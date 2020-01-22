CINCINNATI, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wantalease.com, the nation’s first online marketplace for new lease deals, reports the latest update on new lease offerings for the month of January, and forecasts which red vehicles will be best to lease for Valentine’s Day in the month of February. Several manufacturers offered attractive discounts and competitive pricing on mid-size cars and SUVs, while most compact cars and full-size vehicle brands maintained their lease prices.



The top three red vehicles to lease for Valentine’s Day are as follows:

The Audi A6 Premium in Red Metallic: The Audi A6 saw the largest price drop in January, with a -14.51% decrease in price. The vehicle is currently priced at $419 per month and offers a variety of tech options such as Apple Carplay, Amazon Alexa and SiriusXM to name a few.

The Subaru Legacy 2.5i in Crimson Red Pearl: The Subaru Legacy experienced a -4.46% price drop in January, bringing monthly lease payments down to $308 per month. The vehicle boasts a symmetrical all-wheel drive system as well as premium driver assist technology.

The Ford Explorer in Ruby Red: The Ford Explorer is another vehicle that experienced a significant price drop in January. The Explorer had a -12.84% price drop, bringing monthly payments to just $289. The vehicle has intelligent 4WD that optimizes powertrain and braking systems, allowing the vehicle to deliver the right amount of traction to match all driving conditions.

While the Explorer, Legacy and A6 experienced the greatest price drops in January, the Nissan Sentra is the most affordable vehicle of the month. The Sentra has maintained its price for the past three months, with monthly payments as low as $139.

“It’s apparent that manufacturers are still holding steady to many of the discounts they offered throughout the holiday season to kick off the new year,” said Scot Hall, Executive Vice President of Wantalease.com. “With tax season just around the corner, many automotive brands will surely continue to offer attractive lease deals moving into April.”

The vehicles with the largest increase in monthly payment are the Chevrolet Equinox with a +15.92% increase, and the Ford Ranger with a +11.87% increase in price. The Chevrolet Equinox is currently offered at $289 per month, while the Ford Ranger is offered for $273.

Wantalease.com is a sister marketplace to Swapalease.com, the nation’s largest online marketplace for leases.

About Wantalease.com:

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wantalease.com is the world’s first online automotive marketplace for new car leases. For more information visit www.WantAlease.com

