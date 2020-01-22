Dublin, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polyols Market for Non-foam Applications, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study analyzes the global polyols market for non-foam applications. The analysis includes the polyols used in coatings, adhesives and sealants, elastomers (CASE), and binder applications. Flexible and rigid foam applications that are important applications for polyols are excluded.



This research service covers four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-World (RoW); regional analysis is presented at the segment level to illustrate regional dynamics and opportunities for polyols. Segments include wood processing and furniture, automotive, and building and construction as well as others such as industrial applications, electrical and electronic devices, packaging, sports equipment, toys, medical products, and textiles,



The study analyzes current market size in terms of volume and revenue based on average product price. In-depth pricing trends are provided. Volume is represented in million tons and revenue in $ million. A 5-year forecast (2019-2023), based on the anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR), is presented.



The value chain for polyols has also been discussed in detail. The two major polyol product types used across different applications are polyether polyols (PEPs) and polyester polyols (PSPs).

The study analyzes key market participants (Dow, Covestro, BASF, Shell Chemicals, to name a few) and their market share. It presents key growth opportunities in terms of current context and future action required from market participants. Strategic imperatives for success and growth are also provided, along with a last word that lists the three big predictions for the market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Strategic Factsheet

2. Market Overview

Market Overview and Introduction

Definition and Scope

3. Opportunities and Threats and Impact Analysis

Opportunities

Threats

Value Chain Trends

Value Chain Analysis

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Market

Revenue Forecast

Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Average Price Forecast Discussion and Key Pricing Trends

Percent Volume by Region

Percent Volume by Product Type

Polyol Product Type Discussion

Percent Volume by Polyol Segment

5. Competitive Trends

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

6. Polyols in the Coating Segment - An Analysis

Segment Overview and Key Trends

Volume and Revenue Forecast

Percent Volume by Applications

Analysis by Key Applications

7. Polyols in the Adhesives and Sealants Segment - An Analysis

Segment Overview and Key Trends

Volume and Revenue Forecast

Percent Volume by Applications

Analysis by Key Applications

8. Polyols in the Elastomers Segment - An Analysis

Segment Overview and Key Trends

Volume and Revenue Forecast

Percent Volume by Applications

9. Polyols in the Binders Segment - An Analysis

Volume and Revenue Forecast

Percent Volume by Applications

10. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Growth in End Applications

Growth Opportunity 2 - Rising Demand for Products with Superior Performance Attributes

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

11. The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Companies Mentioned



Dow

Covestro

BASF

Shell Chemicals

