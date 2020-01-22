Dublin, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart TVs Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The base year of this research is 2019, with forecasts running up to 2025. The research highlights key trends impacting the global Smart TVs market and outlines future implications.
The market insight covers the following:
Falling prices and the demand for next-generation features such as 4K and HDR continue to be the strongest drivers for smart TV sales.
Even as the price of the highest-end models continues to rise as screen sizes and device sophistication at the high end continue to grow, there is falling disparity between traditional and smart TV price points at the lower spectrum of product lines. For new units, particularly as heavy price competition remains a factor, manufacturers are seeking to drive up interest among content creators and consumers alike for the next major technological breakthroughs after 4K, such as HDR and quantum dots.
For all vendors, the goal is to create a best-in-class app ecosystem and to differentiate their TV models to command a premium over other competing UHD and 1080p models. From a consumer perspective, the TV is fast becoming the central device that integrates the multiple screens (big and small) used in their homes.
Unit shipments for the global Smart TVs market is expected to increase from 209.3 million in 2019 to 266.4 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1%.
4K TVs continue to drive consumer spend in North America, boosted by growing access to 4K content from popular OTT streaming services such as Netflix. APAC remains the largest market for Smart TVs, with China expected to dominate shipments with a market share of over 25% in 2019. The Chinese middle class maintains persistent demand for the latest TV sets, especially as prices continue to fall year-on-year for HD and 4K TVs.
