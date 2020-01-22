PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anexinet Corporation , a leading provider of digital business solutions, today announced that eMoney Advisor (eMoney) has selected Anexinet to expand its production environment across an HPE Synergy platform. This new platform provided eMoney with a network infrastructure aligned with a hybrid IT architecture, along with a long view, future-proof technology roadmap. For more information, please see the full case study at https://bit.ly/2QOpkum .



For nearly two decades, eMoney, a leading provider of technology solutions and services that helps people talk about money, has worked side-by-side with more than 60,000 financial professionals to deliver solutions that meet evolving client needs. Rooted in comprehensive financial planning, eMoney’s solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development and drive overall growth.

In order to properly scale their financial application, eMoney needed a more streamlined method of delivering its software. “We needed to significantly increase our compute capabilities to improve as an enterprise-level, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider. In addition, we needed a more flexible infrastructure that could scale to meet customer demands,” said Michael Finnegan, VP of Operations, eMoney.

Working as a collaborative team, Anexinet expanded eMoney’s production environment across an HPE Synergy platform. Broadening the hybrid IT architecture enabled eMoney to rapidly deploy its financial application to customers while adding new cloud capabilities for specific time-to-market requirements.

“Working closely with eMoney, Anexinet was able to achieve a true Infrastructure-as-a-Solution, yielding on-premises workloads, with the ability to shift processing into the cloud if and when needed,” said John Kolimago, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Cloud Solutions, Anexinet.

With Anexinet’s help, eMoney experienced dramatic performance improvement in key application areas, while also ensuring a high-availability platform for applications. In addition, the company’s IT staff was able to seamlessly roll production requirements into operations with no downtime.

Read the full scope of Anexinet’s work with eMoney by viewing the case study: https://bit.ly/2QOpkum .

About Anexinet

As a leading consultancy and reseller, Anexinet's (www.anexinet.com) strategies, services, and solutions have helped countless clients achieve technology-enabled business transformation. Anexinet customers benefit from our holistic approach—from engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions, all informed by data-driven insights. Because truly great digital experiences rely on the smooth operation of all interconnected elements: beautiful front-end applications, modern distributed architecture, private/public cloud, Dev/Ops and Agile/SAFE processes, and data-driven insights.