established coverage of medical/dental 3DP. The conference offers over 30 expert speakers, with this year's focus being on end-user experiences, as well as the vendor, materials company and regulatory perspectives. Attendees will learn the most effective procedures and business opportunities in the critical sectors of 3D printing on which AMS 2020 is focused.
The AMS 2020 Exhibition will give attendees the opportunity to see the latest 3D printing products for metals printing and 3D printing in the medical/dental space, as well as the ability to network with other attendees to exchange experiences and conduct business. The 2019 event, held in Boston, drew attendees from countries and U.S. states. The 2020 event builds on the excitement generated last year.
Here's what to expect from AMS 2020:
Medical and Dental:
Metals
In addition to hearing from practitioners, technologists and vendors, there will be sessions where the speakers will present their latest forecasts and intellectual property analysis for medical, dental and metals markets. There will also be plenty of time for attendees to meet, greet and conduct business.
