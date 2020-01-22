New York, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "HVAC Insulation Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05841304/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the HVAC insulation market looks attractive with opportunities in the residential and non-residential industries. The HVAC insulation market is forecast to reach $6.3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are growth in HVAC systems and stringency in government regulations to increase energy efficiency.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the HVAC insulation industry, include increasing demand for high temperature insulation and the growing use of eco-friendly materials.



The study includes trends of HVAC insulation market and forecast for the HVAC insulation market through 2025, segmented by material, end use industry, component, and region as follows:



HVAC Insulation Market by Material [$M and Kilotons shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Fiberglass

• Plastic Foam

• Stone Wool

• Others



HVAC Insulation Market by End Use Industry [$M and Kilotons shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Residential

• Healthcare and Institutional

• Manufacturing and Industrial

• Office

• Retail

• Others



HVAC Insulation Market by Component [$M and Kilotons shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Ducts

• Pipes



HVAC Insulation Market by Region [$M and Kilotons shipment analysis for 2014 to 2025]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• The Rest of the World

Some of the HVAC insulation companies profiled in this report include Kingspan, Saint-Gobain, Owens Corning, Johns Manville, Knauf Insulation, Armacell Engineered Foams, and Rockwool and others.



The analyst forecasts that fiberglass will remain the largest material and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its easy availability and better flame retardant property.



Within the HVAC insulation market, residential will remain the largest end use industry over the forecast period due to increasing awareness towards energy efficiency and growth in demand for HVAC systems.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in residential and commercial construction activities and increasing awareness for energy efficiency to reduce energy cost.



Some of the features of “HVAC Insulation Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis” include:

• Market size estimates: HVAC insulation market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by region, application and end user industry

• Segmentation analysis: HVAC insulation market size material, end use industry, and component in terms of value and volume shipment.

• Regional analysis: HVAC insulation market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of HVAC insulation in the HVAC insulation market.

• Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of HVAC insulation in the HVAC insulation market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1.

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the HVAC insulation market by material (fiberglass, plastic foam, stone wool, and others), component (ducts and pipes), end use (residential, healthcare and institutional, manufacturing and industrial, office, retail, and others), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW)?

Q.2.

Which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3.

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4.

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the HVAC insulation market?

Q.5.

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this HVAC insulation market?

Q.6.

What are emerging trends in this HVAC insulation market and reasons behind them?

Q.7.

What are some changing demands of customers in the HVAC insulation market?

Q.8.

What are the new developments in the HVAC insulation market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9.

Who are the major players in this HVAC insulation market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products in this HVAC insulation market, and how great a threat do they pose for loss of market share through product substitution?

Q.11. What M & A activities have transpired in the last five years in this HVAC insulation market and what impact have these activities had on the industry?

