Dublin, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biometrics in Global Automotive Market, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive biometrics market is witnessing high growth projections, due to the emerging use cases of the technologies in the field. Despite a slowdown in the automotive market, integration of biometric technologies in vehicles remains a key area of focus for automotive vendors and OEMs. Automotive vendors are looking for biometric solutions to augment vehicle security and enable premium vehicle ownership experience for customers through value addition.



Vehicle security remains a key application area for biometrics in the automotive market. Biometric modalities such as fingerprint and facial biometrics are gradually being adopted as a security alternative, with major vendors integrating the technology for keyless door unlocking, surveillance, and keyless ignition. In addition, high scrutiny over passenger security among public ride-hailing companies is creating the need for biometrics to ensure passenger safety. In the next few years, use of biometrics for vehicle security will be pervasive.



While dominant modalities are being widely adopted for basic access controls, global trends such as Internet of Things (IoT) are widening the range of biometrics use. Connected cars and smart mobility are disrupting conventional automotive businesses and creating the need for high-level automation and security. Use of biometrics for driver monitoring via gesture recognition and cognitive sensing to ensure safety and alertness during automated driving will hold immense growth potential.



In addition, value-added business models such as Device-as-a-Service are emerging in the industry. Role of biometrics remains seminal in enabling a high level of ownership, due to the importance of biometric data for the personalization and assessment of driver's preferences to improve in-vehicle experience. Health Wellness and Well-being (HWW) is a new avenue for automotive biometrics that can expand the use of technology to enhance customer experience.



Automotive vendors and OEMs are increasingly partnering with major technology vendors and system integrators to rapidly capitalize on the advantages of the technologies. As biometrics becomes more ubiquitous in automotive, market partnerships and acquisitions are expected to grow. Advanced biometrics and wearable technologies will become pervasive in automotive, with synergic market partnerships among companies to provide unified and turnkey biometric solutions.



Key Issues Addressed

Is the market for biometrics in automotive growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

What are the key growth drivers and restraints for the market?

What are the major application areas for biometrics in automotive and how are they expected to grow?

Who are the competitors, and which are the key biometric modalities in the automotive market?

What are the major growth opportunities and trends in the market?

How is the future of biometrics in automotive and what are some of expected business models?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Market Overview

Research Scope and Definitions

Key Questions this Study Will Answer

Select Biometric Technologies of Interest

Key Application Avenues for Biometrics

Recent Developments from Stakeholders

Biometric Passenger Vehicles - Forecast

Biometric Technology Comparison

3. Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Total Market Forecast

Total Market Forecast Discussion

Biometric Rules and Regulations - Global

5. Competitive Landscape

Biometric Ecosystem

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - ADAS

Growth Opportunity 2 - Device-as-a-Service

Growth Opportunity 3 - Advanced Vehicle Security

Growth Opportunity 4 - Biometrics in Shared Mobility

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Key Findings and Future Outlook

7. The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j3l1fz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900