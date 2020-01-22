VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, announces it will attend the Optical Document Security Conference on January 29-31, 2020 in San Francisco. This is a key event for Nanotech as it is one of the largest conferences focusing on technical and scientific developments in optical security for documents and products of value.



Nanotech’s Chief Technology Officer Clint Landrock will be showcasing Nanotech’s latest KolourDepth™ security feature. Exclusive to the government and banknote industry, KolourDepth delivers an always-on feature encompassing 3D depth, movement, and multiple colours in a wide array of custom designs that capture and hold the user’s attention – demonstrating the increasing role of human senses in authentication. Conference attendees will get a first-hand experience of KolourDepth’s multi-level security. To schedule a meeting and receive a KolourDepth sample note, please contact info@nanosecurity.ca .

The conference offers a platform to network with researchers, developers, and manufacturers and demonstrate how Nanotech’s products meet the contemporary demands of the banknote industry. With over 170 billion new banknotes put into circulation annually and instances of counterfeit currency on the rise, Nanotech understands advanced currency security solutions are a priority for central banks. “Appearing at the Optical Document Security Conference for the first time, KolourDepth is a customizable, innovative feature with inherent strength and integrity making it highly durable and secure,” said Troy Bullock, President and CEO of Nanotech.

About ODS

Optical Document Security (ODS) is the follow-up to the Conference on Optical Security and Counterfeit Deterrence Techniques. Some of the most significant developments in banknote and identity document security and production technology in recent years have been first described in public at this conference. Participation from industry experts and scientists from over 25 countries and 111 different organizations provide unmatched experience and knowledge in identifying and vetting the technologies that will make the most impact on document security in the years to come. For more information, visit https://www.reconnaissance.net/optical-document-security/ .

About Nanotech

With billions of security features in circulation, Nanotech’s products include secure and memorable security labels, stripes, patches, and colour-shifting films for currency authentication and brand protection.

KolourOptik® is a patented technology that is exclusive to the government and banknote market and combines sub-wavelength nanostructures and microstructures to create modern overt security features with a unique and customizable visual effect. KolourOptik pure plasmonic colour pixels produce full colour, 3D depth, and movement used in security stripes and threads that are nearly impossible to replicate. At less than 5 microns thick, KolourOptik products seamlessly integrate into banknotes and other secure government documents.

LiveOptik™ is a patented technology that utilizes innovative nano-optics one tenth the size of traditional holographic structures to create next generation overt security features customized to our customers’ unique requirements. LiveOptik delivers multi-colour, 3D depth, movement, and image switches for secure brand protection stripes, threads and labels that are nearly impossible to replicate.

Additional information about Nanotech can be found at the Company’s website www.nanosecurity.ca, the Canadian disclosure filings website www.sedar.com or the OTCMarkets disclosure filings website www.otcmarkets.com.

