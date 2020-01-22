Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Combi Boiler Market revenue is projected to cross USD 30 Billion by 2026, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Strong inclination toward cost effective & energy efficient products coupled with growing demand for heating systems is influencing the industry demand.

Cost effectiveness, high operational efficiency, ease of installation and compact size are some of the eminent factors driving the global combi boiler industry. These systems provide reduced operating cost and improved efficiency when compared to non-integrated water and space heating systems. Increasing urbanization along with ongoing investments toward the upgradation of existing residential buildings will further propel the demand for combi boilers over the forecast period.

Minimal environmental impact coupled with high system efficiency will drive the condensing boiler market size. These systems utilize the heat from flue gases by using heat exchangers which results in better operational efficiency. The stringent government regulations to minimize the primary energy consumption across residential establishments is projected to drive the growth of condensing combi boiler market. Furthermore, growing demand for energy efficient and cost-effective solution for residential space and water heating has further propelled the installation of condensing boilers.

The demand for combi boiler is surging across the residential sector due to high cost-effectivity, better energy efficiency, and compact size.

Adoption of stringent government regulations to reduce the carbon emission is anticipated to drive the global market growth.

Major players operating across the combi boiler business are Bosch Thermotechnology, Daikin, and A.O. Smith Corporation amongst others.

Conventional boilers are being replaced by the combi boilers due to the introduction of several regulatory norms resulting in increased demand for energy efficient space and water heating systems.

Ongoing consumer focus toward adoption of sustainable technologies along with harmonization of product prices will drive the gas fired combi boiler demand. Competitive fuel price along with ease of storage are some of the eminent factors which have resulted in increased demand for gas-fired heating units. Furthermore, introduction of government measures to limit carbon emissions across domestic sector along with increasing investments toward green building infrastructure will further augment the industry outlook over the forecast timeframe.

The Asia Pacific combi boiler market is anticipated to witness growth over 6% by 2026. Ongoing construction activities on account of rising urbanization rate has positively influenced the product demand in the region. For instance, according to the United Nations, over 65% of the China’s population is expected to reside in urban areas by 2025. In addition, soaring investments toward upgradations in natural gas supply networks to meet the rising primary energy demand across the domestic sector will augment the Asia Pacific market growth in the forthcoming years.

