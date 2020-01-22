TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, Jan. 23, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on income taxes in Canada.



Should Upper-Income Canadians Pay More Income Tax spotlights the share of income tax paid by the top 10 per cent of income-earners in Canada, its growth over time, and the share of income earned by this group of Canadians.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Jan. 23 at 5:00 a.m. Eastern.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Philip Cross, Senior Fellow, Fraser Institute

To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:

Mark Hasiuk, (604) 688-0221 ext. 517, mark.hasiuk@fraserinstitute.org

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Become a fan on Facebook