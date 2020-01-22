DANBURY, Conn., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) – a global leader in delivering localized, always-on, and sustainable clean energy solutions – today announced the details of its new “Powerhouse” business strategy, which is focused on the fundamental pillars of Transform, Strengthen, and Grow.
“Building on our 50-year history of innovation and our leadership in the advancement of fuel cell technology, we are embarking on a new “Powerhouse” business strategy focused on strengthening our operations and industry positioning to enable the delivery of sustained profitable growth to benefit all of our stakeholders,” said Jason Few, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In 2019, we largely completed the restructuring necessary to support our new business strategy, including accomplishing several foundational milestones toward achieving profitable growth and reestablishing our position of industry leadership. We are now able to focus fully on execution of our strategy and both growing our existing business and expanding into new products, markets and geographies.”
2019 Key Accomplishments and Recent Developments
Continued Execution on Customer Projects
Even while restructuring our business and operations in fiscal 2019, we remained focused on delivering on our customer commitments:
New Business Strategy Launched
“We have launched a series of strategic initiatives to strengthen our financial and operational position, which we believe will enable the Company to deliver current projects on time and budget and set the stage for future growth. As we enter 2020, our recent performance indicates that we are on the right track. We are implementing a comprehensive strategy to strengthen and grow FuelCell Energy by executing on our core business, building on customer relationships, delivering and expanding our project backlog, and developing and commercializing new technologies, products and markets. Our “Powerhouse” business strategy consists of three fundamental pillars: Transform, Strengthen, and Grow,” said Jason Few.
Transform
As described above, much of our transformation strategy has already been accomplished, including the following:
With our transformation already well underway, we are now fully committed to delivering on the remaining two pillars of the Powerhouse strategy:
Strengthen
Grow
“I am proud of all that the FuelCell Energy team, along with our valued partners, has accomplished during my first five months as CEO. I am excited about our new Powerhouse business strategy and the clear go-forward plan to execute on our project commitments, build on our technical leadership, deliver improved financial results for our stakeholders, and play a critical role in environmentally sustainable baseload energy, hydrogen and energy storage,” concluded Jason Few.
About FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) is a global leader in developing environmentally-responsible distributed baseload power solutions through our proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. We develop turn-key distributed power generation solutions and operate and provide comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. We are working to expand the proprietary technologies that we have developed over the past five decades into new products, markets and geographies. Our mission and purpose remains to utilize our proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell power plants to reduce the global environmental footprint of baseload power generation by providing environmentally responsible solutions for reliable electrical power, hot water, steam, chilling, hydrogen, microgrid applications, and carbon capture and, in so doing, drive demand for our products and services, thus realizing positive stockholder returns. Our fuel cell solution is a clean, efficient alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines. Our systems answer the needs of diverse customers across several markets, including utility companies, municipalities, universities, hospitals, government entities and a variety of industrial and commercial enterprises. We provide solutions for various applications, including utility-scale distributed generation, on-site power generation and combined heat and power, with the differentiating ability to do so utilizing multiple sources of fuel including natural gas, Renewable Biogas (i.e., landfill gas, anaerobic digester gas), propane and various blends of such fuels. Our multi-fuel source capability is significantly enhanced by our proprietary gas-clean-up skid. Visit us online at www.fuelcellenergy.com and follow us on Twitter @FuelCell_Energy.
