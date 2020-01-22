WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxsyn (OTC:PXYN, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Daniel Oswald as Chief Financial Officer for Praxsyn Corporation and Praxsyn Capital.



Mr. Oswald has been a successful finance and operations professional for nearly 20 years and brings experience in finance, accounting, systems, and human resources to the Company. Mr. Oswald attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania from 1999-2002 where he was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Economics degree, Cum Laude, with concentrations in Finance and Accounting. While at Wharton, he was both a Joseph Wharton and a Benjamin Franklin Scholar. Mr. Oswald began his career in the Mergers & Acquisitions group of Merrill Lynch’s Investment Banking Division in New York. He returned to California where he worked in corporate finance roles for PC Mall, Countrywide/Bank of America, and Prospect Mortgage. Since his last corporate role, Mr. Oswald has run his own consulting firm, which in the past two years has increased revenues 100%.

About Praxsyn Corporation

Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, Praxsyn Corporation works to realize the vision of medical professionals to improve the lives of their patients. Additional company information can be found at www.praxsyncorp.com .

