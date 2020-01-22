Dublin, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Publishing 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Medical publishing is a $10 billion industry whose market leaders enjoy double-digit profit margins, serving one of the fastest-growing sectors of the economy. Medical Publishing has a diverse range of revenue channels. In this report, the overall market and each market segment are divided into five content delivery channels: books, journals, online content, abstracting and indexing, and other activities.



The Global Medical Publishing 2019-2023 report contains separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and trends and forecast that include:

Exclusive analysis of market size and structure

Revenue and market share rankings of 10 leading global publishers

Geographic market sizing for the four major regional markets: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Exclusive market projections to 2023 by publishing activity

Whether your focus is books, journals, online content, you can trust Global Medical Publishing 2019-2023 to provide the inside intelligence you need to evaluate growth potential, understand trends affecting the industry, and size up the competition in the dynamic markets for STM content worldwide. Examples of some of the trends covered include:

Breakdown of publishing activities, trends and forecast

Analysis of competitor underlying growth

Key mergers and acquisitions in medical publishing

U.S. health care reform uncertainty clouds medical publishing market

Global physician, nursing, dentistry employment

Global health expenditure forecast

U.S. import/export data for technical, scientific and professional books

The Global Medical Publishing 2019-2023 report is an essential tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts and industry consultants who need to understand the business strategies driving the medical publishing industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology

Definition of Medical Publishing

Scope of the Report

Sources of Information

2 Executive Summary

Introduction

Key Facts & Trends The Ten Largest Publishers Hold 42% of the Global Medical Market Medical Online Content Revenue Surpassed Books in 2018 Informa Wheels & Deals in the M&A Market Uncertainty in U.S. Health Care Reform Clouds Medical Publishing Market Number of Doctors & Nurses Will Grow Globally Digital Books Create Space on Shelves, In Budgets Technical, Scientific & Professional Book Export Grew in 2018 Worldwide Medical Publishing Projected Flat in 2019



3 Global Medical Publishing Market

Introduction

Market Size

Medical Publishing by Geography

4 Leading Medical Publishers

Introduction

Leading Medical Publishers

Mergers & Acquisitions in Medical Publishing

Medical Publishing M&A Index

Table Key Medical Publishing Market, M&A Activity, 2017

Table Key Medical Publishing Market, M&A Activity, 2018

Table Key Medical Publishing Market, M&A Activity, 2019

Mergers & Acquisitions Trend in Health Care, Education and Information

5 Trends & Forecast

Introduction

Current Trends in Medical Publishing

Medical Publishing Forecast

Companies Mentioned



American Medical Association

Ascend Learning

athenahealth

EBSCO Information Services

Elsevier

Hearst Health

IBM Watson Health

Informa

John Wiley & Sons

Pearson

Springer Nature

Thieme Publishing

Wolters Kluwer

