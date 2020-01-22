New Jersey, NJ, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global industrial valves market is expected to grow from USD 70.17 billion in 2018 to USD 93.79 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.66% during the forecast period 2019-2026.
Industrial valves are built to handle high pressure of fluid or gas, and to last through years of use in harsh environments. Most utilities, from water to oil and gas, have high requirement of heavy duty, industrial-strength valves. Industrial valves are of various types such as ball valves, butterfly valves, check valves, pressure valves, gate valves, globe valves, and diaphragm valves etc. The flow of liquids or gases can be controlled using these valves. This can be done through pipes and other passageways by opening, closing, and partially obstructing the passageway or pipe. The growing demand for flow control equipment is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. In addition to this, smart valves with intelligent control systems are expected to gain a major market growth during the forecast period.
DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/407150/request-sample
Global Industrial Valve Market Key Findings:
Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/industrial-valve-market-by-valve-type-ball-butterfly-407150.html
About the report:
The global industrial valve market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion), volume (units), consumption (units), imports (units) and exports (Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.
For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=407150&type=single
Customization of the Report:
The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.
About Fior Markets
Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.
Contact Us
Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-201-465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com
To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://marketandresearch.biz
Related Reports
Global Low Noise Amplifier Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-low-noise-amplifier-market-by-frequency-6-376018.html
Global Pico Projector Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-pico-projector-market-by-type-embedded-non-embedded-376019.html
Global Printed Electronics Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-printed-electronics-market-by-material-substrates-inks-376020.html
Global Fire Control System Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-fire-control-system-market-by-system-target-376021.html
Fior Markets
Pune, INDIA
Fior-Markets-Logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: