Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global light vehicle OE automotive door modules sector, major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.



Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data, this global automobile door market study includes:

Automotive OE door module cassette market fitment and size data for the top 14* markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including latch innovations, modules and frames, latch innovations, composite panels, flex- and sliding-doors, liftgate switches and variable boot openings, power liftgates, plastic panels)

Regional car door supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including 3M, Inteva, Magna

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

Updated profiles of the major automotive door module suppliers including their strategies and prospects

*The top 14 markets accounting for over 98% of global light vehicle production include: North America (US, Canada and Mexico) ; Mercosur (Brazil and Argentina); Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Finland and Morocco) ; Central Europe (Turkey, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia); Russia; Japan; China; India; Korea; Thailand; Other Asia; Iran; South Africa; Australia.



This market forecasts report will allow you to:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive door modules sector globally

Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Follow the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in the car door sector

track key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co.KG Dura Automotive Systems, LLC Faurecia SA Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A. Inteva Products, LLC Kuester Magna International Inc. Customers and contracts Infrastructure Others

Forecasts Door module cassettes

Market shares Emerging markets Europe North America

Technologies Door modules and frames Other BASF's solutions Brose's liftgate switch Ford B-Max door pillars Ford's use of eco-materials Inteva Products' SuperPlug JLR's solution Kiekert's solutions Power liftgates Skoda Twindoor variable boot opening

Archive Brose's plastic door system Ford's door edge protector Ford's hands-free power liftgate Latch innovations



