Dublin, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Modular Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Market Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Right-sizing backup power has for long been an unmet need for end-users. Businesses face the challenge of anticipating their growth over time, which eventually leads them to face issues with backup power requirements. There is a trend where end-users tend to deploy a UPS system configured for a larger power range to accommodate future growth.

In reality, there are two key challenges associated with this issue. The first one is they end up paying for the additional power they will not use initially. The second issue arises when they do not grow their business as anticipated. Modular UPS systems address these challenges effectively with their inherent flexibility and scalability, i.e., modules can be added or made redundant according to requirement. The modular rack mounting configuration offers customers the advantage of swapping a faulty module with a new one without interruption to the working process of the whole UPS.



Data centers are the largest end-user verticals for modular UPS systems, accounting for nearly 50% of the total revenue. Given the nature of data centers, they are also the segment that prefers this pay-as-you-grow model the most. This is a key factor driving modular UPS market revenue.

The demand for data transfer and storage has significantly increased in the last few years and is expected to increase further during the forecast period. This demand for data transfer and storage has resulted in storage and computing solutions becoming more complex and advanced in nature, creating a strong shift towards modularity.

The data center by itself is increasingly becoming modular; i.e., a shift from the traditional brick and mortar model to a self-contained modular design. The evolution of modular data centers will play a crucial role in the adoption of modular UPS systems.



The global modular UPS market is still in its growth stage, with a lot of potential for penetration in the future. The awareness level has been increasing steadily in the last five years. Currently, it accounts for nearly 13% of the total UPS market.

From a regional perspective, North America (NA) is the biggest market for modular data UPS systems, although it is only marginally ahead of China and Europe. It is also noteworthy that China is the single biggest country in the world for modular UPS revenue; it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. While modular UPS revenue in western regions is primarily driven by the data center vertical, China's revenue is spread across other end-user verticals, with a specifically strong government and infrastructure vertical.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Modular UPS Market - Key Findings

Modular UPS Market - Market Engineering Measurements

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Modular UPS Market Segmentation by End-user Vertical

Modular UPS Market Segmentation by Power Range

Modular UPS Market Segmentation by Region

Modular UPS Market Trends

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Modular UPS Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Modular UPS Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Total Modular UPS Market - Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Total Modular UPS Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Total Modular UPS Market - Regional Snapshot)

Total Modular UPS Market - Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

Total Modular UPS Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical

Total Modular UPS Market - Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical

Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical Segment Discussion 2020

Total Modular UPS Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by Power Range

Total Modular UPS Market - Revenue Forecast by Power Range

Revenue Forecast by Power Range Discussion

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Modular UPS Market

Market Share

Competitive Analysis

Competitor Profile - Huawei

Competitor Profile - Schneider

Competitor Profile - Vertiv

Competitor Profile - ABB

Competitor Profile - Eaton

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Edge Computing

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. North America Analysis

North America - Revenue Forecast

North America - Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical

North America - Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical

North America - Revenue Forecast Discussion

8. Europe Analysis

Europe - Revenue Forecast

Europe - Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical

Europe - Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical

Europe - Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical Discussion

9. China Analysis

China - Revenue Forecast

China - Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical

China - Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical

China - Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical Discussion

10. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC) Analysis

RoAPAC - Revenue Forecast

RoAPAC - Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical

RoAPAC - Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical

RoAPAC - Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical Discussion

11. RoW Analysis

RoW - Revenue Forecast

RoW - Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical

RoW - Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical

RoW - Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical Discussion

Companies Mentioned



ABB

Eaton

Edge Computing

Huawei

Schneider

Vertiv

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xfoihq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900