The Global Commercial Drone Market is poised to grow by 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include the increase in sectors like Agriculture, Mining, Construction, Exploration of Resources, and Surveying.



This report provides the most comprehensive outline, analysis and forecast of the drone market and provides a comparative overview of drone regulations across the globe.



The industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increase in sectors like agriculture, mining, construction, exploration of resources and surveying

3.1.2 Provides the most comprehensive outline, analysis and forecast of the drone market

3.1.3 Provides a comparative overview of drone regulations across the globe

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Commercial Drone Market, By Product

4.1 Hybrid

4.2 Rotary Blade

4.3 Fixed-Wing



5 Commercial Drone Market, By Application

5.1 Surveillance & Monitoring

5.2 Precision Agriculture

5.3 Inspection & Maintenance

5.4 Filming & Photography

5.5 Mapping & Surveying

5.6 Other Applications



6 Commercial Drone Market, By End User

6.1 Security & Law Enforcement

6.2 Real Estate & Construction

6.3 Media & Entertainment

6.4 Energy

6.5 Delivery & Logistics

6.6 Agriculture

6.7 Other end users



7 Commercial Drone Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 YUNEEC

9.2 PrecisionHawk

9.3 Parrot Drones SAS

9.4 Intel Corporation

9.5 EHANG

9.6 Draganfly Innovations Inc

9.7 AeroVironment Inc

9.8 Aeronavics Ltd

9.9 Aeryon Labs Inc

9.10 DJI

9.11 3D Robotics

9.12 Strat Aero



