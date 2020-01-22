TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teranga Gold Corporation ("Teranga" or the "Company") (TSX: TGZ, OTCQX:TGCDF) is pleased to announce strong results from its ongoing drilling program at Golden Hill, located within the central part of the Houndé Greenstone Belt, a highly mineralized gold region that hosts three operating gold mines in southwest Burkina Faso, West Africa. Golden Hill, which is 100% owned by Teranga, is an advanced-stage exploration project that has delivered multiple high-grade gold discoveries over the last two years.



The 20,000 metres drilled as part of the current 27,000-metre program have returned high-grade gold intercepts from near surface to depth at several existing targets and encouraging gold grades in numerous step-out holes. The campaign has also uncovered a new discovery: The Ma Jonction prospect, located between Ma Main and Ma North.

Ma Jonction’s highlights include:

8 m @ 6.40 g/t gold, including 1 m @ 15.49 and 3 m @ 10.09 g/t gold from10 m DHD (GHDD-574)

from10 m DHD (GHDD-574) 3 m @ 44.11 g/t gold (uncut) from 33 m DHD (GHDD-572) (see Table 1 in Appendix A for uncut and cut grade intervals for GHDD-572)

“We are excited about the results we are seeing from the current drill program, which is intended to increase resources as we move the project through a preliminary economic assessment and into feasibility,” stated Paul Chawrun, Chief Operating Officer. “In addition to another high-grade, near-surface discovery, the drill results reported today demonstrate positive continuity, grade, width and extended mineralization in several zones. Based on these results, we remain on track to update the initial resource estimate we published in February 2019(1) and apply for a mine license in the third quarter of this year.”

Golden Hill Drilling Highlights

Ma Main Prospect

7 m @ 17.75 g/t gold, including 3 m @ 40.12 g/t gold (uncut) from 164 m down hole depth (DHD) (GHRC-153) (see Table 1 in Appendix A for uncut and cut grade intervals for GHRC-153)

(uncut) from 164 m down hole depth (DHD) (GHRC-153) (see Table 1 in Appendix A for uncut and cut grade intervals for GHRC-153) 4 m @ 16.15 g/t gold (uncut) from 24 m DHD (GHRC-148) (see Table 1 in Appendix A for uncut and cut grade intervals for GHRC-148)

(uncut) from 24 m DHD (GHRC-148) (see Table 1 in Appendix A for uncut and cut grade intervals for GHRC-148) 11 m @ 6.38 g/t gold, including 4 m @ 11.58 g/t gold from 168 m DHD (GHDD-602)

from 168 m DHD (GHDD-602) 21 m @ 3.70 g/t gold, including 5 m @ 7.77 g/t gold from 137 m DHD (GHDD-600)

Ma North Prospect

4 m @ 46.05 g/t gold, including 1 m @ 180.5 g/t gold (uncut) from 37 m DHD (GHDD-501) (see Table 1 in Appendix A for uncut and cut grade intervals for GHDD-501)

(uncut) from 37 m DHD (GHDD-501) (see Table 1 in Appendix A for uncut and cut grade intervals for GHDD-501) 5 m @ 3.09 g/t gold from 11 m DHD and 5 m @ 4.64 g/t gold from 19 m DHD (GHRC-133)

from 11 m DHD and from 19 m DHD (GHRC-133) 7 m @ 2.67 g/t gold from 10 m DHD and 4 m @ 2.97 g/t gold from 81 m DHD (GHDD-137)

C-Zone Prospect

7 m @ 32.67 g/t gold, including 1 m @ 196.6 g/t gold (uncut) from 46 m DHD (GHDD-517) (see Table 1 in Appendix A for uncut and cut grade intervals for GHDD-517)

(uncut) from 46 m DHD (GHDD-517) (see Table 1 in Appendix A for uncut and cut grade intervals for GHDD-517) 11 m @ 2.60 g/t gold, including 5 m @ 5.03 g/t gold from 22 m DHD (GHDD-558)

from 22 m DHD (GHDD-558) 6 m @ 4.87 g/t gold, including 1 m @ 27.10 g/t gold from 100 m DHD (GHDD-563)

A-Zone Prospect

38 m @ 1.58 g/t gold, including 7 m @ 2.43 g/t gold from 0 m DHD and 1 m @ 30.83 g/t gold (uncut) from 51 m DHD (GHDD-546) (see Table 1 in Appendix A for uncut and cut grade intervals for GHDD-546)

from 0 m DHD and (uncut) from 51 m DHD (GHDD-546) (see Table 1 in Appendix A for uncut and cut grade intervals for GHDD-546) 5 m @ 12.13 g/t gold (uncut) from 33 m DHD and 3 m @ 9.67 g/t gold from 63 m DHD (GHDD-547) (see Table 1 in Appendix A for uncut and cut grade intervals for GHDD-547)

(uncut) from 33 m DHD and from 63 m DHD (GHDD-547) (see Table 1 in Appendix A for uncut and cut grade intervals for GHDD-547) 15 m @ 2.03 g/t gold, including 4 m @ 3.96 g/t gold from 1 m DHD (GHDD-552)

Ongoing Drill Program Targets New Zones and Prospects

The drill program, started in the second half of 2019, has partially evaluated nine separate targets including four portions of the Ma Structural Complex (Main, North, East and Jonction), C-Zone, A-Zone, Peksou Basin, Copper and Gogoba West (refer to Figures 1, 2, 3 and 4 in Appendix B). The Company expects to continue drilling at most of these targets during the first half of 2020, and anticipates targeting at least five additional zones including Gogoba North, Ma South, Nahiri, Peksou North and Pourey.

The primary goal of this detailed drilling campaign is to facilitate an update to the Golden Hill initial resource estimation published in February 2019. Drilling is focused along trend and at depth to extend components of the initial resource estimation, and to initiate evaluation of numerous additional target areas.

Drill results to date have demonstrated positive continuity and extensions of mineralization at A-Zone, C-Zone and many components at the Ma structural complex (refer to Table 1 in Appendix A). In addition, early-stage scout drilling programs justify a follow-up drilling phase at Copper, Peksou Basin and Gogoba West. Presently, two diamond core drills and one reverse circulation drill are working at Golden Hill. The current exploration and drilling program, scheduled for completion by the end of February 2020, has been budgeted at $5.0 million and is being financed by the Golden Hill tranche of the Taurus debt facility.

“Teranga is developing our strong organic growth pipeline through this and other drill programs planned for 2020 at Golden Hill and across our sites in Burkina Faso, Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire,” said Richard Young, President and CEO. “With our second mine in production at Wahgnion, we have proven our ability to identify, finance and build projects from early-stage exploration to commercial production in just a few short years.”

Cumulative drill results from all prospects within the Golden Hill project are included on the Company’s website www.terangagold.com under Exploration.

Next Steps for Golden Hill

Complete current 27,000-metre drill program.

Commence new $8.5 million exploration and drilling program to continue to evaluate the numerous prospects and deposits identified to date and expand drilling outward to new areas of interest.

Continue with early-stage engineering studies, metallurgical test work, environmental and social assessments as we move toward a preliminary economic assessment “PEA.”

Submit a request to the Burkina Faso government for the conversion of the Golden Hill exploration license to a mine license in 2020 based on a PEA level technical study.

Qualified Persons Statement

Teranga's Burkina Faso exploration programs, corresponding to the drill holes being reported herein, were managed by Peter Mann, FAusIMM. Mr. Mann was a full-time employee of Teranga who recently retired, and is not “independent" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Mr. Mann has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101. The technical information contained in this news release relating to exploration results is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr. Mann. Mr. Mann has verified and approved the technical information disclosed in this release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying such information in the form and context in which it appears herein. The reverse circulation and diamond core samples are assayed at the BIGS Global Laboratory in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

Endnote

(1) Golden Hill Mineral Resource estimate as at November 30, 2018. For more information regarding the Golden Hill Mineral Resource and related notes, please refer to the press release dated February 21, 2019 available on the Company’s website at www.terangagold.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Teranga's future growth and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, all disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations, future economic conditions expectations and anticipated courses of action. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis that management believes to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. Teranga cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Teranga, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Teranga's amended and restated Annual Information Form dated July 31, 2019, and in other filings of Teranga with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Teranga does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Teranga securities. All references to Teranga include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

About Teranga

Teranga is a multi-jurisdictional West African gold company focused on production and development as well as the exploration of approximately 5,500 km2 of land located on prospective gold belts. Since its initial public offering in 2010, Teranga has produced more than 2 million ounces of gold at its Sabodala operation in Senegal. Focused on diversification and growth towards its vision of becoming a mid-tier producer, the Company recently announced commercial production at its second gold mine, Wahgnion, which is located in Burkina Faso, and is carrying out exploration programs in three West African countries: Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal. Teranga applies a rigorous capital allocation framework for its investment decisions.

Steadfast in its commitment to set the benchmark for responsible mining, Teranga operates in accordance with international standards and aims to act as a catalyst for sustainable economic, environmental, and community development as it strives to create value for all of its stakeholders. Teranga is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and a leading member of the multi-stakeholder group responsible for the submission of the first Senegalese Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative revenue report.

Appendix A

Table 1: Selected Drill Highlights (Minimum 3.0 m and 2.00 g/t Au intervals included)





Hole # Northing Easting Elevation Azimuth Dip EOH (m) Interval

(m) Core

length (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Ma Main GHDD-504 1237654 451808 381 029 - 44 152 57-60 3 4.47 GHDD-506 1237635 451708 379 028 - 45 215 165-181 16 2.27 GHDD-507 1237191 452317 429 025 - 45 215 184-192 8 3.00 GHDD-508 1237376 452189 431 028 - 46 169 147-157 10 2.47 Including 147-149 2 6.79 GHDD-591 1237552 451824 382 025 - 45 221 180-183 3 2.80 188-195 7 2.39 Including 189-192 3 4.40 GHDD-598 1237632 451648 378 021 - 45 242 104-105 1 10.37 185-189 4 3.41 GHDD-599 1237582 451683 379 021 - 45 260 210-217 7 1.67 Including 210-212 2 4.30 GHDD-600 1237485 451992 390 025 - 45 200 137-158 21 3.70 Including 139-144 5 7.77 GHDD-601 1237433 451967 388 025 - 45 242 182-193 11 2.61 Including 183-185 2 6.09 GHDD-602 1237428 452007 390 025 - 45 236 168-179 11 6.38 Including 169-173 4 11.58 GHDD-604 1237360 452189 403 025 - 45 170 63-67 4 5.40 Including 64-65 1 18.10 GHDD-621 1237232 452490 417 025 - 45 100 91-94 3 2.20 GHDD-623 1237187 452358 418 025 - 45 194 156-160 4 5.67 Including 156-158 2 10.10 167-175 8 2.26 Including 171-174 3 5.03 GHRC-143 1237752 451883 359 025 - 45 60 18-22 4 1.97 27-32 5 2.09 GHRC-144 1237715 451866 359 025 - 45 101 54-61 7 3.53 Including 56-59 3 6.41 GHRC-145 1237679 451852 357 025 - 45 147 25-27 2 8.60 GHRC-146 1237557 452158 364 025 - 60 100 14-21 7 1.86 Including 14-17 3 3.71 80-89 9 1.98 GHRC-147 1237646 452118 377 025 - 45 60 33-38 5 6.42 GHRC-148 1237633 452191 390 025 - 45 50 24-28 4 16.15** Including 24-26 2 31.52** 24-28 4 13.66* Including 24-26 2 26.54* GHRC-149 1237583 452280 380 025 - 45 80 33-37 4 1.58 GHRC-152 1237551 452234 373 025 - 45 85 1-3 2 6.12 GHRC-153 1237674 451637 377 025 - 45 183 164-171 7 17.75** Including 164-167 3 40.12** Including 164-165 1 107.5** 164-171 7 6.68 Including 164-167 3 14.30 Including 164-165 1 30.00 GHRC-155 1237477 452077 375 025 - 45 171 36-38 2 4.35 111-132 21 3.20 Including 111-114 3 4.65 And 120-125 5 4.34 GHRC-156 1237363 452185 400 025 - 55 190 157-162 5 2.33 GHRC-157 1237129 452829 385 025 - 45 100 21-26 5 1.63 29-38 9 1.09 GHRC-158 1237034 452750 383 025 - 45 150 58-67 9 1.02 Including 60-62 2 2.25 139-141 2 3.41 GHRC-159 1237034 452774 382 025 - 45 100 58-62 4 2.00 GHRC-162 1236924 452852 357 025 - 55 75 20-31 11 1.68 Including 22-25 3 3.66 GHRC-163 1236834 452812 348 025 - 55 115 19-21 2 2.28 112-115 3 + 1.90 GHRC-167 1236711 452956 350 025 - 55 110 71-78 7 1.76 GHRC-168 1236586 453002 344 025 - 65 120 80-85 5 1.35 GHRC-169 1236665 453093 342 025 - 55 50 16-22 6 1.52 GHRC-171 1236623 453098 342 025 - 55 85 25-32 7 2.49 Including 26-29 3 4.67 GHRC-173 1237587 453082 348 025 - 55 90 21-24 3 1.56 27-39 12 1.09 Ma North GHDD-492 1237852 452356 421 011 - 49 119 50-60 10 1.98 Including 55-57 2 6.17 80-84 4 2.40 Including 83-84 1 8.21 GHDD-493 1237832 452396 421 010 - 50 134 55-60 5 1.45 65-68 3 1.77 107-111 4 3.10 GHDD-495 1237877 452852 424 310 - 50 122 47-50 3 2.56 70-78 8 2.08 GHDD-496 1237877 452905 422 306 - 50 140 32-35 3 1.85 GHDD-498 1237962 452875 423 308 - 48 101 1-4 3 1.87 GHDD-499 1237901 452823 417 306 - 49 101 30-39 9 3.00 Including 36-39 3 6.92 GHDD-500 1237931 452845 418 305 - 51 110 33-40 7 2.10 Including 38-40 2 4.57 GHDD-501 1237824 452787 418 306 - 49 147 37-41 4 46.05** Including 39-40 1 180.5** 37-41 4 8.41* Including 39-40 1 30.00* 92-104 12 1.15 Including 97-100 3 2.86 GHDD-503 1237866 452723 410 010 - 45 98 23-28 5 1.24 58-64 6 1.23 GHDD-510 1237120 452699 399 023 - 45 116 59-64 5 1.55 GHDD-512 1237811 452085 409 012 - 45 164 137-143 6 5.20 Including 138-139 1 12.59 GHDD-583 1237779 452386 440 010 - 50 182 105-111 6 2.71 GHDD-588 1237810 452766 416 306 - 50 152 97-102 5 2.04 Including 97-99 2 4.38 GHRC-133 1237945 452254 413 010 - 45 67 11-16 5 3.09 19-24 5 4.64 GHRC-134 1237882 452319 432 010 - 50 100 42-47 5 1.49 51-53 2 6.93 GHRC-135 1237894 452284 435 010 - 50 114 34-38 4 2.26 46-54 8 1.42 Including 48-51 3 2.50 GHRC-137 1237874 452730 414 310 - 50 100 10-17 7 2.67 81-85 4 2.97 Ma Jonction GHDD-572 1237649 452613 444 300 - 50 107 1-4 3 1.56 33-36 3 44.11** Including 34-35 1 114.5** 33-36 3 15.94* Including 34-35 1 30.00* GHDD-573 1237620 452580 456 300 - 50 100 87-90 3 2.98 GHDD-574 1237590 452552 461 300 - 50 80 10-18 8 6.40 GHDD-576 1237626 452648 441 300 - 50 130 25-28 3 2.55 41-43 2 2.31 GHDD-577 1237567 452591 447 300 - 50 128 95-100 5 1.77 GHDD-578 1237610 452683 436 300 - 50 128 21-23 2 1.98 GHDD-581 1237599 452616 449 300 - 50 137 64-66 2 6.42 Ma East GHDD-592 1236340 453271 365 060 - 55 97 9-13 4 2.53 17-21 4 2.39 55-58 3 3.90 67-76 9 1.78 Including 67-70 3 3.97 87-89 2 3.84 GHDD-593 1236379 453252 366 060 - 55 131 29-31 2 4.74 63-66 3 1.77 GHDD-595 1236480 453111 369 061 - 65 134 26-30 4 1.81 46-53 7 1.15 GHDD-596 1236360 453305 365 061 - 55 100 7-9 2 2.33 90-95 5 6.15 Including 91-93 2 12.07 C-Zone GHDD-515 1227183 451952 302 018 - 59 176 125-131 6 4.60 Including 126-129 3 8.57 GHDD-517 1227258 452101 298 022 - 55 101 46-53 7 32.67** Including 49-50 1 196.6** 46-53 7 8.86* Including 49-50 1 30.00* GHDD-557 1227275 451833 302 020 - 55 115 81-90 9 1.57 Including 86-89 3 3.13 GHDD-558 1227355 451803 304 020 - 55 47 22-33 11 2.60 Including 28-33 5 5.03 GHDD- 559 1227195 451739 303 020 - 55 179 148-152 4 2.14 GHDD-560 1227234 451734 304 020 - 55 161 135-138 3 2.80 GHDD-561 1227236 451710 305 020 - 55 167 63-64 1 10.60 GHDD-562 1227254 451696 305 020 - 55 152 81-82 1 6.83 GHDD-563 1227287 451646 308 020 - 55 128 100-106 6 4.87 Including 100-101 1 27.10 GHDD-564 1227243 451668 306 020 - 55 147 140-144 4 1.30 GHDD-565 1227415 452245 298 270 - 55 71 17-20 3 6.54 54-56 2 15.72** 54-56 2 15.27* GHDD-566 1227495 452245 297 270 - 55 71 44-45 1 7.88 A-Zone GHDD-539 1226227 451053 299 293 - 55 64 17-20 3 1.96 GHDD-540 1226258 450999 298 296 - 55 106 84-90 6 1.15 GHDD-541 1226302 450980 298 300 - 55 63 0-11 11 1.16 Including 3-6 3 2.32 GHDD-543 1226336 451016 299 300 - 50 62 17-21 4 1.90 24-32 8 1.07 GHDD-544 1226299 451087 299 300 - 57 140 80-104 24 1.31 Including 85-88 3 2.57 GHDD-545 1226325 451098 299 300 - 55 119 94-103 9 1.48 Including 98-101 3 2.24 GHDD-546 1226395 451063 300 300 - 55 62 0-38 38 1.58 Including 5-12 7 2.43 And 18-22 4 2.56 51-52 1 30.83** 51-52 1 30.00* GHDD-547 1226364 451112 300 300 - 55 118 28-31 3 1.69 33-38 5 12.13** 33-38 5 6.94* 63-69 3 9.67 77-83 6 1.48 116-118 2 + 6.20 GHDD-548 1226337 451121 300 300 - 55 140 87-102 15 1.26 106-116 10 1.47 GHDD-549 1236309 451123 300 300 - 55 140 110-129 19 1.13 Including 106-109 3 2.03 GHDD-550 1226440 451047 300 300 - 55 62 3-18 15 1.79 GHDD-551 1226388 451132 300 300 - 55 121 79-86 7 1.59 Including 82-85 3 2.93 GHDD-552 1226416 451085 300 300 - 55 74 1-15 15 2.03 Including 5-9 4 3.96 18-31 13 1.13 Copper GHDD-526 1227836 448000 330 356 - 50 53 28-30 2 9.21 GHDD-531 1228212 447377 329 349 - 50 59 33-39 6 1.27 Including 34-37 3 2.09 GHDD-536 1228289 447688 327 348 - 50 65 36-38 2 2.34 GHDD-537 1228395 447726 326 351 - 50 62 37-46 9 1.90 Including 40-45 5 2.57 Intervals calculated with a 0.4 g/t Au cut-off and 2 metres maximum internal dilution. True widths are unknown. UTMs are WGS84-30N. Intervals with grade x thickness (gram x metre) of 10 or higher are highlighted in bold.

**Cut grades-individual assays above 30.0 g/t Au are cut to 30.0 g/t Au.



*Un-cut grades

Appendix B

Figure 1: Golden Hill Property – Prospect Location Plan Map

Figure 2: Golden Hill Property – Ma Structural Complex Plan Map

Figure 3: Golden Hill Property – C-Zone / Peksou Plan Map

Figure 4: Golden Hill Property – A-Zone Plan Map

