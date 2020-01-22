Dublin, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Ports Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Ports Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing use of drones to monitor terminal operations, supportive government initiatives towards smart infrastructure/port and increase in investment in port infrastructure.
By port type, the market is classified into inland port and seaport. On the basis of technology, the market is divided into process automation, block chain, artificial intelligence, internet of things (IoT) and other technologies. Depending on the throughput capacity, the market is segmented into moderately busy (5-18 million TEU), extensively busy (more than 18 million TEU) and scarcely busy (less than 5 million TEU).
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Technology Analysis
1.5 Strategic Benchmarking
1.6 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Smart Ports Market, By Port Type
4.1 Inland Port
4.2 Seaport
5 Smart Ports Market, By Technology
5.1 Process Automation
5.2 Blockchain
5.3 Artificial Intelligence
5.4 Internet Of Things (IoT)
5.5 Other Technologies
6 Smart Ports Market, By Throughput Capacity
6.1 Moderately Busy (5-18 Million Teu)
6.2 Extensively Busy (More Than 18 Million Teu)
6.3 Scarcely Busy (Less Than 5 Million Teu)
7 Smart Ports Market, By Element
7.1 Port Community System
7.2 Automated Information System (AIS)
7.3 Smart Port Infrastructure
7.4 Terminal Automation & Cargo Handling
7.5 Traffic Management System
7.5.3 Railway
7.6 Smart Safety & Security
7.7 Real-Time Location System (RTLS)
7.8 Shore Power
7.9 Automated Mooring Systems
7.10 Smart Energy & Environment Solutions
7.11 Gate Automation
7.12 Other Elements
8 Smart Ports Market, By Component
8.1 Software
8.2 Services
8.3 Hardware
9 Smart Ports Market, By Geography
9.1 North America
9.2 Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East
9.5 Latin America
9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10 Key Player Activities
10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.3 Product Launch & Expansions
10.4 Other Activities
11 Leading Companies
11.1 ABB
11.2 Ramboll Group
11.3 IBM
11.4 Siemens
11.5 Trelleborg
11.6 Huawei
11.7 Accenture
11.8 Ikusi Velatia
11.9 Port of Rotterdam
11.10 Cisco
11.11 General Electric
11.12 Scientific Enterprises
11.13 Royal Haskoning
11.15 Wipro
11.16 AGT Group
11.17 Abu Dhabi Ports
