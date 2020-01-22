Dublin, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conductive Textiles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Fabric (Cotton, Nylon, Polyester), By Product (Woven Textiles, Non-woven Textiles), By Application (Defense, Healthcare), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global conductive textile market size is expected to reach USD 3.99 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast period. Rising awareness among consumers regarding conductive textiles owing to their use in health & fitness tracking, temperature monitoring coupled with its anti-radiation properties is likely to propel demand.



Conductive textiles are manufactured by integrating the fabric, fiber or yarns with the electronic devices which result in high tech wearables. Integration of electronic devices enhances the performance of the wearables in terms of communication, monitoring, and conducting energy. These wearables can emit light and provide protection against various pollutants.



The basic raw materials required to produce conductive textiles include fiber, yarns, fabric, dyes, and chemicals. Increasing demand for nylon and polyester as raw material fabrics for producing conductive garments owing to its smoothness, high resistance to perspiration, insects and most chemicals has aided in enhancing the durability and performance of conductive textiles.



The fluctuating raw material prices of nylon chips used in the production of conductive textiles is likely to hamper overall industry growth. The growing consumption and raw material scarcity have led to an increase in raw material prices, which has further increased the cost of finished or end-use products.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Nylon fabric was the dominant segment in 2018 accounting for 45.6% of the overall revenue owing to its light weight and ease in the production of more durable nylon based textiles

Sports and fitness segment is expected to witness the fastest growth growing at a CAGR of 18 from 2019 to 2025 owing to the integration of smart technology with textiles that allows tracking of footsteps and heart rate

The industry in U.S. is expected to register a revenue of USD 1,073.2 million by 2025 on account of the growing adoption of the product in the production of clothing in the defense industry coupled with increased adoption in the sportswear segment

The conductive textile market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a growth of 18.6% from 2019 to 2025 on account of rising consumer awareness regarding the use of conductive wearables across various applications

Companies like Herculite, AIQ, and Eeonyx have been involved in the manufacture of conductive garments such as heating fabrics, gloves and anti-radiating garments and operate their business through multiple patents and trademarked products

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Conductive Textiles Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Conductive Textiles-Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1. Increasing awareness regarding conductive textiles

3.3.1.2. Growing use of conductive textiles in the military and healthcare industries

3.3.1.3. Public funded research and development

3.3.2. Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1. High production cost

3.3.3. Key Opportunities Prioritized

3.3.3.1. New market avenues

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Business Environment Analysis: Conductive Textiles Market

3.6.1. Industry Analysis-Porter's Analysis

3.6.1.1. Supplier Power

3.6.1.2. Buyer Power

3.6.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.6.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.6.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.6.2.1. Political Landscape

3.6.2.2. Environmental Landscape

3.6.2.3. Social Landscape

3.6.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.6.2.5. Economic Landscape

3.6.2.6. Legal Landscape

3.6.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.6.3.1. Joint Ventures

3.6.3.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

3.7. EMI Shielding Using Conductive Textile: An Analysis

3.7.1. EMI Shielding Using nylon based Nonwoven and Nonwoven Fabric

3.7.2. EMI Shielding Using Woven Fabrics



Chapter 4. Conductive Textiles Market-Fabric Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Conductive Textiles Market-Fabric Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

4.2. Cotton

4.3. Nylon

4.4. Polyester

4.5. Wool



Chapter 5. Conductive Textiles Market-Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Conductive Textiles Market-Product Tpe Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

5.2. Woven Textiles

5.3. Non-Woven Textiles

5.4. Knitted Textiles



Chapter 6. Conductive Textiles Market-Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Conductive Textiles Market-Application Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

6.2. Military & Defense

6.3. Healthcare

6.4. Sports & Fitness

6.5. Others



Chapter 7. Conductive Textiles Market-Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Conductive Textiles Market-Regional Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.5. Central & South America

7.6. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Key Global Players & Recent Developments & their Impact on the Industry

8.2. Major Deal and Strategic Alliances Analysis

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.4. Company Market Position Analysis



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Toray Industries

9.2. The 3M Company

9.3. Bekaert

9.4. Seiren Co. Ltd.

9.5. Laird PLC

9.6. Statex Productions & Vertriebs GmbH

9.7. Herculite Inc.

9.8. AIQ Smart Clothing

9.9. Holland Shielding Systems B.V.

9.10. Wujiang Yuzhen Textile Co. Ltd.



