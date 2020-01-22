Dublin, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eco Fiber Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Product (Organic, Regenerated, Recycled, Natural), By Application (Textiles, Household, Industrial, Medical), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global eco fibers market size is expected to reach USD 69 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period. Rapidly growing online fashion retail, rising disposable income, and development of high-quality innovative fabrics are some of the key factors expected to aid the industry growth over the forecast period.



The industry has observed a highly labor-intensive value chain, where labor cost plays a crucial role from farming to fabric processing. Manufacturers are shifting their focus to establish cost-effective structure by achieving economies of scale, which is expected to lead to heavy reliance on machinery and equipment.



Eco fibers are rapidly gaining popularity in designer garments and apparels. Continuous advancements in terms of the development of eco fiber textiles offering absorbent, antimicrobial, highly breathable, hypoallergenic, UV resistant, and insulating characteristics are anticipated to promote their importance in clothing market over the projected period.



Ascending demand for synthetic fibers that are cheaper than organic cotton is likely to emerge as a restraining factor for eco fiber-based textile industry in the coming years. Furthermore, subsidies for synthetic fiber plants are expected to lower their prices, thereby affecting the eco fiber-based textile market.



Market participants are expected to focus on R&D and extensive marketing business strategies in order to compete with the established players. Marketing activities are anticipated to play a crucial role in spreading awareness regarding the benefits of organic products across various end-use industries.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Regenerated eco fibers dominated the market and accounted for 52.7% of market revenue in 2018, owing to the increasing emphasis on sustainable disposal of textile and industrial waste to minimize its harmful effects on humans and the environment

Textiles application is estimated to witness fastest growth over the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% in terms of revenue from 2019 to 2025, owing to rapidly increasing demand for clothes/garments driven by population increase

Asia Pacific accounted for the revenue share of 32.4% in 2018 with the growth expected to be driven by an increase in the number of trade agreements such as Trans-Pacific Strategic Economic Partnership Agreement

The market for eco-fibers in the U.S. generated a revenue of USD 8.96 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for eco fibers for furniture and bedding applications

The eco fibers market is fragmented in nature, owing to the presence of large international players who are emphasizing on expanding their global footprint in order to cater to a larger consumer base

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Eco Fiber Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Eco Fiber-Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Raw Material Trends

3.2.1.1. Procurement Best Practices

3.2.2. Manufacturing Trends

3.2.3. Sales Channel Analysis

3.3. Eco Fiber-Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1. Rapid expansion of textile industry in the emerging economies

3.3.1.2. Growing demand for eco-friendly products in textile industry

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1. High cost associated with eco-friendly products

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.5.1. Standards & Compliance

3.6. Business Environment Analysis: Eco Fiber Market

3.6.1. Industry Analysis-Porter's

3.6.1.1. Supplier Power

3.6.1.2. Buyer Power

3.6.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.6.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.6.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.6.2.1. Political Landscape

3.6.2.2. Environmental Landscape

3.6.2.3. Social Landscape

3.6.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.6.2.5. Economic Landscape

3.6.2.6. Legal Landscape

3.6.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.6.3.1. Joint Ventures

3.6.3.2. Mergers & Acquisitions



Chapter 4. Eco Fiber Market-Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Eco Fiber Market-Product Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

4.2. Organic

4.3. Manmade/regenerated

4.4. Recycled

4.5. Natural



Chapter 5. Eco Fiber Market-Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Eco Fiber Market-Application Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

5.2. Textiles/Apparel

5.3. Industrial

5.4. Medical

5.5. Household & furnishing

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Eco Fiber Market-Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Eco Fiber Market-Application Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. Central & South America

6.6. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Key Player, Their Initiatives, & Their Impact on the Market

7.2. Key Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.4. Public Companies

7.4.1. Company Market Position Analysis

7.4.2. Company Market Ranking

7.4.3. Private Companies

7.4.3.1. List of Key Emerging Companies/technology disruptors/innovators

7.4.3.2. Geographical Presence



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Lenzing AG

8.2. US Fibers

8.3. Polyfibre Industries Pvt. Ltd.

8.4. Grasim Industries Ltd.

8.5. Wellman Advanced Materials

8.6. Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co., Ltd.

8.7. China Bambro Textile (Group) Co., Ltd.

8.8. Pilipinas Ecofiber Corporation

8.9. Teijin Limited

8.10. David C. Poole Company, Inc.

8.11. Foss Performance Materials



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ts07e3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900