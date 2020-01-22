DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellabs, the long-standing leader in broadband access network transformation solutions for global telecommunications service providers, announces that Tellabs® 1000 Multiservice Access Platform (MSAP) Feature Package 18.0 (FP18), and the new Tellabs® IP-POTS VoIP plug-in card, has entered the Limited Availability product lifecycle process.



The Tellabs 1000 MSAP’s IP-POTS card can provide a graceful, and cost-effective, migration from analog voice to VoIP. The Tellabs 1000 is a proven network element to eliminate TDM host and remote switches. The new Tellabs 1000 IP-POTS card enables SIP conversion of existing analog POTS, eliminating the need for TDM switch terminations, and thus:

Reduces day-1 capital expenses and year-over-year operational expenses

Lowers power usage, and better reliability, with modern components

Lessens building space requirements providing options to reuse space

Minimizes internal deployment requirement and project management impact

Leverages embedded, approved and operationalized equipment

“With the addition of the IP-POTS card to the Tellabs 1000 MSAP solution, our service provider customers can transition all existing TDM POTS lines to VoIP, and retire TDM switches, thus reduce capital expenses, and year-over-year operational expenses, and avoid expensive 3rd party media gateway equipment,” said Rich Schroder, Tellabs President and CEO.

For more details about the Tellabs 1000 MSAP FP18 software, and the new Tellabs® IP-POTS VoIP plug-in card, we invite you to read our recent blog titled “The economics of using the Tellabs 1000 new IP-POTS card for TDM switch collapse.”

About Tellabs

Tellabs is leading network innovations with access technologies built to exceed today’s demands while delivering modern high-performance solutions for the future. Fast and secure access has never been in more demand for enterprise and government connectivity. Tellabs’ sole focus is to deliver simple, secure, scalable, stable access to optimize network performance. Tellabs has delivered carrier-class access solutions to service providers for more than three decades. We are now expanding that leadership by defining the future of enterprise networking that connects the campus, buildings and inspires people.

http://www.tellabs.com

Media Contact

John Hoover

+1-707-206-1751

john.hoover@tellabs.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6503cb5c-080e-406a-b725-70d746392379.