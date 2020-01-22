BOSTON and LONDON, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Curo Compensation Limited (Curo), an industry leader in total compensation management and pay equity analysis technology

Will host an informative webinar titled, “Are You Ready for Pay Equity Legislation?” featuring legal experts from Trusaic and Eversheds Sutherland.

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT / 8:00 a.m. MT / 7:00 a.m. PT)

To register, visit https://curomarketing.curocomp.com/webinar-global-pay-equity-legislation .

With increased attention around inclusion in the workplace, pay equity is top of mind for many organizations. More and more are conducting pay equity audits (PEAs) to analyze and resolve inequity as well as meet requirements set by local legislation. But rather than wait until pay equity becomes a compliance matter, employers need to consider proactively conducting such analysis across their workforce.

During this webinar, Ruth Thomas, co-founder and senior consultant at Curo, will join Joanna Kim-Brunetti, Esq. , vice president, Regulatory Affairs at Trusaic, and Sally Isaacs , legal director, Eversheds Sutherland to discuss pay equity legislation in North America and the U.K. The webinar will also explore how technology supports PEAs and helps organizations close pay gaps. Attendees will take away actionable strategies to help their organizations embrace pay equity analysis.

