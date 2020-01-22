Dublin, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real Food: The Strategy That's Transforming Sports Nutrition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Positioning real food for sports and fitness is not a future opportunity, it's an opportunity that has been growing in importance for almost 20 years.
This report helps companies develop a real food strategy for their products, by providing:
For 15 years sports nutrition companies and brand consultants have claimed that serious sports nutrition products would go mainstream, filling supermarket shelves and turning brands and foods designed for sports into regular food choices for everyone. But the much stronger trend is in the opposite direction - for real foods to become more attractive for people to use in sports.
Professional elite and high-performing, serious amateur athletes, who previously favored technical sports nutrition products, are increasingly making real food choices - from peanut butter and flapjacks to Nutella and traditional Italian panforte. Positioning real food for sports and fitness is an opportunity that goes beyond the sports nutrition segment, and can provide growth for any brand that has a healthier, convenient profile.
Real food is a message that resonates with a wider audience - not just serious athletes - as, in more and more countries, consumers are trying to build activity and maintaining weight wellness into their everyday lives.
If your strategy does not include - as a minimum - identifying how to position your existing products in ways that appeal to increasingly activity-eager consumers, you need to go away and re-write it.
Key Topics Covered:
