Medical publishing is a $10 billion industry whose market leaders enjoy double-digit profit margins, serving one of the fastest-growing sectors of the economy. Medical Publishing has a diverse range of revenue channels. In this report, the overall market and each market segment are divided into five content delivery channels: books, journals, online content, abstracting and indexing, and other activities.
The Global Medical Publishing 2019-2023 report contains separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and trends and forecast that include:
Whether your focus is books, journals, online content, you can trust Global Medical Publishing 2019-2023 to provide the inside intelligence you need to evaluate growth potential, understand trends affecting the industry, and size up the competition in the dynamic markets for STM content worldwide. Examples of some of the trends covered include:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Methodology
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Medical Publishing Market
4 Leading Medical Publishers
5 Trends & Forecast
Companies Mentioned
