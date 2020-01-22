﻿ Utenos trikotažas AB, informs that the group results in 2020 will be released till the following preliminary dates: - Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2019 - February 28; - Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2019 - April 30; - Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2020 - April 30; - Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2020 - July 31; - Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2020 - October 30. For more information: AB “Utenos Trikotažas“ Managing Director Petras Jašinskas

Tel.: 8 389 51445



